GIRLS BASKETBALL
* Brookfield 57, South Range 43 - At Brookfield, coach Ken Forsythe's Warriors wrapped up the regular season with a 17-5 record with a non-conference win over the Raiders (10-11).
The game was tied 16-all at the end of the first quarter and Brookfield led 30-25 at halftime. The Warriors outscored South Range 12-5 in the third quarter and went on to grab the win.
Cailey Wellman had a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double for Brookfield, Sophia Hook scored 17 points, dished out six assists, and had five steals, and Katie Gibson contributed 11 points.
Emma Cunningham led South Range with 15 points and Taylor McClish added 12.
Brookfield heads to the OHSAA Div. III Cuyahoga Falls Regional/Northeast 2 Sectional/District playoffs. The fifth-seeded Warriors host No. 18 Cardinal Mooney at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The winner advances to play No. 15 Cortland-Lakeview.
BOYS BASKETBALL
* Sharpsville 74, Venango Catholic 43 - At Venango Catholic High School in Oil City, Liam Campbell and Braden Scarvel posted double-doubles for the Blue Devils (9-11) in the win over the Vikings (5-17).
Campbell had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Scarvel scored 14 and grabbed 10 boards to lead Sharpsville. Also, Luke Staunch added 10 points and Garen Levis contributed five assists and five steals.
James Henry scored a game-high 23 points for VC and Nico Blauser bucketed 15.
* Kennedy Catholic 57, Meadville 48 - At Hermitage, coach Rick Mancino's Region 1 Golden Eagles rallied for a big win over Region 7 Meadville.
Meadville led 14-13 at the end of the opening quarter and 31-22 at halftime. KC outscored the Bulldogs 19-10 in the third quarter and 16-7 in the fourth frame.
Thorsten Hart led the way for the Golden Eagles (11-8) with 17 points, Levi Hailstock scored 14, and Nick Ondo contributed eight points.
Jack Burchard and Lucas Luteran had 16 points each for Meadville (6-14).
Note: This will be updated once the Jamestown girls submit their stats against Meadville. The game is at 7:15 p.m. at "The Fish Tank" in Jamestown.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTH RANGE 16 9 5 13 43
BROOKFIELD 16 14 12 15 57
SOUTH RANGE – Sauerwein 2-2-2-6, Yeagley 0-0-0-0, Dado 2-0-0-4, Crumbacher 0-2-2-2, Lowry 2-0-0-4, Cunningham 6-3-5-15, McClish 5-1-3-12. 3-pt. goal: McClish 1. Totals: 17-8-12-43.
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 8-1-4-17, My.Jumper 1-0-0-2, Hook 6-3-4-17, Gibson 3-2-2-11, DeJoy 1-0-0-2, Mi.Jumper 2-2-2-8. 3-pt. goals: Gibson 3 Hook 2, Mi.Jumper 2. Totals: 21-8-12-57.
JV: No score reported.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SHARPSVILLE 22 20 23 9 74
V. CATHOLIC 11 14 7 11 43
SHARPSVILLE – Toth 2-0-0-5, Cadman 1-0-0-2, Levis 1-0-0-2, DeJulia 1-1-2-3, Sincek 1-0-0-2, Distler 4-0-0-9, Scarvel 5-4-5-14, Byerly 1-0-0-3, O'Neill 3-0-0-7, Staunch 5-0-0-10, Campbell 6-0-0-15, Myers 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Campbell 3, Toth 1, Distler 1, Byerly 1, O'Neill 1. Totals: 31-5-7-74.
VENANGO CATHOLIC – Henry 6-7-7-23, Ky.Beichner 0-1-2-1, Ko.Beichner 1-0-1-2, Suttle 0-2-4-2, Blauser 7-0-1-15. 3-pt. goals: Henry 4, Blauser 1. Totals: 14-10-15-43.
JV: No game.
––––––
MEADVILLE 14 17 10 7 48
KENNEDY 13 9 19 16 57
MEADVILLE – Burnett 2-1-1-5, Simmons 2-0-0-4, Burchard 6-2-2-16, Luteran 7-0-0-16, Ball 2-1-1-5, Reichel 0-2-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Burchard 2, Luteran 2. Totals: 19-6-6-48.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – T.Hart 5-6-9-17, Hailstock 3-5-5-14, R.Hart 2-0-0-4, Gwin 3-1-4-7, Southworth 2-1-4-7, N.Ondo 4-0-0-8. 3-pt. goals: Hailstock 3, Southworth 2, T.Hart 1. Totals: 19-13-22-57.
JV: No score reported.
