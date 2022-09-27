Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak shot a 73 on Monday to earn medalist honors at the 41st Tam O’Shanter Boys Golf Invitational in Hermitage.
Moon (323) captured the team title at “The oldest continuos high school golf tournament in the country.” Butler (325) placed second, Meadville (346) third, Saegertown (346) placed fourth, and Hickory (348) finished fifth.
Other local team scores: Slippery Rock (349) sixth, Lakeview (349) seventh, Grove City (355) was eighth, Greenville (370) 11th, Wilmington (392) 19th, Jamestown (406) 21st, Sharon (425) 23rd, Sharpsville (432) 24th, West Middlesex (432) 25th, Reynolds 27th, and Mercer 28th.
Wolak edged Butler’s Hunter Swidzinski (74) by one stroke, Moon’s Hunter Wilson shot a 78 to place third, and Butler’s Wyatt Kos (79) was fourth. Lakeview’s Adam Snyder finished 10th with an 82.
Hickory: Enoch 79, Aiden Rueberger 87, Ryan Brown 90, Tyson Djakovich 92.
Slippery Rock: Wolak 73, Kellan Stoughton-Drogowski 91, Parker Dalcamo 92, Tyler Rice 93.
Lakeview: Adam Snyder 82, Owen Dye 87, Jackson Gadsby 88, Chris Mong 92.
Grove City: Tyler Hamilton 86, Trent Nemec 88, Logan Goodrich 90, Ethan Cunningham 91.
Greenville: Nate Stuyvesant 83, Brandon Stubert 85, Soren Hedderick 99, Kaleb Porter 103.
Wilmington: Garrett Heller 87, Presley Deep 89, Alexandria Settle 98, Isaac Ealy 118.
Jamestown: Gage Planavsky 88, Cole Ternent 96, Andrew Gould 108, Aidan Woyt 114.
Sharon: Lucas Province 91, Will Becker 98, Lex Dobosh 109, Carmine Thomas 127.
Sharpsville: Jake Tonty 103, Christian Wedge 104, Casey Kuharik 113, Aiden Minoff 116.
West Middlesex: Nathan Kachulis 103, Cal Nych 105, Gavin Shrawder 109, Julian Trott 115.
Reynolds: Dylan Leskovac 97, Cameron Buckley 98.
Mercer: Eli Ellison 96, Kailyn Minner 106, Josh Borowicz 131.
FOOTBALL
Farrell, Reynolds, and Sharpsville remain in the Harrisburg Patriot-News’ state football rankings.
Coach Amp Pegues’ Farrell squad is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A while Sharpsville is No. 5. In Class 1A, Reynolds is ranked No. 6.
Farrell hosts Wilmington on Friday night while Sharpsville visits Sharon. Reynolds travels to Butala Stadium on Saturday to play Kennedy Catholic.
BOYS SOCCER
• Commodore Perry 3, Kennedy Catholic 2 — At Hermitage, Christian Saxe, Drake Yeagley, and Xavier Williams (PK) scored for the Panthers in the Region 1 victory against the Golden Eagles.
Aidan Churlik scored both goals for Kennedy Catholic.
CP goalkeeper Bryce Furey registered 15 saves while KC’s Zach Budek made seven saves.
• Grove City 3, Hickory 1 — At Hornet Stadium, the Eagles posted the Region 2 win over the Hornets.
Grove City stats were not reported to The Herald.
Lukas Jones fired in a second-half goal for Hickory.
• Slippery Rock 2, Greenville 1 — At Troy Alan Stadium in Slippery Rock, the Rockets edged the Trojans in the Region 2 contest.
Cole Kovacik and Hunter Berry (PK) scored goals for Slippery Rock.
Greenville stats were not submitted to The Herald.
• Mercer 5, West Middlesex 0 — At Lamor Road Field, the defending District 10 champion Mustangs shut out the Big Reds in the Region 1 encounter.
Mercer did not reported stats to The Herald.
Ben Erb made 14 saves in goal for West Middlesex.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Sharpsville 3, Grove City 1 — At Sharpsville, the Region 3 Blue Devils improved to 7-1 with the four-set win over the Region 5 Eagles, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20.
Sharpsville: Lillian Morrison 7 kills, 8 digs, 5 blocks; Bella Ritenour 8 kills, 7 digs, 6 blocks; Chasie Fry 16 points, 10 kills, 15 digs; Breanna Hanley 10 points; 12 kills, 7 digs; Paige Doyle 11 points; Mia Sarchet 5 kills; Ryleigh Fry 36 assists. Grove City: Riley Criss 8 points; Brooke Hovis 13 digs; Abby Berry 13 points, 7 kills, 10 assists, 6 blocks; Jaya Persinger 7 assists; Makayla Northcott 5 points.
JV: Grove City, 17-25, 25-12, 15-4.
• Greenville 3, Jamestown 0 — At Jamestown, the Region 3 Trojans posted a 25-19, 25-16, 25-11 sweep over the Region 1 Muskies.
Greenville: No stats reported. Jamestown: Madison Bercis 5 points; Madilyn Enterline 16 digs; Morgan Bercis 7 kills; Hayley Wood 5 digs; Taylor Keener 10 assists.
JV: Greenville, 25-20, 26-24.
• Kennedy Catholic 3, Farrell 1 — At Hermitage, the Golden Eagles grabbed a 25-20, 25-10, 26-24 Region 1 sweep over Farrell.
Kennedy Catholic: Lochlyn Shimrack 6 kills; Alana Utlak 5 kills, 5 digs; Faith Clayton 7 aces, 10 assists, 9 digs; Brooke Kirkpatrick 8 aces, 7 assists, 7 digs; Princess Ochweri 6 digs; Lydia Grove 6 aces, 11 digs; Alaina Suhar 7 kills, 5 digs. Farrell: No stats reported.
JV: Not reported.
• Wilmington 3, Portersville Christian School 0 — At Portersville, the Hounds improved to 3-6 with the 27-25, 25-13, 25-15 sweep.
Wilmington: Alexis Boyer 17 assists, 7 digs; Jenna Whiting 5 passes; Maelee Whiting 5 kills; Paije Peterson 6 points, 18 passes; Myah Chimiak 5 points, 7 passes, 5 digs; Makenna Black 19 points, 7 passes; Lettie Mahle 6 passes; Loghan Kollar 18 passes.
JV: Wilmington, 25-19, 13-25, 17-15.
• Commodore Perry 3, Mercer 2 — At Mercer, the Region 1 Panthers rallied for a 15-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-16, 17-15 win over the Region 3 Mustangs.
Commodore Perry: No stats reported. Mercer: Ashlynn Heckathorn 9 kills; Jillian Mount 5 aces, 23 assists; Lexie Walker 7 kills, 9 digs; Maddie Daris 5 aces, 15 digs; McKenna McCandless 5 aces.
JV: Commodore Perry, 25-15, 20-25, 15-11.
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS
GIRLS GOLF
Hickory High coach Craig Antush reported on Monday that today’s Meadville Invitational is off. He said he doesn’t expect it to be rescheduled. The D-10 Championships are Thursday-Saturday at The Country Club of Meadville.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Corry at Mercer on Oct. 19 has changed to Oct. 20.
• Sharon at Kennedy Catholic today has changed to 5:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
• Sharon at Grove City on Wednesday has changed to 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Oil City at Sharon on Oct. 06 has changed to 4 p.m.
• Wilmington at Oil City scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Oct. 10.
