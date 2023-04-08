TRACK & FIELD
Brookfield competed in the Ward Invitational at Reid Memorial Stadium in East Palestine.
Cailey Wellman and Aiden Jones led the way for the Warriors on Saturday.
Wellman won the 300 hurdles in 51.74 and placed third in the 100-meter dash in a time of 17.57.
Jones finished second in both the 100 (11.22) and 200 (23.07).
Ryan Tetrick captured the title in the shot put (57-0) and placed sixth in the discus (126-1).
Brooke Montgomery placed seventh in the shot put (29-7 1/2), Brett Carsone was eighth in the 100 (12.14), and Preston Hunter took eighth in the 400 (59.14).
McDonald (126 points) captured the team title and Salem (98) finished second. Brookfield was ninth (31).
Salem (176) won the girls title and McDonald (87) was second. Brookfield (18) finished 10th.
SOFTBALL
* Franklin 4, Sharpsville 0 - At Milliken Avenue Park in Sharpsville, it was a pitchers duel between Sharpsville ace Breanna Hanley and Franklin standout Trinity Edge.
Both pitched complete games. Edge struck out 11, walked four, and only allowed two hits. Hanley fanned 12 batters, issued two walks, and allowed eight hits.
Franklin took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning and then added three runs in the sixth.
Emma Brest and Bella Ritenour singled for Sharpsville.
Gabriella Laderer doubled, singled, and drove in a run for the Knights, Gabby Wimer hit a pair of singles and had an RBI, Autumn Fitzgerald singled and drove in a run, and Sydni Hoobler added a pair of singles.
* Brookfield 3, Boardman 0; Poland 15, Brookfield 9 - At Poland, Ohio, the Warriors split a pair of games on Saturday.
Game 1: Brookfield took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and tacked on runs in the fourth and fifth en route to the win over Boardman.
Miranda Nicholson earned the win. She struck out five batters. Boardman only had one hit in the game.
Abby DeJoy led Brookfield at the plaet with three hits, including a home run and a double. She drove in two runs.
Gabi Sferra was the losing pitcher. She had nine strikeouts and only issued one walk.
Game 2: Poland, which beat Sharpsville in walkoff fashion on Friday, banged out 16 hits in the win. Poland plated nine runs in the first inning.
Katie McDonald struck out 14 batters and gave up three walks in earning the win for the Bulldogs.
Rylie Burdge took the loss for the Warriors. She fanned one hitter and issued six walks.
Brant, who hit a 3-run homer in the seventh inning to give Poland the win over Sharpsville on Friday, went 4-for-4 with a double and Leanna Boccieri went 4-for-4. Boccieri, McDonald, and Avery Jakubovic had multiple RBIs.
For Brookfield, Arianna Jones turned in a 4-for-4 plate performance and drove in five runs, Cadence Huffman doubled and singled, and Sophia Hook tripled and singled. Huffman and Abby DeJoy had multiple RBIs.
BASEBALL
* Brookfield 9, Conneaut (Ohio) 4; Conneaut 12, Brookfield 8 - At Brookfield, the Warriors split a doubleheader against the Spartans.
Game 1: Brookfield trailed 4-2 and scored seven runs in late in the game to picked up the win in the opener.
Alijiah Bauder earned the win. He had nine strikeouts and four walks.
Connor Heater led Brookfield with three hits, including a double, and drove in two RBIs. Mark Randall added two hits for the Warriors and Teddy Moody drove in multiple runs.
Anthony Rivera was the losing pitcher. He fanned nine and issued four walks.
At the plate, Rivera hit a pair of singles, Bryce Spurlin doubled, and Dylan Philip doubled and drove in two runs.
Game 2: The two teams combined on 28 hits. Conneaut had 18, Brookfield 10.
Aiden Davison earned the mound win. He struck out nine batters and walked four.
Bray Coleman suffered the loss. He fanned seven batters and issued two walks.
J.R. Hutchison, Anthony Rivera, Bryce Spurlin, Ty Covill, and Chester Arcaro had multiple hits for the Spartans. Aiden Davison doubled. Hutchison, Spurlin, and Philip had two RBIs each.
Bray Coleman was 3-for-3 for Brookfield, Teddy Moody hit a pair of singles and drove in two runs, and Connor Heater doubled.
Correction
In Saturday's edition, stats for the Galcik brothers of Slippery Rock were inaccurate in the Rockets' 13-5 win over New Castle. Brett Galcik doubled and Brody Galcik hit a home run.
