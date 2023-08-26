GIRLS SOCCER
* Mercer 2, Grove City 1 (OT) - At Forker Field in Grove City, Madison Parker scored the game-winner with 39 seconds left in overtime as the Mustangs grabbed the non-region win.
Emily Blough had the other goal for Region 1 Mercer.
Lauren Sweeny scored the lone goal for the Region 2 Eagles.
BOYS SOCCER
* Grove City 7, Mercer 0 - At Forker Field in Grove City, the Region 2 Eagles opened up the GC-Mercer boys/girls doubleheader with a shutout of the Region 1 Mustangs.
Landon Ferguson led Grove City with a pair of goals. Other goals were scored by Caleb Baumgartner, Ben Donnelly, Sam Myford, and Gage Probst.
* Gen. McLane 7, Hickory 0 - At Linden Field in Edinboro on Saturday, the Region 2 Hornets opened the season with a loss to the Region 3 Lancers.
Cooper Robson had three goals and an assist for Gen. McLane.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
* Mercer 3, Jamestown 0 - At Mercer on Friday, the Mustangs posted a 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 sweep of the Muskies.
Mercer: No stats reported. Jamestown: Emily Enterline 10 points, 11 assists; Sophia Hart 7 points; Beth Arnett 5 points.
JV: Mercer, 25-18, 25-8.
* Slippery Rock 3, Moniteau 0 - At Slippery Rock, the Rockets opened the season with a sweep of District 9 foe Moniteau.
Game scores were 28-26 25-18, 25-9.
Individual stats were not reported to The Herald.
Note: This roundup will be updated when/if additional results are reported to The Herald sports department.
