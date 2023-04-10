BASEBALL
• Lakeview 6, AC Valley 1 — At Penn State DuBois’ Stern Family Field, Evan Reiser fired a two-hit shutout over six innings and Chris Mong closed it out as the Sailors grabbed a win against the Falcons of District 9.
Reiser struck out five batters and only issued two walks. Mong had a walk and gave up a run on one hit.
Lakeview scored four runs in the third inning and tacked on two more in the fourth.
Offensively for the Sailors, Maddox Bell hit a two-run triple, Owen Dye doubled, singled, and drove in a pair of runs, Cody Fagley ripped two singles and had an RBI, Chase Hostetler was credited with an RBI, and Jonny Husband doubled.
Sebastian Link (2 2/3), Bailey Crissman, and Alex Preston pitched for AC Valley. They combined on three strikeouts, three walks, and gave up six hits.
Lane Bauer doubled for the Falcons while Trey Fleming and Zach Cooper singled. Crissman drove in a run.
• West Middlesex 13, Cochranton 3 (5 inn.) — At West Middlesex, the Region 1 Big Reds rolled to a win against the Cardinals of Region 3.
WM took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and went up 6-0 in the second. Cochranton cut the lead to 6-3 in the top of the third, but the Reds scored seven in the fourth frame to pull away.
Gio Rococi went the distance on the mound for West Middlesex. He struck out eight batters, walked two, and gave up five hits.
Julian Trott doubled and drove in four runs to lead the Big Reds at the plate while Tyler Blanton hit a pair of singles, doubled, and drove in a pair of runs.
Also for the Reds, Rococi and Blaze Knight both collected a pair of singles and drove in a run, Bowen Briggs doubled and had two RBIs, Richie Preston singled and drove in a run, and Aiden Puskar was credited with an RBI.
Isaiah Long (three innings), Andrew Albert (2/3), and Jack Rynd split time on the mound for Cochranton. They had five strikeouts, issued seven walks, and gave up 10 hits.
Offensively for the Cardinals, Walker Carroll collected a pair of singles and drove in two runs, Brayden Burdette hit a pair of singles, and Isaiah Long doubled.
• Slippery Rock 8, North East 0 — At Slippery Rock, the Region 2 Rockets banged out 16 hits in the win over Region 4 North East.
Slippery Rock led 5-0 after two innings of play and rolled to the win.
Brett Galcik tripled, hit two doubles, singled, and drove in two runs for the Rockets. Dylan Gordon had a double, two singles, and two RBIs, and Lucas Allison tripled, doubled, singled, and knocked in a pair of runs.
Also for Slippery Rock, Nick Kingerski doubled, singled, and had an RBI, Sal Mineo ripped a pair of singles, and Nolan Darr doubled and singled.
Kingerski started and pitched five innings and Allison closed it out. Kingerski had seven strikeouts, two walks, and only allowed three hits. Allison fanned four, issued no walks, and gave up two hits.
Tyler Wittman (1 2/3 innings), Reid Courtwright (3 1/3), and Andrew Aspden pitched for Union City. The trio had seven strikeouts, no walks, and gave up 16 hits.
Tommy Owens doubled and hit two singles for the Bears and Aspden tripled and singled.
• Crestview 4, Brookfield 1 — At East Fairfield, the Rebels plated all four of their runs in the bottom of the third inning and held on for the win.
Ethan Feezle earned the win. He compiled 11 strikeouts and issued five walks.
Hayes Montgomery suffered the loss for the Warriors. He fanned 10 batters and only gave up three walks.
Brookfield had two hits in the game while Crestview had six.
SOFTBALL
• AC Valley 16, Lakeview 4 (5 inn.) — At Stoneboro, the Falcons plated seven runs in the second inning en route to the win over the Sailors.
Emerson Stevens fired a complete-game four-hitter for the Falcons. She struck out 11 batters and only issued three walks.
Hemi Brazel went the distance in the circle for Lakeview. She fanned four, walked four, and surrendered 16 hits.
Bella Ielase led AC Valley at the plate with a home run, double, and four RBIs while Stevens ripped two doubles and drove in three runs.
Also for the Falcons, Lexi Bauer had a double, three singles, and an RBI, Mackenzie Parks contributed a double, two singles, and two RBIs, Rylan Strausser hit a pair of singles and drove in a pair of runs, and Kya Wetzel tripled.
Brazel doubled and drove in a run for Lakeview, Zoe Proper singled and had an RBI, and Cassidy Richards doubled.
• Brookfield 11, Crestview 0 — At Crestview, Abby DeJoy blasted a three-run homer, doubled, singled, and drove in five runs to power the Warriors past Crestview.
Sophia Hook went 3-for-3 for Brookfield (double, two singles), Arianna Jones tripled, and Katie Gibson added a pair of singles.
Miranda Nicholson earned the win. She fanned six hitters.
Brooke Brubaker struck out seven and issued four walks in the loss for the Rebels, who only had one hit.
BOYS TENNIS
• Fairview 4, Grove City 1 — At Fairview, Landon Schofield and Noah Bovard teamed up for a win at No. 2 doubles, but it was the only match the Region 1 Eagles (3-1) would win in a clash against the Region 2 Tigers.
Singles: Aditya Turaga (F) def. Ryan Waugaman, 6-4, 6-2; Graham Louis (F) def. Caleb Baumgartner, 6-1, 6-0; Amoni Thomas (F) def. Pierson Badowski, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Ben Thomas-Teagan Rauki (F) def. Shane Cavolo-Landon Mercer, 6-0, 6-2; Schofield-Bovard (GC) def. Connor Dykstra-Tommy Sharma, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.