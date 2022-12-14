BOYS BASKETBALL
• Grove City 53, Oil City 39 — At “The House of Hustle” in Oil City, the Region 5 Eagles (2-2) evened their slate at .500 with the win over the Region 6 Oilers (3-2).
GC led 12-7 after one quarter and 23-13 at halftime. The Eagles held a 30-26 scoring edge in the second half.
Brett Loughry bucketed 15 points to pace Grove City, Nathan Greer scored 12, Landon Ferguson bucketed 10, and Jimmy Irani contributed eight points.
Cam Vanwormer led Oil City with 14 points. Oilers’ footballs star Ethen Knox had eight points and Jake Hornbeck chipped in six markers.
• Cathedral Prep 54, Slippery Rock 34 — At the Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie, the Region 7 Ramblers moved to 3-0 on the young season with a win over the Region 5 Rockets (1-2).
Cathedral Prep only led 13-10 at the end of the opening quarter and 25-18 at the break. The Ramblers pulled away by outscoring Slippery Rock 17-9 in the third quarter.
Semontae Lofton fired in 17 points (three treys) for Cathedral Prep, Tavion Spencer added a dozen points, and Jake Sambuchino chipped in nine.
For Slippery Rock, Dylan Gordon drilled three treys en route to 14 points, Levi Prementine bucketed nine, Jacob Wolak scored six, and Elam Pyle contributed five points.
• Sharon 65, Mercer 50 — At Mercer, coach Louis Brown’s Sharon High Tigers moved to 3-2 with the non-region win over the Mustangs (2-2).
Mercer held a slim 17-16 lead after eight minutes, but the Tigers took a 35-24 lead into the locker room at the break after outscoring the Mustangs 19-7 in the second frame.
The Tigers held off the Mustangs by posting a 30-26 scoring edge in the second half.
Santino Piccirilli led Region 5 Sharon with 14 points while Mister Ham, Derek Douglas, Garrett Hoffman, and Owen Schenker all added 11 points.
Jake Mattocks had a game-high 16 points for Region 2 Mercer, Daemyin Mattocks scored 11, and Bubba Palmer contributed eight markers.
• Saegertown 62, Reynolds 57 — At Saegertown, the Region 3 Panthers improved to 4-1 with a victory over the Region 2 Raider (1-1).
It was a tight game as Saegertown led 17-all after one quarter, 31-30 at halftime, 45-40 after three quarters and both teams scored 17 points in the final frame.
Brady Greco paced the Panthers with 19 points, Collin Jones scored 17, and William Shaffer added nine points.
Andrew McCloskey led Reynolds with 19 points while Haydin McLaughlin and Nate Miller posted 12 points each.
• Quaker Valley 42, Kennedy Catholic 39 — At Hermitage, four-time PIAA champion coach Rick Mancino made his return as coach as his Golden Eagles (0-1) opened the season with a tough three-point loss to the Quakers (3-1).
Mancino stepped down as KC coach in 2020 and agreed to lead the team back in September. Ken Madison coached the Golden Eagles last year.
Mancino and Quaker Valley coach Mike Mastroianni have combined for 790 career wins.
QV led 12-9 after one and 25-21 at halftime. KC took a 32-29 lead after three quarters of play, but were outscored 13-7 over the final eight minutes.
Troy Kozar led the Quakers with 12 points, Charlie Griffith scored eight while Dana Kromah and Joey Coyle added six points each.
For Kennedy Catholic, Levi Hailstock led the way with 13 points, Remington Hart scored nine, D.Harrison had seven points, and Simier Wade contributed six.
• Commodore Perry 56, Calvary Christian Academy 53 — At Sheakleyville, Kyle Stringert had six field goals and was 12-of-12 from the charity stripe en route to 25 points to lead the Panthers (1-4) to their first win of the season.
CP led 15-13 at the end of the first frame and trailed 22-20 at halftime. Both teams scored 18 points in the third frame and the Panthers grabbed the win by outscoring CCA 18-13 in the fourth quarter.
Christian Saxe had 15 points for Commodore Perry and Cameron Philson chipped in five.
Allen Miller (21 points), Nathan Frano (16), and Aaron Hoegerl (nine) were the leading point-getters for Crawford Christian.
• Grand River Academy 68, Brookfield 50 — At Brookfield, GRA (2-3) jumped out to a 14-4 lead after eight minutes of play in non-conference action and went on to hand Brookfield (3-1) its first loss of the season.
Dhieu fired in 22 points, Khalid Ousmane scored 15, and Brayden Fredrickson bucketed 14 for Grand River Academy, which buried 12 treys in the game.
Donovan Pawlowski fired in 22 points for Brookfield and had six steals, Matteo Fortuna scored 17, Isaiah Jones had an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double, and Carter Creed dished out four assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Iroquois 28, Jamestown 14 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, coach Jen McElhaney’s Region 1 Muskies (1-2) suffered a loss to Region 3 Iroquois (2-2).
Iroquois led 15-14 at the end of the third quarter and grabbed the win by outscoring Jamestown 13-0 over the final eight minutes.
Gracie Belfiore led the Braves with 13 points and Jalis Burgos chipped in five points.
Taylor Keener scored five points for Jamestown and Brianna Shetter contributed four markers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GROVE CITY 12 11 19 11 53
OIL CITY 7 6 18 8 39
GROVE CITY – Irani 3-1-2-8, Greer 6-0-0-12, Ferguson 4-0-0-10, Loughry 5-2-2-15, Lutz 1-1-4-3, Martin 2-1-2-5. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 3, Ferguson 2, Irani 1. Totals: 21-5-10-53.
OIL CITY – Highfield 1-0-0-3, Knox 3-2-2-8, Hornbeck 3-0-4-6, Vanwormer 5-1-1-14, Hargenrader 1-0-0-2, Donald 3-0-0-6, Liederbach 0-0-0-0, Stephens 0-0-0-0, McMahon 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Vanwormer 3, Highfield 1. Totals: 16-3-7-39.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SLIPP. ROCK 10 8 9 7 34
CATH. PREP 13 12 17 12 54
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 4-1-2-9, Gordon 5-1-3-14, Wolak 1-4-4-6, Pyle 2-0-0-5, Parson 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Gordon 3, Pyle 1. Totals: 12-6-9-34.
CATHEDRAL PREP – Barksdale 1-4-6-6, Sambuchino 4-1-1-9, Spencer 6-0-0-12, Pickens 1-0-0-2, Rahama 2-0-0-4, Kanne 1-0-0-2, Loften 7-0-0-17, Galla 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Loften 3. Totals: 23-5-7-54.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SHARON 16 19 21 9 65
MERCER 17 7 15 11 50
SHARON – Ham 5-1-1-11, Austin 3-0-0-7, Douglas 5-0-0-11, Hoffman 4-1-1-11, Dobosh 0-0-0-0, Piccirilli 5-4-12-14, Schenker 4-0-0-11. 3-pt. goals: Schenker 3, Hoffman 2, Austin 1, Douglas 1. Totals: 26-6-14-65.
MERCER – Haines 0-1-2-1, Miller 2-0-0-4, Palmer 3-0-0-8, Balaski 1-0-0-3, D.Mattocks 3-5-8-11, Cunningham 3-0-2-6, Grossman 0-1-2-1, J.Mattocks 8-0-0-16. 3-pt. goals: Palmer 2, Balaski 1. Totals: 20-7-14-50.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
REYNOLDS 17 13 10 17 57
SAEGERTOWN 17 14 14 17 62
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 4-3-5-12, Winkle 4-0-0-8, McCloskey 6-4-6-19, Snyder 1-0-2-2, Miller 0-0-0-0, Williams 2-0-1-4, N.Miller 1-7-10-12. 3-pt. goals: McCloskey 3, McLaughlin 1, N.Miller 1. Totals: 18-14-24-57.
SAEGERTOWN – Laperriere 2-1-2-6, Jones 6-5-9-17, Greco 8-1-4-19, Shaffer 1-6-8-9, Huson 2-0-0-4, Grundy 3-1-4-7. 3-pt. goals: Greco 2, Lapperriere 1, Shaffer 1. Totals: 22-14-27-62.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
Q. VALLEY 12 13 4 13 42
KENNEDY 9 12 11 7 39
QUAKER VALLEY – Kozar 3-6-12, Kromah 2-2-6, Coyle 1-4-6, Jordan 1-1-3, Griffith 2-2-8, Washington 1-0-3, Luchette 1-0-3, Bartels 0-1-1. 3-pt. goals: Griffith 2, Washington 1, Luchette 1. Totals: 11-16-42.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Wade 3-0-6, Harrison 3-1-7, R.Hart 2-4-9, Hailstock 5-1-13, R.Hart 2-0-4, Southworth 0-0-0, N.Ondo 0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Hailstock 2, R.Hart 1. Totals: 15-6-39.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
CALVARY 13 9 18 13 53
COMM. PERRY 15 5 18 18 56
CALVARY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY – Hoegerl 3-3-6-9, Frano 7-0-0-16, Nicolls 1-0-0-2, Hemlock 2-0-0-5, Miller 7-3-4-21, Keyser 0-0-3-0. 3-pt. goals: Miller 4, Frano 2, Hemlock 1. Totals: 20-6-13-53.
COMMODORE PERRY – Bell 2-0-0-4, Saxe 3-9-13-15, Philson 2-1-2-5, Stringert 6-12-12-25, Williams 1-0-0-2, Jones 1-0-0-3, Malone 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Stringert 1, Jones 1. Totals: 16-22-27-56.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GRAND RIVER 14 15 17 22 68
BROOKFIELD 4 13 18 15 50
GRAND RIVER ACADEMY – Dhieu 8-3-6-22, Deng 1-2-4-5, Fredrickson 5-0-0-14, Ousmane 5-2-4-15, Majok 3-1-2-7, Okeyo 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goals: Fredrickson 4, Dhieu 3, Ousmane 3, Deng 1, Okeyo 1. Totals: 24-8-16-68.
BROOKFIELD – Fortuna 7-1-2-17, Jones 3-4-6-11, Pawlowski 8-2-2-22, Creed 0-0-0-0, Witherow 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Pawlowski 4, Fortuna 2, Jones 1. Totals: 18-7-10-50.
JV: No score reported.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IROQUOIS 5 4 6 13 28
JAMESTOWN 6 3 5 0 14
IROQUOIS – Burgos 2-1-3-5, McKee 1-0-0-2, Belfiore 4-4-6-13, Abele 1-0-1-2, Ashley 0-1-2-1, Donaghue 1-0-0-2, Slupski 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goal: Belfiore 1. Totals: 10-7-14-28.
JAMESTOWN – Shetter 2-0-1-4, Varano 1-0-2-2, Williams 0-0-0-0, Keener 2-0-0-5, Matters 1-0-2-2, Thurber 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goal: Keener 1. Totals: 6-1-7-14.
JV: No score reported.
