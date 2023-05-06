BASEBALL
• Lakeview 15, Reynolds 0 (4 inn.) — At Transfer, Evan Reiser pitched a complete-game two-hitter with three strikeouts and one walk as the Sailors’ rolled past the Raiders in the Region 1 contest.
Lakeview took a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and tacked on seven more runs in the second frame en route to the win.
Grady Harbaugh and Maddox Bell had big days at the plate for Lakeview. Harbaugh doubled, singled, and drove in three runs while Bell singled twice and knocked in three runs.
Also for the Sailors, Leyton Zacherl ripped an RBI double, Chris Mong singled and had two RBIs, and Lucas Fagley was credited with an RBI.
Ryan Broadwater (two innings), PJ Winkle (1 1/3), and Carter Reichard pitched for Reynolds. The trio combined on one strikeout, issued four walks, and gave up 10 hits.
Broadwater doubled for the Raiders and Cameron Buckley singled.
Reynolds hosts Wilmington at 11 a.m. today while Lakeview has a split-site doubleheader. The Sailors travel to Franklin to play Rocky Grove at 10 a.m. and then visit the Muskies in Jamestown at 2 p.m.
• Greenville 10, Mercer 8 (8 inn.) — At Veterans Memorial Field in Mercer’s Brandy Springs Park, the Mustangs rallied to tie the game late, but the Trojans pulled out the Region 1 victory.
Greenville led 6-3 after six innings. Mercer scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra-innings. The Trojans ended up plating four runs in the eighth while the Mustangs could only muster two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Noah Philson ripped a pair of doubles and singled for Greenville, Blake Rottman hit a double, two singles, and drove in a run, Bennett Hayne collected two singles and an RBI, Brandon Stubert had an RBI single, Jacob Csonka contributed two singles, and Braydon Porter had an RBI.
Jack Strausser (four innings), Philson (three), and Soren Hedderick split time on the mound for the Trojans. They had seven strikeouts, five walks, and surrendered 12 hits.
For Mercer, Troy Bachman belted a home run, singled, and drove in three runs, Cole Fisher homered, singled, and had two RBIs, Aedan Ryhal doubled, singled, and knocked in a run, Jake Mattocks doubled and singled, and Gabe Martin added a pair of singles and drove in a run.
Bachman started for Mercer and went 5 1/3 innings. Lincoln Saracco and Evan Julock pitched in relief. The trio combined on five strikeouts, nine walks, and gave up 12 hits.
• Jamestown 12, Kennedy Catholic 2 (5 inn.) — At Jamestown, the Muskies grabbed the Region 1 win over KC.
Aidan Woyt went the distance on the mound for Jamestown. He fanned three hitters, issued one walk, and gave up seven hits.
Remington Hart (2 2/3 innings) and Brock Ondo pitched for the Golden Eagles. The duo struck out four, walked four, and yielded 10 hits.
Cole Ternent smacked a home run, two singles, and drove in three runs for Jamestown, Aaron Sifka tripled, singled, and had an RBI, and Troy College doubled and drove in a pair of runs.
Nick Ondo led Kennedy Catholic at the dish with a home run and two singles.
• Sharon 10, Oil City 7 — At Oil City, Hayden Scarmack snapped a 7-all tie in the seventh inning with a two-run double to lead the Tigers past the Oilers in Region 2 play.
Sharon scored two runs in the sixth and five in the seventh to earn the win.
Scarmack finished the game with two doubles, a single, and three RBIs, Santino Piccirilli doubled and knocked in a pair of runs, and Ethan Engelmore hit three singles and drove in a run.
Engelmore (2 2/3 innings) and Derek Douglas combined on six strikeouts, six walks, and gave up 13 hits.
Will McMahon (five innings), Jacob Teeter (1 1/3), and Casey Rybak pitched for the Oilers. They fanned five batters, issued seven walks, and gave up nine hits.
Charlie Motter led OC at the plate with a home run, double, single, and three RBIs, McMahon collected three singles, Connor Highfield had three singles and an RBI, Hank Lockhart singled twice and drove in a run, and Alex Stevens was credited with an RBI.
SOFTBALL
• Corry 9, Sharon 6 — At Corry, the Beavers plated five runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth en route to the Region 4 win over the Tigers.
Payton McCray (4 2/3 innings) and Allison Sawyer combined on a five-hitter for Corry. They had six strikeouts and only issued one walk.
Kayla Hayes singled and drove in three runs for Corry, Kaycee Porter had an RBI triple, Sawyer doubled and drove in a run, Mara Goodwill tripled and had an RBI, and Sadye Dyne doubled.
Claire Bodien pitched for Sharon. She fanned four batters, walked six, and only allowed six hits.
At the plate, Bodien ripped two doubles and drove in two runs, Ella Connelly, Mia Cabraja, and Emma Merchant all singled and had an RBI, and Mary Brown was credited with an RBI.
TRACK & FIELD
Baldwin Invite
Grove City competed in the 49th annual Baldwin Invitational in Pittsburgh on Friday.
MJ Pottinger won the 3200-meter run in 9:28.07, ran on the second-place 3200 relay team (8:17.20) and was eighth in the 1600 (4:21.55). His relay teammates were Gage Probst, Wyatt Shepson, and Trey Reznor.
Colsen Frank placed second in the 1600 in 4:29.99 and was sixth in the 3200 (9:46.13).
Shepson finished seventh in the 1600 (4:32.96) and Jonah Stucchio finished fifth in the long jump (20-7) and sixth in the pole vault (11-11).
Grove City freshman Josie Jones led the girls with a third-place finish in the 3200 (11:20.55).
Pine-Richland Invite
Greenville, Reynolds, and Wilmington took part in the Pine-Richland Invitational in Gibsonia on Friday.
Wilmington’s Solomon Glavach set the meet record in the pole vault by reaching 15 feet, 2 inches and the Hounds’ Aidan Gardner placed seventh in the javelin (140-6).
Reynolds’ Haydin McLaughlin took fourth in the 200 in 22.77 and was seventh in the 100 in a time of 11.15.
Greenville’s Logan McGonigal clocked in at 11:10.43 to finish eighth in the 3200-meter run.
On the girls side, Greenville’s 3200 relay team of Karis McElhaney, Josie Lewis, Peyton Davis, and Sarah Daly took first place in 9:56.94.
McElhaney also finished second in the 1600 (5:14.06) and sixth in the 800 (2:25.88).
For Wilmington, Maya Jeckavitch placed fourth in the 200 (26.35) and sixth in the 400 (1:00.94), Bayleigh Miller finished sixth in the discus (100-6), Sarah Dieter placed eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.89), and Emma Mershimer finished eighth in the 300 hurdles (49.82).
Reynolds’ Grace Bresnan took fifth in the triple jump (34-9) and sixth in the long jump (16-6). Ava Murcko finished eighth in the long jump (16-1 1/2).
A few events were not posted online by the time The Herald went to press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.