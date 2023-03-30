SOFTBALL
• West Middlesex 10, Lakeview 0 (5 inn.) — At West Middlesex, Kaylee Long fired a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks as the Reds shut out the Sailors.
At the plate for WM, Long ripped two doubles and drove in two runs, Ava Gilmore tripled, singled, and had an RBI, Emily Dick collected two doubles and two RBIs, Alaina Bowers and Emily Davano collected two singles each and two RBIs, Harper Nickel added a pair of singles and an RBI, and Julia Thornton doubled.
Hemi Brazel pitched for Lakeview. She had one strikeout, three walks, and gave up 14 hits.
Zoe Proper doubled for the Sailors.
• Franklin 15, Grove City 0 (3 inn.) — At Franklin, Trinity Edge fired an abbreviated no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk to lead the Knights to the Region 4 win.
Helena Wolbert had the walk for GC. Kara Kirk took the loss. She struck out two batters, issued two walks, and gave up 14 hits.
Sydni Hoobler belted a grand slam for Franklin, Abby Boland tripled, Rilee Hanna singled, doubled, tripled and drove in a pair of runs, Edge tripled and singled and had 2 RBIs, Kirsten Hicks doubled, singled, and drove in a run, Gabby Lederer ripped two singles and had 2 RBIs, and Autumn Fitzgerald and Gabby Wimer both singled and drove in a run.
• Wilmington 15, Farrell 0 (3 inn.) — At New Wilmington, Stella Maynard threw a 1-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks to power the Hounds past Farrell.
Maelee Whiting and Paije Peterson blasted home runs for the Hounds. Whiting hit a 2-run homer and Peterson also doubled and drove in a pair of runs.
Also for Wilmington, Graeson Grubbs had a triple, two singles, and drove in two runs, Faith Jones doubled and had an RBI, Malia Baney doubled, singled, and drove in a run, Avery Harlan ripped an RBI single, and Lia Krarup was credited with an RBI.
Maria Ulan singled for Farrell. Maria Harrison was tagged with the loss. She fanned two batters, issued eight walks, and gave up 11 hits.
• Sharpsville 11, Mercer 1 — At Sharpsville, Breanna Hanley fired a 5-hitter and Keeley Whitaker and Miah Applegarth had four RBIs each as the Devils rolled past Mercer.
Hanley had six strikeouts and only issued two walks. Whitaker homered, doubled, and singled while Applegarth doubled.
Also for Sharpsville, Lily Palko had two singles, Izzie Candiotti singled and drove in a run, and Haley White doubled.
Angelina Eakman pitched for Mercer. She fanned a dozen hitters, walked four, and surrendered eight hits.
Pressley Washil ripped two singles and drove in Mercer’s only run.
• Brookfield 12, Liberty 1 — At Liberty, the Warriors routed the Leopards in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference matchup.
Miranda Nicholson earned the win. She had 13 strikeouts, issued no walks, and only allowed five hits.
Abby DeJoy homered, tripled, and singled for the Warriors, Sophia Hook tripled and singled, Katie Logan, Jenae Pugh, and Sammi McAnany all doubled and singled.
Hook, Logan, DeJoy, and Pugh all had multiple RBIs.
• Thursday’s Slippery Rock at Corry game was postponed to today.
BASEBALL
• Hickory 5, Conneaut Area 3 — At Linesville, Johnny Leedham’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning scored two runs as the Hornets captured the win.
Tyson Djakovich started on the mound for Hickory. He struck out nine and gave up three runs on three hits over five innings. D.J. Donatelli earned the win. He fanned four, issued no walks, and only allowed one hit.
Luca Bertolasio went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Hornets.
Dawson Thomas took the loss for CASH. He collected eight strikeouts and gave up five runs on three hits in five innings on the mound.
• Grove City 8, Mercer 7 — At Grove City, Caden Wade struck out a batter with the bases-loaded to preserve the win for the Eagles.
Ethan Orr (2 1/3 innings), Michael Earman (three), and Wade pitched for GC. They struck out 10 batters, walked 13, and gave up six hits.
At the plate for GC, Andrew Swartzfager had a triple and an RBI, Gavin Renick doubled and drove in a run, Lucas Shaffert doubled, Ben Fischer singled and drove in a pair of runs, and Hayden McCreadie and Earman each had an RBI.
Troy Bachman (three innings), Jayden Amos (two), and Lincoln Saracco pitched for Mercer. They combined for nine strikeouts, nine walks, and only allowed five hits.
Bachman tripled, doubled and drove in a run for the Mustangs, Cole Fisher ripped a pair of singles and drove in three runs, and Ethan Christie was credited with an RBI.
• Franklin 2, Sharpsville 0 — At Pullman Park in Butler, Vanderbilt recruit Luke Guth and Zach Boland combined on a two-hitter as the Knights edged the Blue Devils.
The duo combined for 14 strikeouts, Guth had 11, and four walks. Boland gave up both hits.
Braden Scarvel (five innings) and Kaden Wygant pitched for Sharpsville. They fanned four hitters, issued three walks, and allowed seven hits.
Jake Tonty and Stephen Tarnoci singled for the Blue Devils.
For Franklin, which plated a run in the third inning and the other in the fifth, Aidan McCracken had two singles, Alex Wible and Ethan Nightingale both singled and drove in a run, and Nate Fezell contributed a pair of singles.
• Brookfield 8, Liberty 6; Brookfield 10, Liberty 3 — At Liberty, the Warriors swept the Leopards in a MVAC doubleheader.
In the opener, Liberty took a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning, but Brookfield battled back to cut the lead to 4-3 and then ended up scoring four runs in the sixth to earn the win.
Hayes Montgomery earned the win. He struck out six, issued one walk, and only allowed one hit. Connor Heater led the Warriors at the plate with a double, single, and four RBIs.
In Game 2, Montgomery fanned six, issued three walks, and only allowed five hits. Gavin Marsh had two hits and drove in three runs for Brookfield, and AJ Bartolin and Montgomery had two hits. One of Bartolin’s hits was a double.
• Wednesday’s Wilmington at Sharpsville game, which was postponed due to the weather, has been rescheduled for April 4.
