The 2022-23 winter sports season began in Pennsylvania on Friday with a flurry of games in basketball tipoff tournaments and the Hickory wrestling team hosting the Hickory Invitational (HIT) tourney.
The following was reported to The Herald by deadline on Friday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Middlesex Kiwanis Tipoff Showcase
• West Middlesex 45, Sharpsville 38 — At West Middlesex, the Reds picked up a win over the Blue Devils in the Showcase opener on Friday.
Sharpsville led 9-6 at the end of the opening quarter, but WM outscored the Devils 11-3 in the second frame to take a 17-12 lead at halftime. WM outscored Sharpsville 28-26 in the second half.
Emma Mild fired in 16 points to lead the way for West Middlesex, Caitlin Stephens bucketed 11, and Alexis Babcock and Maggie Briggs added six points each.
Chasie Fry had 11 points for Sharpsville, Lily Palko scored 10 (three treys), and Breanna Hanley chipped in seven points.
West Middlesex plays Cambridge Springs at 5:30 p.m. today.
Windber Boosters Tipoff Tourney
• Lakeview 35, Windber 19 – At Windber, coach Gary Burke’s Sailors led 11-4 at the end of the opening quarter and cruised past Windber.
Kelsey Seddon led the way for Lakeview with 12 points while Emma Marsteller added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Angel James scored five points for Windber and Rylee Ott grabbed eight rebounds.
Friday’s other game was United vs. Everett. Today’s consolation game is at 6 p.m. Lakeview plays for the championship at 7:35 p.m.
Ft. LeBoeuf Tipoff Tourney
• Hickory 57, Ft. LeBoeuf 43 – At Waterford, coach Matt Fabian’s Hornets tipped off the season in successful fashion with a win over the Bison.
Hickory led 26-16 at halftime. LeBoeuf cut the lead to 32-30 after three, but the Hornets outscored the Bison 25-13 over the final eight minutes.
Mariah Swanson and Kimora Roberts poured in 18 points each for Hickory and Malana Beach scored 10.
Kendra Soder led LeBoeuf with 19 points and Jillian Tobin scored 11.
This was the only game because other teams pulled out of the tourney. No games today.
Northwestern Tipoff Tourney
• Northwestern 67, Reynolds 19 – At Albion, Makayla Presser-Palmer fired in 26 points to power the Wildcats past the Raiders.
Chloe Yazembiak added 10 points for Northwestern.
Ava Murcko scored eight points for Reynolds and Julie Wade added seven markers.
Stats were reported to The Herald late Friday night after the paper's print deadline. Saegertown beat Corry in the other game Friday.
Reynolds plays Corry at 6 p.m. today while Saegertown battles Northwestern for the tourney title.
Non-Tourney
• Greenville 51, Mercer 17 — At Grove City High School, the defending District 10 Class 3A champion Trojans opened the season with a win over Mercer.
Anna Harpst drained three treys en route to 19 points to lead Greenville, Reese Schaller scored 12, and Josie Lewis added 11.
Lewis dished out five assists, Harpst had seven steals, Cano grabbed seven rebounds and Schaller had five boards.
Ava Godfrey led Mercer with seven points while McKenna McCandless and Anna Allen contributed four points each.
These teams were scheduled to play in the 51st Grove City Kiser Classic, but the tourney was placed on hiatus for one year due to Cochranton entering another tournament. Grove City hosts Mercer at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
• Sharon 52, Farrell 49 – At E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, the Tigers edged the Steelers in the season lidlifter for both teams.
Sharon led 28-21 at halftime. Farrell battled back to take a 41-39 lead after three quarters of play. The Tigers outscored the Steelers 13-8 in the final frame.
India McGee rifled in 20 points for Sharon, Lacey Root scored 13, and Jamoria Crumby contributed eight markers.
Gabby King fired in a game-high 23 points for Farrell and Damerra Thomas scored 13.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Midland Tipoff Tourney
• Hickory 52, Beaver Falls 36 – At Geneva College, coach Chris Mele’s Hornets tipped off the season with an impressive win over Beaver Falls.
The Hornets led 16-13 after eight minutes of play and outscored the Tigers 16-5 in the second quarter to pull away.
Aidan Enoch fired in 17 points to lead Hickory, Tyson Djakovich scored 15, and Rylan Dye added 10 points.
Enoch grabbed four rebounds, Djakovich had three steals, Dye had four rebounds, four assists, and four steals, and Ben Swanson contributed six points and five rebounds.
Jaren Brickner led Beaver Falls with a dozen points, Isaiah Sharp scored eight, and Jaydin Price six.
Hickory faces Central Valley at 6 p.m. today at Beaver Falls High School.
Laurel Boosters Tipoff Tourney
• Mercer 42, Riverside 37 – At Laurel High School, Jake Mattocks scored 12 points to lead the Mustangs to a season-opening win.
Bubba Palmer added nine points for Mercer and Braden Balaski bucketed eight.
Nate Kolesar (11) and Sam Hughes (10) scored in double digits for Riverside.
This was the only game in the tourney on Friday. Mercer plays Ellwood City at 4:30 p.m. today while Laurel battles Riverside at 6 p.m. The tourney wraps up Monday with Laurel playing Ellwood City at 7:30 p.m.
Armstrong Tipoff Tourney
• Armstrong 55, Grove City 35 – Cadin Olsen scored 23 points to lead Armstrong past the Eagles on Friday.
Jack Valasek contributed 19 points for Armstrong and Isaiah Brown chipped in eight.
Brett Loughry led Grove City with 14 points, Nathan Greer scored six, and Gavin Lutz and Kam Martin contributed five points each.
Grove City plays Geibel Catholic in the consolation game at 2:30 p.m. today while Armstrong battles Kiski in the championship game. Kiski beat Geibel, 61-60, on Friday.
Lakeview Tipoff Tourney
• Lakeview 37, Northwestern 35 – At Stoneboro, the Sailors trailed 11-5 at the end of the opening quarter, but rallied to top the Wildcats.
Lakeview outscored NW 18-8 in the second quarter for a 23-19 lead at halftime and held off the Wildcats in the second half.
Cody Fagley paced Lakeview with 14 points, Cameron Pence scored 10, and Owen Dye six.
For Northwestern, Landon Wayne (14 points), Jack Miller (nine), and Connor Dorr (seven) were the leading point-getters.
Today, George Junior Republic (didn’t report on Friday) plays Northwestern at 4:30 p.m. and Lakeview squares off against Cambridge Springs at 7:30 p.m.
Sharon Tipoff Tourney
• Meadville 82, Sharon 66 – At Tiger Gymnasium, the Bulldogs drained 13 treys in the win over Sharon and first-year coach Louis Brown.
Lucas Luteran led Meadville with 27 points, Jack Burchard bucketed 23, Khalon Simmons scored 14, and Kellen Ball 13. Luteran buried five treys and Burchard had four three-pointers.
Derek Douglas rifled in a game-high 28 points (three treys) for Sharon, Santino Piccirilli scored 13, Bishop Root scored 10, and Garrett Hoffman eight.
Sharon plays Franklin at 6 p.m. today in the consolation game while Mars battles Meadville for the title. The Planets beat the Knights in OT (80-71) on Friday.
Mohawk Tipoff Tourney
• Mohawk 57, Slippery Rock 55 – At Bessemer, the Rockets dropped a tough 57-55 decision to the Warriors.
Slippery Rock led 14-9 after eight minutes and 30-27 heading into the locker room. Mohawk outscored the Rockets 13-11 in the third quarter and 17-14 in the final frame.
Jay Wrona fired in 21 points to lead the way for Mohawk, Bobby Fadden scored 12, and Deven Sudziak contributed 10 points.
Dylan Gordon paced the Rockets with 18 points, Jacob Wolak bucketed 10, and Elam Pyle scored 10. This game was reported to The Herald after Friday's deadline for the print edition.
Mohawk plays Northgate at 3:30 p.m. today. Union was also in the tourney, but pulled out after the football team advanced to the PIAA semifinals.
Non-Tourney
• Brookfield 75, Hubbard 41 – At Brookfield, the Warriors opened their season with a blowout win over the Eagles (0-3).
Donovan Pawlowski rifled in 26 points and had five steals to lead the way for Brookfield. Isaiah Jones added 19 points for the Warriors, Matteo Fortuna scored 17, and AJ Bartolin ripped down 11 rebounds and dished out six assists.
Kenyen Franklin led Hubbard with 11 points and Davonte Daniels scored nine.
Brookfield hosts Sharpsville tonight. It will be the debut of new Blue Devils’ coach Mike Williams, who led the West Middlesex girls team to five District 10 championships and an appearance in the PIAA championship game. Williams has 298 career wins (A.C. Valley, Mercer, West Middlesex.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Middlesex Kiwanis Tipoff Showcase
SHARPSVILLE 9 3 12 14 38
W.MIDDLESEX 6 11 15 13 45
SHARPSVILLE – Steiner 1-2-4-4, C.Fry 4-2-2-11, Kimpan 1-0-0-2, Messett 1-0-0-2, Hanley 2-3-6-7, Grandy 1-0-0-2, Palko 3-1-2-10. 3-pt. goals: Palko 3, C.Fry 1. Totals: 13-8-14-38.
WEST MIDDLESEX – S.Mild 0-0-0-0, Babcock 2-2-4-6, Gilmore 1-0-0-2, Kildoo 1-0-0-2, Briggs 3-0-1-6, E.Mild 6-4-7-16, Blaze 0-2-2-2, Stephens 3-5-7-11. Totals: 16-13-21-45.
––––––
Windber Boosters Tipoff Tourney
LAKEVIEW 11 9 9 6 35
WINDBER 4 6 2 7 19
LAKEVIEW – Peltonen 1-0-0-3, Ke.Seddon 4-2-4-12, Kepner 1-0-2-2, E.Marsteller 4-2-3-10, Olson 2-1-1-5, Ky.Seddon 1-1-4-3, Sontheimer 0-0-0-0, Woods 0-0-0-0, Montgomery 0-0-0-0, Doyle 0-0-1-0, L.Marsteller 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Ke.Seddon 2, Peltonen 1. Totals: 13-6-15-35.
WINDBER – Tokarskyll 2-0-0-4, Jablon 1-0-0-2, James 1-2-4-5, Horner 1-0-2-2, Andrews 2-0-0-4, Gaye 0-2-2-2, Walz 0-0-4-0. 3-pt. goal: James 1. Totals: 7-4-12-19.
––––––
Ft. LeBoeuf Tipoff Tourney
HICKORY 10 16 6 25 57
FT. LeBOEUF 8 8 14 13 43
HICKORY – Swanson 7-2-2-18, Beach 3-2-2-10, Phillips 0-0-2-0, Fustos 1-2-4-4, Jones 1-4-4-7, Roberts 8-2-6-18, Fleming 0-0-2-0. 3-pt. goals: Swanson 2, Beach 2, Jones 1. Totals: 20-12-22-57.
FT. LeBOEUF – Samluk 2-1-2-5, Soder 5-8-11-19, Green 1-0-2-2, McKinnon 1-0-0-3, Will 1-1-2-3, Tobin 4-2-3-11. 3-pt. goals: Soder 1, McKinnon 1, Tobin 1. Totals: 14-12-20-43.
JV: Hickory, 51-38. Gianna Fleming 16 for Hickory.
Northwestern Tipoff Tourney
REYNOLDS 2 4 7 6 19
N'WESTERN 21 17 12 17 67
REYNOLDS – Murcko 4-0-2-8, Wade 3-0-0-7, Johnson 1-0-0-2, Hillyer 0-0-2-0, Miller 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Wade 1. Totals: 9-0-4-19.
NORTHWESTERN – Yazembiak 4-0-0-10, Adams 1-0-0-3, Presser-Palmer 13-0-0-26, Bird 0-0-2-0, Rastetter 2-0-0-5, Miller 3-0-0-7, Bucci 2-1-2-5, Schwartz 2-0-0-5, Wheeler 0-0-0-0, Eddy 2-0-0-6. 3-pt. goals: Eddy 2, Yazembiak 2, Adams 1, Rastetter 1, Miller 1, Schwartz 1. Totals: 29-1-4-67.
––––––
Non-Tourney
GREENVILLE 10 15 19 7 51
MERCER 9 6 2 0 17
GREENVILLE – Mallek 1-0-0-3, Schaller 5-2-6-12, Harpst 8-0-1-19, Cano 2-1-3-5, Lewis 4-1-2-11, Busch 0-0-0-0, Chapman 0-1-2-1, Hart 0-0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0-0, Tokar 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Harpst 3, Lewis 2, Mallek 1. Totals: 20-5-14-51.
MERCER – Godfrey 3-0-0-7, Audrey Allen 0-0-0-0, Washil 0-0-2-0, McCandless 2-0-0-4, Heckathorn 1-0-0-2, Anna Allen 2-0-0-4, Rowe 0-0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0-0, Finley 0-0-0-0, Eilam 0-0-0-0, Seidel 0-0-0-0, Kohnen 0-0-0-0, Foster 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: Godfrey 1. Totals: 8-0-2-17.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SHARON 12 16 11 13 52
FARRELL 9 12 20 8 49
SHARON – McGee 6-6-10-20, Di.Nixon 2-0-0-5, Da.Nixon 0-0-0-0, Hasan 1-1-2-3, Root 5-3-5-13, Griggs 1-0-0-3, Crumby 4-0-0-8. 3-pt. goals: McGee 2, Di.Nixon 1, Griggs 1. Totals: 19-10-17-52.
FARRELL – Thomas 4-2-3-13, King 8-6-13-23, Daniels 2-2-4-7, Lexis 2-0-0-5, Beamon 0-1-3-1. 3-pt. goals: Thomas 3, King 1, Daniels 1, Lexis 1. Totals: 16-11-23-49.
JV: No score reported.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Midland Tipoff Tourney
HICKORY 16 16 7 13 52
BEAVER FALLS 13 5 10 8 36
HICKORY – Dye 4-0-0-10, Enoch 6-3-4-17, Daniels 0-1-2-1, Evangelista 0-0-2-0, Swanson 3-0-0-6, Bittler 0-0-0-0, Djakovich 7-1-1-15, Bean 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: Dye 2, Enoch 2. Totals: 21-6-11-52.
BEAVER FALLS – Brickner 5-2-6-12, Sharp 3-1-2-8, Price 3-0-0-6, Hausey 1-2-4-4, Mason 0-0-0-0, Anderson 1-0-0-2, Jewell 1-0-0-3, Pitts 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Sharp 1, Jewell 1. Totals: 14-6-14-36.
––––––
Laurel Boosters Tipoff Tourney
MERCER 11 8 7 16 42
RIVERSIDE 15 6 5 11 37
MERCER – Miller 2-0-0-4, Palmer 2-3-6-9, Balaski 3-0-1-8, Godfrey 1-0-0-2, Cunningham 2-2-4-6, Fisher 0-1-2-1, Mattocks 5-0-1-12. 3-pt. goals: Palmer 2, Balaski 2, Mattocks 2. Totals: 15-6-14-42.
RIVERSIDE – Bartell 2-0-2-6, Janis 2-0-0-5, Kolesar 4-1-2-11, Fox 1-0-0-3, McDade 1-0-0-2, Hughes 3-4-4-10. 3-pt. goals: Bartell 2, Kolesar 2, Janis 1, Fox 1. Totals: 13-5-8-37.
––––––
Armstrong Tipoff Tourney
GROVE CITY 9 7 5 14 35
ARMSTRONG 14 14 11 16 55
GROVE CITY – Ketler 0-0-0-0, Irani 1-0-0-2, Greer 3-0-0-6, Ferguson 1-0-0-3, Fischer 0-0-0-0, Gubba 0-0-0-0, Loughry 5-2-2-14, Lutz 2-0-0-5, Martin 2-1-2-5. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 2, Ferguson 1, Lutz 1. Totals: 14-3-4-35.
ARMSTRONG – I.Olsen 2-1-3-5, Szep 0-0-0-0, Valasek 8-0-0-19, Brown 4-0-1-8, C.Olsen 11-1-6-23, Claypoole 0-0-0-0, Wiles 0-0-0-0, Cogley 0-0-0-0, Waugaman 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Valasek 3. Totals: 25-2-10-55.
––––––
Lakeview Tipoff Tourney
N’WESTERN 11 8 7 9 35
LAKEVIEW 5 18 7 7 37
NORTHWESTERN – Dorr 3-0-0-7, Wayne 6-0-3-14, Holliday 0-1-2-1, Snyder-Scott 2-0-0-4, Regelmann 0-0-0-0, Schaefer 3-0-0-9. 3-pt. goals: Schaefer 3, Wayne 2, Darr 1. Totals: 14-1-5-35.
LAKEVIEW – Pence 5-0-0-10, Voorhees 0-0-0-0, Reiser 2-1-2-5, Dye 3-0-1-6, C.Fagley 5-1-2-14, L.Fagley 1-0-0-2, Birkner 0-0-2-0. 3-pt. goals: C.Fagley 3. Totals: 16-2-7-37.
––––––
Sharon Tipoff Tourney
MEADVILLE 16 21 22 23 82
SHARON 9 16 13 28 66
MEADVILLE – Burnett 0-0-1-0, Simmons 4-3-4-14, Burchard 7-5-8-23, Jordan 0-0-0-0, Luteran 9-4-4-27, Pope 0-1-2-1, Ball 5-2-4-13, Reichel 2-0-0-4, Sorensen 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Luteran 5, Burchard 4, Simmons 3, Ball 1. Totals: 27-15-23-82.
SHARON – Brodie 0-0-0-0, Ham 2-0-0-4, Austin 0-0-0-0, Douglas 10-5-9-28, Hoffman 3-2-2-8, Root 4-2-4-10, Dobosh 0-1-2-1, Piccirilli 4-5-10-13, Schenker 0-2-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Douglas 3. Totals: 23-17-29-66.
------
Mohawk Tipoff Tourney
SLIPP. ROCK 14 16 11 14 55
MOHAWK 9 18 13 17 57
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 3-0-1-6, Gordon 7-2-2-18, Wolak 3-4-4-10, Book 2-0-0-5, Pyle 2-2-2-8, Kovacik 1-0-0-2, Parson 1-4-6-6. 3-pt. goals: Gordon 2, Pyle 2, Book 1. Totals: 19-12-15-55.
MOHAWK – Fadden 5-1-4-12, Retort 2-0-0-4, Wrona 4-11-14-21, Hopper 1-0-0-2, Sudziak 4-0-0-10, Hopper 3-2-2-8. 3-pt. goals: Wrona 2, Sudziak 2, Fadden 1. Totals: 19-14-20-57.
––––––
Non-Tourney
HUBBARD 10 9 11 11 41
BROOKFIELD 20 21 22 12 75
HUBBARD – Franklin 5-0-0-11, Greene 1-1-2-3, Daniels 2-4-4-9, Songer 2-0-0-4, Fabrizio 1-0-0-2, Casey 0-0-0-0, Rybicki 1-2-2-4, Reyes 1-0-0-2, Hayes 3-0-0-6. 3-pt. goals: Franklin 1, Daniels 1. Totals: 16-7-8-41.
BROOKFIELD – Witherow 1-0-3-2, Fortuna 8-1-2-17, Jones 9-1-3-19, Hardman 0-0-0-0, Hoffman 2-0-0-4, Pawlowski 10-3-4-26, Bartolin 1-1-2-3, Russo 1-0-0-2, Omar 0-0-0-0, Creed 1-0-1-2. 3-pt. goals: Pawlowski 3. Totals: 33-6-15-75.
JV: No score reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.