Brookfield’s Donovan Pawlowski lays in a basket against Campbell Memorial during a game last season. Pawlowski surpassed 1,000 career points on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

• Brookfield 81, Champion 61 — At Brookfield, senior standout Donovan Pawlowski surpassed 1,000 career points in the Warriors’ Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division win over the Golden Flashes.

Pawlowski drained six three-pointers and finished with 28 points to reach 1,011 points.

Matteo Fortuna had a huge game for the Warriors (3-2, 7-4) with 19 points and 19 rebounds. Also, Isaiah Jones added 11 points and Nevon Hoffman had six steals.

Brookfield led 34-29 at halftime, 57-48 after three quarters, and pulled away in the final frame by outscoring Champion 24-13.

Joey Fell (20 points), Jake Andreatta (11), and Christian Williams (10) scored in double digits for the Golden Flashes (0-5, 0-12).

• Jamestown 83, George Junior Republic 41 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, Muskies’ senior Cameron Keyser followed up Saturday’s 38-point performance against Portersville Christian School by firing in a career-high 40 against GJR in a non-region contest.

Keyser now has 1,281 career points. The top two on the all-time scoring list at at Jamestown is Mark Shannon (1,351, 1980 graduate) and Joe Herrmann (1,289, 2004).

Carter Williams had 12 points for Region 1 Jamestown (7-4) and Cole Ternent scored 10.

Elijah Gist led the Region 2 Tigers (1-8) with 22 points and D. Cruz bucketed 17.

• Mercer 54, Kennedy Catholic 44 — At Hermitage, coach Joe Venasco’s Mustangs improved to 7-3 with an impressive non-region win over the Golden Eagles (4-5).

KC led 11-7 after eight minutes, but Mercer came storming back to take a 23-19 lead at halftime. The Mustangs outscored KC 31-25 in the second half to earn the win.

Daemyin Mattocks had 16 points for Region 2 Mercer, Jake Mattocks scored nine, and Cole Cunningham contributed eight points.

Remington Hart scored a game-high 17 for Region 1 Kennedy Catholic (4-5) and Max Southworth added nine points.

• Lakeview 54, Commodore Perry 22 — At Hadley, coach Garrett Blaschak’s Sailors followed up Monday’s win over Venango Catholic with a non-region victory against the Panthers.

Region 2 Lakeview (6-6) led 12-2 at the end of the opening quarter, 29-6 at halftime, and rolled past the Region 1 Panthers (2-10).

Cody Fagley scored 11 points for the Sailors and Cameron Pence and Evan Reiser added nine each.

Kyle Stringert had a game-high 14 points for CP and Christian Saxe added six points.

• Grove City 62, Meadville 40 — At “The House of Thrills” in Meadville, sophomore Nathan Greer rifled in a career-high 31 points to lead the Region 5 Eagles (5-6) over the Bulldogs (4-7) of Region 7.

Grove City led 27-11 at the end of the opening quarter and rolled to the win.

Brett Loughry added a dozen points for Grove City and Gavin Lutz chipped in six.

Jack Burchard paced Meadville with 11 points and Khalon Simmons scored 10.

• Farrell 74, Sharpsville 39 — At E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, the Region 1 Steelers improved to 9-3 with a victory over Region 2 Sharpsville (2-7).

Malachi Owens and Lamont Samuels had 11 points each for Farrell, Danny Odem scored 10, and Kylon Wilson and Nasir O’Kane added nine points each.

Liam Campbell had 12 points for Sharpsville and Braden Scarvel recorded an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double.

• Slippery Rock 44, Moniteau 31 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, the Rockets came alive in the third quarter and went on to defeat the Warriors of District 9.

Moniteau led 17-11 at halftime. Slippery Rock (5-6) outscored the Warriors 21-6 in the third frame en route to the win.

John Sabo led the Rockets with 17 points, Josh Book scored 12, and Dylan Gordon added 11 markers.

David Dessicino led the way for Moniteau (5-6) with 10 points and Aydan Jackson and David Martino contributed six points each.

• Oil City 53, Greenville 36 — At “The House of Hustle” in Oil City, Jake Hornbeck fired in 20 points to power the Region 6 Oilers (9-2) past the Region 2 Trojans (6-3).

Greenville held a slim 10-9 lead after eight minutes of play, but the Oilers went into the locker room at the break leading 20-16. Oil City outscored the Trojans 14-12 in the third quarter and 19-8 in the fourth.

Cam VanWormer added 12 points for Oil City and Sayyid Donald bucketed 10.

Logan Lentz led the way for Greenville with 16 points and Mason Vannoy scored 11.

• Rocky Grove 71, Reynolds 40 — At Rocky Grove High in Franklin, the Region 1 Orioles (6-5) posted the win over the Region 2 Raiders (4-6).

Rocky Grove led 29-14 at halftime, 41-30 after three quarters, and poured it on by outscoring the Raiders 30-10 over the final eight minutes on Tuesday.

D’Andre Whitman had 23 points for The Grove, Blayne Baker scored 13, and Schiffer Anderson added 11 markers.

Haydin McLaughlin scored 17 for Reynolds, Andrew McCloskey contributed 11, and PJ Winkle added seven points.

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

CHAMPION      15  14  19  13  61

BROOKFIELD    17  17  23  24  81

CHAMPION – Channell 3-0-0-6, Nolan 1-0-0-2, Fell 4-9-12-20, Paul 3-0-0-6, Vesey 1-2-2-4, Williams 4-2-2-10, Gray 0-0-0-0, Andreatta 4-2-2-11, Haines 1-0-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Fell 3, Andreatta 1. Totals: 21-15-20-61.

BROOKFIELD – Witherow 3-2-2-8, Fortuna 6-6-8-19, Jones 4-3-6-11, Hoffman 2-2-2-6, Graybill 0-0-0-0, Pawlowski 8-6-8-28, Creed 3-0-0-9. 3-pt. goals: Pawlowski 6, Creed 3, Fortuna 1. Totals: 26-19-26-81.

JV: No score reported.

––––––

GEO. JUNIOR     9   13   4  15  41

JAMESTOWN    15  29  23  16  83

GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Gist 7-6-11-22, Cruz 6-2-4-17, Baynes 0-0-0-0, Hunt 0-0-2-0, Meadows 0-0-0-0, Dudley 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Cruz 3, Gist 2. Totals: 14-8-17-41.

JAMESTOWN – Williams 6-0-0-12, Hill 1-3-4-5, Ford 0-0-2-0, Popielarcheck 3-1-2-7, Keyser 19-0-1-40, Ternent 4-2-3-10, Planavsky 1-4-4-7, Gould 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Keyser 2, Planavsky 1. Totals: 35-10-16-83.

JV: No score reported.

––––––

MERCER           7  16  11  20  54

KENNEDY         11   8   8   17  44

MERCER – Haines 0-4-4-4, Miller 3-0-0-7, Palmer 2-0-0-6, Balaski 1-0-0-2, D.Mattocks 5-5-8-16, Cunningham 2-2-2-8, Amos 1-0-0-2, J.Mattocks 4-1-4-9. 3-pt. goals: Palmer 2, Cunningham 2, Miller 1, D.Mattocks 1. Totals: 18-12-18-54.

KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Wade 3-0-3-6, T.Hart 1-0-0-2, R.Hart 7-3-5-17, Gwin 3-0-1-6, Southworth 3-0-0-9, N.Ondo 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Southworth 3. Totals: 19-3-9-44.

JV: No score reported.

––––––

LAKEVIEW        12  17  17  8   54

COMM. PERRY   2    4    4  12  22

LAKEVIEW – Pence 4-1-1-9, Voorhees 0-0-0-0, Reiser 4-0-0-9, Dye 2-0-2-4, C.Fagley 4-0-0-11, Urey 1-0-0-3, L.Fagley 1-2-4-5, Bell 4-0-0-8, Haines 1-0-0-2, Montgomery 0-1-2-1, Birkner 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: C.Fagley 3, Reiser 1, Urey 1, L.Fagley 1. Totals: 22-4-9-54.

COMMODORE PERRY – Saxe 3-0-0-6, Philson 0-0-0-0, Stringert 5-4-4-14, Williams 1-0-0-2, Malone 0-0-0-0. Totals: 9-4-4-22.

JV: Lakeview, 66-16. Keaton Urey 15, Lucas Fagley 12, Jake Birkner 11 for Lakeview. 

––––––

GROVE CITY      27  6  18  11  62

MEADVILLE       11  7   8   14  40

GROVE CITY – Irani 1-1-2-3, Greer 12-7-9-31, Ferguson 0-0-1-0, Fischer 2-0-0-4, Gubba 1-0-0-2, Kurz 0-0-0-0, Ketler 0-0-0-0, Loughry 6-0-2-12, Lutz 3-0-0-6, Martin 2-0-0-4. Totals: 27-8-14-62.

MEADVILLE – Burnett 1-0-0-2, Simmons 4-2-3-10, Burchard 4-2-2-11, Brown 0-0-0-0, Pope 3-1-2-7, Bell 2-0-2-4, Reichel 0-0-0-0, Sorenson 3-0-1-6. 3-pt. goal: Burchard 1. Totals: 17-5-10-40.

JV: No score reported.

SHARPSVILLE    2   11  14  12  39

FARRELL         18  23  19  14  74

SHARPSVILLE – Toth 0-1-2-1, Levis 2-0-1-4, DeJulia 1-0-0-2, Distler 1-2-7-4, Scarvel 3-5-7-11, O’Neill 1-0-0-3, Staunch 1-0-2-2, Campbell 5-1-3-12. 3-pt. goals: O’Neill 1, Campbell 1. Totals: 14-9-22-39.

FARRELL – Mathews 2-2-2-6, Owens 4-3-7-11, Samuels 4-1-2-11, Wilson 4-1-4-9, O’Kane 3-2-2-9, Odem 4-0-1-10, Johnson 1-0-0-3, Boatwright 0-0-0-0, Wade 2-0-1-4, Guest 1-1-2-3, N.Jones 1-0-0-3, L.Harrison 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goals: Samuels 2, Odem 2, O’Kane 1, Johnson 1, N.Jones 1, L.Harrison 1. Totals: 28-10-21-74.

JV: No score reported.

––––––

MONITEAU         11  6   6    8  31

SLIPP. ROCK        7  4  21  12  44

MONITEAU – Delarso-Rugg 1-0-0-3, Ealy 0-0-0-0, Martino 3-0-0-6, Zepedo 2-0-0-4, Jackson 3-0-0-6, Dessicino 5-0-0-10, Thomas 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Delarso-Rugg 1. Totals: 15-0-0-31.

SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 0-0-0-0, Sabo 5-6-9-17, Gordon 3-2-4-11, Wolak 0-2-2-2, Book 5-2-2-12, Pyle 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Gordon 3, Sabo 1. Totals: 14-12-17-44.

JV: No score reported.

––––––

GREENVILLE     10   6  12   8   36

OIL CITY           9  11  14  19  53

GREENVILLE – Herrick 1-0-0-2, Stuyvesant 0-0-0-0, Philson 2-0-0-4, Lentz 6-3-5-16, Cano 1-0-0-3, Hedderick 0-0-0-0, Vannoy 4-0-0-11. 3-pt. goals: Vannoy 3, Lentz 1, Cano 1. Totals: 14-3-5-36.

OIL CITY – Knox 3-2-5-8, Hornbeck 7-5-6-20, McMahon 1-0-0-3, VanWormer 3-6-7-12, Hoganrader 0-0-0-0, Donald 3-3-4-10. 3-pt. goals: Hornbeck 1, McMahon 1, Donald 1. Totals: 17-16-22-53.

JV: No score reported.

––––––

REYNOLDS        11  3   16  10  40

ROCKY GROVE   19  10  12  30  71

REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 7-1-2-17, Winkle 3-0-0-7, McCloskey 4-1-2-11, Snyder 0-0-0-0, Miller 0-0-0-0, Zachrich 1-0-0-2, Williams 0-0-2-0, McCurdy 0-0-0-0, N.Miller 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: McLaughlin 2, McCloskey 2, Winkle 1. Totals: 16-3-8-40.

ROCKY GROVE – Anderson 4-0-0-11, Whitman 10-3-6-23, Wolfgong 3-0-0-7, Ritchey 2-0-0-5, Baker 6-1-5-13, Zinz 3-1-2-7, Carter 0-0-0-0, Stevenson 1-0-0-3, Bell 1-0-0-2, Baughman 0-0-0-0, Whitling 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Anderson 3, Wolfgong 1, Ritchey 1, Stevenson 1. Totals: 30-5-13-71.

JV: Rocky Grove, 69-31. Noah Baughman 20, Landen Carter 13, Josh Stevenson 10 for RG.

