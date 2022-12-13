GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Reynolds 38, Slippery Rock 28 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, coach Doug Dorio’s Region 1 Raiders (1-4) won their first game of the season in a matchup against the Region 4 Rockets (0-4).
Reynolds led 22-13 at the break, but the Rockets cut the lead to 27-23 after three quarters. The Raiders outscored Slippery Rock 11-5 over the final eight minutes.
Ava Murcko had 16 points for the Raiders, Julie Wade scored nine, and Lea Miller contributed seven points.
Julia Coffaro led Slippery Rock with 12 points, Leah Double scored five, and Libby Campbell chipped in four points.
Slippery Rock visits Meadville on Wednesday while Reynolds plays at Kennedy Catholic on Thursday.
• Grove City 49, Maplewood 48 — At The Eagles’ Nest in Grove City, coach Dennis Ranker’s GC squad improved to 2-1 by handing the Tigers (3-1) their first loss of the season.
Grove City led 14-8 and the game was tied 20-all at the break. Maplewood took a 33-30 lead after three, but the Eagles battled back to outscore the Tigers 19-15 in the fourth quarter to earn the hard-fought victory.
Piper Como fired in 20 points (three treys) to lead Region 4 Grove City, Karis Perample scored 10 points, Delaney Callahan contributed eight markers, and Ella Wise had six points.
Bailey Varndell led Region 2 Maplewood with 14 points (four treys), Rhaelynn Koelle scored nine, Sheila Despenes chipped in eight points, and Sadie Thomas added seven markers.
Grove City returns to the hardwood on Thursday night when it hosts the Lady Trojans of Greenville (2-0).
• Sharon 45, Rocky Grove 19 — At Tiger Gymnasium in Sharon, the Region 4 Tigers improved to 5-0 with the non-region win over the Region 2 Orioles.
Coach Kellie O’Brien’s Sharon squad led 13-4 after eight minutes and 19-12 at halftime. The Tigers outscored Rocky Grove 26-7 in the second half.
India McGee led the way for the Tigers with 12 points, Jamoria Crumby scored 10, Daryonna Nixon tossed in eight points, and Lacey Root finished with six markers.
Rae Montgomery was Rocky Grove’s leading scorer with seven points. Also, Zoe Cresswell scored five points and Faith Copley contributed four.
• Mercer 56, Hickory 47 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, coach Aaron Cook’s Mustangs (1-3) grabbed their first win of the season in a non-region clash with Hickory (1-2).
Region 1 Mercer jumped out to a 13-5 lead and was up 28-18 heading into the locker room at the break. The Region 4 Hornets held a 29-28 scoring edge in the second half.
Ashlynn Heckathorn rifled in 17 points and Pressley Washil scored 13 to lead Mercer. Anna Allen added nine points while Ava Godfrey and Audrey Allen tallied seven points each.
Gianna Fleming bucketed 11 points for Hickory and Mariah Swanson scored 10. Malana Beach and Kimora Roberts had eight points each for the Hornets.
• Harbor Creek 45, West Middlesex 28 — At Harborcreek, the Region 6 Huskies improved to a perfect 6-0 with the win over the Region 1 Reds (1-3).
Harbor Creek only led 23-17 at halftime, but outscored WM 22-10 in the second half.
Samantha Zank had 10 points for Harbor Creek, Elise Benim scored nine, and Georgia Weber contributed eight points.
Caitlin Stephens scored a game-high 12 points for WM while Emma Mild and Alexis Babcock chipped in six points each.
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Lakeview 63, Calvary Baptist 43 — At Stoneboro, coach Garrett Blaschak’s Sailors moved to 3-2 with a win over Calvary Baptist Christian Academy of Meadville.
The Sailors led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter and 40-20 at halftime. Lakeview buried 10 treys in the game.
Cameron Pence led Lakeview with 16 points, Cody Fagley drained four treys en route to 14 points, and Lucas Fagley added 13 points.
J.Hemlock (12 points), C.Keyser (11), and E.Mattocks (10) scored in double digits for CBCA.
• Greenville 54, Union City 36 — At Union City, Noah Philson fired in 21 points to power the Trojans (3-0) past the Bears (2-2).
Logan Lentz added 16 points and Jase Herrick scored 13 for the Region 5 Trojans, who led 24-16 at the break, 34-28 after three, and outscored UC 20-8 in the final frame.
Bryce Drayer led Region 3 Union City with a dozen points and Wyatt Post added eight points.
• Erie First Christian Academy 54, Sharpsville 44 – At Erie, the Region 2 Blue Devils fell to 1-4 with a loss to Region 4 EFCA (4-1).
Erie First held a slim 21-18 lead at halftime and gave itself some breathing room in the third quarter by outscoring the Devils 16-10.
Avery (23 points) and Aaron (18) Collins led the way for EFCA, Xinyue Liu contributed seven points, and Jesse Jong added six markers.
Braden Scarvel and Liam Campbell had double-doubles for Sharpsville. Scarvel scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Campbell had 12 points and 14 boards. Also, Drew Toth had nine points on three treys and Luke Staunch grabbed seven rebounds and blocked seven shots.
Sharpsville coach Mike Williams was denied his 300th career coaching win.
• Mohawk 68, Wilmington 32 — At New Wilmington, Bobby Fadden and Deven Sudziak fired in 18 points each to lift the D-7 Warriors to a 5-0 record.
Keigan Hopper added nine points for Mohawk and Jay Wrona scored eight.
Mohawk led 16-11 after eight minutes of play and pulled away by outscoring the Hounds 22-9 in the second quarter.
Anthony Reed paced Wilmington (0-4) with 15 points and Colin Hill contributed six markers.
Three of Mohawk’s five wins are against area teams: Slippery Rock, Hickory, and Wilmington.
HOOPS NOTES
• Monday’s Portersville Christian School at Jamestown boys basketball game was canceled.
• Monday’s Lakeview at Northwestern girls game was ppd. to Dec. 21.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
REYNOLDS 4 18 5 11 38
SLIPP. ROCK 2 11 10 5 28
REYNOLDS – Murcko 5-5-9-16, Wade 4-0-0-9, McCloskey 0-0-1-0, Hillyer 1-2-4-4, Miller 2-3-4-7, Johnson 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Murcko 1, Wade 1. Totals: 13-10-18-38.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Coffaro 5-1-2-12, Horner 1-0-0-2, Miller 1-1-2-3, Kniess 1-0-0-2, Double 2-0-0-5, Campbell 2-0-2-4. 3-pt. goals: Coffaro 1, Double 1. Totals: 12-2-6-28.
JV: No game.
MAPLEWOOD 8 12 13 15 48
GROVE CITY 14 6 10 19 49
MAPLEWOOD – Varndell 5-0-0-14, Thomas 2-2-4-7, S.O’Hara 1-0-0-2, M.O’Hara 0-0-0-0, Vergona 1-1-4-4, Despenes 4-0-0-8, Means 1-0-1-2, Koelle 4-1-2-9, Eimer 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Varndell 4, Thomas 1, Vergona 1. Totals: 19-4-12-48.
GROVE CITY – Wise 2-1-2-6, Perample 3-3-4-10, Como 5-7-10-20, Callahan 2-4-4-8, Kolbe 0-3-4-3, Rider 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Como 3, Wise 1, Perample 1. Totals: 13-18-24-49.
JV: No score reported.
ROCKY GROVE 4 8 4 3 19
SHARON 13 6 14 12 45
ROCKY GROVE – Montgomery 3-1-5-7, Rice 0-1-2-1, Copley 2-0-0-4, Reyburn 1-0-0-2, Cresswell 2-1-4-5. Totals: 8-3-11-19.
SHARON – Crumby 5-0-0-10, I.McGee 6-0-0-12, Da.Nixon 4-0-3-8, Robinson 0-0-0-0, J.McGee 2-1-2-5, Griggs 1-0-0-2, Root 3-0-0-6, Ragsdale-Holden 1-0-0-2. Totals: 22-1-5-45.
JV: No game.
MERCER 13 15 14 14 56
HICKORY 5 13 18 11 47
MERCER – Godrey 2-3-5-7, Aud.Allen 3-1-2-7, Washil 4-4-5-13, McCandless 0-0-0-0, Heckathorn 7-2-4-17, An.Allen 3-3-4-9, Rowe 0-3-6-3. 3-pt. goals: Washil 1, Heckathorn 1. Totals: 19-16-26-56.
HICKORY – Swanson 2-5-6-10, Beach 1-6-6-8, Philips 1-0-0-2, Fustos 1-2-4-4, Jones 2-0-2-4, Roberts 4-0-2-8, Fleming 3-5-6-11. 3-pt. goal: Swanson 1. Totals: 14-18-26-47.
JV: No score reported.
W.MIDDLESEX 5 12 2 8 28
HARBOR CREEK 11 12 11 11 45
WEST MIDDLESEX – Babcock 3-0-0-6, Blaze 1-0-2-2, Gilmore 0-0-0-0, Briggs 1-0-0-2, Mild 3-0-0-6, Stephens 3-6-7-12. Totals: 11-6-9-28.
HARBOR CREEK – Przybylski 1-0-0-2, Weber 4-0-0-8, Barton 1-0-0-3, Infantino 2-1-2-5, Benim 4-0-0-9, Smith 3-0-0-6, Zank 3-2-2-10, King 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Zank 2, Barton 1, Benim 1. Totals: 19-3-4-45.
JV: No score reported.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CALV. BAPTIST 7 13 16 7 43
LAKEVIEW 18 22 15 8 63
CALVARY BAPTIST – Hoegerl 2-0-0-5, Frano 1-0-0-2, Nicolls 0-1-2-1, Hemlock 5-2-3-12, Miller 1-0-0-2, Mattocks 4-2-4-10, Keyser 4-0-0-11. 3-pt. goals: Keyser 3, Hoegerl 1. Totals: 17-5-9-43.
LAKEVIEW – Pence 7-1-1-16, Voorhees 2-1-2-7, Reiser 1-1-2-3, Dye 1-0-0-2, C.Fagley 5-0-2-14, Urey 2-1-2-5, L.Fagley 5-0-0-13, Montgomery 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: C.Fagley 4, L.Fagley 3, Voorhees 2, Pence 1. Totals: 24-5-11-63.
JV: No game.
GREENVILLE 12 12 10 20 54
UNION CITY 6 10 12 8 36
GREENVILLE – Herrick 5-3-6-13, Stuyvesant 1-1-3-3, Philson 8-5-9-21, Lentz 6-2-4-16, Cano 0-0-0-0, Hedderick 0-0-0-0, Vannoy 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Lentz 2. Totals: 20-12-24-54.
UNION CITY – Post 3-2-2-8, Drayer 5-2-4-12, Eliason 1-0-0-2, Blakeslee 1-0-0-2, Wingard 1-0-0-2, James 3-0-0-6, Haskell 2-0-0-4. Totals: 16-4-6-36.
JV: No score reported.
SHARPSVILLE 7 11 10 16 44
ERIE FIRST 8 13 16 17 54
SHARPSVILLE – Toth 3-0-0-9, Levis 0-1-5-1, Distler 1-0-1-2, Scarvel 3-8-13-14, Staunch 3-0-0-6, Campbell 5-0-0-12. 3-pt. goals: Toth 3, Campbell 2. Totals: 15-9-19-44.
ERIE FIRST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY – Jong 3-0-0-6, Liu 3-0-0-7, Aaron Collins 7-4-5-18, Avery Collins 8-2-4-23, Gonzalez 0-0-0-0, Phillips 0-0-0-0, Riley 0-0-2-0. 3-pt. goals: Avery Collins 5, Liu 1. Totals: 21-6-11-54.
JV: No score reported.
MOHAWK 16 22 18 12 68
WILMINGTON 11 9 6 6 32
MOHAWK – Fadden 7-4-5-18, Logan 1-0-0-2, Wrona 3-0-0-8, Nail 2-4-4-8, M.Hopper 1-1-2-3, Sudziak 8-0-1-18, K.Hopper 4-0-0-9, Peters 1-0-0-2, Pezzuolo 0-0-0-0, Joey Nail 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Wrona 2, Sudziak 2, K.Hopper 1. Totals: 27-9-12-68.
WILMINGTON – Miller 0-1-2-1, Wilson 1-0-0-3, Hill 2-0-0-6, Book 1-0-0-2, Reed 6-2-2-15, Zehetner 0-0-0-0, Bruckner 1-1-2-3, Gardner 1-0-0-2, Serafino 0-0-0-0, Nagel 0-0-0-0, Rossi 0-0-0-0, Phanco 0-0-0-0, Kline 0-0-0-0, Hough 0-0-0-0, Reader 0-0-0-0, Sloan 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Hill 2, Wilson 1, Reed 1. Totals: 12-4-6-32.
JV: Mohawk, 52-33. Joey Nail 17, Jackson Peters 10 for Mohawk. Freddy Zehetner 15, Jake Wilson 10 for Wilmington.
