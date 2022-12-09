BOYS BASKETBALL
• West Middlesex 66, Cochranton 51 — At Cochranton on Wednesday, Big Reds’ senior Richie Preston surpassed 1,000 career points in a non-region win over the Cardinals.
The Region 2 Reds (2-1) held a slim 12-11 lead at the end of the opening quarter, but rifled in 28 points in the second frame to take a 40-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Preston scored 24 points to reach 1,011 career points. He is the 10th player in program history to reach 1,000 points. Matt Dogan (2013 graduate) holds the record with 2,240 points.
Giovanni Rococi fired in 21 points against the Cards and Luke Mild added 13 points.
Chase Miller led Cochranton with 16 points, Landon Homa bucketed 12, and Walker Carroll contributed nine markers.
The Big Reds are back in action at 4 p.m. Saturday when they play Neshannock at the New Castle Showcase.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Brookfield 60, Campbell Memorial 19 — At Campbell, coach Ken Forsythe’s Warriors (1-0, 3-1) rolled in their Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division opener.
Cailey Wellman had another double-double for Brookfield with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Sophia Hook added 13 points and dished out five assists.
Also for Brookfield, Abby DeJoy scored eight points and Katie Logan chipped in seven.
The Warriors led 18-6 at the end of the first quarter and 38-10 at halftime.
Diamin Sims had 16 points for Campbell Memorial (0-1, 0-4).
• Wilmington 75, Reynolds 20 — At New Wilmington, sophomore standout Lia Krarup buried six treys en route to 20 points to power the Hounds (3-1) past the Raiders (0-4) in a non-region contest.
Region 4 Wilmington led 22-7 after eight minutes of play and rifled in 36 points in the second quarter.
Maelee Whiting added 11 points for the Hounds while Karah Deal, Sarah Dieter, Reese Bruckner, and Annalee Gardner all contributed six points.
Lea Miller led the way for Region 1 Reynolds with 11 points and Marissa Hillyer contributed four markers.
• Greenville 64, Saegertown 36 — At Saegertown, coach Samantha Faler’s defending District 10 Class 2A champion Trojans rolled over the Panthers in a non-region contest.
The game was tied 10-all at the end of the opening quarter. The Region 4 Trojans (2-0) caught fire and scored 29 points in the second frame to pull away.
Reese Schaller led four Greenville double-digit scorers with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Anna Harpst had 16 points, Josie Lewis bucketed 13, and Grace Cano contributed 11 points.
Lewis dished out seven assists, Harpst had four assists and eight steals, Cano added five boards, and Sarah Mallek had six steals.
Hailee Gregor scored 14 points for Region 2 Saegertown (1-2) and Lindsey Greco added nine points.
• Lakeview 47, Hickory 24 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, coach Gary Burke’s Region 1 Sailors improved to 2-2 with a win over the Region 4 Hornets (1-1).
Lakeview jumped out to a 16-7 lead and was up 29-15 at the break. The Sailors went on to outscore Hickory 18-9 in the second half.
Emma Marsteller led Lakeview with 14 points, Delaney Kepner tallied 11, and Kelsey Seddon added eight points.
Kimora Roberts paced Hickory with eight points while Madison Jones and Kaelyn Fustos contributed four points each.
• Franklin 46, Grove City 28 — At “The Castle” in Franklin, the Knights (3-1) followed up Tuesday’s win over Slippery Rock with a non-region victory against the Eagles (1-1).
Grove City led 11-8 after eight minutes, but was outscored 17-2 in the second quarter and 11-3 in the third frame.
Piper Como fired in a game-high 17 points for Region 4 Grove City.
Region 5 Franklin was led by Estella Adams and Jamie Blum, who had 11 points each. Jen Blum added nine points and Kirsten Hicks eight.
WRESTLING
• Commodore Perry 76, Maplewood 11 — At Guys Mills on Tuesday, the Panthers rolled in the Region 2 match.
Hunter Geibel (121), Mitchell Tingley (160), Luke Klonowski (172), Nathaniel Martin (172), Danick Hinkson (189), and William Guy (285) won by fall for Commodore Perry while Wyatt Lazzar (145) and Garet Guthrie (285) captured their bouts via technical fall.
Chase Blake won by tech fall at 133 pounds for Maplewood and Michael Wickstom (139) and Dakota Crum (145) won by decision.
BOYS BASKETBALL
W.MIDDLESEX 12 28 11 15 66
COCHRANTON 11 10 17 13 51
WEST MIDDLESEX – Puskar 0-0-0-0, Rococi 8-4-6-21, Mild 5-3-8-13, Stover 1-0-0-2, Bender 0-3-6-3, Preston 10-4-5-24, Partridge 1-0-1-3. 3-pt. goals: Rococi 1, Partridge 1. Totals: 25-14-26-66.
COCHRANTON – D.Carroll 2-2-2-6, Matt 2-0-0-4, W.Carroll 3-1-2-9, Homa 4-3-5-12, C.Miller 5-6-9-16, D.Miller 0-0-0-0, B. Rynd 0-2-2-2, J.Rynd 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: W.Carroll 2, Homa 1. Totals: 17-14-20-51.
JV: No score reported.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BROOKFIELD 18 20 13 9 60
CAMPBELL 6 4 7 2 19
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 9-1-2-19, Craig 1-0-0-2, Logan 3-1-2-7, Hook 5-0-0-13, Gibson 2-0-0-6, Montgomery 1-1-4-3, DeJoy 4-0-0-8, Mi.Jumper 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Hook 3, Gibson 2. Totals: 26-3-8-60.
CAMPBELL MEMORIAL – Marshall 1-1-2-3, Sanchez 0-0-0-0, Sims 7-1-2-16, Diaz 0-0-0-0, Trinidad 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: Sims 1. Toatls: 8-2-4-19.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
REYNOLDS 7 2 8 3 20
WILMINGTON 22 36 13 4 75
REYNOLDS – Wade 0-0-2-0, McCloskey 1-0-0-2, Hillyer 1-2-5-4, Miller 4-3-4-11, McCurdy 1-1-2-3. Totals: 7-6-13-20.
WILMINGTON – Krarup 7-0-0-20, Phanco 1-1-2-4, Arblaster 0-1-2-1, Deal 1-4-7-6, Dieter 3-0-0-6, Jeckavitch 0-0-0-0, Bruckner 3-0-2-6, Flick 2-0-0-5, Brewer 1-0-0-2, Gardner 3-0-0-6, Klamut 2-0-0-4, Whiting 5-1-3-11, Wilson 1-0-0-2, Conners 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Krarup 6, Flick 1. Totals: 30-7-16-75.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GREENVILLE 10 29 9 16 64
SAEGERTOWN 10 10 3 13 36
GREENVILLE – Mallek 1-2-3-4, Schaller 8-1-2-18, Harpst 6-2-2-16, Cano 4-3-4-11, Lewis 3-4-4-13, Chapman 0-0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0-0, Tokar 1-0-0-2, Kirila 0-0-0-0, J.Hart 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Lewis 3, Harpst 2, Schaller 1. Totals: 23-12-15-64.
SAEGERTOWN – Gregor 5-4-7-14, Triola 1-3-4-5, Greco 4-1-4-9, Amory 1-0-0-2, Drakes 1-1-3-4, Weaver 0-0-0-0, Rockwell 0-0-1-0, Wright 0-0-0-0, Smith 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goal: Drakes 1. Totals: 13-9-19-36.
JV: Greenville, 30-19.
–––––
LAKEVIEW 16 13 5 13 47
HICKORY 7 8 4 5 24
LAKEVIEW – Doyle 0-0-0-0, L.Marsteller 1-0-0-2, Peltonen 0-0-0-0, Ky.Seddon 3-0-0-6, E.Marsteller 6-1-4-14, Williams 0-0-0-0, Woods 0-0-0-0, Ke.Seddon 3-1-2-8, Kepner 4-1-3-11, Olson 2-2-2-6. 3-pt. goals: Kepner 2, E.Marsteller 1, Ke.Seddon 1. Totals: 19-5-11-47.
HICKORY – Swanson 1-0-0-3, Beach 0-1-3-1, Dach 0-0-0-0, Fleming 1-0-0-2, Phillips 1-0-2-2, Fustos 2-0-0-4, Jones 2-0-0-4, Mastrian 0-0-0-0, Roberts 4-0-0-8, Garrett 0-0-0-0, Mathews 0-0-0-0, Ference 0-0-0-0, Odem 0-0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0-0, Friday 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: Swanson 1. Totals: 11-1-5-24.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GROVE CITY 11 2 3 12 28
FRANKLIN 8 17 11 10 46
GROVE CITY – Krenzer 0-0-0-0, Brink 0-0-0-0, Wise 1-1-2-3, Perample 1-1-3-4, Brown 0-0-0-0, Como 5-5-6-17, Callahan 0-0-0-0, Gamble 0-0-0-0, Van Zandt 0-0-0-0, Kolbe 2-0-0-4, Rider 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Como 2, Perample 1. Totals: 9-7-11-28.
FRANKLIN – Adams 3-2-3-11, Ja.Blum 4-0-0-11, Je.Blum 3-3-3-9, Hicks 2-4-4-8, Boal 3-1-2-7, Stearns 0-0-0-0, Curry 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Adams 3, Ja.Blum 3. Totals: 15-10-12-46.
JV: No score reported.
WRESTLING
C.PERRY 76, MAPLEWOOD 11
107 – Cole Geibel (CP) forfeit; 114 – Owen Reynolds (CP) forfeit; 121 – Hunter Geibel (CP) pinned Cody Shetler, 1:19; 127 – Leyton Zacherl (CP) forfeit; 133 – Chase Blake (M) tech. fall Shane Yeager, 18-3; 139 – Michael Wickstom (M) dec. Brayden Booher, 11-9 OT; 145 – Dakota Crum (M) dec. Gage Gilmore, 4-0; 145 – Wyatt Lazzar (CP) tech. fall Dakota Crum, 18-3; 152 – Kolton Heeter (CP) forfeit; 160 – Mitchell Tingley (CP) pinned Landon Reynolds, 2:01; 172 – Luke Klonowski (CP) pinned Max Merchant, 1:42; 172 – Nathaniel Martin (CP) pinned Max Merchant, :37; 189 – Danick Hinkson (CP) pinned Zayne Smith, 3:57; 215 – Hunter Yeager (CP) forfeit; 285 – William Guy (CP) pinned Koby Wilson, 3:53; 285 – Garet Guthrie (CP) tech. fall Koby Wilson, 15-0.
