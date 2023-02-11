WRESTLING
PIAA Class 2A Team Championships
Consolations: Round 1
The Reynolds High Raiders went 0-2 at the Giant Center in Hershey in the PIAA team tournament.
The District 10 champion Raiders suffered a first-round 55-10 loss to Faith Christian Academy on Thursday and then were eliminated in the first round of the consolations with a 36-30 setback to Huntingdon (D6-2) on Friday morning.
Reynolds’ Chase Bell (133 pounds), Santino Gentile (139), Jalen Wagner (172), and Brayden McCloskey (215) captured falls against Huntingdon.
Also for the Raiders, Angelo Lomonte (107) and Waylon Waite (114) won by decision.
Reynolds will now turn its focus to the individual tourney. The Section 2-AA tourney is at Sharon High School next weekend. The D-10 Championships are Feb. 24-25 at Tiger Gymnasium.
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Mercer 80, George Junior Republic 41 — At Grove City, coach Joe Venasco’s Mustangs (8-0, 16-4) clinched the Region 2 crown outright by blowing out GJR. It is Mercer’s first league title since 2004.
Mercer led 27-7 at the end of the opening quarter and cruised to the win.
Jake Mattocks, who recently surpassed 1,000 career points, fired in 18 points for Mercer while Ben Godfrey and Bubba Palmer scored 11 each. The Mustangs have won nine straight games.
Daniel Franklin had 16 points for the Tigers (0-8, 2-16), Malaki Jackson bucketed 11, and Bahir Green added 10 points.
Mercer beat GJR, 75-39, in the first meeting between the teams this season.
• Sharpsville 52, West Middlesex 38 — At West Middlesex, coach Mike Williams’ Blue Devils moved to 5-3 in Region 2 and 8-11 overall with the win over the Big Reds (4-4, 10-10).
Sharpsville trailed 13-11 at the end of the opening quarter, but outscored the Reds 16-8 in the second frame to take a 27-21 lead at halftime. The Devils posted a 25-17 scoring advantage in the second half.
Luke Distler had 16 points for Sharpsville, Luke Staunch posted an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double, Braden Scarvel added nine points and 10 rebounds, and Garen Levis and Liam Campbell chipped in eight points each. Levis also dished out five assists and five steals.
Gio Rococi and Richie Preston led the way for West Middlesex (4-4, 10-10) with 10 points each and John Partridge tallied eight.
Sharpsville swept the Big Reds this season. The Devils earned a 55-42 win in their initial meeting.
The Blue Devils added a game to their schedule. They visit Venango Catholic in Oil City today at 3 p.m. (varsity only).
• Lakeview 53, Reynolds 44 — At Transfer, the Sailors trailed 15-4 at the end of the first quarter but rallied to capture the Region 2 victory.
Lakeview cut the lead to 27-22 at halftime and went on to outscore the Raiders 31-17 in the second half.
Lucas Fagley buried four three-pointers and finished with 24 points for Lakeview (5-3, 11-9) and Cameron Pence scored 16.
Andrew McCloskey led Reynolds (2-6, 6-14) with 13 points, Haydin McLaughlin scored 12, and John McCurdy 10.
Lakeview swept the regular-season series. The Sailors beat the Raiders 53-24 in the first meeting between the teams.
• Grove City 61, Greenville 47 — At Grove City, coach Chris Kwolek’s Eagles (7-1, 12-8) clinched at least a share of the Region 5 title with the win. GC’s last region title was in 2016.
Grove City led 22-7 after eight minutes, but Greenville cut the lead to 29-20 by the break and the teams were tied 38-all heading into the fourth quarter. The Eagles outscored the Trojans 23-9 over the final eight minutes.
Nathan Greer rifled in 23 points for GC, Brett Loughry and Gavin Lutz bucketed 11 each, and Kamden Martin contributed nine points.
Noah Philson and Mason Vannoy had 12 points each for Greenville (4-4, 13-7) and Jase Herrick added eight points.
Grove City, which was won six straight games, beat the Trojans in the first meeting between the teams 58-50.
• Sharon 68, Wilmington 31 — At Tiger Gymnasium, Sharon snapped a four-game losing streak with the Region 5 win over the Hounds.
Lamont Austin fired in 18 points to pace Sharon, Derek Douglas scored 15, Bishop Root added nine markers, and Santino Piccirilli eight.
Anthony Reed had 14 points for Wilmington (0-8, 2-18) and Will Bruckner chipped in five points.
Sharon (5-2, 11-8) swept the season series against the Hounds, winning the opener 64-33 in New Wilmington.
• Farrell 66, Rocky Grove 38 — At Franklin, coach Myron Lowe’s Steelers (7-0, 17-4) clinched at least a share of the Region 1 title after beating the Orioles.
Farrell held a slim 12-10 lead at the end of the first quarter but pulled away by outscoring Rocky Grove 15-5 in the second quarter and 23-10 in the third frame.
Lamont Samuels had 14 points for Farrell, Nasir O’Kane bucketed 13, and Danny Odem tallied 12 points. The Steelers were 20-of-32 from the charity stripe.
Evan Wolfgong led RG (1-5, 9-11) with eight points and Quinn Ritchey scored seven. During the game, a Rocky Grove player dunked into the Farrell basket.
Farrell, which has won seven straight games, rolled past The Grove, 76-36, in the teams’ initial meeting last month.
• Jamestown 70, Commodore Perry 35 — At Hadley, Cameron Keyser drained four treys en route to 29 points as the Muskies (3-3, 12-8) rolled past CP (0-7, 2-19).
Carter Williams added 10 points for Jamestown and Josh Hill scored eight.
CP stats were not reported to The Herald. Jamestown coach Lucas Widger reported that their stats weren’t accurate for the Panthers and CP boys haven’t submitted stats all year.
Jamestown posted a 63-32 win over CP in the first meeting between the teams this season.
• Brookfield 61, Garfield 42 — At Garrettsville, Isaiah Jones scored 17 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and dished out seven assists to lead the Warriors (11-3, 16-5) to the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier win.
Matteo Fortuna added 14 points for Brookfield, Carter Creed scored nine, and Donovan Pawlowski contributed eight points and four steals.
Jackson Sommer had 13 points for the G-Men (4-10, 6-16), Preston Gedeon scored eight, and Cade Rock added seven points.
Brookfield won the first meeting between the teams 75-70.
SWIMMING
• Sharon recently split with Slippery Rock. The Sharon boys won, 100-44, while the girls team lost, 122-47.
BOYS
200 Medley Relay: Cattron, Mellott, Jones, Dorsch, 1st place.
200 Free: Xander Mellott, 1st place; Brendan Zampogna, 2nd place.
200 IM: Nate Dorsch, 1st place; Liam Slicker, 2nd place.
50 Free: Mark Cattron, 1st place.
100 Butterfly: Nate Dorsch, 1st place.
100 Free: Mark Cattron, 1st place.
500 Free: Sunny Puga, 1st place; Liam Slicker, 2nd place.
200 Free Relay: Zampogna, Flickinger, Selby, Slicker, 2nd place.
100 Back: Ben Jones, 2nd place.
100 Breast: Xander Mellott, 1st place.
400 Free Relay: Jones, Mellot, Dorsch, Cattron, 1st place.
GIRLS
200 Free: Abbey Snyder, 2nd place.
100 Butterfly: Abbey Snyder, 2nd place.
500 Free: Logan Wilson, 1st place.
200 Free Relay: Wilson, Sadowski, Calla, Snyder, 2nd place.
100 Breast: Logan Wilson, 1st place.
• Grove City at Sharon — In a recent meet in Sharon, the Tiger girls tied 82-all and the boys team suffered a 114-49 loss.
GIRLS
200 Medley relay: Snyder, Sadowski, Wilson, Calla, 1st place.
200 Free: Abbey Snyder, 1st place.
200 IM: Logan Wilson, 1st place.
50 Free: Claire Calla, 2nd place.
100 Fly: Logan Wilson, 2nd place.
100 Free: Claire Calla 1st place Grace Schuster, 2nd place.
500 Free: Abbey Snyder, 1st place.
200 Free Relay: Prelerson, Jones, Berkson, Martin, 2nd place.
100 Back: Delani Berkson, 2nd place.
400 Free Relay: Snyder, Sadowski, Calla, Wilson, 2nd place.
BOYS
200 Free: Nate Dorsch, 1st place.
200 IM: Mark Cattron, 1st place.
200 Free Relay: Dorsch, Slicker, Jones, Cattron, 1st place.
100 Back: Nate Dorsch, 2nd place.
100 Breast: Mark Cattron, 1st place.
400 Free Relay: Jones, Slicker, Dorsch, Cattron, 2nd place.
WRESTLING
PIAA Class 2A Team Championships
Consolations: Round 1
HUNTINGDON 36, REYNOLDS 30
107 - Angelo Lomonte (R) dec. G.Sholly, 4-0; 114 - Waylon Waite (R) dec. A.Gladfelter, 9-4; 121 - R.Yocum (H) dec. Greyden Gustas, 7-5; 127 - L.Simpson (H) pinned Connor Geiger, 4:53; 133 - Chase Bell (R) pinned D.Peruso (H) 1:21; 139 - Santino Gentile (R) pinned E.Mykut, 2:48; 145 - G.Clark (H) pinned Logan Zagorski, 3:41; 152 - D.Grubb (H) dec. Louie DeJulia, 9-2; 160 - A.McMonagle (H) pinned Vito Gentile, 2:17; 172 - Jalen Wagner (R) pinned D.Brenneman, 1:45; 189 - K. Garner (H) pinned Rocky Floch, 2:41; 215 - Brayden McCloskey (R) pinned L.Erdman, 2:53; 285 - R.Singleton (H) pinned Casey Resek, :42.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MERCER 27 14 17 22 80
GEO. JUNIOR 7 16 9 9 41
MERCER – Haines 0-2-2-2, Miller 2-0-0-4, Palmer 5-0-0-11, Balaski 3-0-0-8, D.Mattocks 4-0-0-9, Godfrey 4-2-2-11, Cunningham 1-2-3-4, Fisher 0-0-0-0, Amos 1-0-0-3, Stevenson 1-0-0-2, Grossman 3-2-2-8, J.Mattocks 8-2-3-18. 3-pt. goals: Balaski 2, Palmer 1, D.Mattocks 1, Godfrey 1, Amos 1. Totals: 32-10-12-80.
GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Meadows 0-0-0-0, Jackson 5-0-0-11, Baynes 2-0-0-4, Thomas 0-0-0-0, Franklin 6-0-0-16, Green 4-2-2-10. 3-pt. goals: Franklin 4, Jackson 1. Totals: 17-2-2-41.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SHARPSVILLE 11 16 18 7 52
W.MIDDLESEX 13 8 10 7 38
SHARPSVILLE – Levis 3-2-4-8, DeJulia 0-0-0-0, Distler 6-2-4-16, Scarvel 4-1-2-9, Staunch 5-1-2-11, Campbell 4-0-2-8. 3-pt. goals: Distler 2. Totals: 22-6-14-52.
WEST MIDDLESEX – Rococi 5-0-1-10, Mild 1-0-0-2, Knight 2-0-0-6, Stover 1-0-0-2, Preston 4-2-2-10, Partridge 3-0-0-8, Shrawder 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Knight 2, Partridge 2. Totals: 16-2-3-38.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 4 18 15 16 53
REYNOLDS 15 12 9 8 44
LAKEVIEW – L.Fagley 7-6-6-24, Dye 1-2-3-5, Reiser 0-0-1-0, Bell 3-0-1-6, Pence 5-3-5-16, Urey 1-0-0-2, Birtner 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: L.Fagley 4, Pence 3, Dye 1. Totals: 17-11-16-53.
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 5-0-1-12, Winkle 0-0-0-0, McCloskey 6-0-0-13, Snyder 0-0-2-0, Miller 0-2-2-2, Williams 0-2-2-2, McCurdy 3-3-3-10, N.Miller 1-3-7-5. 3-pt. goals: McLaughlin 2, McCloskey 1, McCurdy 1. Totals: 15-10-17-44.
JV: No game.
––––––
GREENVILLE 7 13 18 9 47
GROVE CITY 22 7 9 23 61
GREENVILLE – Herrick 4-0-0-8, Stuyvesant 2-2-2-6, Philson 5-2-4-12, Lentz 2-2-2-6, Cano 0-0-0-0, Hedderick 1-0-0-3, Vannoy 4-1-3-12. 3-pt. goals: Vannoy 3, Hedderick 1. Totals: 18-7-11-47.
GROVE CITY – Irani 2-1-2-5, Greer 9-5-9-23, Gubba 1-0-0-2, Loughry 4-2-4-11, Lutz 4-3-7-11, Martin 3-3-3-9. 3-pt. goal: Loughry 1. Totals: 23-14-25-61.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
WILMINGTON 15 8 2 6 31
SHARON 24 18 16 10 68
WILMINGTON – Miller 1-1-3-4, Wilson 1-0-0-3, Hill 1-0-0-2, Book 0-0-0-0, Reed 5-2-4-14, Bruckner 2-0-2-5, Serafino 0-0-0-0, Phanco 0-1-2-1, Kline 0-2-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Reed 2, Miller 1, Wilson 1, Bruckner 1. Totals: 10-6-13-31.
SHARON – Ham 0-0-0-0, Austin 7-2-3-18, Douglas 6-0-0-15, Hoffman 2-0-0-6, Fromm 3-0-0-6, Paknis 0-0-0-0, Dobosh 1-0-0-2, K.Norris 1-0-0-2, Samuels 0-0-0-0, Root 2-3-4-9, Piccirilli 4-0-0-8, G.Norris 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Douglas 3, Austin 2, Hoffman 2, Root 2. Totals: 27-5-7-68.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
FARRELL 12 15 23 16 66
ROCKY GROVE 10 5 10 13 38
FARRELL – Mathews 2-2-6-6, Owens 0-1-2-1, Samuels 4-6-10-14, Johnson 0-0-0-0, Wilson 4-0-0-8, Jones 0-1-2-1, O’Kane 4-5-6-13, Harrison 1-0-0-2, Bell 3-0-0-7, Odem 3-5-6-12, Wade 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Bell 1, Odem 1. Totals: 22-20-32-66.
ROCKY GROVE – Anderson 1-1-2-4, Whitman 0-4-4-4, Wolfgong 3-1-2-8, Q.Ritchey 2-2-5-7, Baker 2-1-4-5, Zinz 2-0-0-4, Carter 1-0-1-3, Stevenson 0-0-0-0, Bell 0-0-0-0, Baughman 1-0-0-3, Focht 0-0-0-0, C.Ritchey 0-0-0-0, Whitling 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Anderson 1, Wolfgong 1, Q.Ritchey 1, Carter 1, Baughman 1. Totals: 12-9-18-38.
JV: Farrell, 64-52.
––––––
JAMESTOWN 21 17 16 16 70
COMM. PERRY 35
JAMESTOWN – Williams 4-0-0-10, Hill 3-0-0-8, Ford 3-0-0-6, Ternent 4-0-0-8, Keyser 11-3-4-29, Popielarcheck 3-1-1-7, Planavsky 1-0-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Keyser 4, Williams 2, Hill 2. Totals: 29-4-7-70.
COMMODORE PERRY – No stats reported.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
BROOKFIELD 15 22 15 9 61
GARFIELD 8 11 11 12 42
BROOKFIELD – Fortuna 5-3-3-14, Jones 8-1-2-17, Hardman 1-0-0-2, Hoffman 3-0-0-7, Pawlowski 3-1-2-8, Bartolin 2-0-0-4, Creed 4-0-1-9. 3-pt. goals: Fortuna 1, Hoffman 1, Pawlowski 1, Creed 1. Totals: 25-5-8-61.
GARFIELD – Gedeon 3-2-2-8, Rock 3-1-2-7, Edic 1-0-0-3, May 1-0-2-3, Sommer 5-0-0-13, Bates 3-0-0-6, Torville 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Sommer 3, Edic 1, May 1. Totals: 17-3-6-42.
JV: No score reported.
