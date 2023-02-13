GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Mercer 48, Farrell 43 — At Farrell High’s E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, coach Aaron Cook’s Mustangs (8-5, 12-9) picked up a big Region 1 win over Farrell (6-7, 7-14).
Mercer led 14-9 at the end of the opening quarter, but Farrell was able to cut the lead to 25-23 at halftime. The Mustangs outscored the Steelers 9-3 in the third quarter and held on for the win. Farrell posted a 17-14 scoring edge over the final eight minutes.
Pressley Washil led the way for Mercer with 16 points, McKenna McCandless bucketed 12, and Ashlynn Heckathorn added nine points.
Damerra Thomas scored a game-high 18 points for Farrell, Gabby King scored 11, and Janiya Daniels contributed seven points.
Farrell won the initial meeting between the two teams, 46-20.
• Lakeview 58, Jamestown 18 — At Stoneboro, coach Gary Burke’s Sailors improved to 10-3 in Region 1 and 15-6 overall with the win.
Lakeview led 14-7 at the end of the opening quarter and pulled away in the second frame by outscoring the Muskies 23-3.
Emma Marsteller led Lakeview with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, and five steals. Kyndra Seddon had 11 points, Kelsey Seddon scored 10, and Leigha Marsteller grabbed eight rebounds.
Alayna Cadman buried four three-pointers en route to 14 points for Jamestown (2-11, 4-17) and Savannah Thurber had four rebounds.
Lakeview beat Jamestown, 57-6, in the first meeting between the two teams.
• Monday’s Reynolds at Commodore Perry Region 1 game was moved to Wednesday.
The Raiders (3-9, 5-15) will attempt to beat the Panthers (0-12, 1-18) for the third time this season.
Reynolds won 40-20 in the Commodore Perry Christmas Tournament and 26-18 in the first region matchup between the teams.
• Greenville 56, Sharon 31 — At Sharon High’s Tiger Gymnasium, coach Samantha Faler’s Trojans (10-1, 17-4) picked up another Region 4 win.
Greenville led 13-6 after eight minutes and 28-15 at halftime. The Trojans outscored the Tigers 28-16 in the second half.
Josie Lewis buried a trio of treys and finished with 18 points and three assists for Greenville, Reese Schaller had 15 points, Grace Cano added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Lily Chapman collected three steals.
Lacey Root had nine points for Sharon (1-10, 10-11) and India McGee contributed eight points.
Greenville swept the regular-season series against Sharon. The Trojans won the opener 46-20.
Wilmington and Greenville will meet on Thursday with the Region 4 championship on the line. The game is in Greenville.
• Wilmington 70, Slippery Rock 27 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, Lia Krarup rifled in 21 points (four treys) as the Hounds (10-1, 18-3) rolled past the Rockets (2-9, 3-18).
The Hounds led 20-5 at the end of the first quarter and cruised to the Region 4 win.
Reese Bruckner bucketed 10 points for Wilmington, Ellery Phanco scored nine, and Sarah Dieter and Maya Jeckavitch added eight points each.
Madison Romanovich had eight points for Slippery Rock and Molly Bissell, CJ Sabo, Libby Campbell, and Danielle Zuschlag chipped in four each.
The Hounds swept the Rockets this season, winning 56-29 last month in HoundsTown.
• Sharpsville 45, Hickory 33 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, Tori Kimpan had a huge game with 19 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks in leading the Blue Devils (6-5, 11-10) to their fifth straight win in a Region 4 clash against the Hornets.
Lily Palko had nine points and seven steals for Sharpsville, Chasie Fry added eight points and dished out seven assists, Breanna Hanley grabbed eight rebounds, and Macie Steiner contributed four rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
Coach Rob Hubbard’s Sharpsville squad led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter on Monday and 21-12 at the break. The Devils outscored the Hornets 24-21 in the second half.
Kimora Roberts led Hickory (5-7, 10-11) with 17 points and Mariah Swanson scored eight.
In the first meeting between the two teams in Sharpsville, the Hornets pulled out a 42-40 double-overtime win.
MERCER 14 11 9 14 48
FARRELL 9 14 3 17 43
MERCER – Godfrey 2-3-6-7, Aud.Allen 0-2-4-2, Washil 5-4-7-16, McCandless 6-0-2-12, Heckathorn 1-7-10-9, An.Allen 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Washil 2. Totals: 15-16-29-48.
FARRELL – D.Thomas 6-2-4-18, Daniels 2-2-2-7, King 5-1-2-11, Beamon 1-0-0-3, Z.Thomas 1-0-0-2, Yasnowski 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: D.Thomas 4, Daniels 1, Beamon 1. Totals: 16-5-8-43.
JV: No score reported.
JAMESTOWN 7 3 0 8 18
LAKEVIEW 14 23 14 7 58
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 5-0-0-14, Varano 0-0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0-2, Thomas 0-0-0-0, Hart 0-0-0-0, Keener 0-0-0-0, Matters 0-0-0-0, Thurber 1-0-0-2, E.Weimert 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Cadman 4. Totals: 7-0-0-18.
LAKEVIEW – Peltonen 1-0-0-2, Ke.Seddon 5-0-0-10, Kepner 1-0-0-2, E.Marsteller 6-1-2-15, Olson 1-1-2-3, Ky.Seddon 5-1-1-11, Sontheimer 0-0-0-0, Woods 1-0-0-2, Williams 1-1-2-3, Sheets 0-0-0-0, Montgomery 1-0-0-3, Doyle 0-0-0-0, L.Marsteller 2-0-0-5, Sommers 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: E.Marsteller 2, Montgomery 1, L.Marsteller 1. Totals: 25-4-7-58.
JV: Lakeview, 25-3.
GREENVILLE 13 15 18 10 56
SHARON 6 9 10 6 31
GREENVILLE – Kirila 0-0-2-0, Schaller 7-1-2-15, Davis 3-0-0-6, Cano 4-2-4-10, Lewis 6-3-4-18, Busch 0-0-0-0, Chapman 2-1-2-5, J.Hart 1-0-0-2, S.Hart 0-0-0-0, Tokar 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Lewis 3. Totals: 23-7-14-56.
SHARON – Crumby 2-1-2-5, I.McGee 4-0-0-8, Da.Nixon 2-0-2-5, J.McGee 0-2-2-2, Griggs 0-0-0-0, Di.Nixon 0-0-0-0, Root 4-1-1-9, Ragsdale-Holden 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Da.Nixon 1. Totals: 13-4-7-31.
JV: Greenville, 23-13.
WILMINGTON 20 28 14 8 70
SLIPP. ROCK 5 10 6 6 27
WILMINGTON – Krarup 8-1-1-21, Phanco 3-0-0-9, Deal 1-0-0-2, Dieter 4-0-0-8, Jeckavitch 2-3-4-8, Bruckner 3-4-4-10, Flick 3-0-0-7, Gardner 0-1-2-1, Whiting 0-2-2-2, Harlan 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Krarup 4, Phanco 3, Jeckavitch 1, Flick 1. Totals: 25-11-13-70.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Coffaro 0-1-2-1, Bissell 1-2-2-4, Lin 0-0-0-0, Cornelius 0-2-2-2, Sabo 2-0-0-4, Romanovich 3-1-2-8, Double 0-0-0-0, Campbell 1-2-2-4, Zuschlag 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goal: Romanovich 1. Totals: 9-8-10-27.
JV: Wilmington, 56-26. Avery Harlan 13, Ellery Phanco 12, Alyssa Flick 11 for Wilmington.
SHARPSVILLE 15 6 14 10 45
HICKORY 9 3 6 15 33
SHARPSVILLE – C.Fry 3-0-0-8, Kimpan 8-0-2-19, Messett 1-0-0-2, Steiner 2-0-1-4, Palko 3-2-2-9, Hanley 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: Kimpan 3, C.Fry 2, Palko 1. Totals: 18-3-7-45.
HICKORY – Swanson 2-3-4-8, Beach 0-0-0-0, Fustos 2-0-0-4, Jones 1-2-2-4, Roberts 7-3-8-17. 3-pt. goal: Swanson 1. Totals: 12-8-14-33.
JV: Hickory, 35-26. Kimora Roberts 14 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
JAMESTOWN 21 17 16 16 70
C. PERRY 14 11 2 8 35
JAMESTOWN – Williams 4-0-0-10, Hill 3-0-0-8, Ford 3-0-0-6, Ternent 4-0-0-8, Keyser 11-3-4-29, Popielarcheck 3-1-1-7, Planavsky 1-0-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Keyser 4, Williams 2, Hill 2. Totals: 29-4-7-70.
COMMODORE PERRY – Bell 0-0-0-0, Saxe 4-0-3-8, Philson 0-0-0-0, Stringert 8-0-0-17, Williams 2-0-0-5, Jones 0-0-0-0, Malone 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goals: Stringert 1, Williams 1, Malone 1. Totals: 16-0-3-35.
Note: CP reported stats to The Herald on Monday. This was from Friday’s game in Hadley.
