BOYS GOLF
“Battle at Buhl”
• West Middlesex 155, Greenville 161 — At Buhl Park Golf Course, Bowen Briggs fired an even-par 34 to guide the Big Reds to the win in the annual “Battle at Buhl” 9-hole exhibition match against the Trojans.
Caden Bender shot a 39 for West Middlesex while Aiden Emmett and Mason Vannoy carded 39s for Greenville.
West Middlesex: Briggs 34, Caden Bender 39, Devin Gruver 40, John Partridge 42.
Greenville: Emmett 39, Vannoy 39, Brandon Stubert 41, Kaleb Porter 42.
North Hills Invite
McDowell shot a 335 to win the North Hills Invitational at North Hills Municipal Golf Course in Corry.
The Trojans were followed by Rocky Grove (345), Cathedral Prep (351), and Lakeview (354).
Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak earned medalist honors with a 75 while Union City’s Josh James carded a 76.
No other information was submitted to The Herald.
• Brookfield 185, Crestview 200 — At Valley Golf Club in Columbiana, Hunter Warrender shot a 40 and Brady Hiner carded a 43 as the Warriors picked up a 15-stroke victory over the Rebels.
Brookfield: Warrender 40, Hiner 43, Braydon DeMaria 47, Bray Coleman 55.
Crestview: Luke Requardt 45, Rod McCune 46, Tristan Milhoan 52, Brody Brubaker 57.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Sharon 5, Greenville 0 — At Buhl Park, Coach Julie Norris’ Tigers posted a sweep over visiting Greenville.
Megan Messina, Ella Connelly, and Abby Wallace picked up singles’ wins while Katie Jennings and Katie Lapikas and Abbey Baron and Rachel Lewis swept doubles’ play.
Singles: Messina def. Hollie Addison, 6-2, 6-1; Connelly def. Katherine Cooper, 6-1, 6-0; Wallace def. Megan Kelley, 6-4, 6-0. Doubles: Jennings-Lapikas def. Allison McConnell-Lily Butcher, 6-1, 6-2; Baron-Lewis def. McKenna Anderle-Ada Wentling, 6-2, 6-2.
• Grove City 5, Oil City 0 — At Oil City, Macy Matson, Jane Coulter, and Cana Severson swept singles play as the Eagles rolled.
Singles: Matson def. Emily Russell, 6-0, 6-1; Coulter def. Cassidy Sutley, 6-0, 6-0; Severson def. Kylee Copley, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Emily Williams-Ella West def. Breanna Terwilliger-Madison Stephens, 6-2, 6-1; Ava Dlugonski-Maura Hroncich won 6-0, 6-1. No Oil City names were submitted.
• Wilmington 3, Hickory 2 — At the Hickory High Tennis Center, the Hounds handed the Hornets (2-1) their first loss of the season.
Wilmington swept singles’ play while Hickory won the two doubles matches.
Mary Matyasovksy (W) def. Nicolette Leonard, 6-2, 6-3; Megan Blasko (W) def. Abbie Bender, 3-6, 6-0, 6-0; Lily Ochs (W) def. Liv Gingras, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Doubles: Giada Bertolasio-Ava Spielvogle (H) def. Ami Hatch-Eleanor Furimsky, 6-3, 6-4; Kara Leonard-Jenna Missory (H) def. Hannah Wilson-Eryn Conner, 6-2, 6-4.
“I would like to congratulate the Wilmington players and coach (Mike) Blasko on a well-played match,” said Hickory co-coach Ed Newmeyer. “It was an extremely close match and could have obviously gone either way, but hats off to Wilmington who persevered to get the win.”
BOYS SOCCER
• Slippery Rock 8, Titusville 0 — At Troy Alan Stadium in Slippery Rock, Nick Kingerski recorded a hat trick to power SR past Titusville.
Butler County’s Rockets led 3-0 at the break and fied in five goals in the second half.
Hunter Berry, Braden Callen, Austin Hess, David Hu, and Gavin Siegfried scored the other goals for Slippery Rock.
• Gen. McLane 3, Grove City 0 — At Forker Field in Grove City, the Region 3 Lancers shut out the Region Eagles on Thursday night.
Stats were not reported to The Herald.
• Thursday’s Mercer at Mercyhurst Prep match was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Wilmington 1, Hickory 0 — At New Wilmington, Sarah Dieter fired in a goal in the first half to lead the Region 1 Hounds (2-0) past Region 2 Hickory.
Analiese Hendrickson assisted on Dieter’s goal. Goalie Taylor Kendall made five saves in the shutout.
• The Gen. McLane at Grove City match scheduled for Sept. 14 has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Grove City 3, Sharon 0 — At “The Eagles Nest” in Grove City, coach Megan Jones’ Region 5 squad posted a 25-18, 25-15, 25-23 sweep of the Region 3 Tigers.
Grove City: Brooke Hovis 17 points, 5 aces, 5 digs; Abby Berry 9 points, 14 assists; Kylie Mahaffey 8 kills; Jaya Persinger 5 assists; Addi Dannels 8 points. Sharon: No stats reported.
• West Middlesex 3, Hickory 2 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, coach Carole O’Dell’s Reds rallied from a two-set deficit to beat the Hornets, 20-25, 16-25, 25-22, 28-26, 15-9.
West Middlesex: Caitlin Stephens 7 kills, 6 aces, 40 assists, 19 digs; Kennedy Beatty 13 kills, 10 digs; Alaina Bowers 12 kills, 18 digs; Maggie Briggs 5 kills; Izzy D’Onofrio 14 digs; Emma Mild 9 digs; Avery Hanahan 5 digs. Hickory: Raeley Gargano 11 kills, 22 assists; Kaelyn Fustos 12 points, 6 blocks; Adalyn Duncan 9 kills, 6 blocks; Leah Garm 11 kills; Madeline Huff 15 digs; Madison Jones 18 points; Madison Trimboli 7 kills; Bella Multari 15 points, 12 assists.
JV: Hickory, 25-12, 25-9.
• Northwestern 3, Mercer 1 — At Mercer, the Region 4 Wildcats rallied for a 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 victory over Region 3 Mercer.
Mercer: Lexie Walker 5 digs; Maddie Daris 10 digs; McKenna McCandless 6 aces, 6 digs.
• Slippery Rock 3, Lakeview 0 — At Slippery Rock, the Region 3 Rockets recorded a 27-25, 25-19, 25-18 win over Region 1 Lakeview.
Slippery Rock senior Virginia Recchia had four assists to reach 1,000 for her career.
Slippery Rock: Anora Robare 20 assists; Recchia 43 digs; Avalee Demidovich 9 kills. Lakeview: No scores reported.
JV: 25-21, 25-21.
FOOTBALL
SAEGERTOWN 0 7 2 6 15
LAKEVIEW 7 7 0 21 35
Scoring plays
L — Hinkson, 38 run (Tingley kick)
S — Shaffer, 73 punt return (Shaffer kick)
L — Hinkson, 81 kickoff return (Tingley kick)
S — safety
L — Hinkson, 6 run (Tingley kick)
L — Hinkson, 8 run (Tingley kick)
L — Cole, 4 run (Tingley kick)
S — Shartle, 9 run (run failed)
Team stats
SAEGERTOWN LAKEVIEW
9 First downs 10
65 Rushing yards 242
155 Passing yards 0
22-7-2 Att-comp-int 0-0-0
220 Total yards 242
3-0 Fumbles-lost 1-0
6-55 Penalties-yards lost 6-50
Individual stats
Rushing yards: SAEGERTOWN — Shartle 12-44, Yoder 5-19, Burchill 3-6, Zirkle 10-1, Wilkinson 3-1, Young 1-(-6); LAKEVIEW — Hinkson 13-95, Tingley 17-81, Pence 6-45, Osborne 4-14, Cole 1-4, Klonoski 102, Skiles 2-1.
Passing yards: SAEGERTOWN — Zirkle 22-7-2-155. LAKEVIEW — none.
Receiving yards: SAEGERTOWN — Shaffer 2-84, Yoder 2-60, Young 1-24, Rossey 1-7, Wilkinson 1-(-6). LAKEVIEW — none.
