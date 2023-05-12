BASEBALL
• Slippery Rock 11, West Middlesex 4 — At Slippery Rock, Brett Galcik belted a grand slam, singled, and drove in five runs to power the Region 2 Rockets (10-5) past the Region 1 Reds.
West Middlesex led 4-0 in the second inning before the Rockets tied the game with four runs in the bottom half. The Rockets went on to score two runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Nick Kingerski (two innings), Galcik (three), and Isaac McCandless combined to throw a four-hitter. They had three strikeouts and four walks.
Lucas Allison doubled and drove in two runs for Slippery Rock, Dylan Gordon and Dominick Zandi both singled twice and had an RBI, Nolan Darr hit an RBI single, and Sal Mineo drove in a run.
Devin Gruver singled and knocked in two runs for West Middlesex (10-6), Bowen Briggs singled and had an RBI, and Richie Preston was credited with an RBI. Gio Rococi and Kyle Gilson singled for the Big Reds.
Kyle Gilson (two innings), Logan Kent (three), and Julian Trott pitched for WM. They combined on one strikeout, eight walks, and allowed nine hits.
• Grove City 6, Hickory 4 — At Pat Forese Field in Grove City, Kamden Martin (four innings) and Michael Earman combined on a five-hitter to lead the Eagles (5-7, 6-7) to the Region 2 win.
Martin and Earman collected 10 strikeouts and issued five walks.
Tyson Djakovich (five innings) and Austin McKinney pitched for Hickory (8-4, 11-4). The duo fanned three batters, walked four, and allowed nine hits.
Earman tripled, singled and drove in three runs for GC, Ethan Adams doubled, singled, and drove in a pair, Caden Wade hit an RBI single, and Andrew Swartfager collected two singles.
For Hickory, Zac Lanshcak belted a solo home run and Luca Bertolasio doubled and drove in two runs.
• Wilmington 14, Hubbard 2 (5 inn.) — At New Wilmington, Garrett Heller ripped three doubles and drove in a run and Sam Mistretta doubled, singled, and had two RBIs as the Hounds (11-5) routed Hubbard.
Rocky Serafino singled and knocked in two runs for Wilmington, Tyler Mikulin hit a pair of singles and drove in a run, Ben Miller and Hunter Jones both singled twice, and Willie Moore singled and had an RBI.
Jones (two innings), Serafino (two), and Mikulin split time on the mound for the Hounds. The trio combined on eight strikeouts, issued three walks, and gave up six hits.
Braydon Songer doubled and singled for Hubbard and Noah Adamson drove in a run.
Andrew Kali (two innings), Keegan Balla (one), Alex Yoder (2/3), and Joey Komlanc pitched for Hubbard. They fanned three batters, issued four walks, and gave up 13 hits.
• Neshannock 14, Kennedy Catholic 2 (5 inn.) — At Neshannock Twp. on Thursday, Robert Glies doubled, singled and drove in four runs and Nathan Rynd ripped a double and drove in three as the Lancers rolled past KC.
Andrew Moses hit three singles and drove in two runs for the Lancers, Jack Glies doubled, singled, and had two RBIs, and Grant Melder doubled.
Zach Rich (three innings), Jake Rynd (1/3), Michael Memo (2/3), and Jacob Walzer combined to pitch a two-hitter for Neshannock. The foursome collected seven strikeouts and issued two walks.
Daniel Simpson (one inning), Brock Ondo (two), and Nick Ondo pitched for KC. The trio fanned five hitters, issued three walks, and surrendered a dozen hits.
Dom Rapp singled and drove in a run for the Golden Eagles and Brock Ondo singled.
BOYS TENNIS
D-10 Team Tourney
Greenville dropped a 5-0 decision to Cathedral Prep on Friday in the District 10 Team Tournament at Westwood Racquet Club in Erie.
The Trojans only won two games in the match.
Singles: Jonah Ng def. Isaac Hightree, 6-0, 6-0; Gavin Ferretti def. Alex Harcourt, 6-0, 6-0; Aaryan Noticewala def. Finn Butcher, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Hayden Hutchinson-James Casella def. Saku Fujita-Bryce Stefanowicz, 6-2, 6-0; Cameron Grieshaber-Colin Troutman def. Zach Morgan-Blayne Knauf, 6-0, 6-0
Cathedral Prep ended up sweeping Warren, 5-0, to capture the Class 2A team title.
• In Wednesday’s D-10 Doubles Tourney at Westwood, a pair of Sharon teams and one from Greenville advanced to the 2A quarterfinals.
Sharon’s Andrew Joint and Ben Pollock dropped an 8-0 decision to Cathedral Prep’s Jonah Ng and Hayden Hutchinson.
Liam Klingensmith and Brian Nguyen of Sharon suffered an 8-4 loss to Warren’s Logan Fincher and Mark Lynds.
Greenville’s Isaac Hightree and Alex Harcourt fell to Cathedral Prep’s James Casella and Cameron Grieshaber, 8-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.