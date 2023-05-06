BASEBALL
* Lakeview 10, Rocky Grove 0 (5 inn.) - At Franklin, Chris Mong fired a complete-game three-hit shutout as the Region 1 Sailors rolled past the Region 3 Orioles (2-11).
Mong struck out four batters, issued no walks, and only allowed three singles.
Cody Fagley and Owen Dye each hit two singles and drove in two runs for Lakeview, Grady Harbaugh doubled and had two RBIs, Lucas Fagley collected a pair of singles and drove in a run, Jonny Husband doubled and singled, and Maddox Bell had an RBI.
Trenton Rice (3 1/3 innings) and Aaron Wetjen pitched for Rocky Grove. They combined on three strikeouts, five walks, and gave up nine hits.
Wetjen, Eli Wilson, and Logan Patterson singled for the Orioles.
* Lakeview 18, Jamestown 3 (6 inn.) - Following the game against The Grove, the Sailors (9-3, 11-3) headed to Jamestown and routed the Muskies in a Region 1 clash.
Bell (three innings), Mong (one), and Lucas Fagley combined on a six-hitter for Lakeview with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Lucas Fagley hit three singles and drove in three runs for the Sailors, Cody Fagley and Dye both singled and had two RBIs, Harbaugh singled twice, Husband doubled and singled, Bell, Leyton Zacherl and Tanner Vincent each singled and had an RBI, and Brody Snyder and Brayden Booher had one RBI each.
Connor Doebereiner (4 1/3), Aaron Slifka (1 1/3), and Troy College pitched for Jamestown (1-11, 2-12). The trio had one strikeout, eight walks, and allowed 13 hits.
Gage Planavsky led the Muskies at the plate with a double, single, and two RBIs, Doebereiner ripped a double, and C Smith added a pair of singles and an RBI.
* Conneaut Area 6, Sharon 1 - At Johnny Pepe Field in Sharon, the Eagles (5-5, 8-5) took a 5-0 lead in the top of the third inning and held on for the Region 2 victory.
Gavin White ripped two singles and drove in two runs for CASH adn Greg Klink was credited with an RBI.
Wyatt Kornman (three innings) and Dan Bartholomew split time on the mound for the Eagles. They fanned six hitters, issued one walk, and surrendered seven hits.
Mikey Rodriques (2 1/3), Chandler Maurice (3 1/3), and Mark Cattron pitched for Sharon (6-4, 7-4). The trio combined on nine strikeouts, six walks, and only allowed five hits.
At the dish, Santino Piccirilli singled and drove in a run for the Tigers and Cattron doubled.
* Wilmington 17, Reynolds 1 (5 inn.) - At Transfer, the Hounds opened Saturday with a blowout win over the Raiders.
Tyler Mikulin belted two home runs, doubled, and drove in five runs for Wilmington while Hunter and Tristan Jones combined on a two-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks.
Wilmington led 3-1 after three innings and scored six runs in the fourth inning and eight in the fifth en route to the Region 1 victory.
Rocky Serafino and Sam Mistretta both singled twice and knocked in two runs for Wilmington, Ben Miller and Shane Book each singled and had an RBI, and Willie Moore doubled and drove in a pair of runs.
Cameron Buckley (three innings), Rocky Floch (1 2/3), and Ryan Shardy pitched for Reynolds (3-9, 3-10). They fanned five hitters, issued 12 walks, and gave up 11 hits.
Nolan Reichard hit an RBI double for the Raiders and Floch singled.
Following this game, the Hounds headed back home and hosted Mercer. A game recap will be posted once stats are reported to The Herald.
* Brookfield 8, Struthers 5 - At Cene Park in Struthers, the Warriors played the spoiler by picking up a win on the Wildcats' Senior Day.
Herald Sports Editor Dan Hiner covered the game. Story will be published in Monday's edition of The Herald.
Note: This roundup will be updated as games are reported to The Herald sports department.
