BOYS GOLF
• Sharon 182, West Middlesex 205 — At Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard, coach Kevin Hoffman’s Tigers topped the Big Reds in a 9-hole match on Friday.
Sharon’s Lex Dobosh was medalist with a 43 and teammate Will Beckert shot a 45. For West Middlesex, Cody Maun carded a 45 and Kyle Gilson shot a 47.
Sharon: Dobosh 43, Beckert 45, Lucas Province 46, Chandler Maurice 48.
West Middlesex: Maun 45, Gilson 47, Devyn Bell 56, Caden Rudzik 57.
• West Middlesex 224, Shenango 228 — Following the match against Sharon, coach Dustin Burger’s Big Reds hosted the Wildcats at Oak Tree Country Club in West Middlesex.
Caden Bender fired a 42 to lead WM while Bowen Briggs and Nathan Kachulis carded 45s. Gavin Bruce shot a 42 for Shenango.
West Middlesex: Bender 42, Briggs 45, Kachulis 45, John Partridge 46, Johnathon Young 46.
Shenango: Bruce 42, Ben Santangelo 45, Jamal Heaney 45, Joe Campoli 46, Jake Natale 50.
FOOTBALL (SATURDAY’S SCRIMMAGES)
New Castle at Sharon, 10 a.m.
Sharpsville at Neshannock, 10 a.m.
Meadville at Wilmington, 10 a.m.
Gen. McLane at Grove City, 10 a.m.
Mercer at Franklin, 10 a.m.
Lakeview, Union at Moniteau, 10 a.m.
Reynolds, Eisenhower at Corry, 10a.
Freeport at Slippery Rock, 10 a.m.
Greenville at Karns City, 10 a.m.
Hickory at Aliquippa, 11 a.m.
Ft. LeBoeuf, Oil City, at Farrell, 11 a.m.
