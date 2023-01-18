BOYS BASKETBALL
• Kennedy Catholic 71, Commodore Perry 24 — At Hermitage, Thorsten Hart drained five treys and finished with 17 points as the Golden Eagles (1-0, 6-7) won their Region 1 opener.
Simier Wade added 13 points for KC, which led 21-2 at the end of the opening quarter, Nick Ondo scored 13, and Brock Ondo contributed nine points.
Kyle Stringert had 15 points for Commodore Perry (0-1, 2-12) and Xavier Williams posted six points.
• Farrell 70, Jamestown 46 — At Farrell High’s E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, the Steelers (1-0, 11-4) copped the Region 1 opener over the Muskies (0-1, 8-5).
Farrell only led 15-11 after eight minutes of play, but pulled away by outscoring Jamestown 25-8 in the second quarter.
Lamont Samuels had 16 points to pace Farrell, Kahnya Mathews scored 11, and Kylon Wilson added 10 points.
Gage Planavsky led the Muskies with 15 points and Cameron Keyser scored a dozen points.
• Mercer 60, Sharpsville 43 — At Mercer, Daemyin Mattocks fired in 19 points as the Mustangs (1-0, 9-4) won the Region 2 opener between both squads.
Sharpsville (0-1, 3-9) led 17-10 at the end of the opening quarter, but Mercer battled back and took a 29-22 lead at the break. The Mustangs outscored the Devils 31-21 in the second half.
Jake Mattocks and Tre Miller added 12 points each for Mercer.
Luke Distler buried five three-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points for Sharpsville while Braden Scarvel and Liam Campbell scored seven points each. Campbell also ripped down 14 rebounds.
• West Middlesex 60, Reynolds 53 (OT) — At West Middlesex, the Big Reds (1-0, 7-5) outlasted the Raiders in a Region 1 overtime thriller on Tuesday.
Reynolds led 30-19 at halftime. The Reds battled back in the second half to force OT by outscoring the Raiders 27-16.
Richie Preston rifled in 22 points to lead West Middlesex and Gio Rococi scored 20.
For Reynolds, Haydin McLaughlin led the way with 18 points, Jake Williams scored 16, and PJ Winkle had 10 points.
• Lakeview 64, George Junior Republic 48 — At Grove City, coach Garrett Blaschak’s Sailors (1-0, 7-6) grabbed the Region 2 win.
Lakeview led 13-12 after one quarter of play and 22-14 at halftime. The Sailors pulled away by outscoring the Tigers 29-17 in the third quarter.
Owen Dye paced Lakeview with 18 points, Cody Fagley scored 14, and M.Bell added 13 points.
Elijah Gist had 16 points for GJR (0-1, 2-9), Dawan Cruz scored 13, and B. Green bucketed 11.
• Greenville 59, Wilmington 39 — At New Wilmington, the Trojans outscored the Hounds 23-5 in the first quarter and went on to capture the Region 5 opener.
Mason Vannoy buried a trio of treys en route to 15 points, Noah Philson scored 14, and Logan Lentz bucketed 10 points.
Anthony Reed had a game-high 16 points for Wilmington and Collin Hill added 11 markers.
Greenville improved to 1-0 in the Region 5 and 8-3 overall with the win. The Hounds fell to 0-1, 2-10.
• Sharon 61, Slippery Rock 59 — At Tiger Gymnasium in Sharon, the Tigers edged the Rockets in the Region 5 opener.
Sharon led 27-23 at the break and 50-43 after three quarters. The Rockets outscored the Tigers 20-11 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t force overtime.
Derek Douglas rifled in 21 points for Sharon (1-0, 7-5), Owen Schenker scored 12, and Santino Piccirilli added nine points.
Dylan Gordan powered Slippery Rock (0-1, 5-7) with 20 points, John Sabo scored 16, and Quinn Parson contributed 11 markers.
• Brookfield 75, Garfield 70 — At Brookfield, Isaiah Jones rifled in 32 points and Matteo Fortuna scored 29 to power the Warriors to the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference win over the G-Men.
Jones also had 15 rebounds for Brookfield (4-3, 9-5) and Fortuna dished out six assists and added six steals.
Preston Gedeon drained eight treys en route to 37 points for Garfield (2-5, 4-11) and Carter Bates added 13 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Sharon 47, Commodore Perry 15 — At Hadley, the Region 4 Tigers (10-4) rolled past the Region 1 Panthers (1-11).
Lacey Root led Sharon with 16 points and Jamoria Crumby and India McGee scored 10 points each.
Marley Meyer scored 10 points for CP and Skyleigh McCloskey chipped in four points.
• Mercer 41, Slippery Rock 26 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, coach Aaron Cook’s Region 1 Mustangs improved to 7-6 with the win.
The Rockets led 11-8 after eight minutes, but Mercer took a 24-16 lead into the locker room at halftime by outscoring Slippery Rock 16-5 in the second frame.
Pressley Washil led Mercer with 13 points while Ava Godfrey and McKenna McCandless both scored nine.
Leah Double led Region 4 Slippery Rock (1-12) with seven points and Libby Campbell contributed six markers.
• Hickory 47, Franklin 33 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, coach Matt Fabian’s Region 4 Hornets moved to 7-6 with the win over the Region 5 Knights (6-7).
Hickory led 14-2 at the end of the first quarter and 27-14 at the break. The Hornets held a slim 20-19 scoring advantage in the second half.
Madison Jones had 13 points for Hickory, Kimora Roberts scored 12, and Malana Beach bucketed nine.
Estella Adams and Katie Boal had 10 points each for Franklin.
BOYS BASKETBALL
COMM. PERRY 2 2 7 13 24
KENNEDY 21 22 15 13 71
COMMODORE PERRY – Stringert 6-2-4-15, Williams 2-1-2-6, Malone 0-0-0-0, Bell 0-3-4-3, Philson 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Stringert 1, Williams 1. Totals: 8-6-10-24.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Chiappini 2-0-0-4, T.Hart 6-0-0-17, Wade 6-0-2-13, Smith 0-0-0-0, R.Hart 3-2-2-8, B.Ondo 4-0-0-9, Gwin 3-1-1-7, Southworth 0-0-0-0, N.Ondo 5-3-4-13. 3-pt. goals: T.Hart 5, Wade 1, B.Ondo 1. Totals: 29-6-9-71.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
JAMESTOWN 11 8 7 20 46
FARRELL 15 25 17 13 70
JAMESTOWN – Hill 2-0-0-5, Planavsky 6-3-4-15, Ford 1-2-2-4, Keyser 2-7-8-12, Williams 3-0-0-6, Meehan 1-0-0-2, Popielarcheck 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Hill 1, Keyser 1. Totals: 16-12-16-46.
FARRELL – Mathews 5-1-1-11, Owens 1-1-2-3, Samuels 8-0-0-16, Wilson 5-0-2-10, O’Kane 3-2-2-9, J.Harrison 2-0-0-4, Bell 2-3-3-7, Odem 2-0-0-4, Jones 1-0-0-2, L.Harrison 0-0-0-0, McClinton 0-2-2-2, Johnson 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: O’Kane 1. Totals: 30-5-8-70.
JV: No score reported.
–––––
SHARPSVILLE 17 5 10 11 43
MERCER 10 19 18 13 60
SHARPSVILLE – Cadman 1-1-2-3, Levis 0-1-3-1, DeJulia 0-0-2-0, Distler 7-1-4-20, Scarvel 3-1-2-7, Pernesky 0-0-0-0, Staunch 2-1-2-5, Campbell 2-3-4-7. 3-pt. goals: Distler 5. Totals: 15-8-19-43.
MERCER – Haines 0-1-2-1, Miller 5-1-3-12, Palmer 2-0-2-5, Balaski 2-2-3-7, D.Mattocks 6-7-9-19, Cunningham 1-0-0-2, Amos 0-2-2-2, J.Mattocks 6-0-0-12. 3-pt. goals: Miller 1, Palmer 1, Balaski 1. Totals: 22-13-23-60.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
REYNOLDS 11 19 9 7 7 53
MIDDLESEX 5 14 17 10 14 60
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 8-1-3-18, Winkle 4-2-5-10, McCloskey 3-0-0-7, Williams 4-8-12-16, Miller 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: McLaughlin 1, McCloskey 1. Totals: 20-11-20-53.
WEST MIDDLESEX – Rococi 6-7-12-20, Mild 2-0-0-5, Stover 1-2-2-4, Preston 9-0-0-22, Partridge 2-1-2-7, Cornejo 1-0-2-2, Shrawder 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Preston 4, Partridge 2, Rococi 1, Mild 1. Totals: 21-10-18-60.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 13 9 29 13 64
GEO. JUNIOR 12 2 17 17 48
LAKEVIEW – Pence 4-0-1-8, Voorhees 1-0-0-3, Reiser 1-0-1-2, Dye 6-2-6-18, C.Fagley 5-1-3-14, L.Fagley 2-1-3-5, Bell 6-1-1-13, Hlemeier 0-0-2-0, Birtner 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Dye 4, C.Fagley 3, Voorhees 1. Totals: 25-6-19-64.
GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Gist 6-4-10-16, Cruz 5-0-0-13, Franklin 1-1-3-3, Meadows 1-0-0-2, Green 4-2-4-11, Jackson 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Cruz 3, Green 1, Jackson 1. Totals: 18-7-17-48.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GREENVILLE 23 18 11 7 59
WILMINGTON 5 12 9 13 39
GREENVILLE – Herrick 2-0-0-4, Stuyvesant 1-0-0-2, Philson 7-0-0-14, Lentz 3-4-6-10, Cano 2-2-2-4, Hedderick 2-0-0-5, Vannoy 6-0-0-15, P.Ritzert 1-0-0-2, Redfoot 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: Vannoy 3, Hedderick 1. Totals: 25-5-8-59.
WILMINGTON – Miller 2-0-0-5, Wilson 1-0-0-3, Hill 4-2-2-11, Book 2-0-0-4, Reed 5-5-6-16, Bruckner 0-0-0-0, Gardner 0-0-2-0, Serafino 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Miller 1, Wilson 1, Hill 1. Totals: 14-7-10-39.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SLIPP. ROCK 12 11 20 16 59
SHARON 10 17 23 11 61
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 1-0-0-2, Sabo 5-3-4-16, Gordon 6-5-9-20, Wolak 0-0-0-0, Book 2-3-4-7, Pyle 1-0-0-3, Parson 4-3-4-11. 3-pt. goals: Sabo 3, Gordon 3, Pyle 1. Totals: 19-14-21-59.
SHARON – Ham 2-0-0-4, Austin 2-1-2-5, Douglas 9-0-1-21, Hoffman 2-0-0-6, Fromm 0-0-0-0, Root 2-0-1-4, Piccirilli 4-1-3-9, Schenker 4-1-2-12. 3-pt. goals: Douglas 3, Schenker 3, Hoffman 2. Totals: 25-3-9-61.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GARFIELD 12 14 21 23 70
BROOKFIELD 24 10 19 22 75
GARFIELD – Grandizio 1-2-5-4, Gedeon13-3-4-37, Rock 2-0-0-4, Edic 2-0-0-4, Sommers 3-0-0-8, Bates 4-5-5-13. 3-pt. goals: Gedeon 8, Sommers 2. Totals: 25-10-14-70.
BROOKFIELD – Fortuna 9-8-11-29, Jones 14-4-7-32, Hoffman 2-0-1-4, Pawlowski 3-1-2-7, Creed 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Fortuna 3, Creed 1. Totals: 29-13-21-75.
JV: Not reported.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SHARON 10 14 13 10 47
COMM. PERRY 4 2 5 4 15
SHARON – Crumby 5-0-0-10, I.McGee 4-2-2-10, Da.Nixon 0-1-2-1, J.McGee 3-0-0-6, Griggs 0-0-0-0, Di.Nixon 1-0-0-2, Root 7-2-4-16, Ragsdale-Holden 1-0-0-2. Totals: 21-5-8-47.
COMMODORE PERRY – Streets 0-1-7-1, Eber 0-0-2-0, Meyer 4-1-4-10, Matalino 0-0-0-0, McCloskey 2-0-0-4, Dilliman 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: Meyer 1. Totals: 6-2-13-15.
––––––
MERCER 8 16 10 7 41
SLIPP. ROCK 11 5 0 10 26
MERCER – Godfrey 3-3-6-9, Aud.Allen 1-0-0-2, Washil 4-3-3-13, McCandless 4-1-2-9, Heckathorn 2-0-0-4, An. Allen 0-0-0-0, Rowe 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Washil 2. Totals: 16-7-11-41.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Coffaro 1-2-4-4, Bissell 0-0-1-0, Popovec 0-0-0-0, Sabo 2-0-0-4, Romanovich 2-1-3-5, Double 2-1-2-7, Campbell 3-0-0-6, Zuschlag 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Double 2. Totals: 10-4-10-26.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
FRANKLIN 2 12 6 13 33
HICKORY 14 13 14 6 47
FRANKLIN – Adams 3-3-4-10, Ja.Blum 2-0-1-4, Je.Blum 0-3-4-3, Hicks 0-0-2-0, Boal 4-2-3-10, Curry 3-0-6-6. 3-pt. goal: Adams 1. Totals: 12-9-13-33.
HICKORY – Swanson 2-0-2-5, Beach 2-3-4-9, Fustos 4-0-1-8, Jones 4-5-8-13, Roberts 5-3-4-12, Fleming 0-0-0-0, Mathews 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Beach 2, Swanson 1. Totals: 17-11-19-47.
JV: No score reported.
