BOYS BASKETBALL
• Hickory 67, Wilmington 25 — At New Wilmington, the Hornets (7-3, 13-8) closed out the regular season with a four-game winning streak after beating the Hounds in the Region 5 contest.
Tyson Djakovich led Hickory with 11 points, three assists, two rebounds, and two blocks. Devin Daniels added nine points, three rebounds, and two steals, Landon Bean posted nine points and four boards, and Rylan Dye and Aidan Enoch contributed eight points each. Enoch also had five steals.
Will Bruckner led Wilmington (0-10, 2-20) with 10 points and Anthony Reed bucketed nine.
Hickory, which had 12 players score on Friday, won the initial meeting between the two teams, 62-33.
Hickory’s JV team rolled to a 67-14 win on Friday to finish the season with a perfect 19-0 record.
• Greenville 59, Sharon 56 — At Greenville, Logan Lentz rifled in 26 points to power the Trojans (5-5, 14-8) to the Region 5 win over the Tigers (5-5, 11-11).
Greenville led 12-5 after eight minutes of play and 31-20 at halftime. Sharon cut the lead to 44-43 after three quarters, but the Trojans posted a 15-13 scoring edge in the fourth frame to earn the win.
Noah Philson scored 15 points for Greenville and Soren Hedderick chipped in six points.
Derek Douglas and Garrett Hoffman had 14 points each for Sharon and Mister Ham scored 13.
Greenville rebounded following a loss to Slippery Rock while the Tigers were coming off a loss to Hickory.
The Trojans edged the Tigers, 51-48, in the first meeting between the two teams last month.
• Slippery Rock 62, Grove City 56 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, the Rockets snapped Region 5 champion Grove City’s seven-game winning streak with an impressive win on Friday.
Grove City (8-2, 13-9) led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and 29-27 at the break. The Rockets (5-5, 11-11) outscored the Eagles 14-7 in the third quarter and 21-20 in the fourth.
Josh Book led Slippery Rock with 16 points, John Sabo scored 12, and Dylan Gordon bucketed 11.
Nathan Greer had a game-high 19 points for GC, Kamden Martin scored 14, and Brett Loughry contributed 13 points.
The Eagles won the first game, 61-43, between the two teams last month.
• Sharpsville 77, George Junior Republic 54 — At Grove City, GJR led 17-13 at the end of the opening quarter, but the Blue Devils outscored the Tigers 23-1 in the second quarter en route to the Region 2 victory.
Liam Campbell and Braden Scarvel posted double-doubles for Sharpsville. Campbell fired in 23 points (five treys) and grabbed 10 rebounds while Scarvel had 14 points and 10 boards.
Also for Sharpsville (6-4, 10-12), Luke Staunch had 11 points and seven blocks, Carter DeJulia contributed nine points and five steals, Garen Levis dished out six assists, and Luke Distler added five steals.
Bahir Green rifled in a game-high 26 points for GJR (0-10, 2-18), Deiven Hunt scored nine, and Marquis Lias finished with eight points.
Sharpsville, which rebounded from a loss to Lakeview, beat George Junior Republic (81-58) earlier this season.
• West Middlesex 34, Lakeview 31 — At Stoneboro, the Big Reds (5-5, 11-11) rebounded from a loss to Mercer with the Region 2 win over the Sailors (6-4, 12-10).
Lakeview led 17-16 at halftime. WM pulled ahead in the third quarter by outscoring the Sailors 11-5.
Richie Preston had 16 points for the Reds and Blaze Knight scored nine.
For Lakeview, which had won two straight games, Cameron Pence scored 13 points and Owen Dye added eight.
The Sailors won the initial meeting against the Reds, 46-41, in West Middlesex.
• Mercer 70, Reynolds 27 — At Mercer, coach Joe Venasco’s Region 2 champion Mustangs (10-0, 18-4) rolled to the region win over the Raiders.
Mercer led 28-18 at the break and outscored the Raiders 42-9 in the second half.
Braden Balaski buried five treys en route to 19 points for Mercer, which has won 11 straight games, Jake Mattocks scored 16, and Bubba Palmer nine.
Jake Williams led Reynolds (3-7, 7-15) with 10 points and Haydin McLaughlin added six markers.
Mercer won the Region 2 contest between the teams last month, 70-33.
• Kennedy Catholic 66, Jamestown 60 — At Hermitage, coach Rick Mancino’s Golden Eagles (6-2, 12-9) picked up the Region 1 win over the Muskies (4-4, 13-9).
KC jumped out to a 20-9 lead after eight minutes and was up 42-22 heading into the locker room at halftime. The Muskies outscored KC 38-24 in the second half.
Levi Hailstock fired in 25 points for Kennedy, Thorsten Hart scored 14, and Remington Hart contributed 10 points.
Cameron Keyser paced Jamestown with 25 points (four treys) while Gage Planavsky and Carter Williams scored 10 each. The Muskies had won three straight games.
KC topped Jamestown, 55-49, in their first matchup this season.
• Rocky Grove 73, Commodore Perry 39 — At Franklin, D’Andre Whitman scored 18 points and Evan Wolfgong bucketed 15 as the Orioles (2-6, 10-12) defeated the Panthers (0-8, 2-20) in Region 1 play.
Blayne Baker added 11 points for The Grove and Quinn Ritchey scored nine. The Orioles buried 10 treys in the game.
Kyle Stringert (14 points), Christian Saxe (13), and Xavier Williams (10) scored in double digits for Commodore Perry.
RG swept CP in the regular-season series. The Orioles won last month 61-55.
WRESTLING
The Section 2-AA Tournament began on Friday at Sharon High School.
107 pounds: Top-seeded Angelo Lomonte of Reynolds advanced to the semifinals and will face Grove City’s Hudson Wolbert in today’s semifinals.
In the quarterfinals, Lomonte pinned Conneaut Area’s Daylee Watson in 20 seconds while Wolbert won by fall in 1:26 over Rowan Feikles of Cambridge Springs.
114: Today’s semifinal matches are Waylon Waite of Reynolds vs. Saegertown’s Carter Beck and Commodore Perry’s Hunter Geibel vs. Cael Dailey of Franklin.
Waite won a 10-0 major decision over Cadyn Shetler of Maplewood in Friday’s quarterfinals while Geibel pinned Gavin Grant of Greenville in 46 seconds.
121: Grove City’s Hudson Hohman meets Travis Huya of Saegertown in the semis and Ethan Springer of Sharpsville faces Leyton Zacherl of Commodore Perry.
Hohman pinned Jacob Bissell of Mercer in 1:42 in the quarterfinals. Springer pinned Jeriah Rauso of Greenville in 48 seconds and Zacherl won by fall over Cambridge Springs’ Will Marceau in 2:43.
127: Today’s semifinals are Carter Wise of Mercer vs. Hunter Gould of Conneaut Area and Alex Rueberger of Sharpsville vs. Chase Blake of Maplewood.
Wise pinned Nick Craig of Saegertown in 1:12 in the Round of 16 and then pinned Grove City’s Will Schell in 1:54 in the quarterfinals. Rueberger won by fall in 1:56 over Ebin Everett of Sharon in the quarters.
133: Chase Bell of Reynolds squares off against Jonathan Bissell of Sharpsville in the semifinals.
Bell pinned Mequan Maxwell in 1:25 in the quarterfinals while Bissell pinned Franklin’s Trenton Rice in 1:27.
139: Today’s semifinals are Commodore Perry’s Wyatt Lazzar vs. Cash Morrell of Cochranton and Greenville’s Rudy Gentile vs. Slippery Rock’s Zac Turberville.
In the quarters, Lazzar pinned Logan Zagorski of Reynolds in 3:10, Gentile pinned Dakotah Crum of Maplewood in 23 seconds, and Turberville won by fall in 1:58 over Grove City’s Carl Bubenheim.
145: Grove City’s Cody Hamilton meets Greg Kiser of Saegertown in the semifinals while Tino Gentile of Reynolds faces Gunnar Gage of Cambridge Springs.
Hamilton pinned Luke Kalmeyer of Slippery Rock in 1:24 in Friday’s quarterfinals while Gentile pinned Andrew Proper of Maplewood in 5:11.
152: Caullin Summers of Sharpsville meets Commodore Perry’s Mitchell Tingley in the semifinals while Luke Gentile of Greenville will face Louie DeJulia of Reynolds.
Summers pinned Franklin’s Drew Kockler in 2:33 in the quarterfinals while Tingley won by fall in 1:02 over Carter Stewart of Saegertown.
Gentile pinned Dominic Garzarelli of Grove City in 44 seconds in the quarters while DeJulia won by fall in 1:30 over Landyn Reynolds of Maplewood in the Round of 16 and then pinned Christian Hacker of Sharon in 3:10 in the quarterfinals.
160: Hunter Hohman of Grove City will meet Mercer’s Levi Hoffman in the semifinals today.
Hohman pinned Mo Kanan of Sharon in 43 seconds in the quarterfinals while Hoffman won by fall in 37 seconds over Max Merchant of Maplewood in the Round of 16 and then posted a 9-2 decision over Nathaniel Martin of Commodore Perry in the quarters.
172: Jalen Wagner of Reynolds faces Alex Hackwelder of Grove City in today’s semis and Danick Hinkson of Commodore Perry will face Sharpsville’s Josh Divens.
Wagner pinned Zayne Smith of Maplewood in 3:22 in the quarters while Hackwelder posted a 9-6 decision over Jonah Heckathorne of Franklin.
Hinkson earned an 11-6 decision over Bennett Hayne of Greenville in the quarterfinals and Divens recorded an 8-0 major decision over Gabriel Jordan of Saegertown.
189: Today’s semifinals are Brayden McCloskey of Reynolds vs. David Moyer of Sharpsville and Aiden Osborne of Commodore Perry vs. Teage Calvin of Greenville.
McCloskey pinned David Beadnall of Sharon in 53 seconds in the quarterfinals while Moyer won by fall in 1:25 over Ian McCreary of Grove City.
Osborne pinned Klint Shamblin of Slippery Rock in 4:51 in the quarters and Calvin pinned Aaron Shartle of Saegertown in 3:41.
215: Braiden Reich of Slippery Rock meets Drew Dygert of Conneaut Area in the semifinals.
Reich posted a 4-1 decision over Noah McMaster of Cochranton in the quarterfinals.
285: Today’s semifinals are Mike Mazurek of Sharon vs. Joey Peterson of Greenville and Garet Guthrie of Commodore Perry vs. Isaiah Gilchrist of Conneaut Area.
In Friday’s quarterfinals, Mazurek pinned Kolby Willison of Maplewood in 34 seconds while Peterson pinned Brian White of Sharpsville in 4:40. Guthrie won by fall in 5:24 over Casey Resek of Reynolds.
Matches start today at 9 a.m. The 3rd-, 5th-, and 7th-place matches are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Parade of Champions is at 5:30 p.m. followed by the finals.
Class 3A
Hickory will compete at Meadville Area Senior High School today. Prelims start at 9 a.m. The 3rd-place matches are at 3:30 p.m. Parade of Champions is at 5:30 p.m. followed by the finals.
The Hornets’ Dylan O’Brien (121), Connor Saylor (139), and Ty Holland (189) are No. 1 seeds in the tourney.
HICKORY 28 20 15 4 67
WILMINGTON 4 13 2 6 25
HICKORY – Dye 3-0-0-8, Robich 2-0-0-4, Enoch 3-0-0-8, Daniels 4-1-2-9, Cousin 0-0-1-0, Swanson 1-1-1-3, Lyons 1-0-2-2, Miller 0-0-0-0, Bittler 0-2-2-2, Djakovich 4-1-1-11, Uberti 2-1-2-7, Bean 3-3-3-9, Turosky 1-0-0-2, Flickinger 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Dye 2, Enoch 2, Djakovich 2, Uberti 2. Totals: 25-9-14-67.
WILMINGTON – Miller 2-0-0-6, Hill 0-0-2-0, Book 0-0-0-0, Reed 4-1-2-9, Bruckner 4-1-1-10, Kline 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Miller 2, Bruckner 1. Totals: 10-2-5-25.
JV: Hickory, 67-14. Tylon Cousin 19, Tanner Turosky 12, Logan Lyons 10, Ryan Robich 10. Hickory JV team went undefeated (19-0).
––––––
SHARON 5 15 23 13 56
GREENVILLE 12 19 13 15 59
SHARON – Ham 6-1-2-13, Austin 0-2-2-2, Douglas 5-3-5-14, Hoffman 6-0-0-14, Fromm 1-4-10-6, Root 1-1-2-3, Schenker 1-1-2-4. 3-pt. goals: Hoffman 2, Douglas 1, Schenker 1. Totals: 20-12-23-56.
GREENVILLE – Herrick 1-0-0-2, Stuyvesant 0-2-6-2, Philson 6-3-5-15, Lentz 8-9-12-26, Cano 2-0-0-5, Hedderick 2-0-0-6, Vannoy 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Hedderick 2, Lentz 1, Cano 1, Vannoy 1. Totals: 20-14-23-59.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GROVE CITY 14 15 7 20 56
SLIPP. ROCK 7 20 14 21 62
GROVE CITY – Irani 2-0-0-4, Greer 8-3-8-19, Fischer 0-0-0-0, Gubba 2-0-0-4, Loughry 5-0-0-13, Lutz 1-0-1-2, Martin 6-2-3-14. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 3. Totals: 24-5-12-56.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 3-1-3-7, Sabo 4-2-2-12, Gordon 1-8-10-11, Wolak 3-2-2-8, Book 7-0-2-16, Pyle 1-2-2-5, Kovacik 1-0-0-3, Parson 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Sabo 2, Book 2, Gordon 1, Pyle 1, Kovacik 1. Totals: 20-15-21-62.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SHARPSVILLE 13 23 24 17 77
GEO. JUNIOR 17 1 17 19 54
SHARPSVILLE – Toth 2-2-2-8, Cadman 1-0-0-3, DeJulia 3-3-6-9, Sincek 0-0-0-0, Distler 1-0-0-2, Scarvel 7-0-1-14, O’Neill 2-0-0-6, Pernesky 0-0-2-0, Staunch 3-5-6-11, Campbell 8-2-2-23, Myers 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Campbell 5, Toth 2, O’Neill 2, Cadman 1. Totals: 27-13-21-77.
GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Meadows 1-0-0-3, Miller 0-0-0-0, Jackson 2-0-0-6, Baynes 0-0-2-0, Hunt 4-0-0-9, Dudley 1-0-0-2, Lias 3-1-2-8, Green 10-3-4-26. 3-pt. goals: Green 3, Jackson 2, Meadows 1, Hunt 1, Lias 1. Totals: 21-4-8-54.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
W.MIDDLESEX 11 5 11 7 34
LAKEVIEW 11 6 5 9 31
WEST MIDDLESEX – Rococi 2-0-3-4, Knight 4-0-0-9, Stover 1-0-0-2, Preston 7-1-2-16, Partridge 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Knight 1, Preston 1, Partridge 1. Totals: 15-1-5-34.
LAKEVIEW – L.Fagley 3-0-0-6, Dye 3-0-0-8, Reiser 0-0-0-0, Bell 2-0-0-4, Pence 5-0-2-13. 3-pt. goals: Pence 3, Dye 2. Totals: 13-0-2-31.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
REYNOLDS 10 8 2 7 27
MERCER 14 14 21 21 70
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 3-0-0-6, Nay 0-2-2-2, McCloskey 1-0-0-2, Snyder 1-0-0-2, Williams 4-2-2-10, Kindig 1-0-0-3, N.Miller 1-0-1-2. 3-pt. goal: Kindig 1. Totals: 11-4-5-27.
MERCER – Haines 1-1-2-3, Miller 3-1-2-7, Palmer 4-0-2-9, Balaski 7-0-0-19, D.Mattocks 3-0-0-6, Cunningham 3-0-0-6, Amos 0-0-0-0, Stevenson 1-0-0-2, Grossman 1-0-0-2, J.Mattocks 7-2-2-16. 3-pt. goals: Balaski 5, Palmer 1. Totals: 30-4-8-70.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
JAMESTOWN 9 13 16 22 60
KENNEDY 20 22 7 17 66
JAMESTOWN – Williams 3-2-2-10, Hill 1-0-0-2, Planavsky 4-1-1-10, Ford 3-0-0-6, Ternent 2-2-2-7, Keyser 6-9-11-25. 3-pt. goals: Keyser 4, Williams 2, Planavsky 1, Ternent 1. Totals: 19-14-16-60.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – T.Hart 5-4-8-14, Hailstock 9-5-8-25, R.Hart 4-1-2-10, Gwin 2-4-4-8, Southworth 2-3-4-7, N.Ondo 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Hailstock 2, R.Hart 1. Totals: 23-17-26-66.
––––––
COMM. PERRY 7 6 16 10 39
ROCKY GROVE 17 19 23 14 73
COMMODORE PERRY – Saxe 5-3-4-13, Stringert 5-3-4-14, Williams 5-0-0-10, Bell 0-0-0-0, Furey 0-0-0-0, Malone 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Stringert 1. Totals: 16-6-8-39.
ROCKY GROVE – Bell 2-0-0-5, Whitman 8-0-0-18, Wolfgong 5-2-3-15, Baker 5-1-2-11, Q.Ritchey 4-0-0-9, Anderson 2-0-0-6, Baughman 0-0-0-0, C.Ritchey 0-0-0-0, Carter 2-0-0-4, Zinz 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goals: Wolfgong 3, Whitman 2, Anderson 2, Bell 1, Q.Ritchey 1, Zinz 1. Totals: 30-3-5-73.
