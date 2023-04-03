BASEBALL
• Wilmington 12, Reynolds 0 (5 inn.) — At New Wilmington, Hunter Jones and Garrett Heller combined on a two-hitter as the Hounds (2-0, 2-0) rolled past the Raiders in the Region 1 encounter.
Jones pitched four innings. He struck out five batters, issued one walk, and gave up no hits. Heller fanned one, walked none, and surrendered both hits.
Ryan Shardy, John McCurdy, Ryan Broadwater, and Cameron Buckley split time on the mound for Reynolds. The foursome had one strikeout, two walks, and gave up 11 hits.
Offensively for Wilmington, Tyler Mikulin, Shane Book, and Heller each doubled, singled, and drove in two runs, Rocky Serafino doubled and drove in a run, Brodie Dewberry and Owen Bauer both singled and had an RBI, and Jones doubled and singled.
For Reynolds, John McCurdy and Kolton Wilkinson singled.
• Sharon 10, Franklin 9 (8 inn.) — At Johnny Pepe Field in Sharon, Mark Cattron was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as the Tigers captured the Region 2 victory.
Mikey Rodriques, Derek Douglas, Carmine Thomas, Anthony Thomas, and Ethan Englemore pitched for Sharon. They combined on 11 strikeouts, 10 walks, and gave up eight hits.
Zach Boland, Matthew Wimer, Ethan Nightingale, and Evan Turner split time on the mound for Franklin. They fanned nine batters, issued 15 walks, and gave up seven hits.
Offensively for Sharon, Hayden Scarmack tripled, singled, and drove in three runs, Chandler Maurice tripled, singled, and drove in a pair, Cattron collected two singles and three RBIs, Will Beckert singled and drove in a run, and Angelo Fromm was credited with an RBI.
For Franklin, Alex Wible doubled and drove in three runs, Luke Guth doubled, singled, and had an RBI, Evan Turner contributed two singles and an RBI, Zach Boland doubled, and Nate Fezell drove in a pair of runs.
• Mercer 9, West Middlesex 0 — At Veterans Field in Brandy Springs Park, Mercer, Jake Mattocks fired a two-hitter through six innings as the Mustangs shut out the Big Reds (1-2) in Region 1 play.
Mattocks fanned 10 batters and issued four walks. Evan Julock pitched the seventh inning and had one strikeout.
Troy Bachman led Mercer at the dish with four hits, including a home run, and two RBIs, Ayden Ryhal ripped a double and drove in a pair of runs, Mattocks doubled and had an RBI, Ethan Christie singled and drove in a run, and Cole Fisher doubled, singled, and had an RBI.
Richie Preston (three innings) and Kyle Gilson pitched for the defending District 10 Class 2A champion Big Reds. Preston struck out three, walked two, and gave up four runs on five hits. Gilson whiffed three, walked two, and allowed five runs on four hits.
• Titusville 11, Grove City 6 — At Memorial Park in Grove City, the Rockets took a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and went on to capture the Region 2 win against the Eagles.
Kameron Mong and Drew Wheeling combined to pitch a six-hitter for Titusville. Mong walked two and gave up two runs on four hits in three innings. Wheeling fanned six, issued three walks, and yielded four runs on two hits.
Ethan Orr, Caden Wade, Hayden McCreadie, and Ben Fischer pitched for Grove City. They had eight strikeouts, six walks, and allowed nine hits.
Landon Baker ripped three singles and drove in four runs to lead Titusville at the plate, Kasen Neely homered, singled, and drove two rins, Wheeling doubled and drove in a run, Ashton Burleigh had an RBI single, and Jaxon Covell doubled.
For Grove City, which committed five errors in the game, McCreadie belted a 3-run homer, Wade was credited with an RBI, Joey Hathaway collected two singles, and Michael Earman singled and drove in a run.
• Oil City 6, Slippery Rock 2 — At Slippery Rock, the Oilers captured the Region 2 win in the Rockets’ home-opener.
Slippery Rock fell behind early and was able to cut the lead to 4-2 in the fourth inning, but the Oilers plated a run in the sixth and one in the seventh to put the game away.
Alex Stevens started on the mound for Oil City and pitched six innings. He had four strikeouts, issued one walk, and gave up both runs on five hits. Jacob Teeter closed it out. He fanned one batter.
Teeter ripped three singles and drove in two runs at the plate, Charlie Motter doubled, and William McMahon singled and drove in a run.
Sal Mineo (four innings) and Ryan Double pitched for Slippery Rock. Mineo fanned seven hitters, issued four walks, and gave up four runs on four hits. Double fanned four, walked two, and allowed two runs on three hits.
Lucas Allison and Brett Galcik both singled and drove in a run for the Rockets.
• Lakeview 13, Jamestown 3 (5 inn.) — At Stoneboro, the Sailors rolled to the Region 1 win over the Muskies.
Owen Dye (four innings) and Chris Mong combined on a four-hitter for Lakeview. Dye struck out seven batters, only issued one walk, and gave up three runs on three hits. Mong allowed one hit and fanned two hitters.
Connor Doebereiner (four innings) and Cameron Keyser pitched for Jamestown. Doebereiner fanned five, walked three, and gave up 10 runs on seven hits.
Owen Dye led the Sailors at the plate with a home run, single, and four RBIs while Maddox Bell ripped a pair of singles and drove in three runs. Also, Garet Guthrie hit a solo home run, Lucas and Cody Fagley each doubled and had one RBI, and Chase Hostetler and Grady Harbaugh both singled and drove in a run.
Aaron Slifka smacked a two-run homer for Jamestown and Cole Ternant singled and drove in a run.
• Campbell Memorial 2, Brookfield 1 (8 inn.) — At Brookfield, the Red Devils captured the win in extra-innings over the Warriors.
Campbell Memorial took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning and Brookfield tied the game with a run in the sixth before the Devils pulled it out in extras.
Anthony Kindinis was the winning pitcher. He struck out eight batters and issued five walks. Hunter Warrender suffered the loss. He fanned eight and issued four walks.
Kindis and Milik Young had multiple hits for Campbell Memorial while Hayes Montgomery had two hits for the Warriors.
SOFTBALL
• Mercer 16, Grove City 9 — At Grove City, Pressley Washil tripled, ripped two doubles, singled, and drove in six runs to power the Region 1 Mustangs past Region 4 Grove City.
Also for Mercer, Phoebe Eakman had a pair of doubles, singled and drove in a run, Angelina Eakman smacked two doubles, a triple, and drove in a run, Madeline Daris doubled, ripped two singles, and drove in a pair of runs, Lexie Walker contributed three singles and two RBIs, Emma Stoepful doubled, singled, and drove in a run, Adison Foster singled and knocked in a pair, and Kailyn Purdy doubled.
Angelina Eakman (three innings) and Washil pitched for Mercer. The duo struck out 11 batters, walked five, and allowed nine hits.
Kara Kirk (one inning) and Brooke Eakin split time on the mound for GC. They combined on three strikeouts, four walks, and gave up 20 hits.
At the plate, Helena Wolbert hit a three-run homer for the Eagles, Maya Kirk had two singles and an RBI, Alyssa Wagurak doubled and singled, and Ava McIlwain and Kara Kirk both singled and drove in a run.
• Ft. LeBoeuf 13, Reynolds 0 (5 inn.) — At Transfer, Kendall Stull fired a one-hitter and drove in four runs to lead the Region 3 Bison past the Region 1 Raiders on Monday.
Stull homered and singled at the plate and struck out eight, walked two, and only allowed the one hit on the hill.
Sadie Bowers doubled, singled, and drove in four runs for LeBoeuf, Kernan Skelton had a triple, three singles, and an RBI, Ryan Shields collected three singles and two RBIs, Kendra Tobin contributed a single and two RBIs, and Morgan Gorzynski doubled.
Phoenix Collins had the lone hit — a single — for Reynolds.
Haylee Shaffer (three innings) and Madeline Diefenderfer pitched for the Raiders. The duo had three strikeouts, five walks, and gave up 14 hits.
• Brookfield 11, Campbell Memorial 0 (5 inn.) — At Brookfield, the Warriors led 3-0 and then plated eight runs in the third to pull away as Abby DeJoy belted a grand slam.
DeJoy also doubled, Sophia Hook had two hits and four RBIs, Arianna Jones collected three hits, and Cadence Huffman and Arianna Jones both tripled.
Miranda Nicholson struck out seven batters in earning the win. Ramani Adams had one strikeout and three walks in the loss for Campbell Memorial.
• Monday’s Sharon at Meadville game was canceled.
BOYS TENNIS
• Grove City 5, Rocky Grove 0 — At Franklin High School, coach Shawn Sowers’ Eagles improved to 2-0 in Region 1 and 3-0 overall with the sweep.
Ryan Waugaman, Caleb Baumgartner, and Landon Schofield all had 6-1, 6-0 wins in singles play. Judah Stewart-Marcus Kelly won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Singles: Waugaman def. Alex Johnston, 6-1, 6-0; Baumgartner def. Tyler Thompson, 6-1, 6-0; Schofield def. Brianna Barnett, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Stewart-Kelly def. Miranda Gardner-Cailyn Monaco, 6-0, 6-0; RG forfeited the No. 2 match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.