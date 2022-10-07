GIRLS TENNIS
• Sharon 3, Oil City 2 — At Buhl Park, the Tigers celebrated Senior Day with a Region 1 win over the Oilers. Sharon improved to 8-5 in region play and 8-7 overall.
Ella Connelly picked up a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles for Sharon and the Tigers’ duos of Katie Jennings-Katie Lapikas and Abbey Baron-Rachel Lewis swept the doubles competition.
Singles: Emily Russell (OC) def. Megan Messina, 6-1, 6-1; Connelly (S) def. Cassidy Sutley, 6-3, 6-2; Kylee Copley (OC) def. Rachael Sadowski, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Jennings-Lapikas (S) def. Olivia Blauser-Breanna Terwilliger, 6-1, 6-1; Baron-Lewis (S) def. Hannah King-Gracie Singleton, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
“Tonight we celebrated very important members of this team, our seniors,” said Sharon coach Julie Norris. “Losing all eight of these girls is going to really hurt, but I am so thankful for the impact they’ve left on our tennis program.
“Our seniors girl led this team to many successful tennis seasons and I am beyond proud of all of them.”
• Sharon at Greenville on Monday has been changed to 10 a.m.
• The District 10 Class 2A Singles Tournament is Saturday at Westwood Racquet Club in Erie. Play starts at noon. The championship matches are on Monday at 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Blackhawk 4, Wilmington 3 — At New Wilmington, the Hounds led 2-0 at halftime, but the WPIAL’s Cougars rallied to earn the win.
Analiese Hendrickson and Sarah Dieter opened the scoring on breakaways in the first half on assists from Dieter and Annalee Gardner.
Blackhawk’s Piper Romigh, Tessa DeSanzo, and Ella Martin scored to turn the game in their favor. Makenzie Fonner, Ava Bielawski, and Ella Martin had assists on the goals.
Annalee Gardner deflected a direct kick by Emily Arblaster to tie the match up, but soon after Alexa Grimes crossed a ball off of a throw-in and it found the net over the head of Taylor Kendall for the game-winner
Kaylee Coakley made one save in goal for Blackhawk to earn the victory.
Taylor Kendall kept the Lady Hounds in the game with 12 saves in the loss.
Wilmington fell to 9-4 with the loss while Blackhawk improved to 3-10-1.
• Sharon 5, West Middlesex 1 — At West Middlesex, the Region 2 Tigers defeated the Region 1 Reds (1-9).
Sharon stats were not reported to The Herald.
Delaney Donaldson buried a penalty kick in the back of the net for West Middlesex’s goal. Emily Davano placed eight shot on goal. Katelynn Moyer made 10 saves in goal for the Reds.
Taylor Moore and Millie Myers were credited by the WM coaching staff for pushing the ball to their teammates and Wriley Tyree and Ayzlin Jones were praised for their defense.
“The girls continue to play with only eight players, seven tonight due to an injury,” said WM coach David Moyer. “Their dedication and hard work are exemplified in all they do.
“Both teams played a great match with fairly equal abilities and continuous efforts. We appreciate the Sharon Tiger sportsmanship and a game well-played.”
BOYS SOCCER
• Hickory 3, Sharon 1 — At Hornet Stadium, Hickory led 2-0 at halftime and held on for the Region 2 victory.
Gio Rossi and a Sharon “own goal” gave the Hornets the 2-0 lead. That second goal was from a corner kick taken by Logan Gordon and deflected off a Sharon player.
Sharon cut the lead to 2-1 with 26:44 left in the match on a goal by Brian Nguyen, but Jakob Harmer fired in a goal to give Hickory the 3-1 lead. Kenny Winiecki assisted on Nguyen’s goal.
Matt Maitland made three saves in goal to earn the win for the Hornets.
Winning goalkeeper Matt Maitland with 3 saves. Sharon goalie Lex Dobosh made six saves.
• Slippery Rock 4, Conneaut Area 0 — At Troy Alan Stadium in Slippery Rock, Nick Kingerski had a pair of goals and an assist to lead the Rockets to the Region 2 win.
Kingerski put Slippery Rock up 2-0 in the first half and Hunter Berry added a goal just before the break to make it 3-0.
Berry fired in his second goal of the game with 15 minutes left in the match to give the Rockets the 4-0 advantage.
Kingerski assisted on Berry’s second goal while Cole Kovacik earned an assist on Kingerski’s second goal.
• Wilmington 5, West Middlesex 0 — At Greyhounds Stadium in New Wilmington, the Hounds posted the shutout in Region 1 play.
Wilmington stats were not reported to The Herald.
Ben Erb made 19 saves in goal for the Big Reds.
• Hickory at Conneaut (Pa.) on Oct. 20 has been changed to 7 p.m.
• Sharon at Kennedy Catholic on Thursday has been changed to 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Sharpsville 3, Titusville 0 — At Titusville, the Blue Devils improved to a perfect 6-0 in Region 3 and 10-2 overall with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of the Rockets.
Sharpsville: Lilliane Morrison 5 digs, 5 blocks; Bella Ritenour 7 kills, 7 blocks, 10 points; Chasie Fry 7 kills, 12 digs; Breanna Hanley 5 kills, 5 digs; Paige Doyle 5 digs; Mia Sarchet 5 kills; Ryleigh Fry 21 assists.
JV: Titusville, 25-13, 25-22.
Note: Sharpsville hosts the Blue Devil Invitational on Saturday. Play begins at 8:30 a.m. The visiting teams are Hickory, Jamestown, Lakeview, Mercer, Reynolds, Sharon, Titusville, and New Castle-Union.
• Slippery Rock 3, Sharon 1 — At Sharon, the Rockets picked up a 25-14, 25-23, 20-25, 25-6 Region 3 win.
Slippery Rock: Reported but didn’t include any stats. Sharon: Kylee Hasan 8 kills; Ondrea Young 7 kills; Kaylee Schell 5 kills, 5 digs; Kylee Weirick 10 assists, 7 digs; Jamoria Crumby 10 assists; Claire Bodien 8 digs; Cameryn Krecek 5 digs.
JV: Slippery Rock, 25-15, 25-21.
• Mercer at Wilmington — At New Wilmington, the Mustangs defeated the Hounds in a Region 1 encounter, 25-23, 26-24, 25-27, 27-25.
Mercer: Ashlynn Heckathorn 9 kills; Jillian Mount 15 assists; Lexie Walker 5 kills; Maddie Daris 18 digs; McKenna McCandless 5 kills. Wilmington: No stats reported.
JV: Wilmington, 25-16, 25-16.
• West Middlesex 3, Kennedy Catholic 1 — At Hermitage, the Reds (9-0, 13-3) dropped the opening set, 25-23, before rallying to win the next three, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16, in the Region 1 contest.
West Middlesex: Kennedy Beatty 18 kills; Caitlin Stephens 6 aces, 31 assists, 11 digs; Emma Mild 5 aces, 5 kills, 9 digs; Alaina Bowers 14 digs; Izzy D’Onofrio 15 digs; Avery Hanahan 8 digs. Kennedy Catholic: Alaina Suhar 7 kills, 11 digs; Lydia Grove 10 digs; Monique Vincent 6 digs; Princess Ochweri 10 digs; Faith Clayton 9 assists, 12 digs.
JV: Kennedy Catholic, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12.
• Lakeview 3, Jamestown 1 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, the Sailors grabbed a 25-15, 16-25, 25-13, 25-13 Region 1 win over the Muskies.
Lakeview: No stats reported. Jamestown: Madison Bercis 13 digs; Madilyn Enterline 5 kills, 18 digs; Josie Pfaff 10 points, 8 digs; Morgan Bercis 9 kills, 13 digs; Hayley Wood 17 digs; Taylor Keener 12 points, 16 assists, 6 digs.
JV: Jamestown, 24-26, 25-22, 15-12.
• Conneaut Area 3, Hickory 0 — At Linesville, CASH swept the Region 2 match, 25-23, 25-7, 25-12 over the Hornets (1-4, 5-7).
Hickory: Raeley Gargano 6 kills, 9 assists, 6 digs; Leah Garm 5 kills; Adalyn Duncan 5 kills.
JV: CASH, 25-16, 25-19.
• Erie 3, Grove City 1 — At Erie, the Royals posted a 25-20, 25-17, 19-25, 25-21 Region 5 win over the Eagles (1-3, 4-5).
Grove City: Delaney Callahan 10 kills; Grayson Cook 9 points, 5 digs; Faith Cunningham 5 pointgs, 10 digs; Brooke Hovis 15 digs; Megan Parris 5 kills; Jaya Persinger 6 kills, 22 assists, 7 digs.
JV: Grove City, 25-20, 25-16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.