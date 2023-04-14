BASEBALL
• West Middlesex 14, Reynolds 0 (6 inn.) — At Transer, Richie Preston belted two home runs and drove in six runs to power the Big Reds past the Raiders in the Region 1 contest.
West Middlesex took a quick 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and tacked on another four runs for an 8-0 lead in the second frame en route to the win.
Evan Gilson, Julian Trott, and Devin Gruver pitched for the Reds. Gilson went three innings, Trott threw two innings, and Gruver closed it out. They struck out nine batters, walked three, and only allowed four hits.
Logan Kent singled and drove in two runs for WM, Noah Grandy and Bowen Briggs both singled and had an RBI, Evan Gilson doubled and drove in a run, Kyle Gilson doubled and singled, and Gio Rococi had an RBI.
Carter Reichard (two innings) and Rocky Floch pitched for Reynolds. The duo had four strikeouts, issued five walks, and gave up 12 hits.
Floch hit a pair of singles for the Raiders while Broadwater and Cameron Buckley each singled.
• Lakeview 4, Mercer 1 — At Veterans Memorial Field at Brandy Springs Park in Mercer, Maddox Bell fired a complete-game three-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk as the Sailors defeated the Mustangs in Region 1 play.
Lakeview took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning and tacked on a run in both the second and third innings. Mercer scored in the bottom of the second.
Cody Fagley had a double and two singles for Lakeview, Lucas Fagley contributed three singles and an RBI, and Owen Dye was credited with an RBI.
Jake Mattocks (two innings) and Troy Bachman pitched for Mercer. Mattocks had no strikeouts, walked two, and gave up three runs on four hits. Bachman whiffed two, issued three walks, and surrendered one run on five hits.
Ethan Christie, Cole Fisher, and Ben Godfrey singled for the Mustangs.
• Oil City 6, Hickory 2 — At Oil City, Will McMahon fired a complete-game three-hitter with 14 strikeouts and one walk in the Region 2 win over the Hornets.
Austin McKinney pitched 5 1/3 innings for Hickory and Tyson Djakovich went the rest of the way. They fanned eight hitters, walked four, and allowed seven hits.
Offensively for the Oilers, Jacob Teeter doubled, hit two singles, and drove in a run, Connor Highfield singled and drove in a pair of runs, Hank Lockhart added two singles, and Charlie Motter singled and drove in a run.
For Hickory, Dennis Fedele singled and drove in a run, Tanner Turosky doubled, and Noah Jordan singled.
• Greenville 21, Jamestown 1 (5 inn.) — At Jamestown, Nick Solderich doubled, singled, and drove in five runs to lead the Trojans to the Region 1 rout.
Noah Philson belted a home run, singled, and drove in a run for Greenville, Soren Hedderick and Jack Strausser both doubled, singled, and had two RBIs, Bennett Hayne had a pair of singles and two RBIs, Braydon Porter singled twice and drove in a run, and Kaleb Porter singled and drove in a pair of runs.
Solderich (four innings) and Kaleb Porter pitched for Greenville. They collected five strikeouts, issued one walk, and only gave up five hits.
Aidan Woyt (four innings), Cameron Keyser, and Gage Planavsky split time on the mound for Jamestown. The trio fanned four batters, issued 16 walks, and gave up 13 hits.
Connor Doeberiener doubled for the Muskies and Cole Ternent singled and drove in a run.
• Slippery Rock 11, Sharon 10 — At Sharon, the Rockets rallied and held on for the Region 2 win over the Tigers.
Sharon led 7-6 after four innings of play. The Rockets battled back and led 11-7 in the top of the seventh inning. The Tigers scored three in the bottom half of the seventh, but just fell short.
Nick Kingerski had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs for Slippery Rock and Brett Galcik hit a three-run homer, singled, and drove in four.
Also for the Rockets, Sal Mineo ripped a pair of singles, Brody Galcik doubled, and Dylan Gordon, Lucas Allison, and Nolan Darr all singled and drove in a run.
Ryan Double pitched three innings for Slippery Rock, Allison went one inning, and Mineo closed it out. They combined on five strikeouts, issued 13 walks, and gave up nine hits.
Mark Cattron (three innings), Derek Douglas (two), and Ethan Englemore pitched for Sharon. The trio fanned seven batters, walked four, and yielded 13 hits.
Mike Rodriques led the Tigers at the plate with three singles and two RBIs. Lex Dobosh and Will Beckert both singled and had one RBI.
• Grove City 4, Conneaut Area 2 — At Pat Forese Field in Grove City, CASH led 2-0 before Grove City plated all four of its runs in the fifth inning en route to the Region 2 victory.
Lucas Shaffert (four innings) and Kamden Martin combined on a five-hitter for GC. They had three strikeouts and issued two walks.
Joey Hathaway singled and drove in two runs for Grove City. Martin, Hayden McCreadie, Gavin Renick, Michael Earman, Caden Wade, and Andrew Swartfager each singled.
Gavin White hit a pair of singles for Conneaut Area.
Dawson Thomas started for CASH and pitched five innings. Dan Bartholomew pitched in relief. The duo fanned eight batters, issued no walks, and gave up seven hits.
• Sharpsville 12, Kennedy Catholic 0 (5 inn.) — At Kevin S. Yarabinec Memorial Field in South Py Twp., Jack Leipheimer and Braden Scarvel combined on a one-hitter and Leipheimer hit two doubles, two singles, and drove in two runs to lift the Blue Devils to the Region 1 win.
Scarvel fanned seven batters, walked three, and gave up the one hit in four innings. Leipheimer entered in the fifth and struck out three batters.
Stephen Tarnoci also had a big day at the plate for the Blue Devils. He ripped a pair of doubles, singled, and drove in three runs.
Also for Sharpsville, Jake Tonty had a pair of singles and two RBIs, Gabe Titus contributed two singles and an RBI, David Moyer singled and drove in a pair of runs, and Josh Divens added a double.
Dom Rapp singled for KC. Nick Ondo (two innings), Thorsten Hart, and Remington Hart pitched for the Golden Eagles. The trio had five strikeouts, five walks, and gave up 13 hits.
SOFTBALL
• Champion 11, Brookfield 1 (5 inn.) — At Champion, the Warriors fell to 6-2 in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division and 9-3 overall with another loss to Champion (8-0, 11-1).
The Golden Flashes beat the Warriors, 18-1, in Brookfield on Thursday.
On Friday, Champion led 3-0 at the end of the first inning and increased its lead to 6-0 in the second frame en route to the win.
Abigail Meadors was the winning pitcher. She struck out four batters and only issued one walk.
Miranda Nicholson suffered the loss for Brookfield. She fanned two hitters.
Four Champion players hit home runs — Gabby Gradishar, Addison Warzala, and Morgan Davis hit two dingers. Davis drove in four runs and Warzala had three RBIs.Isabella Meyer doubled.
Katie Logan led Brookfield at the dish with a double and a single.
• Farrell 12, Kennedy Catholic 11 — At Farrell on Thursday, Maria Harrison ripped a one-out, bases-loaded single as the Steelers defeated KC in Region 1 play.
The walkoff single capped an impressive rally as Farrell scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Harrison had a triple, two singles, and drove in the winning run while Mia Chambers singled and drove in a run. She was also hit by two pitches.
Also for Farrell, Chuarice Ousley and Hayven Hilton both singled and had an RBI and Lexa Yasnowski and Lola Crowder had big singles.
Harrison went the distance in the circle. She struck out 14 batters and gave up five walks.
Brooke Kirkpatrick pitched for Kennedy Catholic. She had six strikeouts and issued 18 walks.
Alaina Suhar had a huge game for KC. She tripled, doubled, stole three bases, and drove in three runs. Jayla Walls and Lydia Grove had two singles each and Kallie Plummer doubled.
BOYS TENNIS
• Greenville 5, Grove City 0 — At Grove City, the Trojans picked up a Region 1 sweep over the Eagles (3-1, 4-3).
Isaac Hightree, Alex Harcourt, and Finn Butcher swept singles play for Greenville.
Singles: Hightree def. Ryan Waugaman, 6-3, 7-6(5), Harcourt def. Caleb Baumgartner, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(6); Butcher def. Pierson Badowski, 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Saku Fujita-Zach Morgan def. Shane Cavolo-Landon Schofield, 6-2, 6-4; Bryce Stefanowicz-Noah Christner def. Noah Bovard-Ben Donnelly, 6-0, 6-3.
• Sharon 5, Kennedy Catholic 0 — At Buhl Park, the Tigers rolled in the Region 1 clash against the Golden Eagles.
In the four matches that were contested, Sharon only lost one game in the No. 2 doubles match.
Singles: Liam Klingensmith def. Isaiah Daniels, 6-0, 6-0; Ben Pollock def. Ian Mehalcik, 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Joint won by forfeit. Doubles: Keegan Widmyer-Anthony Richards def. Aidan Churlik-Alex Kavanaugh, 6-1, 6-0; Brian Nguyen-Sam Pollock def. James Brocklehurst-Glenn Miller, 6-0, 6-0.
• Warren 4, Hickory 1 — At the Hickory High Tennis Center, the Hornets fell to 3-1 in Region 1 (also 3-1 overall) with the loss to the Dragons.
Jake Scarvell and Noah Belcher won at No. 2 doubles for Hickory.
“We played the strongest team in the region and four of the five matches headed into decisive third sets,” said Hickory co-head coach Ed Newmeyer. “Our coaches couldn’t be prouder of the effort of all of our players in this highly-competitive match. It was a great experience for all of them.”
Singles: Logan Fincher (W) def. Jacob Jarzab, 4-6, 6-0, third set injury default; Mark Lynds (W) def. Blake Herring, 6-0, 6-0; Abe Wolf (W) def. CJ Myers, 6-3, 0-6, 6-3. Doubles: Adam Strandberg-Hugh Harrison (W) def. Paul Spielvogle-Trevor Borowicz, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3; Scarvell-Belcher (H) def. Brody Alexander-Carson Moore, 6-4, 0-6, 6-3.
