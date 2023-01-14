WRESTLING
• Reynolds 41, Cathedral Prep 24 — The Raiders and Ramblers went head-to-head on Friday at Pitt’s Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh with coach Casey Taylor’s squad grabbing the win.
The high school dual meet was the opener before the University of Pittsburgh wrestling team faced Buffalo. Cole Matthews, who won a PIAA championship at Reynolds, wrestles for the Panthers.
Angelo Lamonte (107), Waylon Waite (114), Chase Bell (139), Vito Gentile (160), and Jalen Wagner (172) recorded falls for Reynolds.
Louie Gill (121) and Brayden McCloskey (215) won by technical fall for the Raiders and Tino Gentile (145) posted a major decision at 145 pounds.
Sam Staab (133), Bo Martucci (152), and Max Spaulding (285) captured pinfalls for Cathedral Prep.
BOYS BASKETBALL
• West Middlesex 70, Rocky Grove 61 — At West Middlesex, Richie Preston rifled in 29 points to power the Big Reds (6-5) to a non-region win over the Orioles (6-6).
The game was tied 18-all at the end of the first quarter and 36-all at halftime. The Grove led 50-48 after three, but the Reds rallied and outscored the Orioles 22-11 over the final eight minutes.
Gio Rococi fired in 21 points for Region 2 West Middlesex, Connor Stover scored 11, and Luke Mild added nine points.
D’Andre Whitman (five treys) and Quinn Ritchey both finished with 20 points for Region 1 Rocky Grove and Schiffer Anderson bucketed 10.
• Farrell 82, Mercer 61 — At Mercer, coach Myron Lowe’s Region 1 Steelers improved to 10-3 with the non-region win over the Mustangs (7-4).
Region 1 Farrell’s high-powered offense was up 24-12 after one quarter and 47-27 at halftime.
Freshman Danny Odem led the way for the Steelers’ with 18 points, Nasir O’Kane scored 15, and Lamont Samuels and Malachi Owens each contributed 11 markers.
Jake Mattocks finished with 17 points for Region 2 Mercer, Daemyin Mattocks tallied 11, Cole Cunningham scored nine, and Braden Balaski added eight points.
• Kennedy Catholic 51, Reynolds 34 — At Transfer, Region 1 KC (5-5) led 17-0 at the end of the first quarter and cruised to the win over the Region 2 Raiders (4-7).
Simier Wade fired in 17 points for the Golden Eagles, Remington Hart bucketed 14, and Thorsten Hart contributed eight points.
For Reynolds, Haydin McLaughlin scored 11 points and Andrew McCloskey added nine.
• George Junior Republic 75, Commodore Perry 57 — At GJR in Grove City, Elijah Gist had a monster game for the Tigers (2-8) as coach Pat Devine earned his 100th career coaching win.
Gist rifled in 36 points, ripped down 19 rebounds, dished out three assists, and had eight steals.
Also for Region 2 GJR, Malaki Jackson fired in 17 points and had eight boards and Daniel Franklin contributed 13 points, 20 rebounds, and four assists.
Kyle Stringert led Region 1 CP (2-11) with 24 points, Christian Saxe scored 16, and Brendan Malone chipped in seven points. The Panthers went 18-of-34 from the free-throw line.
• Newton Falls 56, Brookfield 36 — At Brookfield, the Warriors (3-3, 7-5) got off to a slow start and dropped the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division contest to the Tigers (5-1, 10-2).
Newton Falls led 15-9 after eight minutes and 29-12 at the break. The Tigers held a slim 27-24 scoring edge in the second half.
Mac Haidet drained five treys en route to 25 points for Newton Falls and Alex Pennington scored 15.
Matteo Fortuna had 20 points for Brookfield and Isaiah Jones added 11 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Donovan Pawlowski, who surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this week, was held to two points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Cranberry 42, Commodore Perry 9 — At Seneca, Cole Findlay scored 12 points to lead the District 9 Berries past the Panthers (1-10).
Melissa Streets led Commodore Perry with four points.
HOCKEY
• Neshannock 3, Ringold 2 (SO) – At Rostraver Gardens, the Lancers needed a shootout to beat the rival Rams.
Nick Bucci and Brian McConahy scored in the shootout for the Lancers (8-2-2). Gavin Renick (Grove City High) returned from a torn patellar tendon to stop both Ringold shots in the shootout.
Renick made 41 saves in his first action since Nov. 10.
Micah DeJulia (Hickory High) opened the scoring for the Lancers off a assists from Jake Fabricant (Grove City High) and McConahy in the second period. McConahy increased the lead to 2-0 with assists going to Bucci and John Moniodes.
The Rams fought back to tie the game in the third period, but they couldn’t put the finishing touches on the comeback.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCKY GROVE 18 18 14 11 61
W.MIDDLESEX 18 18 12 22 70
ROCKY GROVE – Whitman 5-10-11-20, Wolfgong 1-0-0-2, Baker 3-1-4-7, Ritchey 6-3-3-20, Anderson 3-2-2-10, Zinz 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Ritchey 5, Anderson 2. Totals: 20-16-20-61.
WEST MIDDLESEX – Rococi 8-2-3-21, Mild 3-3-6-9, Stover 5-1-2-11, Preston 14-1-1-29, Cornejo 0-0-0-0, Shrawder 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Rococi 3. Totals: 30-7-12-70.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
FARRELL 24 23 21 14 82
MERCER 12 15 15 19 61
FARRELL – Mathews 4-0-0-8, Owens 5-1-6-11, Samuels 4-2-2-11, Wilson 2-2-3-7, O’Kane 5-2-3-15, Bell 1-0-0-2, J.Jones 1-0-0-2, Johnson 4-0-0-8, Odem 8-0-1-18, Wade 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: O’Kane 3, Odem 2, Samuels 1, Wilson 1. Totals: 34-7-15-82.
MERCER – Haines 1-0-0-2, Miller 1-0-0-2, Palmer 1-0-0-2, Balaski 3-0-1-8, D.Mattocks 2-7-11-11, Godfrey 1-0-0-2, Cunningham 4-0-1-9, Amos 0-1-2-1, Grossman 3-1-2-7, J.Mattocks 5-7-9-17. 3-pt. goals: Balaski 2, Cunningham 1. Totals: 21-16-27-61.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
KENNEDY 17 10 13 11 51
REYNOLDS 0 6 17 11 34
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Chiappini 0-0-0-0, T.Hart 3-0-0-8, Wade 8-1-1-17, R.Hart 4-5-6-14, Gwin 0-0-0-0, Southworth 2-2-2-7, N.Ondo 2-1-2-5. 3-pt. goals: T.Hart 2, R.Hart 1, Southworth 1. Totals: 19-9-11-51.
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 4-0-0-11, Winkle 2-0-0-6, McCloskey 4-0-2-9, L.Miller 0-1-2-1, Williams 1-1-2-3, N.Miller 1-2-6-4. 3-pt. goals: McLaughlin 3, Winkle 2, McCloskey 1. Totals: 12-4-12-34.
JV: No game.
––––––
COMM. PERRY 9 12 14 22 57
GEO. JUNIOR 21 16 19 19 75
COMMODORE PERRY – Yeagley 0-0-0-0, Bell 1-0-0-3, Saxe 3-10-19-16, Stringert 8-7-14-24, Williams 2-1-1-5, Furey 1-0-0-2, Malone 3-0-0-7. 3-pt. goals: Bell 1, Stringert 1, Malone 1. Totals: 18-18-34-57.
GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Gist 15-4-5-36, Miller 0-1-2-1, Cruz 1-0-0-2, Jackson 8-0-0-17, Franklin 4-3-5-13, Meadows 0-0-0-0, Baynes 0-0-0-0, Thompson 3-0-0-6. 3-pt. goals: Gist 2, Franklin 2, Jackson 1. Totals: 31-8-12-75.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
NEWTON FALLS 15 14 12 15 56
BROOKFIELD 9 3 11 13 36
NEWTON FALLS – Haidet 9-2-5-25, D.McGregor 1-0-0-2, L.McGregor 2-0-0-4, Kline 1-0-3-2, Greathouse 0-0-0-0, Pennington 6-0-0-15, Moore 3-0-0-6, Rufai 0-2-2-2, Stinson 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Haidet 5, Pennington 3. Totals: 22-4-10-56.
BROOKFIELD – Fortuna 7-6-10-20, Jones 3-4-5-11, Hoffman 1-0-0-2, Pawlowski 1-0-0-2, Witherow 0-1-2-1, Creed 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: Jones 1. Totals: 12-11-17-36.
JV: No score reported.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COMM. PERRY 0 4 4 1 9
CRANBERRY 18 5 9 10 42
COMMODORE PERRY – Streets 1-1-2-4, Meyer 0-0-2-0, Matalino 0-1-2-1, Boyles 1-0-0-2, Dilliman 0-2-2-2, Eber 0-0-0-0, Malone 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: Streets 1. Totals: 2-4-8-9.
CRANBERRY – Findlay 6-0-0-12, Garland 2-0-0-4, Gregory 0-1-2-1, Rembold 1-0-2-2, Scarbrough 0-0-0-0, Schneider 2-0-0-4, Schoch 3-1-2-7, Shumaker 2-4-6-8, Snyder 0-0-0-0, Vargason 0-0-0-0, Wessell 2-0-0-4. Totals: 18-6-12-42.
WRESTLING
REYNOLDS 41, CATH. PREP 24
114 - Waylon Waite (R) dec. Amir Johnson, 7-3; 121 - Louie Gill (R) tech. fall Keagan Oler, 15-0, 5-43; 127 - Andrew Gammon (CP) dec. Greyden Gustas, 8-6; 133 - Sam Staab (CP) pinned Connor Geiger, :39; 139 - Chase Bell (R) pinned Brandon Byrd, 4:58; 145 - Tino Gentile (R) maj. dec. Xavier Domkowski, 9-1; 152 - Bo Martucci (CP) pinned Louie DeJulia, 5:08; 160 - Vito Gentile (R) pinned Jaden Crockett, 5:00; 172 - Jalen Wagner (R) pinned Clay Mallory, 3:00; 189 - Owen Shetler (CP) dec. Rocky Floch, 4-0; 215 - Brayden McCloskey (R) tech. fall Isaiah Harrick, 16-0, 3:00; 285 - Max Spaulding (CP) pinned Kolton Wilkinson, 1:48; 107 - Angelo Lamonte (R) pinned Aiden Carter, 1:20.
