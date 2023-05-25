The Sharpsville and West Middlesex baseball teams advanced to Monday’s District 10 championship games with semifinal wins on Thursday.
The Blue Devils knocked off Region 1 champ Greenville, 6-3, at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park. The Big Reds rolled past Youngsville, 10-3, at Allegheny College in Meadville.
CLASS 2A SEMFINALS
• Sharpsville 6, Greenville 3 — At The Rock, the fourth-seeded Blue Devils knocked off the top-seeded Trojans to advance to Monday’s District 10 championship game.
Sharpsville lost to West Middlesex in last season’s D-10 Class 2A title game at SRU.
On Thursday, Sharpsville went up 2-0 in the top of the first inning. Greenville cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning.
The Devils (14-7) went up 4-1 in the second frame and tacked on two more runs in the fourth. The Trojans scored one run in the fourth and sixth innings.
Stephen Tarnoci led the way for Sharpsville. He doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored twice. He also started and pitched two innings with five strikeouts, three walks, and gave up one run on two hits.
Jack Leipheimer pitched five innings for Sharpsville. He fanned batters, only issued one walk, and allowed two runs on seven hits.
Luke Distler tripled, singled, and drove in a run for the Blue Devils, Gabe Titus ripped two singles and had an RBI, Braden Scarvel singled twice and drove in a pair of runs, and Carter DeJulia had an RBI.
Noah Philson started for Greenville (14-5). He struck out two hitters, walked five, and surrendered all six runs on eight hits in three innings. Jack Strausser entered in relief and fanned four, walked two, and only allowed one hit.
Offensively for Greenville, Philson tripled, singled, and drove in a run, Nick Solderich doubled and had an RBI, Brandon Stubert doubled and singled, and Jacob Csonka tripled and singled.
The Trojans had a bye into the semifinals while Sharpsville advanced to Thursday’s game by beating Maplewood, 12-2, on Monday.
Sharpsville and Lakeview will square off at 1:30 p.m. Monday for the District 10 championship at SRU.
CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
• West Middlesex 10, Youngsville 3 — At Allegheny College’s Robertson Athletic Complex in Meadville, coach Kolten Hoffman’s Big Reds beat the Eagles to return to the District 10 Finals.
West Middlesex captured the Class 2A championship last season with a win over Sharpsville. That was the seventh overall D-10 title for the Big Reds’ baseball program.
On Thursday, West Middlesex took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and went up 4-0 in the second frame. The Reds pulled away with four runs in the fifth inning.
Richie Preston and Gio Rococi combined to throw a six-hitter for second-seeded West Middlesex.
Preston pitched five innings. He had six strikeouts, two walks, and gave up one run on four hits. Rococi struck out two hitters, issued no walks, and allowed two runs on two hits.
Julian Trott hit two triples and drove in two runs for the Reds, Gavin Rose singled and scored three times, Rococi scored twice, Kyle Gilson doubled and had an RBI, Tyler Blanton singled and drove in a run, Devin Gruver doubled, and Blaze Knight had an RBI.
Nathan Lucks pitched for third-seeded Youngsville. He had eight strikeouts, issued four walks, and gave up nine hits.
Matthew DeSimone and James Johnson both singled and drove in a run for the Eagles, Keegan Mesel ripped two singles, and Ian Mancuso doubled.
West Middlesex advanced to Thursday’s semifinal game by beating Reynolds on Monday while Youngsville defeated Union City.
The Big Reds will play top-seeded Saegertown at 11 a.m. Monday for the District 10 title at Slippery Rock University. Saegertown routed Cochranton, 14-4, in five innings on Thursday in the other 1A semifinal.
