The Sharpsville High baseball team advanced to the PIAA Class 2A semifinals with a 10-3 win over Burgettstown on Thursday.
The season came to an end for the Sharpsville softball and West Middlesex baseball teams. The Blue Devils dropped a 2-1 decision to Neshannock while the Big Reds fell to Southern Fulton, 6-1.
Following are staff reports of Thursday’s games:
PIAA QUARTERFINALS
BASEBALL
CLASS 2A
• Sharpsville 10, Burgettstown 3 — At Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park, Stephen Tarnoci and Jack Leipheimer combined on a three-hitter as the District 10 champions advanced to Monday’s state semifinals.
Burgettstown (16-5), the third seed out of District 7, took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Sharpsville cut the lead to 3-1 in the bottom half of the inning. Sharpsville (17-7) went on to plate five runs in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Tarnoci got the start and pitched four innings. He struck out seven batters, walked one, and gave up three runs on three hits. Leipheimer fanned four, issued no walks, and gave up no hits.
At the plate for Sharpsville, Luke Distler ripped two doubles, singled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Leipheimer singled twice and drove in three runs. Tarnoci tripled, had two RBIs, and two runs scored.
Also for Sharpsville, Braden Scarvel tripled, singled, drove in a run and scored once, Caullin Summers had three hits, including a double, and three runs scored, and Carter Dejulia singled and scored.
Brodie Kuzior (4 1/3 innings) and Eric Kovach pitched for Burgettstown. Kuzior had five strikeouts, one walk, and surrendered six runs on eight hits. Kovach fanned four, issued no walks, and gave up four runs on five hits.
Offensively for the Blue Devils of Burgettstown, Andrew Bredel tripled and drove in two runs, Kovach singled, had an RBI, and one run scored, and Carson Tkalcevic singled.
Sharpsville will face District 6 champion Bald Eagle Area in Monday’s semifinal game. BEA defeated Karns City, 6-0, on Thursday at Showers Field in DuBois. Karns City was the second seed out of District 9.
CLASS 1A
• Southern Fulton 6, West Middlesex 1 — At First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City, the season came to an end for the D-10 champion Big Reds (15-10).
District 5 champ Southern Fulton (23-1) scored two runs in the third and went up 3-0 in the fourth frame. WM cut the lead to 3-1 in the top of the sixth inning, but the Indians responded with three runs in the bottom half en route to the win.
Paul Hendershot pitched a complete-game six-hitter for Southern Fulton. He collected eight strikeouts and only walked one batter.
Richie Preston (four innings), Kyle Gilson (1 1/3), and Gio Rococi split time on the mound for West Middlesex. The trio had four strikeouts, eight walks, and only allowed six hits.
Josh Morgan singled twice and drove in two runs for Southern Fulton, Jett Burger and Dane Harvey were credited with RBIs, Mark Fitz singled and knocked in a pair of runs, and Hunter Ward doubled.
Rococi hit a pair of singles for West Middlesex, Tyler Blanton singled and drove in the Reds’ only run, and Julian Trott, Kyle Gilson, and Bowen Briggs all singled.
“Southern Fulton was a solid team and in just like every game it comes down to key plays,” said WM coach Kolten Hoffman. “They made them and we didn’t.”
With the loss, coach Kolten Hoffman’s Big Reds must say goodbye to seven seniors: Preston, Rococi, Trott, Devin Gruver, Blaze Knight, Gavin Rose, and Luke Rupert.
“I’m so proud of them,” said Hoffman. “Five of them have been three-year starters for me. I’ve been the head coach for three years so we’ve spent so much time together on and off the field.
“They put so much work and effort into it with great results — back-to-back District 10 championships, a state playoff win. It’s a great group of kids and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Southern Fulton advances to play Clarion in the PIAA semifinals on Monday. Clarion, the District 9 champs, rolled past Saegertown, 10-0, in five innings on Thursday at Westminster College. Saegertown was the No. 2 seed out of D-10.
SOFTBALL
CLASS 2A
• Neshannock 2, Sharpsville 1 — At Slippery Rock University, the District 10 championship Blue Devils suffered a tough loss to powerhouse Neshannock, the D-7 champs.
Neshannock took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning on an error and a double by Hunter Newman.
Sharpsville cut the lead to 2-1 in the top of the fourth frame on an RBI single by Lily Palko to score Keeley Whitaker, but that was the only run the Devils would score.
Neshannock (22-0), the defending PIAA champions, have now won 48 straight games, a District 7 record. The Lancers captured the 2A state title last year with a 4-1 win against Conwell-Egan.
Sharpsville closes out the season with a 19-5 record.
Addyson Frye, who used to attend school at Sharpsville, fired a complete-game three-hitter on Thursday. She struck out six hitters and only issued two walks.
Sharpsville senior ace Breanna Hanley, who pitched the Devils to two D-10 championships as a senior and a sophomore, only allowed five hits. She fanned eight batters and only issued one walk.
Offensively for Neshannock, Newman had the RBI double, Jaidon Nogay singled twice and scored a run, and Gabrielle Quinn and Abigale Measel hit singles.
For Sharpsville, Palko had the RBI single, Emma Brest collected two singles, and Whitaker scored the lone run.
Neshannock will play District 5 champion Everett in the semifinals on Monday. Everett defeated District 9 champ Cranberry, 12-2, at Heindl Field in DuBois on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.