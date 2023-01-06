GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Lakeview 59, Reynolds 8 — At Stoneboro, coach Gary Burke’s Sailors improved to 3-0 in Region 1 and 7-3 overall with the win. Lakeview came out on fire and scored 29 points in the first quarter.
Kelsey Seddon and Emma Marsteller led the Sailors with 12 points each and Delaney Kepner scored 11. Marsteller’s dozen points came on four treys and Seddon grabbed eight rebounds.
Marissa Hillyer led the way for Reynolds (1-2, 3-7) with seven points and Lea Miller had seven rebounds.
• Kennedy Catholic 78, Jamestown 19 — At Jamestown, the Golden Eagles moved to 3-0 in Region 1 and 4-4 overall with the win over the Muskies (1-2, 3-6).
Cassie Dancak rifled in 22 points for KC, Layke Fields scored 18, Hayden Keith bucketed 16 points, and Monique Vincent added 10 markers.
Taylor Keener finished with eight points for Jamestown and Alayna Cadman scored seven.
• West Middlesex 43, Farrell 37 (OT) — At Farrell’s E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, the Reds (3-0, 4-6) defeated the Steelers (0-3, 1-7) in a Region 1 overtime thriller.
WM led 16-12 at halftime and 29-27 after three quarters of play. Farrell forced OT by outscoring the Reds 8-6 in the fourth quarter. WM then outscored Farrell 8-2 in the extra session.
Emma Mild and Caitlin Stephens had 15 points each for West Middlesex and Alexis Babcock added eight points.
Janiya Daniels scored a game-high 18 points for Farrell and Damerra Thomas contributed six points.
• Mercer 37, Commodore Perry 6 — At Hadley, the Panthers (0-3, 1-7) went scoreless in the second half as the Mustangs (1-2, 4-5) picked up the Region 1 win. Mercer led 15-6 at halftime.
Ava Godfrey and Audrey Allen had 10 points each for Mercer and McKenna McCandless added six points.
Melissa Streets was the leading scorer for Commodore Perry with four points.
• Greenville 53, Slippery Rock 15 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, coach Samantha Faler’s Trojans (3-0, 9-0) remained unbeaten with a Region 4 victory over the Rockets (0-2, 1-8).
Anna Harpst fired in 17 points for Greenville, Josie Lewis scored 14 (four treys), and Grace Cano contributed eight points. Lewis dished out four assists, Harpst had six steals, Sarah Mallek collected five steals, and Peyton Davis grabbed six rebounds. The Trojans drained 10 treys.
Julia Coffaro led Slippery Rock with five points and CJ Sabo chipped in four.
• Grove City 51, Sharpsville 47 — In Grove City, the Blue Devils almost completed the comeback despite being held scoreless in the first quarter.
The Eagles (2-1, 4-4) led 17-0 by the end of the first frame. But Sharpsville (0-3, 4-6) battled back to cut the lead to 39-36 heading into the final eight minutes.
Grove City saw a trio of scorers in double digits. Piper Como and Izzie Gamble each finished with 13 points, and Delaney Callahan scored 11.
Gamble scored eight points in the fourth quarter to help keep the Eagles in front.
Sharpsville’s Chasie Fry led all scorers with 24 points. Tori Kimpan added 10 and Breanna Hanley chipped in eight.
• Wilmington 64, Hickory 47 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, the Hounds (2-0, 9-2) jumped out to a 21-8 lead after eight minutes of play and went on to grab the Region 4 win.
Lia Krarup fired in 19 points for Wilmington, Reese Bruckner scored 11, and Sarah Dieter bucketed 10.
Kimora Roberts rifled in a game-high 22 points for Hickory (1-1, 5-4), Mariah Swanson added nine points, and KK Fustos scored eight.
• Brookfield 53, Newton Falls 25 — At Brookfield, Sophia Hook rifled in 21 points and Cailey Wellman had an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double as the Warriors (4-1, 8-2) picked up the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division win.
Coach Ken Forsythe’s Brookfield squad led 18-8 at the end of the opening quarter and 33-8 at halftime and rolled to the win.
Hook also had four steals, Katie Gibson scored eight points, and Katie Logan contributed five assists and four steals.
Natalee Albert and Dani Drake had six points each for Newton Falls (1-4, 5-6).
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Shenango 63, Wilmington 29 — At New Wilmington, Braden Zeigler buried six treys en route to 25 points as the WPIAL’s Wildcats (6-2) rolled past the Hounds (2-8).
Brody McQuiston added nine points for Shenango while Jimmy Roe and Zach Herb chipped in eight points each. The Wildcats finished the game with 11 three-pointers.
Anthony Reed paced the Hounds with 14 points.
SWIMMING
The Sharon boys (96-70) and girls (89-75) swim teams hosted Franklin recently and suffered losses.
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay: Berkson, Martin, Sadowski, Calla, 2nd place.
200 Free: Logan Wilson, 1st place.
200 IM: Abbey Snyder, 1st place.
50 Freestyle: Claire Calla, 2nd place.
100 Butterfly: Logan Wilson, 1st place.
100 Freestyle: Abbey Snyder, 2nd place.
500 Freestyle: Juliana Martin, 2nd place.
200 Free Relay: Snyder, Prelerson, Berkson, Wilson, 2nd place.
100 Backstroke: Delani Berkson, 2nd place.
400 Free Relay: Snyder, Sadowski, Calla, Wilson, 2nd place.
BOYS
200 Medley Relay: Cattron, Mellott, Jones, Dorsch, 2nd place.
200 Free: Nate Dorsch, 2nd place.
200 IM: Xander Mellott, 2nd place.
50 Freestyle: Mark Cattron, 1st place.
100 Butterfly: Xander Mellott, 2nd place.
500 Freestyle: Nate Dorsch, 1st place.
200 Free Relay: Selby, Matthews, Zampogna, Slicker, 2nd place.
100 Backstroke: Mark Cattron, 1st place.
400 Free Relay: Dorsch, Jones, Mellott, Cattron, 2nd place.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
REYNOLDS 1 5 2 0 8
LAKEVIEW 29 8 15 7 59
REYNOLDS – Murcko 0-0-0-0, Miller 0-1-2-1, Hillyer 3-1-5-7, McCloskey 0-0-0-0, Wade 0-0-0-0, Johnson 0-0-0-0, McCurdy 0-0-0-0, Hall 0-0-0-0. Totals: 3-3-6-8.
LAKEVIEW – Peltonen 4-0-0-9, Ke.Seddon 6-0-0-12, Kepner 5-0-0-11, E.Marsteller 4-0-0-12, Ky.Seddon 3-0-0-6, Sontheimer 0-1-2-1, Woods 0-0-0-0, Sheets 1-0-0-2, Doyle 1-0-0-2, L.Marsteller 1-0-0-3, Sommers 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: E.Marsteller 4, Peltonen 1, Kepner 1, L.Marsteller 1. Totals: 25-2-4-59.
JV: No game.
––––––
KENNEDY 25 20 16 17 78
JAMESTOWN 2 5 8 4 19
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 4-0-0-10, Magestro 3-1-2-7, Keith 6-1-4-16, Pfleger 1-0-0-3, Thompkins 0-0-0-0, Scullin 1-0-0-2, Dancak 11-0-0-22, Shimrack 0-0-0-0, Connor 0-0-0-0, Fields 9-0-1-18. 3-pt. goals: Keith 3, Vincent 2, Pfleger 1. Totals: 35-2-7-78.
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 1-4-6-7, Shetter 0-0-0-0, Varano 0-0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0-0, Thomas 0-0-0-0, H.Hart 0-0-0-0, Keener 3-0-0-8, Matters 0-0-0-0, Thurber 2-0-0-4, E.Weimert 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Keener 2, Cadman 1. Totals: 6-4-6-19.
JV: KC, 39-8. Ka’mya Thompkins 20.
––––––
W.MIDDLESEX 8 8 13 6 8 43
FARRELL 2 10 15 8 2 37
WEST MIDDLESEX – S.Mild 0-2-5-2, Babcock 4-0-2-8, Blaze 1-0-0-2, Gilmore 0-0-0-0, Briggs 0-1-2-1, E.Mild 4-6-9-15, Stephens 5-5-8-15. 3-pt. goal: E.Mild 1. Totals: 14-14-26-43.
FARRELL – Thomas 1-4-7-6, Daniels 9-0-0-18, Beamon 2-0-0-4, Thomas 0-0-0-0, Yasnowski 1-1-2-4, King 2-1-4-5. 3-pt. goal: Yasnowski 1. Totals: 15-6-13-37.
JV: Farrell, 24-22. Lexa Yasnowski hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to win it for the Steelers.
––––––
MERCER 12 3 10 12 37
COMM. PERRY 2 4 0 0 6
MERCER – Godfrey 2-5-8-10, Aud.Allen 4-1-2-10, Washil 2-0-0-4, McCandless 3-0-0-6, Heckathorn 2-0-2-4, An.Allen 1-1-2-3, Rowe 0-0-0-0, Finley 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Godfrey 1, Aud.Allen 1. Totals: 14-7-14-37.
COMMODORE PERRY – Streets 2-0-2-4, Meyer 1-0-2-2, Matalino 0-0-0-0, McCloskey 0-0-2-0, Dilliman 0-0-0-0, Malone 0-0-2-0. Totals: 3-0-8-6.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GREENVILLE 12 15 18 8 53
SLIPP. ROCK 2 8 3 2 15
GREENVILLE – Mallek 2-0-0-6, Schaller 1-1-2-3, Harpst 7-0-0-17, Cano 3-2-2-8, Lewis 5-0-0-14, Chapman 0-0-0-0, Davis 1-0-0-2, Tokar 0-0-0-0, Busch 0-0-0-0, J.Hart 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Lewis 4, Harpst 3, Mallek 2, J.Hart 1. Totals: 20-3-4-53.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Coffaro 2-0-0-5, Bissell 0-0-0-0, Popovec 0-0-0-0, Sabo 2-0-0-4, Romanovich 1-0-0-2, Kneiss 0-0-0-0, Double 0-0-0-0, Campbell 1-0-0-2, Zuschlag 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Coffaro 1. Totals: 7-0-0-15.
JV: Greenville, 30-13. Lexi Busch 10 for Greenville.
––––––
SHARPSVILLE 0 21 15 11 47
GROVE CITY 17 15 7 12 51
SHARPSVILLE – C. Fry 10-0-1-24, Kimpan 3-3-5-10, Messett 1-0-0-2, Steiner 0-0-0-0, L. Palko 1-1-3-3, Hanley 4-0-0-8. 3-pt. goals: C. Fry 4, Kimpan 1. Totals: 19-4-9-47.
GROVE CITY – Wise 2-0-0-5, Perample 3-1-4-7, Brown 0-0-0-0, Como 4-0-1-13, Callahan 4-1-2-11, Gamble 4-5-8-13, Kolbe 1-0-0-2, Rider 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Como 3, Callahan 2, Wise 1. Totals: 18-7-15-51.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
WILMINGTON 21 15 14 14 64
HICKORY 8 12 9 18 47
WILMINGTON – Krarup 9-0-0-19, Phanco 0-0-0-0, Deal 1-0-0-2, Dieter 5-0-0-10, Jeckavitch 1-5-6-7, Bruckner 5-1-3-11, Flick 0-0-0-0, Brewer 1-2-2-4, Gardner 3-0-0-6, Whiting 2-1-5-5. 3-pt. goal: Krarup 1. Totals: 27-9-16-64.
HICKORY – Swanson 2-4-6-9, Beach 0-0-0-0, Fustos 4-0-1-8, Jones 0-2-2-2, Roberts 8-5-8-22, Phillips 0-2-2-2, Mathews 2-0-0-4, Garrett 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Swanson 1, Roberts 1. Totals: 16-13-19-47.
JV: Hickory, 35-33. Kimora Roberts 12 for Hickory.
––––––
NEWTON FALLS 8 0 10 7 25
BROOKFIELD 18 15 13 7 53
NEWTON FALLS – N.Albert 2-0-0-6, Drake 2-0-0-6, Elliott 2-0-0-5, Morgan 1-0-0-2, Dangerfield 1-0-0-2, Fowler 2-0-2-4. 3-pt. goals: N.Albert 2, Drake 2, Elliott 1. Totals: 10-0-2-25.
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 5-1-1-11, Logan 1-0-0-2, Hook 9-1-2-21, Gibson 3-0-0-8, DeJoy 2-0-0-4, Mik.Jumper 2-0-0-4, Mya Jumper 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Hook 2, Gibson 2, Mya Jumper 1. Totals: 23-2-3-53.
JV: No score reported.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SHENANGO 22 13 23 5 63
WILMINGTON 10 5 7 7 29
SHENANGO – Roe 3-0-0-8, Lenhart 1-0-0-2, McQuiston 4-1-3-9, Herb 3-0-0-8, Zeigler 9-1-1-25, Campoli 1-0-0-2, Lively 0-0-0-0, Malley 1-2-4-4, George 1-0-0-2, Miller 0-0-0-0, Myers 0-0-0-0, Leitera 1-0-0-3, Houk 0-0-0-0, Dominic 0-0-0-0, J.Proctor 0-0-0-0, D.Proctor 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Zeigler 6, Roe 2, Herb 2, Leitera 1. Totals: 24-4-8-63.
WILMINGTON – Miller 1-1-4-3, Wilson 0-2-2-2, Hill 0-2-4-2, Book 2-0-1-4, Reed 6-1-3-14, Zehetner 0-0-0-0, Miller 0-0-0-0, Bruckner 1-1-1-3, Gardner 0-1-4-1, Serafino 0-0-1-0, Phanco 0-0-0-0, Kline 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: Reed 1. Totals: 10-8-20-29.
JV: No score reported.
