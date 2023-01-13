BOYS BASKETBALL
• Sharpsville 44, Wilmington 22 — At Sharpsville, Braden Scarvel scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double in leading the Region 2 Blue Devils (3-7) past the Region 5 Hounds (2-9).
Sharpsville held a slim 18-17 lead at halftime, but outscored Wilmington 12-2 in the third quarter and 14-3 in the fourth frame.
Luke Staunch added six points for Sharpsville and Liam Campbell contributed five points and 10 boards.
Anthony Reed paced Wilmington with eight points, Buddah Book scored five, and Ben Miller added four markers.
The Blue Devils host Jamestown tonight while the Hounds don’t play until next week.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Grove City 55, Hickory 38 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, coach Dennis Ranker’s Eagles improved to 3-2 in Region 4 and 6-5 overall with the win over the Hornets (1-3, 5-6).
Grove City took a 16-10 lead after one quarter of play and led 27-19 at the break. The Eagles posted a 28-19 scoring edge in the second half.
Piper Como and Delaney Callahan both fired in 17 points to lead Grove City and Izzie Gamble scored nine.
Kaelyn Fustos and Kimora Roberts led Hickory with 11 points each and Madison Jones bucketed 10.
• Wilmington 45, Sharon 31 — At Tiger Gymnasium in Sharon, Hounds’ sophomore standout Lia Krarup drained three treys en route to 18 points to lead Wilmington (4-0, 11-2) to the Region 4 win.
The Hounds led 19-15 at halftime, 30-25 after three, and outscored Sharon 15-6 in the fourth to remain undefeated in region play.
Reese Bruckner contributed 12 points for the Hounds and Annalee Gardner chipped in five.
Lacey Root and Daryonna Nixon had eight points each for the Tigers (1-2, 9-3) and India McGee scored seven.
• Sharpsville 47, Slippery Rock 24 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, sophomore multi-sport standout Lily Palko fired in 19 points as the Blue Devils (1-3, 5-7) captured the Region 4 encounter.
Sharpsville led 16-5 after eight minutes, 32-10 at halftime, and rolled past the Rockets (0-4, 1-10).
Chasie Fry and Paige Messett added eight points each for Sharpsville.
Molly Bissell scored seven points for Slippery Rock and C.J. Sabo contributed six.
• Harbor Creek 57, Greenville 38 — At Greenville, the Region 4 Trojans (10-1) suffered their first loss of the season as they fell to the Region 6 Huskies (11-2).
Harbor Creek led 17-3 after eight minutes of play and went on to grab the non-region win.
Brooke Przybylski drained four treys and finished with 24 points to lead Harbor Creek, Elise Benim scored 13, and Georgie Weber added eight points.
Anna Harpst had 12 points for Greenville, Josie Lewis scored 11, and Grace Cano and Sarah Mallek had six each.
Harpst and Lewis dished out three assists each, Mallek collected three steals, and Cano grabbed four rebounds.
• Lakeview 41, West Middlesex 37 (OT) — At Stoneboro, coach Gary Burke’s Sailors (4-1, 8-4) picked up the Region 1 win in a thriller.
Lakeview led 15-7 at halftime, but the Reds rallied to outscore the Sailors 28-20 in the second half to force overtime.
WM had a late lead in the fourth quarter and Lakeview’s Emma Marsteller buried a three-pointer with 12 seconds left to tie the game. The Sailors outscored the Reds 6-2 in OT.
Kelsey Seddon led Lakeview with 13 points while Kyndra Seddon and Marsteller scored 10 each. Kelsey Seddon also dished out four assists, grabbed six rebounds, and had four steals.
Emma Mild scored 15 points for West Middlesex (4-1, 5-7) and Caitlin Stephens added 14. The Redfs were 11-of-31 from the free-throw line.
• Farrell 46, Jamestown 20 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, coach Ed Turosky’s Steelers (2-3, 3-9) led 23-0 at the end of the opening quarter and rolled to the Region 1 win.
Gabby King fired in 20 points for Farrell while Damerra Thomas and Janiya Daniels added nine points each.
Alayna Cadman led the way for the Muskies (1-4, 3-9) with 11 points and Taylor Keener chipped in five markers.
Farrell plays Shenango at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster College.
• Mercer 40, Reynolds 14 — At Transfer, the Mustangs (3-2, 6-5) cruised to the Region 1 win over the Raiders (1-4, 3-9).
Pressley Washil led the way for Mercer with 13 points, Ashlynn Heckathorn scored 10, and Ava Godfrey added six points.
Ava Murcko and Lea Miller had four points each for Reynolds.
• Kennedy Catholic 80, Commodore Perry 7 — At Hadley, KC moved to 5-0 in Region 1 play and 6-4 overall with the win over the Panthers (0-5, 1-9).
Kennedy Catholic was led by freshman Bella Magestro’s 23 points, Layke Fields scored 20, and Isabella Bianco bucketed 10.
Helena Dilliman had three points for Commodore Perry.
• Brookfield 64, Campbell Memorial 12 — At Brookfield, Cailey Wellman had a monster game with 22 points and 13 rebounds and Sophia Hook posted 16 points as the Warriors (6-1, 10-2) rolled in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division contest.
Abby DeJoy added 10 points for Brookfield, which led 23-2 after one quarter and 47-6 at halftime, Katie Logan contributed seven points and five steals, and MiKenzie Jumper had seven points and dished out six assists.
Campbell Memorial did not have a player reach double digits in scoring.
• Meadville 40, Jamestown 28 – At Meadville Wednesday, the host Bulldogs had a strong second half in a win over the Muskies. Meadville outscored Jamestown 27-12 in the second half.
Alayna Cadman led the Muskies with 15 points. Savannah Thurber added six points, and Taylor Keener scored four.
Marlaya McCoy had 12 points for the Bulldogs (4-6), Aliviah Ashton added 10 points, and Sydney Burchard tallied nine points.
SWIMMING
Sharon visited Grove City and earned a split. The girls team won, 81-57, while the boys dropped a 117-53 decision.
Sharon results:
GIRLS
200 Free - Abbey Snyder, 1st place.
50 Free - Rachel Sadowski, 2nd place.
100 Butterfly - Jordan Prelerson, 2nd place.
100 Free - Claire Calla, 1st place.
500 Free - Logan Wilson, 1st place.
200 Free Relay - Berkson, Prelerson, Martin, Sadowski, 1st place.
100 Back - Abbey Snyder, 1st place.
100 Breast - Logan Wilson, 1st place.
400 Free Relay - Martin, Prelerson, Steines, Calla, 1st place.
BOYS
200 Medley Relay - Cattron, Mellott, Jones, Dorsch, 2nd place.
200 Free - Mark Cattron, 1st place.
100 Butterfly - Nate Dorsch, 2nd place.
500 Free - Mark Cattron, 1st place.
100 Back - Nate Dorsch, 2nd place.
100 Breast - Xander Mellott, 2nd place.
400 Free Relay - Jones, Dorsch, Mellot, Cattron, 2nd place.
NOTE
• Today’s Kennedy Catholic at Reynolds boys basketball game is varsity only with a 7 p.m. scheduled start time.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GROVE CITY 16 11 15 13 55
HICKORY 10 9 10 9 38
GROVE CITY – Krenzer 0-0-0-0, Wise 1-1-2-3, Perample 2-2-2-7, Brown 0-0-0-0, Como 5-5-6-17, Callahan 7-0-0-17, Gamble 3-3-7-9, Kolbe 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Callahan 3, Como 2, Perample 1. Totals: 19-11-17-55.
HICKORY – Swanson 1-0-0-2, Beach 1-2-2-4, Fustos 4-1-6-11, Jones 4-2-2-10, Roberts 4-3-6-11, Fleming 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Fustos 2. Totals: 14-8-16-38.
JV: No game.
––––––
WILMINGTON 9 10 11 15 45
SHARON 5 10 10 6 31
WILMINGTON – Krarup 7-1-2-18, Dieter 2-0-1-4, Jeckavitch 2-0-0-4, Bruckner 5-2-4-12, Flick 1-0-0-2, Brewer 0-0-0-0, Gardner 2-1-4-5, Klamut 0-0-0-0, Whiting 0-0-2-0. 3-pt. goals: Krarup 3. Totals: 19-4-13-45.
SHARON – Crumby 3-0-0-6, I.McGee 3-0-0-7, Da.Nixon 3-0-0-8, J.McGee 0-1-2-1, Di.Nixon 0-1-3-1, Root 3-2-3-8. 3-pt. goals: Da.Nixon 2, I.McGee 1. Totals: 12-4-8-31.
JV: No game.
––––––
SHARPSVILLE 16 16 14 1 47
SLIPP. ROCK 5 5 6 8 24
SHARPSVILLE – C.Fry 3-2-3-8, Kimpan 2-0-0-4, Messett 3-2-2-8, Steiner 2-0-0-4, Palko 6-6-9-19, Hanley 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goal: Palko 1. Totals: 18-10-14-47.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Coffaro 2-1-2-5, Bissell 3-0-0-7, Sabo 2-0-0-6, Romanovich 1-0-0-2, Campbell 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Sabo 2, Bissell 1. Totals: 10-1-2-24.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
HARBOR CREEK 17 17 9 14 57
GREENVILLE 3 15 5 15 38
HARBOR CREEK – Przybylski 9-2-2-24, Janke 0-0-0-0, Weber 3-0-0-8, Barton 0-0-0-0, Bollinger 0-0-0-0, Infantino 2-0-0-4, Benim 5-1-2-13, Smith 3-0-0-6, Zank 1-0-0-2, King 0-0-1-0. 3-pt. goals: Przybylski 4, Weber 2, Benim 2. Totals: 23-3-5-57.
GREENVILLE – Mallek 2-0-0-6, Schaller 1-1-2-3, Harpst 4-2-3-12, Cano 1-4-4-6, Lewis 4-0-0-11, Chapman 0-0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Lewis 3, Mallek 2, Harpst 2. Totals: 12-7-9-38.
JV: Harbor Creek, 31-21.
––––––
W.MIDDLESEX 3 4 13 15 2 37
LAKEVIEW 11 4 6 14 6 41
WEST MIDDLESEX – S.Mild 1-2-2-4, Babcock 0-1-2-1, Gilmore 0-0-0-0, Kildoo 0-0-2-0, E.Mild 6-1-11-15, Blaze 1-1-4-3, Stephens 4-6-10-14. 3-pt. goals: E.Mild 2. Totals: 12-11-31-37.
LAKEVIEW – Doyle 0-0-0-0, L.Marsteller 0-0-0-0, Peltonen 1-0-2-2, Ky.Seddon 3-4-5-10, E.Marsteller 4-0-0-10, Woods 1-0-0-3, Ke.Seddon 6-1-2-13, Kepmer 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: E.Martsteller 1, Woods 1. Totals: 16-6-11-41.
JV: No game.
––––––
FARRELL 23 6 8 9 46
JAMESTOWN 0 0 14 6 20
FARRELL – D.Thomas 4-0-0-9, Daniels 3-3-6-9, Beamon 3-0-0-6, Yasnowski 1-0-0-2, Z.Thomas 0-0-0-0, King 10-0-0-20, Jackson 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: D.Thomas 1. Totals: 21-3-6-46.
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 5-0-0-11, Shetter 1-0-0-2, Williams 0-0-2-0, Keener 2-0-0-5, Matters 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Cadman 1, Keener 1. Totals: 9-0-2-20.
JV: Farrell, 23-13.
––––––
MERCER 13 9 15 3 40
REYNOLDS 2 3 2 7 14
MERCER – Godfrey 1-4-8-6, Aud.Allen 0-0-0-0, Washil 5-0-0-13, McCandless 1-0-0-2, Heckathorn 5-0-0-10, An.Allen 0-0-0-0, Rowe 1-0-0-2, Smith 1-0-0-2, Finley 1-0-0-2, Seidel 1-1-3-3. 3-pt. goals: Washil 3. Totals: 16-5-11-40.
REYNOLDS – Murcko 2-0-3-4, Miller 2-0-2-4, Hillyer 1-0-0-2, Wade 1-1-2-3, Johnson 0-0-0-0, McCurdy 0-1-2-1, Hall 0-0-0-0. Totals: 6-2-9-14.
JV: No game.
––––––
KENNEDY 29 17 12 22 80
COMM. PERRY 1 0 4 2 7
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 3-0-0-7, Magestro 10-0-0-23, Bianco 4-2-4-10, Keith 4-0-0-9, Pfleger 0-0-0-0, Thompkins 0-0-0-0, Scullin 0-0-0-0, Dancak 3-2-2-8, Shimrack 1-0-0-3, Connor 0-0-0-0, Fields 10-0-2-20. 3-pt. goals: Magestro 3, Vincent 1, Keith 1, Shimrack 1. Totals: 35-4-8-80.
COMMODORE PERRY – Boyles 1-0-0-2, Streets 1-0-0-2, Malone 0-0-0-0, Eber 0-0-0-0, Meyer 0-0-0-0, Matalino 0-0-0-0, McCloskey 0-0-2-0, Dilliman 1-1-2-3. Totals: 3-1-4-7.
JV: KC, 39-12. Ka’Mya Thompkins 14, Madison Pfleger 11 for KC.
––––––
CAMPBELL 2 4 4 2 12
BROOKFIELD 23 24 13 4 64
CAMPBELL MEMORIAL – Marshall 0-2-2-2, Sanchez 1-0-0-2, Trinidad 0-0-0-0, Miller 0-0-0-0, Sims 3-0-0-6, Kamel 0-1-2-1, Thomas 0-1-2-1. Totals: 4-4-6-12.
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 10-2-2-22, Logan 3-1-1-7, Hook 7-0-0-16, DeJoy 4-2-2-10, Mi.Jumper 3-0-0-7, Hubbard 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Hook 2, Mi.Jumper 1. Totals: 28-5-5-64.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
JAMESTOWN 4 12 6 6 28
MEADVILLE 5 8 13 14 40
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 5-3-4-15, Thurber 2-2-2-6, Keener 2-0-1-4, Matters 1-0-0-2, Hart 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Cadman 2. Totals: 10-6-8-28.
MEADVILLE – McCoy 6-0-0-12, Ashton 4-1-2-10, Burchard 4-0-0-9, Gallagher 2-1-2-5, Chambers 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Burchard 1, Ashton 1.Totals: 18-2-4-40.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WILMINGTON 9 8 2 3 22
SHARPSVILLE 11 7 12 14 44
WILMINGTON – Miller 2-0-0-4, Wilson 1-0-0-3, Hill 0-0-2-0, Book 2-0-0-5, Reed 2-2-3-8, Bruckner 1-0-2-2, Serafino 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Reed 2, Wilson 1, Book 1. Totals: 8-2-7-22.
SHARPSVILLE – Toth 1-0-0-3, Levis 2-0-1-4, DeJulia 2-0-0-4, Distler 1-1-2-4, Scarvel 7-4-6-18, Staunch 3-0-0-6, Campbell 2-1-2-5. 3-pt. goals: Toth 1, Distler 1. Totals: 18-6-11-44.
JV: No score reported.
