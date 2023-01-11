BOYS BASKETBALL
• Brookfield 81, Champion 61 — At Brookfield, senior standout Donovan Pawlowski surpassed 1,000 career points in the Warriors’ Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division win over the Golden Flashes.
Pawlowski drained six three-pointers and finished with 28 points to reach 1,011 points.
Matteo Fortuna had a huge game for the Warriors (3-2, 7-4) with 19 points and 19 rebounds. Also, Isaiah Jones added 11 points and Nevon Hoffman had six steals.
Brookfield led 34-29 at halftime, 57-48 after three quarters, and pulled away in the final frame by outscoring Champion 24-13.
Joey Fell (20 points), Jake Andreatta (11), and Christian Williams (10) scored in double digits for the Golden Flashes (0-5, 0-12).
• Jamestown 83, George Junior Republic 41 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, Muskies’ senior Cameron Keyser followed up Saturday’s 38-point performance against Portersville Christian School by firing in a career-high 40 against GJR in a non-region contest.
Keyser now has 1,281 career points. The top two on the all-time scoring list at at Jamestown is Mark Shannon (1,351, 1980 graduate) and Joe Herrmann (1,289, 2004).
Carter Williams had 12 points for Region 1 Jamestown (7-4) and Cole Ternent scored 10.
Elijah Gist led the Region 2 Tigers (1-8) with 22 points and D. Cruz bucketed 17.
• Mercer 54, Kennedy Catholic 44 — At Hermitage, coach Joe Venasco’s Mustangs improved to 7-3 with an impressive non-region win over the Golden Eagles (4-5).
KC led 11-7 after eight minutes, but Mercer came storming back to take a 23-19 lead at halftime. The Mustangs outscored KC 31-25 in the second half to earn the win.
Daemyin Mattocks had 16 points for Region 2 Mercer, Jake Mattocks scored nine, and Cole Cunningham contributed eight points.
Remington Hart scored a game-high 17 for Region 1 Kennedy Catholic (4-5) and Max Southworth added nine points.
• Lakeview 54, Commodore Perry 22 — At Hadley, coach Garrett Blaschak’s Sailors followed up Monday’s win over Venango Catholic with a non-region victory against the Panthers.
Region 2 Lakeview (6-6) led 12-2 at the end of the opening quarter, 29-6 at halftime, and rolled past the Region 1 Panthers (2-10).
Cody Fagley scored 11 points for the Sailors and Cameron Pence and Evan Reiser added nine each.
Kyle Stringert had a game-high 14 points for CP and Christian Saxe added six points.
• Grove City 62, Meadville 40 — At “The House of Thrills” in Meadville, sophomore Nathan Greer rifled in a career-high 31 points to lead the Region 5 Eagles (5-6) over the Bulldogs (4-7) of Region 7.
Grove City led 27-11 at the end of the opening quarter and rolled to the win.
Brett Loughry added a dozen points for Grove City and Gavin Lutz chipped in six.
Jack Burchard paced Meadville with 11 points and Khalon Simmons scored 10.
• Farrell 74, Sharpsville 39 — At E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, the Region 1 Steelers improved to 9-3 with a victory over Region 2 Sharpsville (2-7).
Malachi Owens and Lamont Samuels had 11 points each for Farrell, Danny Odem scored 10, and Kylon Wilson and Nasir O’Kane added nine points each.
Liam Campbell had 12 points for Sharpsville and Braden Scarvel recorded an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double.
• Slippery Rock 44, Moniteau 31 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, the Rockets came alive in the third quarter and went on to defeat the Warriors of District 9.
Moniteau led 17-11 at halftime. Slippery Rock (5-6) outscored the Warriors 21-6 in the third frame en route to the win.
John Sabo led the Rockets with 17 points, Josh Book scored 12, and Dylan Gordon added 11 markers.
David Dessicino led the way for Moniteau (5-6) with 10 points and Aydan Jackson and David Martino contributed six points each.
• Oil City 53, Greenville 36 — At “The House of Hustle” in Oil City, Jake Hornbeck fired in 20 points to power the Region 6 Oilers (9-2) past the Region 2 Trojans (6-3).
Greenville held a slim 10-9 lead after eight minutes of play, but the Oilers went into the locker room at the break leading 20-16. Oil City outscored the Trojans 14-12 in the third quarter and 19-8 in the fourth.
Cam VanWormer added 12 points for Oil City and Sayyid Donald bucketed 10.
Logan Lentz led the way for Greenville with 16 points and Mason Vannoy scored 11.
• Rocky Grove 71, Reynolds 40 — At Rocky Grove High in Franklin, the Region 1 Orioles (6-5) posted the win over the Region 2 Raiders (4-6).
Rocky Grove led 29-14 at halftime, 41-30 after three quarters, and poured it on by outscoring the Raiders 30-10 over the final eight minutes on Tuesday.
D’Andre Whitman had 23 points for The Grove, Blayne Baker scored 13, and Schiffer Anderson added 11 markers.
Haydin McLaughlin scored 17 for Reynolds, Andrew McCloskey contributed 11, and PJ Winkle added seven points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CHAMPION 15 14 19 13 61
BROOKFIELD 17 17 23 24 81
CHAMPION – Channell 3-0-0-6, Nolan 1-0-0-2, Fell 4-9-12-20, Paul 3-0-0-6, Vesey 1-2-2-4, Williams 4-2-2-10, Gray 0-0-0-0, Andreatta 4-2-2-11, Haines 1-0-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Fell 3, Andreatta 1. Totals: 21-15-20-61.
BROOKFIELD – Witherow 3-2-2-8, Fortuna 6-6-8-19, Jones 4-3-6-11, Hoffman 2-2-2-6, Graybill 0-0-0-0, Pawlowski 8-6-8-28, Creed 3-0-0-9. 3-pt. goals: Pawlowski 6, Creed 3, Fortuna 1. Totals: 26-19-26-81.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GEO. JUNIOR 9 13 4 15 41
JAMESTOWN 15 29 23 16 83
GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Gist 7-6-11-22, Cruz 6-2-4-17, Baynes 0-0-0-0, Hunt 0-0-2-0, Meadows 0-0-0-0, Dudley 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Cruz 3, Gist 2. Totals: 14-8-17-41.
JAMESTOWN – Williams 6-0-0-12, Hill 1-3-4-5, Ford 0-0-2-0, Popielarcheck 3-1-2-7, Keyser 19-0-1-40, Ternent 4-2-3-10, Planavsky 1-4-4-7, Gould 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Keyser 2, Planavsky 1. Totals: 35-10-16-83.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
MERCER 7 16 11 20 54
KENNEDY 11 8 8 17 44
MERCER – Haines 0-4-4-4, Miller 3-0-0-7, Palmer 2-0-0-6, Balaski 1-0-0-2, D.Mattocks 5-5-8-16, Cunningham 2-2-2-8, Amos 1-0-0-2, J.Mattocks 4-1-4-9. 3-pt. goals: Palmer 2, Cunningham 2, Miller 1, D.Mattocks 1. Totals: 18-12-18-54.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Wade 3-0-3-6, T.Hart 1-0-0-2, R.Hart 7-3-5-17, Gwin 3-0-1-6, Southworth 3-0-0-9, N.Ondo 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Southworth 3. Totals: 19-3-9-44.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 12 17 17 8 54
COMM. PERRY 2 4 4 12 22
LAKEVIEW – Pence 4-1-1-9, Voorhees 0-0-0-0, Reiser 4-0-0-9, Dye 2-0-2-4, C.Fagley 4-0-0-11, Urey 1-0-0-3, L.Fagley 1-2-4-5, Bell 4-0-0-8, Haines 1-0-0-2, Montgomery 0-1-2-1, Birkner 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: C.Fagley 3, Reiser 1, Urey 1, L.Fagley 1. Totals: 22-4-9-54.
COMMODORE PERRY – Saxe 3-0-0-6, Philson 0-0-0-0, Stringert 5-4-4-14, Williams 1-0-0-2, Malone 0-0-0-0. Totals: 9-4-4-22.
JV: Lakeview, 66-16. Keaton Urey 15, Lucas Fagley 12, Jake Birkner 11 for Lakeview.
––––––
GROVE CITY 27 6 18 11 62
MEADVILLE 11 7 8 14 40
GROVE CITY – Irani 1-1-2-3, Greer 12-7-9-31, Ferguson 0-0-1-0, Fischer 2-0-0-4, Gubba 1-0-0-2, Kurz 0-0-0-0, Ketler 0-0-0-0, Loughry 6-0-2-12, Lutz 3-0-0-6, Martin 2-0-0-4. Totals: 27-8-14-62.
MEADVILLE – Burnett 1-0-0-2, Simmons 4-2-3-10, Burchard 4-2-2-11, Brown 0-0-0-0, Pope 3-1-2-7, Bell 2-0-2-4, Reichel 0-0-0-0, Sorenson 3-0-1-6. 3-pt. goal: Burchard 1. Totals: 17-5-10-40.
JV: No score reported.
SHARPSVILLE 2 11 14 12 39
FARRELL 18 23 19 14 74
SHARPSVILLE – Toth 0-1-2-1, Levis 2-0-1-4, DeJulia 1-0-0-2, Distler 1-2-7-4, Scarvel 3-5-7-11, O’Neill 1-0-0-3, Staunch 1-0-2-2, Campbell 5-1-3-12. 3-pt. goals: O’Neill 1, Campbell 1. Totals: 14-9-22-39.
FARRELL – Mathews 2-2-2-6, Owens 4-3-7-11, Samuels 4-1-2-11, Wilson 4-1-4-9, O’Kane 3-2-2-9, Odem 4-0-1-10, Johnson 1-0-0-3, Boatwright 0-0-0-0, Wade 2-0-1-4, Guest 1-1-2-3, N.Jones 1-0-0-3, L.Harrison 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goals: Samuels 2, Odem 2, O’Kane 1, Johnson 1, N.Jones 1, L.Harrison 1. Totals: 28-10-21-74.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
MONITEAU 11 6 6 8 31
SLIPP. ROCK 7 4 21 12 44
MONITEAU – Delarso-Rugg 1-0-0-3, Ealy 0-0-0-0, Martino 3-0-0-6, Zepedo 2-0-0-4, Jackson 3-0-0-6, Dessicino 5-0-0-10, Thomas 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Delarso-Rugg 1. Totals: 15-0-0-31.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 0-0-0-0, Sabo 5-6-9-17, Gordon 3-2-4-11, Wolak 0-2-2-2, Book 5-2-2-12, Pyle 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Gordon 3, Sabo 1. Totals: 14-12-17-44.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GREENVILLE 10 6 12 8 36
OIL CITY 9 11 14 19 53
GREENVILLE – Herrick 1-0-0-2, Stuyvesant 0-0-0-0, Philson 2-0-0-4, Lentz 6-3-5-16, Cano 1-0-0-3, Hedderick 0-0-0-0, Vannoy 4-0-0-11. 3-pt. goals: Vannoy 3, Lentz 1, Cano 1. Totals: 14-3-5-36.
OIL CITY – Knox 3-2-5-8, Hornbeck 7-5-6-20, McMahon 1-0-0-3, VanWormer 3-6-7-12, Hoganrader 0-0-0-0, Donald 3-3-4-10. 3-pt. goals: Hornbeck 1, McMahon 1, Donald 1. Totals: 17-16-22-53.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
REYNOLDS 11 3 16 10 40
ROCKY GROVE 19 10 12 30 71
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 7-1-2-17, Winkle 3-0-0-7, McCloskey 4-1-2-11, Snyder 0-0-0-0, Miller 0-0-0-0, Zachrich 1-0-0-2, Williams 0-0-2-0, McCurdy 0-0-0-0, N.Miller 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: McLaughlin 2, McCloskey 2, Winkle 1. Totals: 16-3-8-40.
ROCKY GROVE – Anderson 4-0-0-11, Whitman 10-3-6-23, Wolfgong 3-0-0-7, Ritchey 2-0-0-5, Baker 6-1-5-13, Zinz 3-1-2-7, Carter 0-0-0-0, Stevenson 1-0-0-3, Bell 1-0-0-2, Baughman 0-0-0-0, Whitling 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Anderson 3, Wolfgong 1, Ritchey 1, Stevenson 1. Totals: 30-5-13-71.
JV: Rocky Grove, 69-31. Noah Baughman 20, Landen Carter 13, Josh Stevenson 10 for RG.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.