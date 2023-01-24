• Greenville 44, Wilmington 41 — At New Wilmington, coach Samantha Faler’s Trojans (6-0, 13-2) beat the Hounds in a big Region 4 clash.
Wilmington (5-1, 13-3) led 11-8 at the end of the opening quarter, but Greenville battled back and led 20-18 at halftime. The Trojans were up 29-27 after three quarters of play. Wilmington had a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Greenville came away with the win.
Anna Harpst drained four treys en route to 17 points for Greenville, Grace Cano scored 15, and Josie Lewis added eight points.
Lewis dished out five assists, Harpst had four steals, Cano grabbed nine rebounds, and Reese Schaller added eight boards.
Wilmington sophomore star Lia Krarup scored a game-high 21 points and Annalee Gardner chipped in five points.
“I am so unbelievable proud of my team,” said Faler. “They are absolute fighters, and I feel extremely blessed to be their coach.
“This was our fourth game in eight days, down a starter, but they are winners. Their backs were against the wall, down by seven in the most hostile environment that we have every played in, and we stuck together and fought to end the game on an 11-1 run to win. Sometimes you just have to survive and advance.
“Credit to Wilmington, they are such a great team with an absolute stud in Lia Krarup. I am just so proud of my girls for finding a way to win.”
• Sharpsville 57, Sharon 33 — At Sharpsville, Chasie Fry fired in 17 points as the Devils (2-4, 6-9) captured the Region 4 win over Sharon (1-5, 10-6).
Sharpsville led 15-4 after eight minutes and led 25-14 at the break. The Devils went on to outscore Sharon 32-19 in the second half.
Tori Kimpan and Lily Palko each scored 11 points for Sharpsville, which was 18-of-23 from the free-throw line.
Lacey Root led Sharon with 11 points, India McGee scored nine, and Jasmine McGee contributed six points.
• Grove City 47, Slippery Rock 29 — At Grove City, the Eagles jumped out to a 16-5 lead and never looked back in picking up the Region 4 win over the Rockets.
Delaney Callahan fired in 19 points to lead the way for coach Dennis Ranker’s Eagles (4-2, 8-6), Izzie Gamble scored 13, and Piper Como contributed 11 points.
CJ Sabo had 11 points for Slippery Rock (0-6, 1-14) and Madison Romanovich chipped in seven points.
• Lakeview 53, Commodore Perry 11 — At Hadley, Kelsey Seddon scored 12 points and Emma Marsteller had 11 as the Sailors (6-1, 11-4) cruised to the Region 1 win.
Leigha Marsteller added seven points for Lakeview and Kyndra Seddon grabbed six rebounds.
Marley Meyer led Commodore Perry (0-7, 1-13) with seven points.
• West Middlesex 59, Jamestown 23 — At West Middlesex, Alexis Babcock and Caitlin Stephens fired in 18 points each as coach Mary Jo Staunch’s Reds improved to 5-2 in Region 1 and 6-9 overall.
Emma Mild added 10 points for West Middlesex, which led 18-7 at the end of the opening quarter and 35-11 at halftime.
Alayna Cadman and Savannah Thurber scored six points each for Jamestown (1-6, 3-11).
• Farrell 56, Reynolds 25 — At Farrell, senior Gabby King rifled in 21 points to power the Steelers (4-3, 5-10) past the Raiders (2-5, 4-11) in the Region 1 clash.
Reynolds led 11-8 after eight minutes, but Farrell outscored the Raiders 18-3 in the second quarter en route to the win.
Janiya Daniels added 15 points for Farrell and Martese Beamon bucketed eight.
Julie Wade fired in 18 points to lead Reynolds and Ava Murcko contributed seven points.
• Kennedy Catholic 78, Mercer 25 — At Hermitage, KC rolled to the Region 1 win over the Mustangs.
Hayden Keith poured in 21 points to lead the Golden Eagles (7-0, 9-4), Monique Vincent scored 17, Bella Magestro added 15 points, and Isabella Bianco finished with 11 points.
Anna Allen led Mercer (3-4, 7-8) with eight points and McKenna McCandless chipped in five markers.
• Portersville Christian School 60, Hickory 34 — At Portersville, Green and Rhoden led the way with 13 points each as PCS had four players hit double digits in scoring.
Van Gent scored 12 for PCS and Ambrose bucketed 10. PCS does not have a roster listed on maxpreps.
Mariah Swanson had 12 points for Hickory (8-7).
• Crestview 38, Brookfield 31 — At Brookfield, Crestview picked up a big road win over the Warriors in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division showdown.
Brookfield led 18-17 at halftime and the game was tied 28-all after three quarters. The Rebels went on to outscore the Warriors 10-3 over the final eight minutes to capture the win.
Luvrain Gaskins had 15 points for Crestview (8-1, 14-2), Addison Rhodes scored 14, and Ava Bucey drained a trio of treys for nine points.
Sophia Hook led the way for Brookfield (7-2, 12-3) with 14 points, Cailey Wellman had a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double, and MiKenzie Jumper added six points on two three-pointers. Hook dished out six assists and had four steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GREENVILLE 8 12 9 15 44
WILMINGTON 11 7 9 14 41
GREENVILLE – Mallek 0-0-0-0, Schaller 2-0-0-4, Harpst 5-3-5-17, Cano 5-4-4-15, Lewis 2-4-5-8, Chapman 0-0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Harpst 4, Cano 1. Totals: 14-11-14-44.
WILMINGTON – Krarup 8-3-3-21, Dieter 2-0-0-4, Jeckavitch 1-1-2-3, Bruckner 1-2-3-4, Gardner 2-1-2-5, Whiting 1-2-4-4. 3-pt. goals: Krarup 2. Totals: 15-9-14-41.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
SHARON 4 10 7 12 33
SHARPSVILLE 15 10 18 14 57
SHARON – Crumby 1-0-0-2, Messina 0-0-1-0, I.McGee 3-2-4-9, Da.Nixon 1-3-4-5, J.McGee 1-4-8-6, Griggs 0-0-0-0, Di.Nixon 0-0-1-0, Root 4-3-4-11. 3-pt. goal: I.McGee 1. Totals: 10-12-22-33.
SHARPSVILLE – R.Fry 0-1-2-1, Steiner 2-2-2-7, C.Fry 5-6-6-17, Kimpan 4-2-2-11, Hassan 0-1-2-1, Hanley 4-0-1-8, Palko 3-5-6-11, Ramsey 0-1-2-1, Masters 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Steiner 1, C.Fry 1, Kimpan 1. Totals: 18-18-23-57.
JV: Sharpsville 34-14. Brooklyn Ramsey 13 for Sharpsville.
––––––
SLIPP. ROCK 5 3 14 7 29
GROVE CITY 16 5 19 7 47
SLIPPERY ROCK – Coffaro 0-0-2-0, Bissell 2-0-1-4, Sabo 5-1-2-11, Romanovich 3-0-0-7, Double 1-0-0-3, Campbell 2-0-2-4. 3-pt. goals: Romanovich 1, Double 1. Totals: 13-1-7-29.
GROVE CITY – Krenzer 0-0-0-0, Wise 0-0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0-0, Como 3-4-4-11, Callahan 8-1-2-19, Gamble 5-3-4-13, Kolbe 2-0-2-4. 3-pt. goals: Callahan 2, Como 1. Totals: 18-8-12-47.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 17 24 6 6 53
COMM. PERRY 4 2 1 4 11
LAKEVIEW – Peltonen 2-0-0-4, Ke.Seddon 5-1-1-12, Kepner 0-4-4-4, E.Martsteller 4-2-3-11, Ky.Seddon 2-1-2-5, Sontheimer 2-1-1-5, Woods 2-0-0-5, Williams 0-0-2-0, Sheets 0-0-0-0, Montgomery 0-0-0-0, Doyle 0-0-0-0, L.Marsteller 3-0-0-7. 3-pt. goals: Ke.Seddon 1, E.Marsteller 1, Woods 1, L.Martsteller 1. Totals: 20-9-13-53.
COMMODORE PERRY – Streets 1-0-0-2, Meyer 2-3-6-7, Waleff 0-0-0-0, Eber 0-0-0-0, Matalino 1-0-0-2, Dilliman 0-0-0-0. Totals: 4-3-6-11.
JV: Lakeview, 26-4.
––––––
JAMESTOWN 7 4 10 2 23
W.MIDDLESEX 18 17 14 10 59
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 3-0-0-6, Varano 1-0-0-2, Thomas 0-0-0-0, H.Hart 0-0-0-0, Keener 2-0-0-5, Matters 2-0-0-4, Thurber 3-0-2-6. 3-pt. goal: Keener 1. Totals: 11-0-2-23.
WEST MIDDLESEX – Shaffer 0-0-0-0, Babcock 9-0-0-18, Blaze 2-1-2-5, Gilmore 4-0-0-8, Kildoo 0-0-2-0, E.Mild 5-0-0-10, Stephens 8-2-2-18. Totals: 28-3-6-59.
JV: WM, 31-4. Caitlin Stephens 10 for WM.
––––––
REYNOLDS 11 3 7 4 25
FARRELL 8 18 16 14 56
REYNOLDS – Murcko 3-1-1-7, Miller 0-0-1-0, Hillyer 0-0-3-0, McCurdy 0-0-0-0, McCloskey 0-0-0-0, Wade 6-2-4-18, Johnson 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Wade 4. Totals: 9-3-9-25.
FARRELL – D.Thomas 3-0-1-7, Daniels 7-0-2-15, Beamon 3-2-2-8, King 10-1-2-21, Z.Thomas 0-0-0-0, Scarbrough 1-3-4-5, Husband 0-0-0-0, Hammonds 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: D.Thomas 1, Daniels 1. Totals: 24-6-11-56.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
MERCER 2 4 11 8 25
KENNEDY 24 21 20 13 78
MERCER – An.Allen 3-2-2-8, Rowe 1-0-2-2, Kohnen 0-0-0-0, Washil 1-0-0-2, Aud.Allen 1-2-3-4, Foster 0-0-0-0, Smith 1-0-0-2, Seidel 0-0-0-0, Heckathorn 1-0-2-2, McCandless 2-1-2-5. Totals: 10-5-11-25.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 5-4-6-17, Magestro 6-1-2-15, Bianco 5-1-3-11, Keith 9-1-2-21, Pfleger 0-0-0-0, Thompkins 0-0-2-0, Dancak 1-0-0-2, Shimrack 1-0-0-3, Fields 4-1-2-9. 3-pt. goals: Vincent 3, Magestro 2, Keith 2, Shimrack 1. Totals: 31-8-17-78.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
HICKORY 9 5 13 7 34
PORTERSVILLE 21 24 4 11 60
HICKORY – Swanson 6-0-1-12, Beach 2-1-2-6, Fleming 3-0-1-6, Fustos 1-1-4-3, Jones 1-1-2-3, Phillips 2-1-1-6. 3-pt. goal: Beach 1, Phillips 1. Totals: 15-4-11-34.
PORTERSVILLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – Green 5-0-0-13, Rhoden 6-0-0-13, Van Gent 5-2-2-12, C.Steele 2-1-2-5, M.Steele 2-0-0-4, Ambrose 5-0-1-10, Schuffert 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Green 3, Rhoden 1, Schuffert 1. Totals: 26-3-5-60.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
CRESTVIEW 5 12 11 10 38
BROOKFIELD 7 11 10 3 31
CRESTVIEW – Edwards 0-0-0-0, Bucey 3-0-0-9, Rhodes 3-7-8-14, Downey 0-0-0-0, Gaskins 7-1-2-15. 3-pt. goals: Bucey 3, Rhodes 1. Totals: 13-8-10-38.
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 5-0-2-10, My.Jumper 0-0-0-0, Hook 6-2-2-14, Gibson 0-0-0-0, DeJoy 0-1-2-1, Mi.Jumper 2-0-0-6. 3-pt. goals: Mi.Jumper 2. Totals: 13-3-6-31.
JV: No score reported.
