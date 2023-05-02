Continued rain and low temperatures on Tuesday washed out most of the high school sports schedule.
The following was compiled from Twitter posts from schools’ athletic sites and schedules on GameChanger and maxpreps.
BOYS TENNIS
• Tuesday’s Oil City at Grove City match was postponed. It will not be rescheduled.
The District 10 Singles Tournament begins on Saturday at Westwood Racquet Club in Erie. The first round through the semifinals are Saturday. The championship matches will be played on Monday.
• Today’s Tri-County Tennis Tournament at Buhl Park was canceled on Sunday due to the forecasted weather. Buhl Park Director of Tennis Sue McLaughlin reported that it will not be rescheduled.
SOFTBALL
• Tuesday’s Lakeview at Sharpsville game is set for 5 p.m. Friday.
• Tuesday’s Mercer at Wilmington game was moved to 5 p.m. on Monday.
• Three of Tuesday’s games were moved to next Wednesday: Hickory at Grove City, Slippery Rock at Sharon, and Kennedy Catholic at West Middlesex.
• Tuesday’s Kennedy Catholic at West Middlesex game was moved to 7 p.m. today.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
• Slippery Rock 94, Greenville 46; Greenville 85, George Junior Republic 47 — At Greenville, Eli Anderson swept the hurdles and was part of the first-place 400- and 1600-meter relay teams to lead the Rockets.
Anthony Robare (800, 1600 relay, 3200 relay), Tyler Arblaster (200, 400, 1600 relay), and Dustin Joyce (long jump, triple jump, 400 relay) were triple-event winners for the Rockets.
Logan McGonigal (3200) was the lone winner for Greenville against Slippery Rock.
JohnMichael Weaver led the Trojans in the meet against George Junior Republic. He swept the hurdles and also took first place in the discus.
DaeMar Everett Walker placed first in the 200-meter dash, triple jump, and ran the anchor leg on the winning 400-meter relay team for George Junior Republic.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
• Slippery Rock 74, Greenville 66 — At Greenville, Ava Reich, Lexi Plesakov, and Julia Coffaro won two events each as the Rockets edged the Trojans.
All three ran on the first-place 400-meter relay team (56.63) while Reich captured the 100 hurdles, Plesakov won the 100-meter dash, and Coffaro took first in the long jump.
Karis McElhaney led Greenville with wins in the 200, 400, and 1600 relay. Josie Lewis, Reese Risavi, Maddy Sheldon, and Maggie Goodlin were double-event winners.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
SLIPP. ROCK 94, GREENVILLE 46
3200 relay — SR (Chen, Schwartz, Zahn, Robare), 11:05.87; 110 hurdles — Anderson (SR), 16.72; 100 — Gahring (SR), 12.3; 1600 — Zahn (SR), 5:08.25; 400 — Arblaster (SR), 1:00.04; 400 relay — SR (Joyce, Gahring, Davey, Anderson), 47.39; 300 hurdles — Anderson (SR), 47.58; 800 — Robare (SR), 2:20.29; 200 — Arblaster (SR), 24.86; 3200 — McGonigal (G), 10:50.54; 1600 relay — SR (Robare, Smith, Anderson, Arblaster), 4:00.30; Shot put — Hoehn (SR), 42-9; Discus — Reich (SR), 92-11 1/2; Javelin — Mullen (SR), 111-9; Long jump — Joyce (SR), 19-5; Triple jump — Joyce (SR), 41-9; High jump — Benson (SR), 4-9; Pole vault — not contested.
———
GREENVILLE 85, G.JUNIOR 47
3200 relay — not contested; 110 hurdles — Weaver (Gv), 17.39; 100 — Jackson (GJR), 12:14; 1600 — McGonigal (Gv), 5:14.21; 400 — Allen-Lawrence (GJR), 1:11.26; 400 relay — GJR (Allen-Lawrence, Jackson, Meadows, Everett-Walker), 50.70; 300 hurdles — Weaver (Gv), 49.68; 800 — Saeler (Gv), 2:32.51; 200 — Everett-Walker (GJR), 25.28; 3200 — McGonigal (Gv), 10:50.54; 1600 relay — Greenville (Saeler, Mitchell, Campbell, Copeland), 4:11.72; Shot put — Hyde (Gv), 38-8; Discus — Weaver (Gv), 87-0; Javelin — Hyde (Gv), 105-7; Long jump — Thomas (GJR), 18-5 1/2; Triple jump — Everett-Walker (GJR), 36-0; High jump — Campbell (Gv), 4-7; Pole vault — not contested.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
SLIPP. ROCK 74, GREENVILLE 66
3200 relay — Greenville (Daly, Blatt, Risavi, Sheldon), 11:49.89; 100 hurdles — Reich (SR), 16.63; 100 — Plesakov (SR), 13.62; 1600 — Lewis (G), 6:08.65; 400 — McElhaney (G), 1:03.11; 400 relay — SR (Yova, Reich, Plesakov, Coffaro), 56.63; 300 hurdles — Flores (G), 56.97; 800 — Lewis (G), 2:45.62; 200 — McElhaney (G), 29.28; 3200 — Szymanski (SR), 14:21.47; 1600 relay — Greenville (McElhaney, Sheldon, Davis, Risavi), 4:42.65; Shot put — Goodlin (G), 31-5; Discus — Goodlin (G), 87-7; Javelin — Double (SR), 89-9; Long jump — Coffaro (SR), 12-2; Triple jump — Burns (SR), 29-11; High jump — Hackwelder (SR), 4-9; Pole vault — not contested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.