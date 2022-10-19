GIRLS TENNIS
District 10 Team Tourney
Class 2A Semifinals
• Hickory 4, Warren 1 — At the Squaw Creek Tennis Center in Vienna, Ohio, the season came to an end for the Hornets (11-2) with a loss to the Dragons.
Abbie Bender picked up a 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles to lead the way for Hickory.
Singles: Iris Kiehl (W) def. Nicolette Leonard, 6-0, 7-5; Bender (H) def. Mackenzie Lester, 6-1, 6-4; Lucy Harrison (W) def. Liv Gingras, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Izzy Heacox-Grace Carr (W) def. Giada Bertolasio-Ava Spielvogle, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1; Madeline Perry-Sydney Cochran (W) def. Kara Leonard-Jenna Missory, 6-1, 6-2.
Hickory won the Region 1 title this season with an 11-1 record to finish ahead of Grove City.
Monday’s match was originally scheduled to be played at Buhl Park, but was moved to the inclement weather.
“What a fantastic season our team enjoyed,” said Hickory co-coach Ed Newmeyer. “To go 11-1 in capturing the region title and have an opportunity to play in the District 10 team playoffs is something all of our players will look back on and remember as part of their high school tennis experience. They worked extremely hard during the season and we’re proud of what they attained.”
Warren will face Cathedral Prep for the D-10 Class 2A team championship at noon Thursday at Westwood Racquet Club.
• Cathedral Prep 5, Grove City 0 — At Westwood Racquet Club in Erie, the Ramblers swept the Eagles in the other semifinal match.
Anna Poranski defeated Macy Matson at No. 1 singles in a rematch of the past two District 10 singles championship matches.
Singles: Poranski def. Matson, 6-3, 6-4; Anne Marie Prichard def. Cana Severson, 6-1, 6-0; Sophia Glance def. Ella West, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Finleigh Handzel-Margaret Prichard def. Jane Coulter-Emily Williams, 6-1, 6-0; Sophie Falvo-Lilli Beuchert def. Ava Dlugonski-Joella Bandi, 6-3, 6-1.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
• West Middlesex 26, Lakeview 31 — At West Middlesex, the Reds clinched the Region 1 title with a 5-point win over the Sailors.
AnnaSophia Viccari (20:03.8) and Lia Bartholomew (20:17.8) finished first and second, respectively for West Middlesex while Ella Bartholomew placed fourth in 20:56.5.
Kendall Emmert clocked in at 20:55.9 to place third for Lakeview and Alaina Peltonen was fifth in 23:13.6.
• Slippery Rock 20, Sharon 42 — At Buhl Park, the Rockets captured seven of the top 10 spots to beat Sharon.
Sharon senior ace Abby Douglas clocked in at 20:36 to finish first.
Slippery Rock sophomore Tessa Szymanski (20:57) finished second, followed by teammates Lexi Doerflinger, Raely Fajohn, and Leah Perez.
• Greenville at Wilmington — At New Wilmington, neither school fielded a full team.
Wilmington senior Emma Mason (14:33) was the race while senior teammate Samantha Gioan took third in 16:41.
Greenville senior Megan Ickes placed second in a time of 14:55.
• Hickory 17, Sharpsville 44 — At Hermitage, sophomore Jillian White (21:54), Macie Horvath (21:54), Izzy Gingras (21:55), and Abbey Black (22:20) captured the top four places to lead the Hornets past the Devils.
Lauren Aiello (22:52) was fifth for Sharpsville while teammate Lyndzie Springer (23:04) placed sixth.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
• West Middlesex 16, Lakeview 40 — At West Middlesex, Luke Schneider (17:33.5), Nick Varga (17:57.2), Giovanni Rococi (17:57.8), and Dennis Jones (18:31.5) captured the top four spots as the Big Reds clinched the Region 1 championship.
Phil Peltonen led the way for Lakeview with a fifth-place finish in 18:47.3.
• Slippery Rock 15, Sharon 50 — At Buhl Park, the Tigers did not field a full team.
Slippery Rock junior Viktor Zahn (17:37), Anthony Robare (18:15), and Leshan Chen (18:49) captured the top three spots.
Sharon freshman Justin Sims clocked in at 19:13 to place fourth.
• Wilmington 15, Greenville 50 — At New Wilmington, the Hounds picked up the win as the Trojans did not field a full team.
Freshman Tully Caiazza finished first for Wilmington in 12:19. He was followed by teammates Akito Hatch, Collin Buckwalter, and Jackson Weber.
Greenville freshman Ethan Iverson (14:56) placed fourth.
• Hickory 24, Sharpsville 31 — At Hermitage, sophomores Caden Riethmiller (17:41) and Logan Rodgers (18:05) led the way for the Hornets in the win over Sharpsville.
Hickory seniors Ben Swanson (19:08) and Jack Davis (19:28) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
Sharpsville sophomore Jonathan Bissell clocked in at 18:35 to place third while senior teammate Kellen DeJulia (18:46) finished fourth.
BOYS SOCCER
• West Middlesex 2, Kennedy Catholic 0 — At Hermitage, CJ Kirby and Jonathan Erb had goals to lead the Big Reds to the Region 1 win.
The match was decided when West Middlesex scored in the last 30 seconds of regulation.
Ben Erb had 10 saves in goal for the Big Reds while Dom Rapp registered 15 saves for the Golden Eagles.
• Slippery Rock 1, Hickory 0 — Under the lights at Hornet Stadium, Slippery Rock grabbed the Region 2 win in a thriller.
The Rockets, which clinched at least a share of the Region 1 title with the win, scored with 53 seconds left in regulation to grab the victory.
Gavin Siegfried fired in the game-winner. Connor Wallace made five saves in goal for the Rockets.
Hickory’s Matt Maitland recorded six saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Kennedy Catholic 3, West Middlesex 0 — At Hermitage Monday, the Region 1 clash was scoreless at halftime before KC fired in three goals in the second half.
Vivane Gaillard, Emerson Unrue, and Cassie Dancak scored for the Golden Eagles.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Slippery Rock 3, Wilmington 0 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, the Rockets posted a 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 Region 3 sweep over the Hounds (3-6, 7-11).
Slippery Rock: No stats reported. Wilmington: Alexis Boyer 8 assists; Myah Chimiak 16 receptions, 15 digs; Maelee Whiting 9 receptions; Chloe Krarup 10 receptions, 7 digs; Jenna Whiting 5 digs; Makenna Black 7 receptions, 9 digs; Lettie Mahle 9 receptions; Loghan Kollar 22 receptions, 8 digs; Kara Haines 8 blocks; Paije Peterson 33 receptions.
JV: Slippery Rock, 25-16, 25-10.
• Jamestown 3, Commodore Perry 1 — At Sheakleyville, Madison Bercis had 16 points and 14 digs and Taylor Keener registered 18 assists as the Muskies (7-4, 10-8) captured the Region 1 win.
Jamestown: Madilyn Enterline 7 points, 7 kills, 24 digs; Josie Pfaff 7 points, 8 kills, 8 digs; Morgan Bercis 6 points, 14 digs; Hayley Wood 15 points, 8 digs. Commodore Perry: No stats reported.
JV: Jamestown, 25-19, 25-18.
• Sharon 3, Reynolds 0 --— At Transfer, coach Stephanie DiGregorio’s Tigers earned a Region 3 sweep over Reynolds, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18.
Sharon: Jamoria Crumby 19 assists, 8 digs; Kylie Weirick 16 assists, 7 digs; Kylee Hasan 10 kills; Victorya Byler 9 kills; Kaylee Schell 7 kills; Ondrea Young 6 kills; Claire Bodien 7 digs; Cameryn Krecek 6 digs. Reynolds: No stats reported.
JV: Sharon, 25-19, 25-19.
• Saegertown 3, Sharpsville 1 — At Sharpsville, the Panthers handed the Devils (8-1, 12-3) their first Region 3 loss of the season.
Game scores were 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19.
Sharpsville: Bella Ritenour 10 kills, 9 digs, 5 blocks; Chasie Fry 8 kills; Breanna Hanley 7 kills, 9 digs; Paige Doyle 5 digs; Ryleigh Fry 25 assists.
JV: Saegertown, 25-16, 25-18.
• West Middlesex 3, Farrell 0 — At West Middlesex, coach Carole O’Dell’s Region 1 champion Reds (12-0, 16-4) swept the Steelers, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18.
West Middlesex: Kennedy Beatty 7 kills, 5 digs; Abby Keckler 7 kills; Alaina Bowers 7 kills; Izzy D’Onofrio 14 digs; Caitlin Stephens 27 assists. Farrell: No stats reported.
JV: West Middlesex, 25-15, 25-16.
• Conneaut Area 3, Grove City 0 — At Grove City, CASH rolled to the Region 5 win over Grove City, 25-4, 25-7, 25-15.
Grove City fell to 1-6 in Region 5 play and 4-8 overall with the loss.
Grove City: Delaney Callahan 5 kills; Jaya Persinger 9 assists.
JV: Conneaut Area, 24-26, 25-14, 15-11.
• Greenville 3, Mercer 0 — At Mercer, the Trojans captured the Region 3 win, 25-15, 25-11, 25-22.
Greenville: No stats reported. Mercer: Jillian Mount 10 assists; Lexie Walker 5 digs; Maddie Daris 11 digs; McKenna McCandless 6 kills.
JV: Greenville, 23-25, 25-15, 15-12.
• Meadville 3, Hickory 0 — On Senior Night at “The Hive” in Hermitage, the Bulldogs posted a 25-18, 25-11, 25-22 Region 5 sweep over the Hornets.
Hickory: Raeley Gargano 13 kills, 9 digs; Adalyn Duncan 12 kills; Madeline Huff 7 digs; Lily Martin 7 blocks; Bella Multari 11 assists.
JV: Hickory, 25-23, 25-22.
