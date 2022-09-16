GIRLS SOCCER
• Sharpsville 8, Sharon 1 — At Tiger Stadium, Macie Steiner fired in six goals to power the Region 1 Blue Devils past the Region 2 Tigers.
Samatha Guerrero and Victoria Haroldson had the other goals for Sharpsville.
Yasmeen Segoviano scored for Sharon.
• Hickory 10, Kennedy Catholic 0 — At Hornet Stadium, Cecelia Perman, Abby Cozad, Ella Vance, and Emmi Rossi scored two goals each as the Region 2 Hornets rolled past the Region 1 Golden Eagles.
Cozad added a pair of assists while Perman and Rossi had one assist each.
Meghan Vance also scored for Hickory and Olivia Gargiulo fired in her first varsity goal to make the score 10-0.
Also for Hickory, Riley Kellar and Izzy Hochstetler added one assist each.
• Conneaut (Ohio) 8, West Middlesex 0 — At West Middlesex, Conneaut fired 29 shots on goal in the win over the Reds.
WM goalie Katelynn Moyer made 21 saves while teammates Delaney Donaldson, Emily Davano, Millie Meyers, Wriley Tyree, Taylor Moore, and Cassie Vorisek played a mix of forward and defensive positions without substitutions (low numbers).
“We appreciate our fans, boys varsity soccer, and the West Middlesex family for continued support for these young ladies,” said WM coach David Moyer. “We also thank Conneaut for their sportsmanship and a game that was well played.”
• Wilmington 2, Titusville 0 — At Greyhounds Stadium in New Wilmington, Analiese Hendrickson and Isabella Melnik scored goals as Region 1 Wilmington (6-1) blanked Region 5 Titusville.
Hendrickson’s goal in the first half was assisted by Sarah Dieter. Melnik’s insurance goal came on a pass from Sarah Thomas.
Taylor Kendall made three saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Titusville’s Danica Fonza registered 15 saves in the loss.
BOYS SOCCER
• Hickory 6, Commodore Perry 0 — At Sheakleyville, the Region 2 Hornets blanked the Region 1 Panthers.
Kory Semanco recorded a hat trick against CP while Gio Rossi fired in a pair of goals for the Hornets. Luka Harmer and John Rumelfanger also collected goals.
Rossi and Jake Scarvel had two assists each while Semanco and Logan Stanford had one assist each.
Matt Maitland (four saves) and Connor Stoyer split time in goal for Hickory in the shutout.
• Fairview 1, Grove City 0 — At Fairview, the Region 3 Tigers shut out the Eagles of Region 2.
Luke Irvin posted the shutout in goal for Fairview.
• Sharon 6, Crawford County Christian Academy 0 — At Meadville, the Tigers won their fourth straight match as freshman Marco Zajac led the charge with a hat trick.
Zach Coxson, Kenny Winiecki, and Anthony Richards also had goals for Sharon while Brian Nguyen added three assists.
Goalies Lex Dobosh and Muawiyah Maani combined on the shutout. They had nine saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Grove City 5, Franklin 0 — At Franklin, coach Michael Coulter’s Eagles picked up the Region 1 road win against the Knights.
Macy Matson, Ella West, and Emily Williams led the way with wins in singles’ play.
Singles: Matson def. Alyssa Rial, 6-0, 6-0; West def. Leaha Rial, 6-2, 6-2; Williams def. Alex Nardozzi, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Ava Dlugonski-Joella Bandi def. Kilia Harris-Aricla Suem, 6-0, 6-2; Franklin forfeited No. 2 doubles match.
• Hickory 3, Sharon 2 — At the Hickory High Tennis Center, the Hornets (6-1) edged the Tigers in the Region 1 contest.
Nicolette Leonard won at No. 1 singles for Hickory and the Hornets swept the doubles competition as Giada Bertolasio-Ava Spielvogle and Kara Leonard-Jenna Missory teamed up for wins.
For Sharon, Ella Connelly won at second singles and Abby Wallace picked up a win at third singles.
“Sharon absolutely gave us all we could handle,” said Hickory co-coach Ed Newmeyer. “Our first doubles team (Spielvogle-Bertolasio) lost the first set and were down 4-1 in the second set before they got on track to win the second set and ultimately win the decisive third set.
“Then with the match tied 2-2 with our second doubles team (Kara Leonard and Missory) splitting their first two sets, we were fortunate they won their third set 6-3 to get the match win for the team.”
Singles: N.Leonard (H) def. Megan Messina, 6-0, 6-2; Connelly (S) def. Abbie Bender, 6-4, 6-1; Wallace (S) def. Olivia Gingras, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Bertolasio-Spielvogle (H) def. Katie Jennings-Katie Lapikas, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1; K.Leonard-Missory (H) def. Abbey Baron-Rachel Lewis, 6-1, 0-6, 6-3.
“My girls put up a great fight and I’m so proud of the progress they’ve made this season,” said Sharon coach Julie Norris. “It came down to a third-set battle from our second doubles team, and unfortunately we fell just short. Both teams are so evenly matched, it was such a great performance by both squads.”
BOYS GOLF
Region 1 Mega-Match
Greenville shot a 348 on Thursday to win the fifth Region 1 Mega-Match of the season at Spring Valley Golf Course.
Greenville’s Brandon Stubert earned medalist honors by carding a 79 at the par 72 layout. Mercer’s Eli Ellison shot 80 and Greenville’s Nate Stuyvesant and Lakeview’s Jackson Gadsby both shot 81.
The other team scores were Lakeview (348), Jamestown (397), Mercer (427), and Reynolds (462).
Greenville: Stubert 79, Stuyvesant 81, Jacob Csonka 90, Soren Hedderick 98.
Lakeview: Gadsby 81, Chris Mong 86, Adam Snyder 89, Maddox Bell 92.
Jamestown: Cole Ternent 88, Aidan Woyt 98, Nolan Herbold 104, Gage Planavsky 107.
Mercer: Ellison 80, Kailyn Minner 109, Lincoln Saracco 118, Josh Borowicz 120.
Reynolds: Dylan Leskovac 92, Cameron Buckley 108, Chase Patterson 130, Dillon Anderson 132.
Region 1 standings: Lakeview 24 points, Greenville 21, Jamestown 15, Mercer 10, Reynolds 4.
• Newton Falls 203, Brookfield 204 — At Yankee Run Golf Course, Cameron Huff shot a 44 and Cameron Hunt carded a 49 as the Tigers edged the Warriors by one stroke.
Hunter Warrender led the way for Brookfield by shooting 46.
Newton Falls: Huff 44, Hunt 49, Wyatt Davis 51, Carter Howard 59.
Brookfield: Warrender 46, Brady Hiner 50, Braydon DeMaria 51, Bray Coleman 57.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• West Middlesex 3, Jamestown 0 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, coach Carole O’Dell’s Reds improved to 4-0 in Region 1 and 7-1 overall with a sweep over the Muskies (2-4), 25-18, 25-21, 25-12.
West Middlesex: Kennedy Beatty 12 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs, 6 blocks; Emma Mild 6 kills, 12 digs; Avery Hanahan 19 digs; Alaina Bowers 11 digs; Izzy D’Onofrio 14 digs; Caitlin Stephens 20 assists, 6 aces. Jamestown: Madison Bercis 7 points, 11 digs; Madilyn Enterline 6 points, 13 digs; Josie Pfaff 7 digs; Morgan Bercis 6 points, 6 digs; Taylor Keener 9 assists.
JV: Jamestown, 25-22, 24-26, 15-12.
• Sharpsville 3, Greenville 0 — At Greenville, the Devils (2-0, 3-1) captured the Region 3 win with a sweep of the Trojans.
Bella Ritenour led the way for Sharpsville with 14 points, five aces, nine kills, five blocks, and six kills.
Sharpsville: Lillian Morrison 7 kills, 8 digs; Chasie Fry 7 kills, 10 digs; Breanna Hanley 7 kills, 12 digs; Paige Doyle 10 points, 8 digs; Mia Sarchet 5 digs; Ryleigh Fry 27 assists. Greenville: No stats reported.
JV: Greenville, 28-26, 25-20.
• Rocky Grove 3, Kennedy Catholic 1 — At Hermitage, the Orioles picked up a Region 1 win over KC, 25-9, 22-25, 25-11, 25-20.
Kennedy Catholic: Alaina Suhar 6 kills; Faith Clayton 6 points; Monique Vincent 13 points.
JV: No score reported.
• Reynolds 3, Mercer 0 — At Mercer, the Raiders posted a 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 Region 3 sweep over the Mustangs.
Reynolds: No stats reported. Mercer: Ashlynn Heckathorn 8 kills; Jillian Mount 6 assists; Maddie Daris 7 digs;
JV: Mercer, 23-25, 25-13, 15-11.
• Grove City 3, Slippery Rock 2 — At Grove City, Abby Berry had seven points, six aces, 30 kills, 24 assists, five blocks, and 11 digs to lead the Region 5 Eagles past the Region 3 Rockets in a five-set thriller, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 15-7.
Grove City: Grayson Cook 5 points, 6 digs; Riley Criss 5 points, 5 kills; Faith Cunningham 5 kills; Brooke Hovis 5 kills, 7 assists, 15 digs; Megan Parris 9 digs; Kylie Mahaffey 7 kills, 5 blocks; Jaya Persinger 7 points, 22 assists, 6 digs; Makayla Northcott 9 points, 5 kills, 10 digs. Slippery Rock: No stats reported.
JV: Slippery Rock, 25-21, 25-22.
• Brookfield 3, Campbell Memorial 0 — At Brookfield, coach Brie Harbison’s Warriors rolled to a 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 win.
Brookfield: No stats were reported.
JV: Brookfield, 25-18, 25-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.