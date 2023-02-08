BOYS BASKETBALL
• West Middlesex 73, George Junior Republic 35 — At West Middlesex, senior star Richie Preston rifled in 38 points as the Big Reds (4-3, 10-9) rolled in the Region 2 contest.
West Middlesex led 22-8 at the end of the opening quarter and cruised past the Tigers (0-7, 2-15).
Gio Rococi added 19 points for the Big Reds and Blaze Knight added eight points.
Daniel Franklin led GJR with 14 points and Bahir Green scored 11.
• Reynolds 48, Sharpsville 45 — At Sharpsville, the Raiders (2-5, 6-13) stunned the Blue Devils (4-3, 7-11) in the Region 2 clash.
Sharpsville was up 11-10 after eight minutes, but Reynolds fought back to take a 26-21 lead at the break. The Devils outscored the Raiders 24-22 in the second half.
Haydin McLaughlin led the way for Reynolds with 15 points while Andrew McCloskey, Jake Williams, and John McCurdy added eight points each.
Luke Staunch scored 14 points for Sharpsville, Braden Scarvel bucketed 13, and Liam Campbell contributed 11 points.
• Kennedy Catholic 45, Rocky Grove 23 — At Hermitage, the Golden Eagles (5-1, 10-8) limited The Grove to single-digit scoring in each quarter to earn the Region 1 win.
KC led 18-12 at halftime and outscored the Orioles 27-11 in the second half.
Levi Hailstock led Kennedy Catholic with 16 points, Max Southworth had 10, and Thorsten Hart added eight points.
Quinn Ritchey led Rocky Grove (1-4, 9-10) with nine points and Blayne Baker scored five.
• Farrell 96, Commodore Perry 46 — At E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, coach Myron Lowe’s Steelers moved to 6-0 in Region 1 and 16-4 overall by rolling past the Panthers (0-6, 2-18).
Farrell led 22-15 at the end of the opening quarter and 41-25 at halftime and then went on to outscore Commodore Perry 45-20 in the second half.
Lamont Samuels fired in 23 points for Farrell, Nasir O’Kane scored 22, Malachi Owens bucketed 16, and Kahnya Mathews added 15 points.
Xavier Williams scored a game-high 24 points for Commodore Perry while Kyle Stringert and Christian Saxe chipped in eight points each.
• Hickory 60, Greenville 38 — At Greenville, Aidan Enoch drained five treys en route to 24 points and also dished out five assists to power the Hornets (4-3, 10-8) to the Region 5 victory.
Hickory held a slim 34-30 lead after three quarters but outscored the Trojans 26-8 over the final eight minutes. The Hornets were 24-of-28 from the free-throw line.
Landon Bean added nine points, four rebounds, and two steals for Hickory, Ben Swanson added eight points, four rebounds, and three blocks, Marco Miller contributed seven points and four rebounds, and Devin Daniels had five rebounds and two steals.
Logan Lentz led the way for Greenville (4-3, 12-6) with 13 points, Soren Hedderick added nine points, and Mason Vannoy had seven markers.
• Grove City 59, Sharon 44 — At Grove City, the Eagles (6-1, 11-8) had a strong first half and handed the Tigers their fourth straight loss on Tuesday.
Grove City led 34-18 at halftime in the Region 5 contest. Sharon posted a 26-25 scoring edge in the second half.
Gavin Lutz fired in 23 points for Grove City, Nathan Greer scored 16, and Kamden Martin tallied 13 points.
Derek Douglas led Sharon (4-3, 10-9) with 13 points, Santino Piccirilli added eight markers, and Angelo Fromm and Owen Schenker chipped in six points each.
Herald sports correspondent Corey J. Corbin was at the game and reported that former Slippery Rock girls coach Amber Osborn was interim coach for the Eagles as head coach Chris Kwolek was out sick.
She is the first female to coach a boys varsity team to a win in Mercer County history.
• Slippery Rock 50, Wilmington 21 — At New Wilmington, the Rockets picked up the Region 5 win.
Slippery Rock moved to 3-4 in the region and 8-10 overall. The Hounds fell to 0-7 and 2-17.
Stats were not reported to The Herald by deadline.
• Jamestown 78, Crawford Christian Academy 62 — At Jamestown, coach Lucas Widger’s Muskies improved to 11-8 with the win over CCA.
Jamestown jumped out to a 17-12 lead and outscored CCA 25-15 in the second quarter to go up 42-27 heading to the locker room at the break. The Muskies only outscored CCA 36-35 in the second half.
Cameron Keyser fired in 24 points to pace Jamestown, Lucas Popielarcheck scored a season-high 17, Cole Ternent added 13 points, and Carter Williams contributed 10 markers.
Allen Miller buried five treys en route to 20 points for CCA, Jay Hemlock scored 14, and Aaron Hoegrel had 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Slippery Rock at Moniteau game was not submitted to The Herald by deadline on Tuesday night.
BOYS BASKETBALL
