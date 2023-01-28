BOYS BASKETBALL
• Sharon 63, Hickory 58 — At Tiger Gymnasium, coach Louis Brown’s Tigers improved to 4-0 in Region 5 play and 10-5 overall with a big win over the Hornets (2-2, 8-7).
Sharon led 42-29 at the end of the third quarter. The Hornets outscored the Tigers 29-21 in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough as Sharon captured the win.
Derek Douglas led Sharon with 16 points, Lamont Austin scored 14, Santino Piccirilli bucketed 10, and Owen Schenker added nine points.
Rylan Dye rifled in a game-high 24 points for Hickory, Tyson Djakovich scored 11, Ben Swanson contributed seven points, and Devin Daniels added four rebounds and two steals.
• Greenville 67, Slippery Rock 54 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, Logan Lentz rifled in 31 points to lead the Trojans (2-2, 9-5) to the Region 5 win.
Greenville led 19-10 after eight minutes, but the Rockets battled back to cut the lead to 30-29 at the break. The Trojans led 46-43 after three quarters and outscored Slippery Rock 21-11 over the final eight minutes.
Noah Philson added 18 points for Greenville and Jase Herrick contributed nine markers. The Trojans were 16-of-18 from the charity stripe.
Levi Prementine and John Sabo had 11 points each for Slippery Rock (1-3, 6-9) while Jacob Wolak and Josh Book scored 10 each.
• Grove City 72, Wilmington 19 — At New Wilmington, the Eagles (3-1, 8-8) rolled in the Region 5 encounter.
Ben Fisher led the way for Grove City with 19 points, Nate Greer posted 13 points, and Paul Gubba added 11 markers.
Anthony Reed had nine points for the Hounds (0-4, 2-14) and Colin Hill scored six.
• Mercer 62, West Middlesex 52 — At West Middlesex, Jake Mattocks poured in 26 points to power the Mustangs (4-0, 12-4) to the Region 2 win.
Mercer held a 33-20 lead at halftime, but the Reds made a run in the third quarter and cut the lead to 45-44 heading into the fourth frame. Mercer held on by outscoring the Reds 17-8 over the final eight minutes.
Bubba Palmer added nine points for Mercer while Nathan Haines and Braden Balaski contributed eight points each.
Richie Preston matched Mattocks with 26 points for West Middlesex (2-2, 8-8) while Gio Rococi and Connor Stover chipped in eight points each.
• Sharpsville 42, Lakeview 29 — At Stoneboro, Liam Campbell posted a 17-point, 9-rebound line to lead the Blue Devils (3-1, 6-9) to the Region 2 victory.
Sharpsville posted scoring advantages of 14-9 in the second quarter and 15-9 in the fourth en route to the win.
Luke Staunch added eight points for Sharpsville, Luke Distler had seven points and six rebounds, and Braden Scarvel grabbed nine boards.
Cameron Pence paced Lakeview (2-2, 8-8) with a dozen points.
• Reynolds 64, George Junior Republic 60 — At GJR in Grove City, the Raiders (1-3, 5-11) rallied in the fourth quarter to capture the Region 2 win.
GJR led 47-43 after three quarters of play. Reynolds went on to outscore the Tigers 21-13 in the fourth frame for the win.
Jake Williams fired in 24 points for Reynolds, Haydin McLaughlin scored 11, and PJ Winkle added eight points.
Elijah Gist had 22 points for GJR (0-4, 2-12) and Bahir Green bucketed 16.
• Jamestown 61, Rocky Grove 43 — At Franklin, Carter Williams led a trio of double-digit scorers for the Muskies (2-1, 10-6) in the Region 1 win over the Orioles (0-3, 7-9).
Williams fired in 21 points, Josh Hill scored 16, and Cameron Keyser added 11 markers. Keyser became Jamestown’s all-time leading scorer on Wednesday during a game at Saegertown.
D’Andre Whitman had 16 points for Rocky Grove, Quinn Ritchey scored eight, and Blayne Baker contributed six.
• Farrell 53, Kennedy Catholic 32 — At Hermitage, the Steelers improved to 4-0 in Region 1 and 14-4 overall with the win over the Golden Eagles (2-1, 7-8).
KC held a slim 8-5 lead at the end of the opening quarter. Farrell battled back to lead 19-15 at the break. The Steelers outscored KC 34-17 in the second half.
Kylon Wilson and Danny Odem had 15 points each for Farrell and Nasir O’Kane contributed eight points.
Thorsten Hart scored a game-high 17 for Kennedy Catholic while Kameron Gwin and Nick Ondo chipped in five points each.
• Brookfield 77, Crestview 58 — At Brookfield, senior Isaiah Jones had another monster game with 29 points and 18 rebounds as the Warriors (7-3, 12-5) defeated the Rebels in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Blue Tier Division contest.
Brookfield led 32-30 at halftime and pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring Crestview 23-11.
Matteo Fortuna fired in 19 points for Brookfield and Donovan Pawlowski drained four treys en route to 18 points while dishing out six assists and registering five steals.
James Best and Wyatt Miller had 15 points each for Crestview (5-5, 9-8) and Kirkland Miller scored 14.
WRESTLING
• Grove City 32, Sharpsville 30 — At Sharpsville Wednesday, the Eagles edged the Blue Devils in an exciting Region 1 clash.
Hudson Hohman (121 pounds), Dominic Garzarelli (145), and Ian McCreary (160) won by fall for Grove City while Hudson Wolbert (107) and Alex Hackwelder (189) won by major decision.
Gavin Cannon (114), Ethan Springer (127), and Jonathon Bissell (133) posted pins for Sharpsville and Alex Rueberger won by major decision.
Caullin Summers (152), Max Hernandez (215), and Brian White (285) won by decision for the Devils. Summers and Hernandez won in Sudden Victory-1.
Results were submitted to The Herald on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HICKORY 9 10 10 29 58
SHARON 19 13 10 21 63
HICKORY – Dye 7-10-11-24, Robich 0-2-2-2, Enoch 2-0-0-4, Daniels 1-2-2-4, Swanson 3-0-0-7, Djakovich 5-0-0-11, Bean 3-0-0-6. 3-pt. goals: Swanson 1, Djakovich 1. Totals: 21-14-15-58.
SHARON – Ham 2-0-0-4, Austin 4-5-7-14, Douglas 7-1-3-16, Hoffman 2-0-0-5, Root 2-1-2-5, Piccirilli 3-4-6-10, Schenker 3-2-2-9. 3-pt. goals: Austin 1, Douglas 1, Hoffman 1, Schenker 1. Totals: 23-13-20-63.
JV: Hickory, 55-33. Alex Flickinger 11, Ryan Robich 10, Matt Huff 10 for Hickory. The Hornets are now 12-0.
––––––
GREENVILLE 19 11 16 21 67
SLIPP. ROCK 10 19 14 11 54
GREENVILLE – Herrick 4-1-1-9, Stuyvesant 1-0-0-2, Philson 7-4-4-18, Lentz 10-10-12-31, Cano 0-0-0-0, Hedderick 2-1-1-5, Vannoy 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Lentz 1. Totals: 25-16-18-67.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 5-0-0-11, Sabo 5-1-4-11, Gordon 3-0-0-6, Wolak 4-1-1-10, Book 4-2-3-10, Pyle 1-0-0-2, Parson 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Prementine 1, Wolak 1. Totals: 24-4-8-54.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GROVE CITY 24 22 13 13 72
WILMINGTON 4 11 4 0 19
GROVE CITY – Irani 0-1-2-1, Greer 6-1-1-13, Ferguson 2-0-0-5, Fisher 7-5-7-19, Kurz 0-0-0-0, Gubba 5-1-3-11, Loughry 3-0-0-8, Lutz 4-0-2-9, Martin 1-4-4-6, Mariacher 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 2, Ferguson 1, Lutz 1. Totals: 28-12-19-72.
WILMINGTON – B.Miller 1-0-0-2, Wilson 0-0-0-0, Hill 3-0-0-6, Book 0-0-0-0, Reed 4-0-0-9, Bruckner 1-0-1-2, Serafino 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: Reed 1. Totals: 9-0-1-19.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
MERCER 18 15 12 17 62
W.MIDDLESEX 10 10 24 8 52
MERCER – Haines 4-0-0-8, Miller 0-1-2-1, Palmer 3-2-3-9, Balaski 2-2-2-8, D.Mattocks 2-2-4-6, Cunningham 2-0-0-4, Grossman 0-0-0-0, J.Mattocks 10-3-6-26. 3-pt. goals: J.Mattocks 3, Balaski 2, Palmer 1. Totals: 23-10-17-62.
WEST MIDDLESEX – Rococi 4-0-0-8, Knight 2-0-0-5, Stover 4-0-0-8, Preston 11-4-4-26, Partridge 0-1-2-1, Cornejo 1-0-2-2, Shrawder 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Knight 1. Totals: 23-5-8-52.
JV: No game.
––––––
SHARPSVILLE 6 14 7 15 42
LAKEVIEW 4 9 7 9 29
SHARPSVILLE – Levis 1-0-1-2, DeJulia 1-0-0-2, Distler 3-1-4-7, Scarvel 2-2-4-6, Staunch 4-0-2-8, Campbell 6-3-4-17. 3-pt. goals: Campbell 2. Totals: 17-6-15-42.
LAKEVIEW – L.Fagley 1-2-2-4, C.Fagley 0-4-5-4, Reiser 1-0-0-3, Dye 0-2-2-2, Pence 3-5-9-12, Voorhees 0-0-0-0, Bell 1-0-0-2, Urey 0-1-2-1, Birkner 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Reiser 1, Pence 1. Totals: 6-15-22-29.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
REYNOLDS 17 15 11 21 64
GEO. JUNIOR 17 13 17 13 60
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 5-0-2-11, Winkle 4-0-0-8, McCloskey 3-0-2-7, Snyder 1-0-0-2, Williams 10-4-7-24, McCurdy 1-3-4-5, Miller 1-5-6-7. 3-pt. goals: McLaughlin 1, McCloskey 1. Totals: 25-12-21-64.
GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Meadows 0-0-0-0, Gist 10-2-4-22, Jackson 2-0-0-5, Franklin 3-1-3-9, Lias 2-3-4-8, Green 6-3-6-16. 3-pt. goals: Franklin 2, Jackson 1, Lias 1, Green 1. Totals: 23-9-17-60.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
JAMESTOWN 13 13 19 16 61
ROCKY GROVE 9 11 6 17 43
JAMESTOWN – Williams 10-0-1-21, Hill 6-1-4-16, Ford 1-6-8-8, Popielarcheck 2-0-0-4, Ternent 0-1-2-1, Keyser 3-4-4-11. 3-pt. goals: Hill 3, Williams 1, Keyser 1. Totals: 22-12-19-61.
ROCKY GROVE – Anderson 2-0-0-5, Whitman 6-4-6-16, Wolfgong 0-0-0-0, Q.Ritchey 2-3-4-8, Baker 2-2-2-6, Zinz 1-3-3-5, Carter 1-0-0-3, Stevenson 0-0-0-0, Baughman 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Anderson 1, Q.Ritchey 1, Carter 1. Totals: 14-12-15-43.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
FARRELL 5 14 14 20 53
KENNEDY 8 7 8 9 32
FARRELL – Mathews 2-1-2-5, Owens 0-0-2-0, Samuels 1-2-2-4, Johnson 1-0-0-2, Wilson 5-5-10-15, O’Kane 3-2-2-8, Odem 5-4-4-15, Bell 0-4-4-4. 3-pt. goal: Odem 1. Totals: 17-18-26-53.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – T.Hart 5-5-6-17, R.Hart 1-0-0-2, B.Ondo 0-0-0-0, Gwin 1-3-4-5, Southworth 0-3-5-3, N.Ondo 1-3-4-5. 3-pt. goals: T.Hart 2. Totals: 8-14-19-32.
JV: No game.
––––––
CRESTVIEW 15 15 11 17 58
BROOKFIELD 17 15 23 22 77
CRESTVIEW – English 2-1-2-6, K.Miller 5-0-0-14, Ja.Best 6-2-2-15, Jo.Best 2-0-0-4, Lindsay 1-0-1-2, McKee 1-0-0-2, Julian 6-2-4-15. 3-pt. goals: K.Miller 4, English 1, Ja.Best 1, Julian 1. Totals: 23-5-9-58.
BROOKFIELD – Fortuna 7-3-3-19, Jones 12-5-6-29, Hoffman 3-0-0-7, Pawlowski 6-2-2-18, Bartolin 2-0-1-4, Creed 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Pawlowski 4, Fortuna 2, Hoffman 1. Totals: 30-10-12-77.
JV: No score reported.
WRESTLING
GROVE CITY 32, SHARPSVILLE 30
133 - Jonathon Bissell (S) pinned Carl Bubenheim, :25; 139 - Alex Rueberger (S) maj. dec. Will Schell, 11-2; 145 - Dominic Garzarelli (GC) pinned Peyton Ryhal, :30; 152 - Caullin Summers (S) dec. Cody Hamilton, 12-10, SV-1; 160 - Ian McCreary (GC) pinned Matthew Colich, 2:25; 172 - Hunter Hohman (GC) forfeit; 189 - Alex Hackwelder (GC) maj. dec. David Moyer, 11-2; 215 - Max Hernandez (S) dec. Adan Navarro, 6-4, SV-1; 285 - Brian White (S) dec. Mason Boland, 6-1; 107 - Hudson Wolbert (GC) maj. dec. Michael McClearn, 13-0; 114 - Gavin Cannon (S) pinned Anthony Davis, 4:34; 121 - Hudson Hohman (GC) pinned Blade Matthews, :38; 127 - Ethan Springer (S) pinned Connor Naser, 1:25. Sharpsville (bench) deducted one team point during 152-pound match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.