GIRLS GOLF
Region 1 Mega-Match
Coach Craig Antush’s Hickory High girls golf team, the defending PIAA Class 2A team champs, dominated in another mega-match on Monday at Oakland Beach Golf Club in Conneaut Lake.
Hickory fired a 236 while West Middlesex carded a 312 to finish second. Conneaut Area (335) finished third and Grove City (392) was fourth. Reynolds only had two golfers.
Hickory’s Sasha Petrochko, the defending District 10 champion, shot a 74 to earn medalist honors. The Hornets’ Luciana Masters carded a 79 and Ava Liburdi shot an 83.
Zoe Stern fired a 75 for Reynolds, Kate Sowers led West Middlesex with an 80, Jacqui Detelich recorded a 97 for CASH, and Annie Arnold (118) led Grove City.
Hickory: Petrochko 74, Masters 79, Liburdi 83.
West Middlesex: Sowers 80, KK Leonard 116, Maya Mourtacos 116.
Conneaut Area: Detelich 97, Brooke Wise 119, Grace Hans 119.
Grove City: Arnold 118, Elle Myferd 135, Emily McIlwain 139.
Reynolds: Zoe Stern 75, Anna Harpst 88.
Note: The next Region 1 Mega-Match is slated for Wednesday at Tam O’Shanter. The event starts at 9 a.m.
BOYS GOLF
Region 6 Mega-Match
Hickory finished sixth out of seven schools at Monday’s Region 6 Mega-Match at The Country Club in Meadville. The Hornets carded 354 in the team scores.
Ryan Brown led the Hornets with an 84. Aidan Enoch shot an 88, Luke Ference had a 90 and Owen Hamelly wasn’t far behind with a 92.
Cathedral Prep’s Breckin Taylor was the medalist, shooting a 74. Cathedral Prep finished first in the team scores with a 313.
Erie (335) was second, McDowell (341) came in third, Warren (345) was fourth, Meadville (348) came in fifth, Hickory was sixth and Corry (377) rounded out the team scores.
Cathedral Prep: Taylor 74, Thompson 77, Eastbourn 81, Costa 81.
Erie: Westfall 81, Nadzam 82, Williams 86, Nicklas 86.
McDowell: Ferretti 75, Mucha 84, Paris 90, Delsandro 82.
Warren: Damore 81, Blum 83, Becker 88, Berdine 93.
Meadville: Gilberto 84, Mahoney 87, Pandolph 88, Burgess 89.
Hickory: Brown 84, Enoch 88, Ference 90, Hamelly 92, Scott 95.
Corry: James 79, Swartzfager 90, Davis 103, Mineo 105.
Region 6 standings: Cathedral Prep 35, McDowell 28, Erie 26, Warren 21, Hickory 13, Meadville 11, Corry 6.
• Brookfield 209, Crestview 241 — At Yankee Run Golf Course, Hunter Warrender shot a 47 and Braydon DeMaria a 48 for the Warriors.
Brookfield: Warrender 47, DeMaria 48, Brady Hiner 57, Bray Coleman 57.
Crestview: Rod McCune 57, Brody Brubaker 60, Luke Requardt 61, Tristan Milhoan 63.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Hickory 3, Wilmington 1 — At New Wilmington, the Region 5 Hornets captured a 25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 25-11 win over the Region 3 Hounds.
The match featured first-year Wilmington coach LaShana Barnett, a Hickory graduate, against her alma mater.
Hickory: Bella Multari 15 assists; Raeley Gargano 30 points, 7 aces, 12 kills; Madeline Huff 6 digs; Leah Garm 11 kills; Madison Jones 8 kills. Wilmington: Alexis Boyer 5 points, 67 assists; Maelee Whiting 10 kills, 7 blocks; Paije Peterson 7 kills; Makenna Black 11 points, 7 kills; Lettie Mahle 17 points; Loghan Kollar 12 digs.
JV: Hickory, 25-16, 25-21.
• West Middlesex 3, Grove City 2 — At West Middlesex, the Region 1 Reds edged Region 5 Grove City in a five-set thriller, 25-10, 25-18, 24-26, 23-25, 17-15.
West Middlesex junior setter Caitlin Stephens recorded a career-high 48 assists and reached 1,000 career assists. She also had a team-high 11 digs.
WM: Kennedy Beatty 26 kills; Stephens 48 assists, 11 digs; Emma Mild 5 aces, 8 kills, 7 digs; Alaina Bowers 9 kills, 9 digs; Izzy D’Onofrio 10 digs; Avery Hanahan 7 digs. GC: Grayson Cook 11 digs; Faith Cunningham 5 digs; Brooke Hovis 16 points, 6 aces, 33 digs; Megan Parris 8 digs; Abby Berry 16 kills, 12 assists, 5 blocks; Jaya Persinger 14 assists; Addi Dannels 5 points; Makayla Northcott 20 digs.
JV: WM, 19-25, 28-26, 15-13.
• Reynolds 3, Commodore Perry 0 — At Transfer, Annie Loposky had 13 points (four aces) and 15 assists to lead the Region 3 Raiders past the Region 1 Panthers, 25-16, 25-10, 25-22.
Reynolds: Rylee Gearhart 8 kills; Ava Murcko 7 points; Kylie McAdoo 8 points, 7 digs; Loposky 13 points, 15 assists. Commodore Perry: No stats reported.
JV: CP, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11.
• Jamestown 3, Portersville Christian School 1 — At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, coach Stephanie Morimando’s Muskies (2-2) dropped the first set, 20-25, but rallied to win the next three, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23.
Jamestown: Madison Bercis 7 digs; Madilyn Enterline 5points, 6 kills, 34 digs; Josie Pfaff 15 points, 6 aces, 7 digs; Morgan Bercis 5 points, 8 kills, 10 digs; Hayley Wood 9 digs; Taylor Keener 15 points, 6 aces, 9 assists, 7 digs.
JV: PCS, 25-20, 25-27, 15-8.
• Franklin 3, Kennedy Catholic 0 — At “The Castle” in Franklin, the Region 1 Golden Eagles fell in three sets to the Region 3 Knights, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19.
KC: Alaina Suhar 10 kills, 5 digs; Alana Utlak 6 kills, 5 digs; Faith Clayton 5 points, 6 assists; Lydia Groves 6 digs; Princess Ochweri 5 digs.
JV: Franklin, 2-1. Game scores not reported.
THURSDAY
• Sharpsville 3, Hickory 1 – At Hickory High School, the Blue Devils took the final two sets to improve to 1-1 on the season. Sharpsville won 25-19, 24-26, 25-17, 25-14.
Sharpsville: Chasie Fry led the Devils with 16 kills, 13 points and 35 digs. Lillian Morrison had 11 digs and five kills. Bella Ritenour had 10 kills and 22 points, Breanna Hanley recorded 10 kills 15 digs and 12 points, Paige Doyle finished with 13 digs and Ryleigh Fry tallied 36 assists.
SATURDAY
Sharpsville went 3-3 during the Fort LeBeouf tournament. The Devils won matches against Warren, Fairview and Girard. The lost to Corry, Seneca and Fort LeBeouf. Bella Ritenour led the way with 20 kills, 13 digs, 12 points and seven blocks. Breanna Hanley finished with 23 kills, 32 digs and 10 points. Chaise Fry recorded 19 kills, 30 digs, 30 points and 12 aces. Ryleigh Fry had 55 assists and 20 digs, and Paige Doyle added 18 points and 16 digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Erie 3, Sharon 2 — At Buhl Park, the Region 1 Tigers came up short against the Region 2 Royals.
Abby Wallace won at No. 3 singles for Sharon and Katie Jennings and Katie Lapikas teamed up for a win at No. 1 doubles.
“I’m very proud of my girls and their strong effort all the way to the end,” said Sharon coach Julie Norris. “The competition up north is always tough, but overall we played well against this team and it was a great match for us to add to our schedule.”
Singles: Enisa Siljkovic (E) def. Megan Messina, 6-1, 6-3; Riley Gloystein (E) def. Ella Connelly, 6-2, 6-2; Wallace (S) def. Mackenzie Bruce, 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Jennings-Lapikas (S) def. Grace Lyle-Tristyn Righi, 6-2, 6-2; Arden Claudio-Merida Tamang (E) def. Abbey Baron-Rachel Lewis, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
BOYS SOCCER
• Mercer 2, Hickory 0 — At Hornet Stadium, the defending District 10 Class 1A champion Mustangs picked up a non-region win over Hickory.
Mercer led 1-0 at halftime and fired in a second-half goal en route to the victory. Cole Cunningham and Garrett Thumm had the goals.
Thumm and Joey Ferrans had assists for Mercer and JR Schepp made five saves in goal.
Hickory goalkeeper Matt Maitland made five saves.
SATURDAY
• Sharpsville 6, Liberty 3 — At Liberty, Liam Campbell fired in three goals for a hat trick to lead the Devils past the Leopards.
Rylan Piccirilli added two goals for Sharpsville and Cory Roch had the other goal. Jack Leipheimer picked up the win in goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Wilmington 3, Grove City 2 — At Greyhounds Stadium in New Wilmington, the Region 1 Hounds rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Region 2 Eagles.
Grove City took the lead in the first half as Izzy Gamble took a pass from Victoria Badowski, turned her defender and fired a shot into the upper corner of the goal.
Midway through the second half, Sarah Dieter tied the match 1-all for Wilmington. Emily Arblaster assisted on the goal.
Arblaster also assisted on Wilmington’s second goal as she found Analiese Hendrickson, who gave the Hounds a 2-1 lead.
Grove City scored minutes later to tie the match when Lola Kolbe found Badowski for a strike to the far post and the back of the net.
Dieter fired in the game-winner on an assist from Isabella Melnik.
Wilmington keeper Taylor Kendall made 13 saves in the victory while Grove City’s Kassie Mushrush registered a dozen saves.
• Knoch 1, Slippery Rock 0 — At Troy Alan Stadium in Slippery Rock, the Rockets fell to Knoch of District 7.
Knoch’s Macrina Robb fired in a goal with 14 minutes left in the match and the Knights held on for the win.
• Brookfield 2, Garfield 1 — At Brookfield, Sophia Hook fired in both goals to lead the Warriors past Garfield. McKenzie Jumper and Madisyn Fisher assisted on the goals.
FOOTBALL
The Harrisburg Patriot-News released the latest high school football rankings on Monday.
Farrell is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A while Sharpsville is ranked sixth. In Class 1A, Reynolds is ranked seventh.
Hickory and Sharon are listed under “teams to watch.”
• Brookfield 47, Liberty 6 — At Liberty Friday, the Warriors (1-0, 3-1) picked up the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division win over the Leopards (0-1, 0-4).
Christian Davis scored a pair of touchdowns for Brookfield while QB Donovan Pawlowski (6-of-8 for 197 yards) threw a TD pass and rushed for a score.
AJ Bartolin, Isaiah Jones, and Aiden Jones also scored for Brookfield.
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS
BOYS GOLF
• Sharon vs. West Middlesex on Thursday is canceled.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Corry at Mercer from Monday was changed to Oct. 19.
BOYS SOCCER
• Hickory at Greenville on Sept. 22 has changed to 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
BROOKFIELD 19 21 0 7 47
LIBERTY 0 0 6 0 6
Scoring plays
B — Davis, 14 run (Saloom kick)
B — Davis, 40 pass from Pawlowski (run failed)
B — Bartolin, 2 run (kick failed)
B — I.Jones, 79 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
B — Pawlowski, 10 run (Saloom kick)
B — no name submitted, interception return (Saloom kick)
L — No name submitted, 10 run (run failed)
B — A.Jones, 1 pass from I.Jones (Saloom kick)
Team stats
BROOKFIELD LIBERTY
14 First downs 11
90 Rushing yards 114
248 Passing yards 80
12-10-0 Att-comp-int 16-6-2
338 Total yards 194
0-0 Fumbles-lost 0-0
2-19 Penalties-yards lost 3-31
Individual stats
Rushing: BROOKFIELD — I.Jones 4-35, Pawlowski 8-32, Davis 7-23, Bartolin 1-2, Hunkus 2-(-2); LIBERTY — N/A.
Passing: BROOKFIELD — Pawlowski 8-6-0-197, I.Jones 4-4-0-40; LIBERTY — N/A.
Receiving: BROOKFIELD — I.Jones 2-105, Witherow 2-54, Davis 1-40, A.Jones 4-33, Reardon 1-16; LIBERTY — N/A.
