GIRLS SOCCER
• Sharpsville 6, Sharon 1 — At the McCullough Run Complex in South Py Twp., the Region 1 Blue Devils opened the season with a win over Region 2 Sharon.
Macie Steiner led the way for Sharpsville with four goals while freshmen Tori Haroldson and Bella Zappa fired in the other goals.
• Brookfield 10, Liberty 0 — At Brookfield, Sophia Hook fired in five goals to lead coach Erin Warrender’s Warriors to a win over the Leopards.
Katie Gibson had a hat trick for Brookfield while Carly Taylor and Madisyn Fisher scored one goal each.
BOYS SOCCER
• Wilmington 6, Portersville Christian School 0 — At Greyhounds Stadium in New Wilmington, Colin Hill posted a hat trick to lead the Hounds past PCS.
Joe Saterlee, Ryder Tervo, and Jake Wilson scored the other three goals for Wilmington. Saterlee, Tervo, and Matt Pusateri had one assist each.
Skyler Sloan made two saves to post the shutout in goal for the Hounds.
• Fairview 7, Hickory 1 — At Hornet Stadium, Sebastian Wright fired in three goals and Zach Scott scored twice and had two assisas the Region 3 Tigers beat Region 2 Hickory.
Michael Gennuso (PK) and Amir Hosseini also scored for Fairview. Mason Melarango was credited with an assist and Connor Mahoney earned the win in goal.
Logan Gordon scored off an assist from Gio Rossi for Hickory. Matt Maitland made nine saves in goal for the Hornets.
• Crawford Christian Academy 5, Commodore Perry 0 — At Sheakleyville, the Panthers were shut out by CCA. No stats were submitted to The Herald.
Crawford Christian Academy is located at Calvary Baptist Church in Meadville.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Sharon 3, Kennedy Catholic 0 — At Tiger Gymnasium, junior Tay Chester had 11 kills and Kylie Weirick added 13 assists to lead the Tigers past the Golden Eagles, 25-22, 25-10, 25-15.
Sharon: Chester 11 kills; Weirick 13 assists; Emmalie Yobe 10 assists; Kylee Hasan 6 kills; Cameryn Krecek 8 digs. Kennedy Catholic: No stats submitted to The Herald.
• Reynolds 3, Wilmington 0 — At Transfer, the Raiders opened the season with a Region 3 sweep against the Hounds. Game scores were not reported to The Herald.
Reynolds: Rylee Gearhart 8 kills; Annie Loposky 9 aces, 13 assists. Wilmington: No stats reported.
• Oil City 3, Commodore Perry 0 — At the newly-renovated “House of Hustle” in Oil City, the Panthers suffered a 25-20, 27-25, 25-9 sweep.
Commodore Perry: Lizzi Popp 6 kills; Auna Dias 15 digs; Katie Bowser 16 assists.
Oil City’s gym floor underwent a new design and paint job and was then sealed in late June.
JV: Oil City, 25-17, 25-15.
• Brookfield 3, Ursuline 2 — At Brookfield, the Warriors earned a hard-fought 19-25, 25-12, 15-25, 25-21, 15-12 victory over the Irish.
Brookfield: Lauren Shingledecker 15 kills, 12 digs; Zoe Steele 33 assists; Logan Shingledecker 15 digs; Cailey Wellman 12 kills.
JV: Ursuline, 25-16, 25-19.
FOOTBALL
• Reynolds 58, Union City 6 — At Transfer Friday night, Jalen Wagner kicked off his senior season in spectacular fashion with eight carries for 284 yards and four touchdowns as the Raiders rolled.
Wagner scored on runs of 60, 49, 37, and 69 yards. He has run for 2,790 career yards and led the Raiders to back-to-back District 10 championships. The career rushing record at Reynolds is held by Ron Park (4,537 yards, 1987 graduate).
Raiders’ quarterback Brayden McCloskey was 3-of-4 for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Haydin McLaughlin (2 catches for 132 yards) on TD tosses of 60 and 72 yards.
McLaughlin also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and Vito Gentile had a 39-yard TD run.
The Raiders visit Mercer on Friday.
• Four area teams are ranked in the latest Harrisburg Patriot-News state football rankings. Reynolds is ranked No. 5 in Class 1A, in 2A Farrell is No. 2 and Sharpsville is ranked ninth. In Class 3A, Hickory is No. 7.
• Farrell is inviting all former players to Anthony J. Paulekas Stadium on Saturday to celebrate the new turf field prior to the game against Ursuline.
Farrell would like the former players to help form a tunnel for the Steelers to run through as they take the field. The team asks the former players to be outside the field house at 6:30 p.m.
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS
BOYS SOCCER
• The time for Mercer at Hickory on Sept. 12 has changed to 7 p.m.
• The time for Greenville at Mercer on Sept. 08 has changed to 7:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
• Today’s Region 2 Mega-Match at Tanglewood Golf Course has been postponed. No makeup date was announced.
––––––
FOOTBALL
UNION CITY 0 0 0 6 6
REYNOLDS 19 25 7 7 58
Scoring plays
R — McLaughlin, 60 pass from B.McCloskey (kick failed)
R — Wagner, 60 run (Miller kick)
R — Wagner, 49 run (kick failed)
R — McLaughlin, 72 pass from B.McCloskey (kick failed)
R — Wagner, 37 run (kick failed)
R — B.McCloskey, 9 run (kick failed)
R — Wagner, 69 run (Miller kick)
R — V.Gentile, 39 run (Miller kick)
UC — Olmstead, 15 run (kick failed)
R — McLaughlin, 90 kickoff return (Miller kick)
Team stats
UNION CITY REYNOLDS
6 First downs 7
171 Rushing yards 356
-9 Passing yards 163
5-3-0 Att-comp-int 5-4-0
162 Total yards 519
1-1 Fumbles-lost 1-0
0-0 Penalties-yards lost 3-20
Individual stats
Rushing: UNION CITY — Thomas 14-110, Olmstead 12-51, Kerns 6-12, Hebner 1-2, Klakamp 2-(-4); REYNOLDS — Wagner 8-284, V.Gentile 1-37, Minjarez 2-13, Nay 2-10, B.McCloskey 1-9, Zachrich 1-5, Blackburn 1-(-2).
Passing: UNION CITY — Thomas 5-3-0-(-9); REYNOLDS — B.McCloskey 4-3-0-147, A.McCloskey 1-1-0-16.
Receiving: UNION CITY — Klakamp 2-2, Hebner 1-(-11); REYNOLDS — McLaughlin 2-132, Blackhurn 1-16, Malgieri 1-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.