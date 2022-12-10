BOYS BASKETBALL
• Brookfield 71, Mineral Ridge 59 – At Mineral Ridge, coach Shawn Hammond’s Warriors improved to a perfect 3-0 with the win over the Rams (0-4).
The non-conference game was tightly contested in the first half, but Brookfield pulled away in the second half for the victory.
The Warriors led 16-14 at the end of the opening quarter and 35-33 at halftime before outscoring Mineral Ridge 21-14 in the third frame and 15-12 over the final eight minutes.
Matteo Fortuna led the way for Brookfield with 25 points, six assists, and four steals. Donovan Pawlowski fired in 20 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds and Isaiah Jones added 15 points.
Trey Rigley led Mineral Ridge with 23 points, Nate Rohman scored 11, and Ian Erb 10.
• Jamestown 67, Conneaut Area 51 — At Linesville, Cameron Keyser rifled in 31 points to power the Muskies (2-1) to a non-region win over CASH (0-3).
The game was tied 11-all after eight minutes, but Jamestown outscored the Eagles 22-10 in the second quarter to pull away.
Carter Williams had 10 points for the Muskies while Seamus Ford and Lucas Popielarcheck added nine points each.
Shakiir Jordan had 24 points for CASH and Alex Brady bucketed 10.
• Mohawk 54, Hickory 52 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, Mohawk (4-0) handed the Hornets (3-1) their first loss of the season.
Mohawk jumped out to a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and took a 31-17 lead into the locker room at the break. Hickory battled back and outscored the Warriors 35-23 in the second half, but just fell short.
Jay Wrona led Mohawk with 17 points while Mason Hopper and Deven Sudziak contributed 10 each.
Ben Swanson led Hickory with 15 points and six rebounds. Aidan Enoch scored 11 points, dished out six assists, and had four boards, Rylan Dye bucketed 10 points, and Tyson Djakovich contributed seven points, five rebounds, and three steals.
• Sharon 59, Lakeview 31 — At Stoneboro, Lamont Austin fired in 16 points to lead the Tigers over the Sailors.
Sharon led 12-4 at the end of the opening quarter, 27-11 at halftime, 43-27 after three, and outscored Lakeview 16-4 over the final eight minutes.
Derek Douglas added 12 points for Region 5 Sharon (2-2) while Garrett Hoffman and Owen Schenker scored 11 each. Austin, Hoffman, and Schenker buried three treys each.
Cameron Pence led the way for Region 2 Lakeview (2-2) with 16 points.
• Sharpsville 42, AC Valley 36 — At Foxburg, Mike Williams captured his first win as head coach of the Blue Devils and the 299th win in his coaching career.
The District 9 Falcons led 20-13 at halftime, but the Devils outscored the host squad 12-6 in the third quarter and 17-10 in the final frame.
Liam Campbell rifled in 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Sharpsville (1-3), Luke Distler had 11 points, and Braden Scarvel chipped in seven markers.
Jay Clover led AC Valley (2-2) with 18 points and Alex Preston tossed in eight points.
Williams has coached hoops at AC Valley, Mercer, and West Middlesex.
• Union City 64, George Junior Republic 47 — At Union City, Josh James scored 21 points as the Region 3 Bears (2-1) defeated the Region 2 Tigers (1-3).
Bryce Drayer added 13 points for UC, Wyatt Post scored a dozen, and Mason Haskell added 10 points.
Elijah Gist rifled in a game-high 24 points for GJR while Jayden Robinson tallied 11 points.
• Slippery Rock 68, Cochranton 34 — At Cochranton, the visiting Region 5 Rockets (1-1) picked up their first win of the season in a rout over the Region 3 Cards (0-3).
The Rockets led 16-10 at the end of the opening quarter and outscored Cochranton 20-9 in the second frame.
Josh Book bucketed 17 points to lead Slippery Rock, Dylan Gordon scored 13, and Elam Pyle 11.
Chase Miller (seven points), Walker Carroll (six), and Jack Rynd (five) led Cochranton.
• Reynolds 54, Wilmington 39 — At Transfer, the Region 2 Raiders (1-0) opened the season by beating the Region 5 Hounds (0-3).
Jake Williams (17 points), Nate Miller (15), and PJ Winkle (11) scored in double digits for Reynolds.
Anthony Reed paced the Hounds with 11 points and Ben Miller added eight points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Jamestown 43, Rocky Grove 17 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, Taylor Keener drained a trio of treys en route to 13 points to lead the Region 1 Muskies (1-1) past Region 2 Rocky Grove (0-4).
Savannah Thurber added 10 points for Jamestown and Alayna Cadman chipped in nine points.
Rae Montgomery paced Rocky Grove with 10 points and Emily Rice contributed six markers.
• Sharon 46, Titusville 8 — At Sharon, the Region 4 Tigers moved to 4-0 with a blowout win over Region 3 Titusville (1-2).
Lacey Root led Sharon with 16 points, Daryonna Nixon scored 10, and India and Jasmine McGee contributed eight points each.
Tori Bodamer and Wakefield had two points each for Titusville, which only had one field goal in the contest.
• Sharpsville 48, Mercer 40 — At Sharpsville, coach Rob Hubbard’s Blue Devils (2-1) picked up a non-region win over Mercer (0-3).
Sharpsville was up 16-10 after the opening quarter, but Mercer battled back to cut the lead to 21-20 at halftime. Mercer had a 31-30 lead after three quarters and Sharpsville posted an 18-9 scoring advantage in the final frame to earn the victory.
Macie Steiner had 14 points and six rebounds for Sharpsville, Chasie Fry bucketed 13 points, Breanna Hanley added eight points and 11 rebounds, and Tori Kimpan blocked five shots.
Ava Godfrey had 17 points for Mercer, which included going 10-of-12 from the charity stripe. Anna Allen scored seven and Audrey Allen and Pressley Washil added five points each.
• Wilmington 59, Portersville Christian School 19 — At Portersville, Lia Krarup fired in 18 points as the Hounds improved to 4-1.
Maya Jeckavitch had 12 points for Wilmington and Maelee Whiting scored nine.
Izzy Green was the leading scorer for PCS with five points.
UHS Shootout
• Morgantown 51, Kennedy Catholic 30 — At University High School in Morgantown, W.Va., the Golden Eagles fell to 0-2 with the loss to Morgantown.
Lindsay Bechtel led Morgantown with 12 points, Lily Jordan scored 11, and Mia Henkins added eight points.
Monique Vincent and Layke Fields had seven points each for Kennedy Catholic and Cassie Dancak finished with six.
KC opened the season against D-7 powerhouse North Catholic and then played Morgantown, which lost to Huntington (41-36) in last season’s West Virginia Class 4A championship game.
“This is one of the top teams in West Virginia and I think we played a solid first half, but we just struggled to score again,” said KC coach Justin Magestro. “I thought we played pretty good defense, for the most part, in the first half. We just have to do a better job scoring. You don’t get second or third opportunities against good teams.
“The girls competed and played hard. You gotta beat the best if you want to beat the best. Games like these will pay dividends down the road. We’re just focusing on getting better each and every game.”
KC plays University High at 1:30 p.m. today before returning home.
WRESTLING
The 28th Walsh Jesuit Ironman Tournament began on Friday in Cuyahoga Falls. The event is one of the best annual wrestling tournaments in the nation.
Reynolds is the lone team competing in the event. No results were reported to The Herald by deadline on Friday night.
The tourney concludes today.
• Sharon 36, Erie 0 — At Erie, coach Dave Ciafre’s Region 1 Tigers shut out Region 5 Erie. Of the four matches that were contested, Sharon picked up pins.
Mo Kanaan (172), David Beadnall (189), Muath Maani (215), and Mike Mazurek (285) won by fall. Evan Everett (139) and Christian Hacker (152) won by forfeit.
The other seven matches were double forfeits.
WRESTLING
SHARON 36, ERIE 0
189 – David Beadnall (S) pinned Samuel Vaughn, :58; 215 – Muath Maani (S) pinned Chace McClendon, :58; 285 – Mike Mazurek (S) pinned Xavier Loredo, 1:17; 107 – double forfeit; 114 – double forfeit; 121 – double forfeit; 127 – double forfeit; 133 – double forfeit; 139 – Evan Everett (S) forfeit; 145 – double forfeit; 152 – Christian Hacker (S) forfeit; 160 – double forfeit; 172 – Mo Kanaan (S) pinned Eddie Williams, :36.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BROOKFIELD 16 19 21 15 71
MIN. RIDGE 14 19 14 12 59
BROOKFIELD – Witherow 0-0-0-0, Fortuna 10-4-4-25, Jones 6-2-2-15, Hoffman 3-2-2-8, Pawlowski 6-6-8-20, Creed 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Pawlowski 2, Fortuna 1, Jones 1, Creed 1. Totals: 26-14-16-71.
MINERAL RIDGE – Moore 2-3-6-8, Rozzi 0-0-0-0, Riglev 9-2-3-23, Clarke 2-0-0-5, Colburn 1-0-0-2, Erb 4-0-0-10, Valley 0-0-0-0, Rohman 4-0-0-11. 3-pt. goals: Rigley 3, Rohman 3, Erb 2, Moore 1, Clarke 1. Totals: 22-5-9-59.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
JAMESTOWN 11 22 23 11 67
CONN. AREA 11 10 21 9 51
JAMESTOWN – Williams 4-1-2-10, Hill 0-0-0-0, Planavsky 1-2-4-4, Ternent 2-0-0-4, Keyser 11-8-9-31, Ford 3-3-3-9, Popielarcheck 4-1-2-9. 3-pt. goals: Williams 1, Keyser 1. Totals: 25-15-20-67.
CONNEAUT AREA – Jordan 9-3-5-24, Fuhrer 3-2-4-8, Perrye 2-0-0-5, Rados 2-0-0-4, L.Stright 0-0-0-0, Brady 4-1-2-10. 3-pt. goals: Jordan 3, Perrye 1, Brady 1. Totals: 20-6-11-51.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
MOHAWK 13 18 5 18 54
HICKORY 5 12 20 15 52
MOHAWK – Fadden 2-0-1-4, Retort 0-0-0-0, Wrona 5-4-5-17, Nail 1-2-2-4, M.Hopper 3-3-3-10, Sudziak 4-0-0-10, K.Hopper 3-1-2-9. 3-pt. goals: Wrona 3, Sudziak 2, K.Hopper 2, M.Hopper 1. Totals 18-10-13-54.
HICKORY – Dye 4-0-0-10, Enoch 3-4-4-11, Daniels 0-0-0-0, Evangelista 2-0-0-4, Swanson 5-3-4-15, Djakovich 2-2-2-7, Bean 2-1-2-5. 3-pt. goals: Dye 2, Swanson 2, Enoch 1, Djakovich 1. Totals: 18-10-12-52.
JV: Hickory, 36-28. Dom Uberti 11, Braden Bittler 10 for Hickory.
–––––
SHARON 12 15 16 16 59
LAKEVIEW 4 7 16 4 31
SHARON – Ham 0-0-0-0, Engelmore 0-0-0-0, Austin 6-1-2-16, Douglas 5-2-4-12, Hoffman 4-0-0-11, Fromm 0-0-0-0, Abram 0-0-0-0, Paknis 1-0-0-2, Dobosh 0-0-0-0, Norris 0-0-0-0, Samuels 0-0-0-0, Root 0-0-0-0, Piccirilli 2-3-4-7, Schenker 3-2-2-11. 3-pt. goals: Austin 3, Hoffman 3, Schenker 3. Totals: 21-8-12-59.
LAKEVIEW – Pence 7-1-2-16, Voorhees 0-0-0-0, Reiser 0-1-2-1, Dye 0-2-2-2, C.Fagley 2-0-2-4, Urey 1-0-0-3, Harold 0-0-0-0, L.Fagley 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goals: Pence 1, Urey 1, L.Fagley 1. Totals: 12-4-8-31.
JV: No score reported.
–––––
SHARPSVILLE 7 6 12 17 42
AC VALLEY 7 13 6 10 36
SHARPSVILLE – Levis 0-0-0-0, DeJulia 0-0-0-0, Distler 3-3-6-11, Scarvel 2-3-6-7, Staunch 2-1-3-5, L.Campbell 5-9-10-19. 3-pt. goals: Distler 2. Totals: 12-16-25-42.
AC VALLEY – Dittman 1-0-0-3, Cooper 0-0-0-0, Baver 0-0-0-0, Preston 4-0-0-8, Clover 8-2-5-18, Best 2-0-0-5, Runyan 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Dittman 1, Best 1. Totals: 16-2-5-36.
JV: Sharpsville, 49-35.
––––––
GEO. JUNIOR 8 12 9 18 47
UNION CITY 15 14 21 14 64
GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Lias 2-0-0-4, Liddy 0-3-3-3, Gist 11-2-6-24, Reynolds 1-0-2-2, Jackson 0-0-0-0, Robinson 5-0-4-11, Thompson 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Robinson 1, Thompson 1. Totals: 20-5-15-47.
UNION CITY – Post 5-1-2-12, Drayer 6-0-0-13, Eliason 1-0-0-3, Blakeslee 2-1-3-5, James 6-4-7-21, Haskell 5-0-1-10. 3-pt. goals: James 5, Post 1, Drayer 1, Eliason 1. Totals: 25-6-12-64.
JV: Union City, 31-27.
––––––
SLIPP. ROCK 16 20 22 10 68
COCHRANTON 10 9 1 14 34
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 4-1-1-9, Gordon 5-3-3-13, Stabryla 0-2-2-2, Covert 1-0-0-3, Book 8-0-0-17, Pyle 3-2-2-11, Kovacik 1-0-0-3, Rice 1-0-0-2, Parson 3-2-4-8. 3-pt. goals: Pyle 3, Covert 1, Book 1, Kovacik 1. Totals: 26-10-12-68.
COCHRANTON – D.Carroll 1-0-0-2, Matt 1-0-0-2, Homa 1-2-2-4, C.Miller 3-0-0-7, Rynd 2-1-4-5, W.Carroll 3-0-1-6, Dudzic 1-0-3-2, Sekerski 1-0-0-2, Knapka 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goal: C.Miller 1. Totals: 15-3-10-34.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
WILMINGTON 9 8 5 17 39
REYNOLDS 11 16 10 17 54
WILMINGTON – Miller 3-1-1-8, Wilson 0-0-0-0, Hill 3-0-1-7, Book 0-0-0-0, Reed 3-4-6-11, Bruckner 0-0-0-0, Gardner 0-0-0-0, Serafino 0-0-0-0, Nagel 1-0-0-2, Hough 2-0-0-4, Kline 3-0-0-7. 3-pt. goals: Miller 1, Hill 1, Reed 1, Kline 1. Totals: 15-5-8-39.
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 3-1-2-8, Minjarez 0-0-0-0, Winkle 5-0-2-11, McCloskey 0-1-2-1, Snyder 0-0-0-0, Williams 8-1-2-17, McCurdy 1-0-0-2, Fraser 0-0-0-0, N.Miller 5-5-9-15. 3-pt. goals: McLaughlin 1, Winkle 1. Totals: 22-8-17-54.
JV: No score reported.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ROCKY GROVE 5 5 0 7 17
JAMESTOWN 12 6 17 8 43
ROCKY GROVE – Montgomery 3-4-7-10, Rice 3-0-2-6, Reyburn 0-0-0-0, Cresswell 0-1-2-1, Whitmer 0-0-0-0. Totals: 6-5-11-17.
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 4-1-2-9, Shetter 0-1-2-1, Varano 1-0-0-2, Williams 2-0-2-4, Thomas 0-0-1-0, Hart 0-0-2-0, Keener 4-2-4-13, Matters 2-0-0-4, Thurber 4-2-3-10. 3-pt. goals: Keener 3. Totals: 17-6-16-43.
JV: No game.
––––––
TITUSVILLE 3 2 0 3 8
SHARON 13 24 9 0 46
TITUSVILLE – Anthony 0-1-2-1, Bodamer 0-2-2-2, Falco 0-0-0-0, Wynn 0-0-0-0, Megarvie 0-1-2-1, Wakefield 1-0-2-2, Colie 0-1-3-1, Burleigh 0-0-0-0, Krepps 0-1-4-1. Totals: 1-6-15-8.
SHARON – Crumby 2-0-0-4, I.McGee 3-2-4-8, Da.Nixon 5-0-1-10, Robinson 0-0-0-0, Valperga 0-0-0-0, J.McGee 3-2-4-8, Messina 0-0-0-0, Griggs 0-0-0-0, Root 7-2-5-16. Totals: 20-6-14-46.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
MERCER 10 10 11 9 40
SHARPSVILLE 16 5 9 18 48
MERCER – Godfrey 3-10-12-17, Aud.Allen 2-1-2-5, Washil 1-3-3-5, McCandless 1-0-1-2, Heckathorn 2-0-0-4, An.Allen 3-0-1-7. 3-pt. goals: Godfrey 1, An.Allen 1. Totals: 12-14-19-40.
SHARPSVILLE – Steiner 6-1-4-14, C.Fry 5-0-0-13, Kimpan 1-2-2-4, Messett 2-0-0-4, Hassan 0-0-0-0, Hanley 1-6-7-8, Palko 2-0-4-5. 3-pt. goals: C.Fry 3, Steiner 1, Palko 1. Totals: 17-9-17-48.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
WILMINGTON 8 21 15 15 59
PORTERSVILLE 2 9 5 3 19
WILMINGTON – Krarup 7-1-4-18, Phanco 2-0-0-5, Arblaster 0-0-0-0, Deal 1-0-0-2, Dieter 1-0-0-2, Jeckavitch 4-2-4-12, Bruckner 1-1-2-3, Flick 1-0-0-2, Gardner 3-0-0-6, Whiting 4-1-4-9. 3-pt. goals: Krarup 3, Jeckavitch 2, Phanco 1. Totals: 24-5-14-59.
PORTERSVILLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – Schoffert 0-1-2-1, Green 1-3-4-5, Steele 1-0-0-2, Rhosen 0-0-2-0, Ambrose 1-1-1-3, VanGent 2-0-0-4, Brewer 2-0-0-4. Totals: 7-5-9-19.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
UHS Shootout
KENNEDY 7 5 8 10 30
MORGANTOWN 12 10 18 11 51
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 1-4-4-7, Magestro 1-0-0-3, Bianco 1-3-4-5, Dancak 2-2-7-6, Suhar 1-0-0-2, Fields 1-5-8-7. 3-pt. goals: Vincent 1, Magestro 1. Totals: 7-14-23-30.
MORGANTOWN (W.Va.) – Wassick 2-0-0-4, Howell 1-0-0-2, Chipps 2-0-0-4, Henkins 3-0-0-8, Smith 2-0-0-5, Bechtel 5-0-0-12, Anderson 0-0-0-0, Hawkins 2-0-1-5, Jordan 5-1-4-11. 3-pt. goals: Bechtel 2, Henkins 2, Smith 1, Hawkins 1. Totals: 22-1-5-51.
