BOYS GOLF
• West Middlesex 220, 225 — At Buhl Park, the Big Reds edged the Trojans in the teams’ annual “Battle at Buhl” 9-hole match. The event includes the top six scores.
Greenville’s Jacob Csonka fired a 33 (modified course) to earn medalist honors while teammate LJ McGonigal carded a 34.
Bowen Briggs and John Patridge shot 34s for West Middlesex.
West Middlesex: Briggs 34, Partridge 34, Caden Bender 37, Nathan Kachulis 38, Johnathan Young 38, Kyle Gilson 39.
Greenville: Csonka 33, McGonigal 34, Brandon Stubert 37, Aiden Emmett 39, Mason Vannoy 41, Soren Hedderick 41.
Region 1 West Middlesex is coached by Dustin Burger while Duncan Wingard is the coach of the Region 2 Trojans.
The Big Reds have won the past four “Battle at Buhl” contests.
• Hickory 164, Sharon 190 — At Oak Tree Golf Club, Adam Scott fired a 37 and Grady Kapusta carded a 40 as coach David Gibb’s Region 6 Hornets defeated the Region 2 Tigers in a 9-hole match.
Will Beckert and Lucas Province both shot 43s to lead Sharon.
Hickory: Scott 37, Kapusta 40, Tyler Boyle 43, Owen Hamelly 44.
Sharon: Beckert 43, Province 43, Carmine Thomas 49, Chandler Maurice 55.
BOYS SOCCER
• Iroquois 5, West Middlesex 1 — At West Middlesex, the Region 1 Big Reds suffered a loss to Region 4 Iroquois.
Mava Mboko fired in three goals for the Braves and Giovanni Main scored a pair of goals.
Jonathan Erb had the lone goal for West Middlesex off an assist from Dylan Barnes.
Benjamin Erb registered 10 saves in goal for the Big Reds.
• Harbor Creek 7, Greenville 0 — At Harborcreek, the Region 3 Huskies rolled to the shutout win over Region 2 Greenville.
Austin Armstrong led the way for Harbor Creek with three goals while Ben Wolfe had one goal and three assists.
• Grove City 0, Franklin 0 (2OT) — Under the lights at Forker Field in Grove City, the Region 2 Eagles and Region 4 Knights battled to a scoreless tie on Monday night.
Jacob Stucchio was in goal for GC while Reston Weismann was Franklin’s goalie.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Crestview 6, Brookfield 0 — At Brookfield, Kerrigan Miller and Brianna DiCross scored two goals each to lead the Rebels past the Warriors in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference matchup.
Brookfield goaltender Jasmine Hubbard made 10 saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Commodore Perry 3, Oil City 0 — At Hadley, coach Andy Payne’s Region 1 Panthers opened the season with a 25-10, 25-22, 25-21 sweep of Region 3 Oil City.
Commodore Perry: Kennedy Cropp 17 points, 7 digs; Katie Bowser 11 points, 5 kills, 5 digs, 8 assists; Lizzi Popp 9 points, 7 aces, 8 assists; Grace Moses 8 kills.
JV: Commodore Perry, 25-13, 27-25.
• Hickory 3, Jamestown 0 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, Region 5 Hickory opened the season with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of the Region 1 Muskies.
Hickory: Isabella Multari 20 assists, 6 digs; Leah Garm 9 kills; Arianna DeBlasio 12 digs; Teresa Giuseppucci 6 aces; Zamrya Smith 6 aces. Jamestown: Beth Arnett 6 points; Hannah Hart 10 points; Sophia Hart 5 points; Alayna Cadman 6 points.
JV: Hickory, 25-20, 25-21.
• Mercyhurst Prep 3, West Middlesex 0 — At Erie, the Region 4 Lakers swept the Region 1 Reds.
Game scores and stats were not reported to The Herald by deadline on Monday night.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Fairview 5, Sharon 0 — At Fairview, Region 1 Sharon fell to 0-3 with the loss to Region 2 Fairview (4-0).
Singles: Hannah Nichols def. Megan Messina, 6-0, 6-1; Mackenzee Jewell def. Abby Wallace, 6-2, 6-0; Emiko Munekata def. Katie Jennings, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Olivia Irwin-Parinita Satheesh def. Maddie Stabile-Norah Butchy, 6-2, 6-2; Ellie Demers-Jenna Szklenski def. Mary Claire Brown-Gabby Renner, 6-0, 6-0.
FOOTBALL
The Harrisburg Patriot-News released its latest high school football rankings on Monday.
Farrell is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2A while Grove City is listed as a “Team to Watch” in Class 3A.
Farrell, which beat North East (32-14) this past weekend travels to Mollenkopf Stadium in Warren, Ohio, to face Harding on Friday.
Grove City, which lost to Avonworth (35-14) in Week 1, plays at Northwestern on Friday.
