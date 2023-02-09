WRESTLING
PIAA CLASS 2A TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS
• Faith Christian Academy 55, Reynolds 10 — At the Giant Center in Hershey, the Raiders suffered their first loss in the opening round of the tourney since 2012.
District 1 champion Faith Christian Academy captured 11 of the 13 bouts in rolling to the win over D-10 champ Reynolds. FCA captured five matches by fall, three by technical fall, two decisions, and one major decision.
Gauge Botero (121 pounds), Chase Hontz (139), Cael Weidemoyer (152), Luke Sugalski (160), and Mark Effendian (215) posted pins for Faith Christian. Kole Davidheiser won by major decision at 107 pounds.
Tech fall winners for FCA were Arment Waltenbaugh (127), Max Stein (145), and Adam Waters (172) and Mason Wagner (133) and Jason Singer (189) won by decision.
Casey Resek won by major decision at heavyweight for the Raiders and FCA forfeited to Brayden Ranalli at 114 pounds.
Reynolds’ last loss in the first round of the PIAA team tourney was in 2012 against Boiling Springs, 31-30. At the time, the Bubblers were coached by former Lakeview High standout Rod Wright, who won three individual state titles for the Sailors in 1985, 1986, and 1987.
Reynolds (14-4) drops to the first round of the consolations. The Raiders open against Huntingdon Area (19-5) at 9 a.m. today.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Lakeview 50, West Middlesex 36 — On Senior Night at West Middlesex, the Reds got off to a rough start and couldn’t catch up as the Sailors (9-3, 14-6) posted the Region 1 win.
Lakeview outscored WM 16-2 in the second quarter to lead 21-6 at halftime. The Reds outscored Lakeview 30-29 in the second half.
Kyndra Seddon led Lakeview with 18 points, 14 in the first half, while Emma Marsteller and Kelsey Seddon posted nine points each. Kyndra Seddon also grabbed 15 rebounds. The Sailors were 14-of-17 from the free-throw line.
Caitlin Stephens scored 15 points and had 11 boards for West Middlesex (9-3, 10-10), Alexis Babcock bucketed 10 points, and Emma Mild chipped in five.
Babcock is West Middlesex’s lone senior. She is the daughter of WM boys basketball coach Tyler Babcock.
Lakeview swept the regular-season series against the Reds. The Sailors won 41-37 in overtime in the first meeting between the teams in Stoneboro.
• Kennedy Catholic 94, Commodore Perry 10 — At Senior Night at Hermitage, Kennedy Catholic improved to 12-0 in Region 1 and 15-4 overall with a win over the Panthers (0-12, 1-18).
Layke Fields fired in 24 points to lead KC, Hayden Keith scored 16, Cassie Dancak bucketed 14 points, Isabella Bianco added 13 points, and Bella Magestro scored 12 points.
Marley Meyer had five points for Commodore Perry.
KC’s seniors are Bianco, Dancak, and Keith.
The Golden Eagles won the first matchup between the teams, 80-7, in Hadley.
• Mercer 42, Reynolds 10 — At Mercer, coach Aaron Cook’s Mustangs (7-5, 11-9) won their fourth straight game with a Region 1 victory over Reynolds (3-9, 5-15).
Mercer jumped out to a 14-4 lead after eight minutes and led 22-7 at the break. The Mustangs then outscored the Raiders 12-0 in the third quarter en route to the win.
Pressley Washil led Mercer with a dozen points while McKenna McCandless and Ava Godfrey contributed nine points each.
Marissa Hillyer had five points for Reynolds and Ava Murcko chipped in three.
Mercer won the first contest between the two teams in Transfer, 40-14, last month.
• Farrell 58, Jamestown 24 — At Farrell, senior Gabby King rifled in 26 points as the Steelers (6-6, 7-13) captured the Region 1 victory.
Janiya Daniels added 15 points for Farrell and Damerra Thomas scored 12.
Alayna Cadman had 13 points for Jamestown (2-10, 4-15) while Savannah Thurber and Brianna Shetter chipped in four points each.
Farrell swept the season series, winning 46-20 in Jamestown last month.
• Hickory 51, Grove City 38 — On Senior Night at “The Eagles’ Nest” in Grove City, Hickory coach Matt Fabian picked up career coaching victory No. 99 as his Hornets (5-6, 10-10) captured the Region 4 win.
Hickory got off to a strong start to lead 26-13 at halftime. Both teams scored 25 points in the second half.
Kimora Roberts fired in 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Hickory, Malana Beach bucketed 15, and Addison Phillips scored nine.
Piper Como had 15 points for Grove City (5-6, 9-10), Karis Perample scored 10, and Delaney Callahan added eight markers.
Perample, Callahan, and Ella Wise are Grove City’s seniors.
The Eagles won the first meeting, 55-38, between the two teams at “The Hive” in Hermitage.
• Wilmington 62, Sharon 30 — At New Wilmington, the Hounds (9-1, 17-3) celebrated Senior Night with a Region 4 win over the Tigers.
Wilmington led 17-4 at the end of the opening quarter en route to the win.
Lia Krarup fired in 20 points for Wilmington, Maya Jeckavitch scored 10, and Sarah Dieter added eight points.
Taylor Ragsdale-Holden had a season-high 12 points for Sharon (1-9, 10-10) and India McGee scored six.
Wilmington’s seniors are Annalee Gardner and Maelee Whiting.
The Hounds won the first meeting between the two teams, 45-31, at Tiger Gymnasium.
• Brookfield 74, Py Valley 36 — At Andover, Brookfield senior star Sophia Hook reached 1,500 career points as the Warriors (16-5) rolled past the Lakers (14-7) in the non-conference clash.
Hook drained five treys en route to 28 points and dished out nine assists in the win. Hook opened the season with 1,094 points and has compiled 406 points this year for 1,500.
Also for Brookfield, Cailey Wellman posted a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double, MiKenzie Jumper scored 10 points and Katie Gibson collected five steals.
Saige Payne led Pymatuning Valley with eight points while Zoey Painter, Alaina Neczeporenko, and Sadie Paul added six points each.
D-10 OPT-OUTS
Four area basketball teams have opted out of the District 10 playoffs.
Class 1A: Commodore Perry boys.
Class 2A: Reynolds boys and girls.
Class 3A: Wilmington boys.
WRESTLING
PIAA CLASS 2A TEAM TOURNEY
1ST ROUND
FAITH CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 55,
REYNOLDS 10
107 - Kole Davidheiser (FCA) maj. dec. Angelo Lomonte, 12-0; 114 - Brayden Ranalli (R) won by forfeit; 121 - Gauge Botero (FCA) pinned Waylon Waite, 1:14; 127 - Arment Waltenbaugh (FCA) tech. fall Greyden Gustas, 17-1, 3:39; 133 - Mason Wagner (FCA) dec. Chase Bell, 2-1 (TB2); 139 - Chase Hontz (FCA) pinned Kevyn Malgieri, :37; 145 - Max Stein (FCA) tech. fall Santino Gentile, 15-0, 5:16; 152 - Cael Weidemoyer (FCA) pinned Louie DeJulia, :58; 160 - Luke Sugalski (FCA) pinned Vito Gentile, 1:42; 172 - Adam Waters (FCA) tech. fall Jalen Wagner, 15-0, 5:26; 189 - Jason Singer (FCA) dec. Brayden McCloskey, 4-2; 215 - Mark Effendian (FCA) pinned Kolton Wilkinson, 1:55; 285 - Casey Resek (R) maj. dec. Ben Mertz, 12-0.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LAKEVIEW 5 16 14 15 50
W.MIDDLESEX 4 2 11 19 36
LAKEVIEW – L.Marsteller 1-1-1-3, Peltonen 1-0-0-2, Ky.Seddon 7-4-4-18, E.Marsteller 2-5-6-9, Woods 0-2-2-2, Ke.Seddon 4-0-2-9, Kepner 2-2-2-7. 3-pt. goals: Ke.Seddon 1, Kepner 1. Totals: 17-14-17-50.
WEST MIDDLESEX – S.Mild 1-0-0-2, Babcock 3-4-5-10, Gilmore 0-0-0-0, Kildoo 1-0-2-2, Briggs 0-0-0-0, E.Mild 2-1-2-5, Blaze 1-0-2-2, Stephens 6-3-4-15. Totals: 14-8-15-36.
JV: Lakeview, 20-15.
––––––
COMM. PERRY 3 0 5 2 10
KENNEDY 28 38 17 11 94
COMMODORE PERRY – Boyles 0-0-0-0, Streets 1-0-0-3, Eber 0-0-0-0, Meyer 2-0-0-5, Matalino 0-0-0-0, Davidson 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Streets 1, Meyer 1. Totals: 4-0-0-10.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 2-3-3-7, Magestro 5-0-0-12, Bianco 4-4-4-13, Keith 7-0-1-16, Pfleger 1-0-0-3, Thompkins 0-1-2-1, Dancak 7-0-0-14, Shimrack 1-0-0-2, Connor 1-0-2-2, Fields 9-6-7-24. 3-pt. goals: Magestro 2, Keith 2, Bianco 1, Pfleger 1. Totals: 37-14-19-94.
JV: KC, 46-9. Ka’Mya Thompkins 29 for KC.
––––––
REYNOLDS 4 3 0 3 10
MERCER 14 8 12 8 42
REYNOLDS – Murcko 1-1-4-3, Hillyer 1-3-4-5, Wade 1-0-0-2, Johnson 0-0-0-0, McCloskey 0-0-0-0. Totals: 3-4-8-10.
MERCER – Godfrey 4-0-0-9, Aud.Allen 2-1-1-6, Washil 5-0-0-12, McCandless 4-1-1-9, Heckathorn 1-0-0-2, Rowe 2-0-0-4, Finley 0-0-0-0, Seidel 0-0-0-0, Foster 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Washil 2, Godfrey 1, Aud.Allen 1. Totals: 18-2-2-42.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
JAMESTOWN 6 1 7 10 24
FARRELL 26 21 3 8 58
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 4-5-6-13, Shetter 2-0-0-4, Williams 0-1-2-1, Thomas 0-0-0-0, Hart 0-0-0-0, Matters 0-2-4-2, Thurber 2-0-0-4. Totals: 8-8-12-24.
FARRELL – D.Thomas 5-1-2-12, King 13-0-0-26, Daniels 6-0-0-15, Beamon 1-0-0-2, Z.Thomas 0-1-2-1, Yaskowski 1-0-0-2, Hammond 0-0-3-0, Switz 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Daniels 3, D.Thomas 1. Totals: 26-2-7-58.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
HICKORY 14 12 6 19 51
GROVE CITY 9 4 13 12 38
HICKORY – Swanson 0-0-1-0, Beach 5-3-4-15, Phillips 2-3-4-9, Fustos 1-0-0-2, Jones 2-1-1-5, Roberts 9-2-4-20. 3-pt. goals: Beach 2, Phillips 2. Totals: 19-9-14-51.
GROVE CITY – Perample 3-2-2-10, Como 5-2-2-15, Callahan 2-3-4-8, Gamble 1-3-4-5, Wise 0-0-0-0, Kolbe 0-0-0-0, Krenzer 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Como 3, Perample 2, Callahan 1. Totals: 11-10-12-38.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SHARON 4 12 9 5 30
WILMINGTON 17 21 17 7 62
SHARON – Crumby 1-0-0-2, I.McGee 1-4-6-6, Da.Nixon 1-0-0-3, J.McGee 1-0-0-2, Griggs 2-0-0-4, Root 0-1-3-1, Ragsdale-Holden 5-2-2-12. 3-pt. goal: Da.Nixon 1. Totals: 11-7-11-30.
WILMINGTON – Krarup 6-5-5-20, Deal 1-2-4-4, Dieter 3-2-4-8, Jeckavitch 4-2-2-10, Bruckner 2-1-2-6, Brewer 0-2-2-2, Gardner 3-0-0-6, Whiting 3-0-2-6. 3-pt. goals: Krarup 3, Bruckner 1. Totals: 22-14-21-62.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
BROOKFIELD 21 21 19 13 74
PY VALLEY 12 6 10 8 36
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 10-0-0-20, My.Jumper 2-1-2-6, Hook 10-3-4-28, Gibson 1-0-0-3, DeJoy 3-1-7-7, Mi.Jumper 4-0-0-10. 3-pt. goals: Hook 5, Mi.Jumper 2, My.Jumper 1, Gibson 1. Totals: 30-5-13-74.
PYMATUNING VALLEY – Painter 2-2-2-6, Payne 4-0-0-8, Neczeporenko 2-2-5-6, Hitchcock 1-0-2-2, Moss 2-0-0-4, Paul 0-2-2-2, Tisch 1-0-0-2, Hall 2-2-4-6. Totals: 14-8-15-36.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
TUESDAY’S GAME
SLIPP. ROCK 3 14 6 13 36
MONITEAU 19 19 16 8 62
SLIPPERY ROCK – Coffaro 3-0-0-9, Bissell 0-0-0-0, Lin 0-0-0-0, Sabo 1-0-0-3, Romanovich 6-0-0-15, Kniess 0-0-0-0, Double 1-0-0-3, Campbell 3-0-2-6. 3-pt. goals: Coffaro 3, Romanovich 3, Sabo 1, Double 1. Totals: 14-0-2-36.
MONITEAU – Jewart 1-0-0-3, Kelly 7-2-2-18, Stewart 3-1-3-7, Bayless 1-0-0-2, A.Pry 3-2-3-8, Curl 0-2-4-2, D.Pry 2-5-6-9, Arblaster 0-1-2-1, Sankey 4-2-3-10, Hartle 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Kelly 2, Jewart 1. Totals: 22-15-23-62.
JV: No score reported.
Note: Stats were reported to The Herald on Thursday.
