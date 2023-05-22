Several other teams were in action on Monday as the District 10 baseball and softball playoffs got underway.
In the Class 2A baseball quarterfinals, Sharpsville defeated Maplewood, 12-2, while Lakeview beat Iroquois, 10-2.
In the Class 2A softball quarterfinals, Mercer ousted Union City, 2-0, while Wilmington defeated Maplewood, 7-0.
Following are staff reports:
BASEBALL
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
• Sharpsville 12, Maplewood 2 (6 inn.) — At Allegheny College in Meadville, the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (13-7) ousted the fifth-seeded Tigers (9-9) in the D-10 playoff opener.
Sharpsville took control early, going up 2-0 in the first inning, 3-0 in the second, and 8-0 in the third frame.
Kaden Wygant and Braden Scarvel combined on a 6-hitter for the Blue Devils. Wygant struck out three batters, issued one walk, and gave up one run on three hits in four innings. Scarvel fanned five, had no walks, and allowed one runs on three hits.
Luke Distler doubled, singled, and drove in three runs for Sharpsville, Stephen Tarnoci doubled, singled, and had two RBIs, Jack Leipheimer singled and drove in three runs, and Scarvel hit a double and two singles.
Also for the Blue Devils, Josh Divens, Jake Tonty, and Carter DeJulia all singled and drove in a run and Wygant doubled, singled, and had an RBI.
Levi Willison (three innings) and Landyn Reynolds pitched for Maplewood. They combined on one strikeout, five walks, and allowed 15 hits.
Willison singled and drove in both runs for the Tigers, Reynolds doubled, and Jacob Woge contributed a pair of singles.
Sharpsville advances to play Region 1 champ Greenville (14-4) in the District 10 semifinals on Thursday at a site and time TBD.
• Lakeview 10, Iroquois 2 — At Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park, the Sailors scored five times off wild pitches to advance to the District 10 Class 2A semifinals.
With the win, second-seeded Lakeview will face third-seeded Wilmington Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
The Sailors and Greyhounds split their season series with each team winning on their home field. After suffering a 5-1 loss in New Wilmington, Lakeview scored a 13-2 win in Stoneboro.
After spotting the Braves an early 1-0 lead on a Cole Bennett RBI double after the first, Lakeview took advantage of Brody Snyder beating out a grounder to short with two away to extend the second inning, scoring five runs to take a 5-1 lead into the third.
Cody Fagley drove in a pair of runs on a single to center, while the other three came off wild pitches.
The Sailors scored single runs in the fourth and fifth off of Iroquois wild pitches for a 7-1 lead when Lucas Fagley doubled and Maddox Bell tripled.
After Iroquois got a run back in the top of the sixth, Lakeview immediately answered, putting three runs on the board on Cody Fagley’s third RBI of the night, an Owen Dye stolen base and a throwing error for a 10-2 lead.
Sophomore ace Evan Reiser picked up the win for the Sailors, striking out 10, walking three and scattering seven hits.
Cody Fagley led the offense with a pair of singles and three RBIs, while Lucas Fagley (double), Grady Harbaugh (double) and Maddox Bell (triple) had extra-base hits — Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
SOFTBALL
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
• Mercer 2, Union City 0 — At the Hermitage Athletic Complex, Mustangs’ sophomore ace Angelina Eakman fired a 1-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and one walk to lead Mercer into the D-10 semifinals.
Eakman threw 88 pitches for the fourth-seeded Mustangs, 68 of them for strikes. She faced 26 batters. At the plate, she singled and drove in a run.
Lucy Higley had the lone hit for Union City – a single.
Mercer (14-5) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on the other run in the fifth.
Phoebe Eakman tripled and singled for Mercer, Pressley Washil ripped a single and drove in a run, and Emma Stoepfel and Avry Ryhal both singled twice.
Kaegann Gregor pitched for fifth-seeded Union City (9-11). She struck out four hitters, issued one walk, and gave up nine hits.
Mercer advances to the District 10 semifinals on Wednesday to battle top-seeded Region 1 champion Sharpsville (16-3).
• Wilmington 7, Maplewood 0 — At the Hermitage Athletic Complex, Ava Williamson threw a 2-hitter through six innings and Paije Peterson belted a home run and a double as the second-seeded Hounds (16-2) blanked seventh-seeded Maplewood (11-5).
Williamson struck out 13 batters and issued no walks. Stella Maynard closed it out in the circle. She had one strikeout, one walk, and gave up no hits.
“Ava was on early and often,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “She had a good riseball going today. Her screwball was working pretty well. She came in with a curve to keep them off guard.”
Wilmington went up 4-0 in the first inning and tacked on three more runs in the fifth en route to the win.
Karah Deal doubled, singled, and drove in two runs for the Hounds, Avery Harlan collected a pair of singles and an RBI, Lia Krarup tripled, and Graeson Grubbs singled and drove in a run.
McKenna Crawford and Reese Hlopick singled for Maplewood.
Rhinn Post pitched for the Tigers. She struck out four hitters, walked two, and surrendered 10 hits.
“That pitcher we faced, she was averaging nine to 10 strikeouts a game. But, not today,” Frank said. “The girls all played as a unit. The team was putting the bat on the ball. The fielding was phenomenal. The girls were on point.”
Wilmington will play sixth-seeded Seneca (13-8) in Wednesday’s D-10 semifinals. Seneca knocked off third-seeded Saegertown, 4-0, on Monday.
