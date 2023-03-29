BASEBALL
• Sharpsville 2, West Middlesex 1 — At West Middlesex, the Blue Devils played two runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past the Reds in a rematch of last season’s District 10 Class 2A championship game (won by WM 6-0).
Stephen Tarnoci (four innings) and Kaden Wygant combined on a 2-hitter for Sharpsville.
Tarnoci went four innings. He fanned six, walked four, and gave up the run on two hits. Wygant struck out three, had no walks, and gave up no hits in three innings of relief in the Region 1 clash.
Tarnoci doubled, singled, and drove in both runs for the Devils. Carter DeJulia and Jake Tonty both doubled.
Richie Preston started and pitched six innings for WM. He struck out seven, walked one, and gave up five hits. Devin Gruver gave up both runs on four hits in the seventh inning. He had no strikeouts and no walks.
At the plate for West Middlesex, Gio Rococi singled and drove in a run and Aiden Puskar singled.
• Mercer 11, Reynolds 0 (5 inn.) — At Brandy Springs Park in Mercer, Jake Mattocks and Evan Julock combined on a 2-hitter in the win over the Raiders.
Mattocks went 3 2/3 innings for Mercer while Julock closed it out. They struck out six hitters and only issued one walk.
At the dish for the Mustangs, Jayden Amos belted a two-run homer, Ayden Ryhal doubled, singled, and drove in a run, Cole Fisher ripped an RBI single, Ben Godfrey had an RBI double, Gabe Martin singled and drove in three runs, Troy Bachman and Mattocks doubled, and Julock was credited with a pair of RBIs.
John McCurdy (1/3), Ryan Broadwater (two innings), and Cameron Buckley pitched for Reynolds. They combined for two strikeouts, five walks, and yielded 11 hits.
Nolan Reichard and Kolton Wilkinson singled for the Raiders.
• Lakeview 8, Kennedy Catholic 4 — At Stoneboro, the Sailors banged out 11 hits and Lucas Fagley fanned eight in three scoreless innings of relief pitching to lead Lakeview past KC.
Evan Reiser started for the Sailors and pitched four innings and Lucas Fagley wrapped up the victory. They combined on 14 strikeouts, four walks, and gave up 11 hits.
Grady Harbaugh belted a two-run homer for Lakeview, Cody Fagley and Owen Dye both singled and drove in a run, Maddox Bell hit a two-run single, and Garet Guthrie doubled.
Thorsten Hart (3 1/3 innings), Remington Hart (two) and Nick Ondo split time on the mound for Kennedy Catholic. The trio fanned one batter, issued seven walks, and gave up 11 hits.
Offensively for KC, Remington Hart homered, singled, and drove in three runs, Nick Ondo doubled, singled, and drove in a run, and Dom Rapp and Daniel Simpson had two singles each.
• Oil City 6, Slippery Rock 5 (8 inn.) — At Slippery Rock, the Oilers captured the win in extra-innings in the Rockets’ home-opener.
Stats were not reported to The Herald.
SOFTBALL
• Sharon 3, Grove City 2 — At Memorial Park in Grove City, the Tigers edged the Eagles in the Region 4 contest.
GC took a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Sharon scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning and held on for the win.
Claire Bodien went the distance on the hill for Sharon. She struck out four batters, walked four, and allowed nine hits.
At the plate, Bodien ripped two singles, Ella Connelly had an RBI double, and Mia Cabraja and Marley Frost were each credited with an RBI.
Kara Kirk went the distance on the hill for the Eagles. She fanned five, issued three walks, and surrendered three hits.
Offensively for GC, Logan Jones went 4-for-4 with four singles and Maya Kirk doubled, singled, and drove in a run.
• Sharpsville 11, West Middlesex 0 — At Sharpsville, Breanna Hanley fired a 3-hitter with 13 strikeouts and three walks and homered, singled, and drove in three runs to lead the Devils past the Reds.
Keeley Whitaker ripped two doubles and drove in a pair of runs for Sharpsville, Lily Palko doubled and singled, Izzie Candiotti doubled, singled, and had an RBI, Emma Brest singled and drove in three runs, Haley White ripped a 2-run double, and Avery McFeaters had a 2-bagger.
Kaylee Long went the distance on the hill for West Middlesex. She had four strikeouts, issued two walks, and gave up 11 hits.
At the dish, Alaina Bowers doubled for the Reds and Emily Dick and Kadence Leonard singled.
• Brookfield 8, Salem 0 — At Salem, the Warriors plated four runs in the top of the first inning and rolled to the win.
Miranda Nicholson earned the win for Brookfield. She struck otu seven batters and only gave up four hits.
Sophia Hook doubled and had two singles for the Warriors, Cadence Huffman ripped three singles and drove in a pair of runs, Katie Logan and Abby DeJoy both doubled, Jasmine Hubbard tripled, and Arianna Jones had two RBIs.
Emilee Lewis was tagged with the loss for the Quakers. She had three strikeouts and gave up four hits.
• Tuesday’s Hickory at Jamestown game was moved to today and the game is in Hermitage.
BOYS TENNIS
• Hickory 5, Rocky Grove 0 — At Franklin, the Hornets swept the Orioles in their season-opener.
Jacob Jarzab, Blake Herring, and Jake Scarvel swept singles play for Hickory while Paul Spielvogle and Trevor Borowicz and C.J. Myers and Remy Abalos teamed up for wins in doubles play. It was freshman Scarvel’s first high school win.
“It was great to finally open the 2023 season and we’re fortunate to have 24 players on our roster,” said Hickory co-head coach Joe Bender. “We started five returning lettermen today along with two freshmen and have many other players we’re evaluating to see where they may fit in our lineup. We’re looking forward to seeing how we perform when we host Grove City on Wednesday.
Singles: Jarzab def. Alex Johnston, 6-0, 6-0; Herring def. Brianna Barnett, 6-1, 6-0; Scarvel def. Tyler Thompson, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Spielvogle- Borowicz def. Miranda Gardner-Andrew Young, 6-1, 6-0; Myers-Abalos won by forfeit.
• Grove City 5, Titusville 0 — At Grove City, the Eagles opened the season with a sweep of the Rockets.
Ryan Waugaman, Caleb Baumgartner, and Landon Schofield led GC by sweeping the singles matches.
Singles: Waugaman def. Lance Enright, 6-1, 6-0; Baumgartner def. Zach Wooten, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(7); Schofield def. Victoria Bodamer, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Pierson Badowski-Ben Donnelly def. Chloe Preston-Andrew Mott, 6-1, 6-2; Landon Mercer-Noah Bovard def. Alana Jackson-Aubree Colie, 6-0, 6-2.
• Oil City 5, Kennedy Catholic 0 — At Oil City, the Golden Eagles were swept by the Oilers.
Singles: Jackson Dilks def. Isaiah Daniels, 6-2, 6-0; Dylan Bly def. Ian Mehallick, 6-0, 6-0; KC forfeited No. 3 match. Doubles: Spencer Greene-Simon Burkett def. Aidan Churlik-Alex Kavanaugh, 6-0, 6-2; Harlynn Myers-Austin Meehan def. James Brocklehurst-Glenn Miller, 6-1, 6-1.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
• Grove City 107, Sharon 42 — At Grove City, Josh Jones, Trey Reznor, and Jacob Stucchio captured three wins each to power the Eagles past the Tigers.
Jones and Reznor both ran on the winning 1600 relay team. Jones also won the 800 and was on the first-place 3200-meter relay team while Reznor captured the 200 and 400. Stucchio took first in the long and triple jumps and pole vault.
Bryson Roberson won the shot put and discus for Sharon.
• Lakeview 109, Union City 31 — At Stoneboro, Danick Hinkson led the Sailors past the Bears in the first head-to-head dual meet between the teams since the 2008 season.
Hinkson sprinted to wins in the 100- and 200-meter dash and ran the anchor leg on the first-place 400- and 1600-meter relay teams. Colson Jenkins and James Alexander won three events each for the Sailors.
• West Middlesex 86, Sharpsville 61 — At West Middlesex, the Big Reds opened their dual-meet season with a win over the Blue Devils.
Dennis Jones led WM with wins in the 800, 1600, 1600 relay, and 3200 relay. Nick Varga and Luke Schneider also ran on those relay teams. Varga also captured the long jump while Schneider won the 3200.
Chance Miller had three wins to lead Sharpsville (200, 400, 400 relay).
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
• Grove City 100, Sharon 46 — At Grove City, Abbey Nichols and Josie Jones were triple-event winners as GC beat Sharon.
Jones took first in the 800 and 1600 and ran on the winning 3200-meter relay team. Nichols captured the 300 hurdles, long jump, and was part of the foursome that won the 1600 relay.
Ondrea Young had a big day for Sharon. She took first in the 100, 200, 400, and 100 hurdles.
• Lakeview 113, Union City 18 — At Stoneboro, Lydia Reed captured four wins to lead the Sailors.
Reed won the 100, 200, and long jump and was part of the foursome that took first place in the 400-meter relay.
• Sharpsville 75, West Middlesex 65 — At West Middlesex, the Devils defeated the Reds in a tightly-contested dual meet.
Macie Steiner (300 hurdles, 400 relay, 1600 relay) led the way for Sharpsville while Tamya Hubbard, Riley Tighe, and Lillian Morrison were double-event winners.
AnnaSophia Viccari led WM with wins in the 800, 1600, and 3200 relay.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
GROVE CITY 100, SHARON 46
3200 relay — GC (Jones, Sabella, Davis, Bishop), 11:48.22; 100 hurdles — Young (S), 17.38; 100 — Young (S), 13.38; 1600 — Jones (GC), 5:40.94; 400 — Young (S), no time submitted; 400 relay — GC (Kolbe, Larson, Wilson, Rogers), 56.11; 300 hurdles — Nichols (GC), 49.67; 800 — Jones (GC) 2:33.67; 200 — Young (S) 28.23; 3200 — Sabella (GC), 13:23.51; 1600 relay — GC (Nichols, Graham, Perrine, Pottinger), 4:53.48; Shot put — Rihel (GC), 29-4 1/2; Discus — Berkson (S), 104-3; Javelin — Highland (GC), 85-11; Long jump — Nichols (GC), 15-5; Triple jump — Gorrell (GC), 29-8; High jump — Gorrell (GC), 4-11; Pole vault — Schmidt (GC), 8-0.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 113, UNION CITY 18
3200 relay — Lakeview (E.Raymond, Woods, Sommers, Alexander), 11:39.3; 100 hurdles — L.Redfoot (L), 16.9; 100 — Reed (L), 12.6; 1600 — Emmett (L), 6:41.4; 400 — Alexander (L), 1:06.3; 400 relay — Lakeview (L.Redfoot, Reed, Peltonen, E.Redfoot), 54.4; 300 hurdles — L.Redfoot (L), 53.3; 800 — Reagle (UC), 2:57; 200 — Reed (L), 26.7; 3200 — Sommers (L), 16:13.5; 1600 relay — Lakeview (L.Redfoot, Ke.Seddon, Woods, Emmett), 4:45.3; Shot put — Sciullo (L), 25-8 1/2; Discus — Ky.Seddon (L), 92-1 1/2; Javelin — not contested; Long jump — Reed (L), 15-0; Triple jump — Raymond (L), 27-11; High jump — McGowan (L), 5-0; Pole vault — McGowan (L), 10-6.
––––––
SHARPSVILLE 75, W.MIDDLESEX 65
3200 relay — WM (E.Bartholomew, Teasdale, L.Bartholomew, Viccari), no time submitted; 100 hurdles — Kildoo (WM), 18.1; 100 — Hubbard (S), 13.3; 1600 — Viccari (WM), 5:34.1; 400 — Arnold (S), 1:09.7; 400 relay — Sharpsville (Steiner, Hassan, Tighe, Hubbard), 1:21.1; 300 hurdles — Steiner (S), 51.2; 800 — Viccari (WM), 2:36.3; 200 — Tighe (S), 27.9; 3200 — L.Bartholomew (WM), 12:19.5; 1600 relay — Sharpsville (White, R.Fry, Morrison, Steiner), 5:06.8; Shot put — Wilson (WM), 28-5; Discus — Moore (WM), 70-1; Javelin — Moore (WM), 78-3; Long jump — Morrison (S), 14-4 1/2; Triple jump — Keckler (WM), 27-0; High jump — Morrison (S), 4-2; Pole vault — not contested.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
GROVE CITY 107, SHARON 42
3200 relay — GC (Jones, Sabella, Stauff, Shepson), 9:18.97; 110 hurdles — Paehoski (GC), 17.16; 100 — York (GC), 11.67; 1600 — Pottinger (GC), 4:54.29; 400 — Reznor (GC), 54.04; 400 relay — Sharon (Harvey, White, Conaway, Norris), 47.48; 300 hurdles — Messer (GC), 44.28; 800 — Jones (GC), 2:13.36; 200 — Reznor (GC), 23.75; 3200 — Pottinger (GC), 10:42.38; 1600 relay — GC (Jones, Probst, Dreves, Reznor), 3:42.22; Shot put — Roberson (S), 40-1; Discus — Roberson (S), 98-0; Javelin — McCreary (GC), 117-11; Long jump — Stucchio (GC), 19-9; Triple jump — Stuccio (GC), 39-9; High jump — Wilson (S), 5-4; Pole vault — Stucchio (GC), 12-0.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 109, UNION CITY 31
3200 relay — Lakeview (C.Jenkins, Harold, Savolskis, Alexander), 9:37.5; 110 hurdles — Haines (L), 18.3; 100 — Hinkson (L), 11.2; 1600 — C.Jenkins (L), 4:41.7; 400 — Alexander (L), 57.7; 400 relay — Lakeview (Skiles, Haines, Williams, Hinkson), 45.8; 300 hurdles — Zack (Union City), 43.7; 800 — Jenkins (L), 2:22.5; 200 — Hinkson (L), 23.5; 3200 — Alexander (L), 11:03.3; 1600 relay — Lakeview (C.Jenkins, Klonowski, Robinowitz, B.Hinkson), 3:53.2; Shot put — no name submited (UC), 40-11; Discus — Joe (UC), 119-10; Javelin — not contested; Long jump — Williams (L), 17-10; Triple jump — Olson (L), 38-5 1/4; High jump — Zangel (UC), 5-5; Pole vault — Savolskis (L), 10-0.
––––––
W.MIDDLESEX 86, SHARPSVILLE 61
3200 relay — WM (Varga, Vorisek, Schneider, Jones), 9:20.4; 110 hurdles — Snyder (WM), 17.0; 100 — Piccirilli (S), 11.7; 1600 — Jones (WM), 5:09.8; 400 — Miller (S), 53.9; 400 relay — Sharpsville (White, Miller, Ray, Piccirilli), 1:20.7; 300 hurdles — Snyder (WM), 53.9; 800 — Jones (WM), 2:11.6; 200 — Miller (S), 23.7; 3200 — Schneider (WM), 10:58.2; 1600 relay — WM (Varga, Thompson, Schneider, Jones), 3:51.7; Shot put — Rogers (S), 33-10; Discus — Negrea (WM), 124-4; Javelin — Colich (S), 121-9; Long jump — Varga (WM), 20-0 1/2; Triple jump — Wilms (WM), 36-6 1/2; High jump — Wilms (WM), 5-6; Pole vault — Aikens (WM), 8-0.
