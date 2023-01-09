GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Brookfield 55, Garfield 44 — At Brookfield, coach Ken Forsythe’s Warriors (5-1, 9-2) picked up a huge Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division win over previously-unbeaten Garfield (6-1, 11-1).
Brookfield led 14-12 after eight minutes of play and outscored the G-Men 16-9 in the second quarter for a 30-21 lead at halftime. Both teams scored 23 points in the second half.
Sophia Hook rifled in 23 points to lead Brookfield, which included shooting 11-of-15 from the charity stripe, Cailey Wellman posted nine points, and MiKenzie Jumper added eight markers.
Wellman also grabbed 14 rebounds, Hook had five steals, and Katie Logan contributed five points and dished out six assists.
Madeline Shirkey paced Garfield with 15 points, Laura McCoy scored 11, and Kali Tasker added nine points.
• West Middlesex 47, Reynolds 18 — At West Middlesex, the Reds of coach Mary Jo Staunch remained perfect in Region 1 play with a 4-0 record with a win over the Raiders (1-3, 3-8).
The Reds led 12-2 at the end of the opening quarter and 24-6 at halftime.
Emma Mild and Caitlin Stephens led the way for WM. Mild fired in 17 points for the Reds (5-6 overall) and Stephens scored 15. Alex Babcock chipped in seven points.
Julie Wade had seven points for Reynolds and Lea Miller and Savannah Johnson contributed four points each.
• Mercer 49, Jamestown 23 — At Mercer, coach Aaron Cook’s Mustangs (2-2, 5-5) rolled in the Region 1 contest against the Muskies.
Mercer flew out to a 22-2 lead at the end of the opening quarter en route to the victory.
Pressley Washil had 10 points for Mercer, Ashlynn Heckathorn scored nine, and Ava Godfrey finished the game with eight points.
Taylor Keener scored a game-high 14 points for Jamestown and Kylie Matters added six markers.
The Muskies fell to 1-3 in Region 1 and 3-7 overall with the loss.
• Farrell 47, Commodore Perry 29 — At E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, Gabby King, Farrell’s lone senior, rifled in 29 points to power the Steelers (1-3, 2-8) past the Panthers (0-4, 1-8).
Farrell took a 14-5 lead after one quarter of play and led 25-8 at the break.
Lexa Yasnowski added eight points for coach Ed Turosky’s Farrell squad.
Marley Meyer had eight points for CP and Abby Eber contributed five.
• Sharon 37, Slippery Rock 36 — At Tiger Gymnasium, Sharon edged the Rockets in a Region 4 thriller on Monday.
Slippery Rock held a slim 17-16 lead at halftime. Both teams scored seven points in the third quarter and the Tigers posted a 14-12 scoring edge in the fourth to earn the win.
Daryonna Nixon led the way for Sharon with 12 points, Diavonna Nixon posted 10, and India McGee contributed eight points.
Julia Coffaro led Slippery Rock with 11 points, CJ Sabo bucketed 10, and Libby Campbell added eight markers.
Sharon moved to 1-1 in Region 4 and 9-2 overall with the win. Slippery Rock fell to 0-3 in the region and 1-9 overall.
• Wilmington 54, Grove City 40 — At New Wilmington, the Hounds defeated the Eagles in the Region 4 clash to improve to 3-0 in the region and 10-2 overall.
The Hounds took a 14-8 lead after one quarter and were up 29-19 at halftime. Wilmington pulled away in the third frame by outscoring Grove City 16-7.
Sophomore standout Lia Krarup led Wilmington with 19 points, Reese Bruckner scored 12, and Sarah Dieter and Maya Jeckavitch pitched in six points each.
Piper Como had 12 points for Grove City (2-2, 5-5) and Delaney Callahan scored 10. Also, Karis Perample and Izzie Gamble contributed eight points each.
• Greenville 52, Hickory 9 — At Greenville, the Trojans (4-0, 10-0) kept it rolling as they grabbed a Region 4 victory over the Hornets (1-2, 5-5).
Anna Harpst and Grace Cano scored 13 points each for Greenville, Josie Lewis finished with 11, and Sarah Mallek added nine markers.
Lewis dished out five assists while Schaller grabbed six rebounds and had three steals.
Kimora Roberts led Hickory with four points.
• Union 54, Sharpsville 36 — At Sharpsville, Kelly Cleaver scored 21 points as New Castle-Union (6-5) picked up a win over the Devils (4-7).
Sharpsville led 14-11 after eight minutes, but Union rallied and the Devils trailed 26-19 at the break. The Scotties would go on to outscore Sharpsville 28-17 in the second half.
Kylie Fruehstorfer added 15 points for Union and Zoe Lepri scored 13.
For Sharpsville, Chasie Fry drained four treys en route to 15 points and Tori Kimpan bucketed a dozen points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Slippery Rock 64, Ellwood City 22 — At Ellwood City, the Rockets (4-6) won in a rout over EC (11-3), which was playing without senior standout Joseph Roth (sprained ankle).
The Rockets led 35-8 at the break and outscored Ellwood City 29-14 in the second half.
Josh Book fired in 19 points for Slippery Rock, Dylan Gordon scored 10, John Sabo had eight points, and Levi Prementine added seven markers.
Nathan Williams finished with nine points for EC, Aaron Lake scored five, and Chris Smiley added four points.
• Lakeview 73, Venango Catholic 31 — At Venango Catholic in Oil City, coach Garrett Blaschak’s Sailors rolled over VC to improve to 5-6.
Cody Fagley had 16 points for Lakeview, Owen Dye scored 14, and Cameron Pence and Evan Reiser added nine points each.
James Henry scored 14 points for the Vikings.
• Reynolds 47, Maplewood 26 — At Guys Mills Saturday, coach Dan Kilgore’s Region 2 Raiders improved to 4-5 with the win over Region 3 Maplewood (2-10).
Kilgore reported that his squad held the Tigers scoreless for 13 minutes in the second half as the Raiders went on a 27-7 run.
P.J. Winkle led Reynolds with 15 points and Jake Williams scored 12.
Reynolds stats were sent to The Herald on Monday. Maplewood stats were not included.
WRESTLING
• Gen. McLane 35, Hickory 27 — At Edinboro on Friday, the Lancers won the first six matches. Hickory captured six of the last seven matches, but fell to GM.
Brody Bishop (107) and Tyler Boyle (114) posted pins for the Hornets, Connor Saylor won by major decision at 145, and Mike Reardon recorded a technical fall at 133 pounds.
Also for Hickory, Dylan O’Brien (121) and Logan Kent (139) won by decision.
SWIMMING
At Slippery Rock, the Sharon boys captured an 84-65 win while the Sharon girls lost 120-49.
BOYS
200 Medley Relay: Cattron, Mellott, Jones, Dorsch, 1st place.
200 Free: Xander Mellott, 1st place.
200 IM: Nate Dorsch, 2nd place.
50 Free: Liam Slicker, 2nd place.
100 Butterfly: Mark Cattron, 1st place.
100 Free: Nate Dorsch, 2nd place.
500 Free: Xander Mellott, 1st place; Liam Slicker, 2nd place.
200 Free Relay: Jones, Mellott, Dorsch, Cattron, 1st place; Selby, Puga, Zampogna, Slicker 2nd place.
100 Backstroke: Mark Cattron, 1st place
400 Free Relay: Zampogna, Matthews, Selby, Slicker, 2nd place.
GIRLS
200 Free: Abbey Snyder, 1st place.
200 IM: Logan Wilson, 2nd place.
100 Butterfly: Abbey Snyder, 2nd place.
100 Free: Logan Wilson, 2nd place.
200 Free Relay: Wilson, Calla, Sadowski, Snyder, 2nd place.
400 Free Relay: Snyder, Berkson, Calla, Prelerson, 2nd place.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GARFIELD 12 9 15 8 44
BROOKFIELD 14 16 13 10 53
GARFIELD – McCoy 5-0-0-11, May 1-0-0-3, Tasker 3-2-2-9, Cardinal 0-0-0-0, Shirkey 7-1-3-15, Trent 0-2-2-2, Fogel 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: McCoy 1, May 1, Tasker 1. Totals: 18-5-7-44.
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 4-1-1-9, Logan 1-2-2-5, Hook 6-11-15-23, Gibson 2-0-0-6, DeJoy 1-0-0-2, Mi.Jumper 2-2-2-8. 3-pt. goals: Gibson 2, Mi.Jumper 2, Logan 1. Totals: 16-16-20-53.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
REYNOLDS 2 4 4 8 18
W.MIDDLESEX 12 12 16 7 47
REYNOLDS – Murcko 1-1-3-3, McCloskey 0-0-0-0, Miller 2-0-0-4, Wade 3-0-0-7, Hillyer 0-0-0-0, Johnson 1-2-4-4. 3-pt. goal: Wade 1. Totals: 7-3-7-18.
WEST MIDDLESEX – S.Mild 0-0-1-0, Shaffer 0-0-0-0, Babcock 3-1-2-7, Blaze 1-1-2-3, Gilmore 1-0-0-2, Kildoo 0-1-2-1, Briggs 1-0-0-2, E.Mild 6-4-6-17, Stephens 6-3-4-15. 3-pt. goal: E.Mild 1. Totals: 18-10-17-47.
JV: No game.
––––––
JAMESTOWN 2 3 5 13 23
MERCER 22 11 8 8 49
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 0-2-2-2, Shetter 0-0-0-0, Varano 0-0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0-0, H.Hart 0-0-0-0, Keener 5-3-4-14, Matters 3-0-0-6, Thurber 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goal: Keener 1. Totals: 8-6-8-23.
MERCER – Godfrey 4-0-0-8, Aud.Allen 0-0-0-0, Washil 3-3-3-10, McCandless 3-0-1-6, Heckathorn 3-3-6-9, An.Allen 0-3-4-3, Smith 1-0-0-2, Finley 2-0-0-4, Seidel 0-2-2-2, Kohnen 1-0-0-2, Foster 1-1-1-3. 3-pt. goal: Washil 1. Totals: 18-12-17-49.
JV: No game.
––––––
COMM. PERRY 5 3 6 16 29
FARRELL 14 11 14 8 47
COMMODORE PERRY – Streets 1-0-0-3, Meyer 3-0-1-8, McCloskey 2-0-0-4, Matalino 1-1-2-3, Dilliman 1-1-2-3, Boyles 1-1-2-3, Waleff 0-1-2-1, Eber 0-5-5-5. 3-pt. goals: Meyer 2, Streets 1. Totals: 9-9-14-29.
FARRELL – Scarbrough 2-0-0-4, Beamon 3-0-0-6, Hammonds 0-0-0-0, Z.Thomas 0-0-0-0, Yasnowski 3-2-3-8, Husband 0-0-0-0, Jackson 0-0-0-0, King 12-4-5-29. 3-pt. goal: King 1. Totals: 19-6-8-47.
JV: No game.
––––––
SLIPP. ROCK 7 10 7 12 36
SHARON 6 10 7 14 37
SLIPPERY ROCK – Coffaro 5-0-0-11, Bissell 0-2-2-2, Sabo 4-1-2-10, Romanovich 1-0-0-2, Double 0-1-2-1, Campbell 3-2-2-8, Zuschlag 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Coffaro 1, Sabo 1. Totals: 14-6-8-36.
SHARON – Crumby 3-0-0-6, I.McGee 2-4-5-8, Da.Nixon 2-7-8-12, J.McGee 0-0-0-0, Di.Nixon 4-1-2-10, Root 0-1-3-1. 3-pt. goals: Da.Nixon 1, Di.Nixon 1. Totals: 11-13-18-37.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GROVE CITY 8 11 7 14 40
WILMINGTON 14 15 16 9 54
GROVE CITY – Perample 3-0-0-8, Como 5-2-2-12, Callahan 5-0-1-10, Gamble 3-0-2-8, Kolbe 1-0-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Perample 2, Gamble 2. Totals: 17-2-7-40.
WILMINGTON – Krarup 7-2-2-19, Phanco 1-0-0-2, Dieter 2-2-4-6, Jeckavitch 3-0-0-6, Bruckner 5-2-2-12, Flick 1-0-0-3, Brewer 0-0-0-0, Gardner 3-0-0-6. 3-pt. goals: Krarup 3, Flick 1. Totals: 22-6-8-54.
JV: No game.
––––––
HICKORY 2 7 0 0 9
GREENVILLE 15 19 9 9 52
HICKORY – Swanson 0-0-0-0, Beach 0-1-4-1, Fustos 1-0-2-2, Jones 0-0-0-0, Robert 2-0-0-4, Phillips 1-0-0-2, Fleming 0-0-2-0, Matthews 0-0-0-0, Mastrian 0-0-0-0, Garrett 0-0-0-0, Odem 0-0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0-0, Ferrence 0-0-0-0, Pollock 0-0-0-0. Totals: 4-1-8-9.
GREENVILLE – Mallek 3-0-0-9, Schaller 1-0-0-2, Harpst 4-2-2-13, Cano 6-1-1-13, Lewis 4-3-3-11, Chapman 1-0-0-2, Davis 1-0-0-2, Tokar 0-0-0-0, Kirila 0-0-0-0, Busch 0-0-0-0, J.Hart 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Mallek 3, Harpst 3. Totals: 20-6-6-52.
JV: Hickory, 31-15. Kimora Roberts 10 for Hickory.
––––––
UNION 11 15 12 16 54
SHARPSVILLE 14 5 8 9 36
UNION – Ka.Fruehstorfer 0-0-0-0, Ky.Fruehstorfer 5-5-6-15, Cleaver 8-5-7-21, Lepri 5-3-4-13, K.Preuhs 0-0-0-0, Cameron 0-0-0-0, M.Preuhs 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goal: M.Preuhs 1. Totals: 20-13-17-54.
SHARPSVILLE – C.Fry 5-1-2-15, Steiner 0-0-2-0, Kimpan 5-2-2-12, Messett 1-0-0-2, Hanley 0-0-2-0, Hassan 1-0-0-2, Palko 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goals: C.Fry 4, Palko 1. Totals: 14-3-8-36.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SLIPP. ROCK 15 20 17 12 64
ELLWOOD CITY 6 2 10 4 22
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 3-1-2-7, Sabo 3-0-0-8, Gordon 4-1-2-10, Stabryla 1-0-0-2, Wolak 1-0-0-2, Book 8-2-2-19, Pyle 2-0-0-6, Kovacik 1-2-2-4, Rice 1-0-0-2, Parson 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Sabo 2, Pyle 2, Gordon 1, Book 1. Totals: 26-6-8-64.
ELLWOOD CITY – Weidmaier 0-0-0-0, Williams 3-3-4-9, Nardone 0-2-2-2, Crizer 1-0-0-2, Keller 0-0-0-0, Smiley 2-0-0-4, Lake 1-3-4-5. Totals: 7-8-10-22.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 27 18 20 8 73
VENANGO 9 9 3 10 31
LAKEVIEW – Pence 4-1-2-9, Voorhees 1-0-0-3, Reiser 3-0-0-9, Dye 6-1-1-14, C.Fagley 6-2-3-16, Urey 0-0-0-0, Harrold 0-0-0-0, L.Fagley 2-0-2-5, Bell 2-0-0-4, Haines 1-0-0-2, Robinowitz 3-0-0-7, Montgomery 0-0-2-0, Mittelmeier 0-0-1-0, Birkner 1-2-2-4, Grim 0-0-0-0, Jenkins 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Reiser 3, C.Fagley 2, Voorhees 1, Dye 1, L.Fagley 1, Robinowitz 1. Totals: 29-6-13-73.
VENANGO CATHOLIC – Kluck 0-0-0-0, Suttle 1-1-2-3, Campbell 4-1-3-9, Ko.Beichner 0-0-0-0, Ky.Beichner 2-1-3-5, Henry 5-1-2-14. 3-pt. goals: Henry 3. Totals: 12-4-10-31.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
REYNOLDS 6 8 14 13 41
MAPLEWOOD 26
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 3-0-0-6, Winkle 7-0-2-15, McCloskey 2-1-2-5, Williams 4-4-7-12, N.Miller 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goal: Winkle 1. Totals: 17-6-13-41.
MAPLEWOOD – No stats reported.
JV: No score reported.
WRESTLING
GEN. McLANE 35, HICKORY 27
152 – Kyle Cousins (GM) tech. fall Liam Slicker, 15-0; 160 – Chance Kimmy (GM) pinned Adam Myers, :29; 172 - Ben Watkins (GM) pinned Yuri Figueroa, 2:50; 189 - Magnus Lloyd (GM) dec. Ty Holland, 7-2; 215 - Ryan Dedrick (GM) pinned Jacob Rodgers, :32; 285 – Wilson Spires (GM) pinned Noah Schmitt, :34; 107 - Brody Bishop (H) pinned Samuel Cain, 1:01; 114 - Tyler Boyle (H) pinned Bernie Kirely, :40; 121 - Dylan O’Brien (H) dec. Clay Kimmy, 11-7; 127 - Teige Berger (GM) dec. Logan Rodgers, 8-5; 133 - Mike Reardon (H) tech. fall Landon Harnett, 15-0; 139 - Logan Kent (H) dec. Christian Gillette, 7-6; 145 – Connor Saylor (H) maj. dec. Hudson Spires, 15-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.