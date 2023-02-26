STATE COLLEGE — When Rutgers beat Penn State in Piscataway, N.J., in late January, the Nittany Lions finished the contest with a season-low 45 points during an outing that left head coach Micah Shrewsberry challenging his team’s resiliency during his postgame press conference.
On Sunday, Shrewsberry and Penn State were presented with a different set of concerns after Rutgers turned a 19-point second-half deficit into a 59-56 win in the next-to-last game at the Bryce Jordan Center this season.
“When you build leads, you have to stay with what got you there,” Shrewsberry said. “You have to hit singles. I felt like we went for the home run way too many times instead of just being simple. That’s what we talked about at halftime. We gave them that 7-0 run at the end of the half. And it gives (Rutgers) a little bit of confidence. That’s all you need in college basketball — a little bit of confidence.”
Both teams entered the late-season contest with similar ambitions.
Penn State (17-12, 8-10 Big Ten), which won three straight before the loss, appeared to have worked itself into NCAA Tournament consideration. Rutgers (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) began the season 16-7 and was ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll before a late-season skid that saw the Scarlet Knights lose four of their last five entering this weekend.
The Scarlet Knights led 5-2 at the 17:04 mark in the first half before a 12-0 run by the Nittany Lions wrestled momentum in Penn State’s favor. Rutgers’ Cam Spencer stemmed the run with a basket, but another 10-0 run by the Nittany Lions gave them a 23-9 lead with 9:06 to play in the opening period.
Rutgers’ Derek Simpson single-handedly contributed seven points during the last 2:05 of the first half as Penn State led 31-21 at the break.
After recording 10 points in the first half, Penn State’s Camren Wynter opened the second half with a 3-pointer. He added a layup and a free throw before Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk’s 3-point gave Penn State a 40-21 lead with 18:24 to play in the game. Seth Lundy added a 3-pointer with just over 17 minutes to play that again extended Penn State’s advantage to 19 points.
The Nittany Lions only recorded three more field goals following Lundy’s basket from behind the arc. Mikey Henn contributed a pair of 3s, and Kebba Njie’s layup with 9:16 left in the second half was Penn State’s final field goal of the contest.
Rutgers outscored Penn State, 12-2, during the final 4:12, and the Scarlet Knights outscored the Nittany Lions, 38-25, in the second half.
“I thought (Rutgers coach) Steve Pikiell completely outcoached me tonight,” Shrewsberry said. “I thought he coached circles around me tonight. We got outcoached, and I have to put our guys in better position to be successful if we want to win a game like this.”
The Scarlet Knights shot 23 of 61 (37.7%) from the floor. They made 50% (14 of 28) of their attempts from the field in the second half. Penn State shot 20 of 54 (37%) in the game and was 7 of 27 (25.9%) from the field in the second half.
Wynter led the Nittany Lions with 16 points. Jalen Pickett finished with 11, but he didn’t attempt a field goal in the second half.
“(Rutgers) usually sent two at the ball a lot of times - really doubled him and tried to get the ball out of his hands and forced the other guys to try and beat them,” Shrewsberry said of Pickett’s second-half shooting drought.
Simpson accumulated 16 points to lead the Scarlet Knights’ scoring efforts. Spencer finished with 13, while Caleb McConnell ended with 12. The Scarlet Knights received a 22-point contribution from their bench.
“Our bench was terrific,”Pikiell said. “Derek came in and certainly didn’t play like a freshman. He got us going, and we hung around. I like this team a lot. They’ve been great all year.”
The Nittany Lions travel to No. 21 Northwestern on Wednesday before returning to the Bryce Jordan Center on March 5 to face Maryland in the regular-season finale.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
––––––
RUTGERS 59, PENN STATE 56
RUTGERS (18-11)
Hyatt 1-6 0-0 3, Omoruyi 4-9 1-4 9, McConnell 5-11 0-1 12, Mulcahy 0-6 0-0 0, Spencer 5-11 2-2 13, Simpson 6-14 4-4 16, Palmquist 2-3 0-0 6, Woolfolk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 7-11 59.
PENN ST. (17-12)
Njie 3-5 2-4 8, Funk 1-7 0-0 3, Pickett 5-9 0-1 11, Wynter 6-9 1-3 16, Lundy 1-16 5-5 7, Dread 0-1 0-0 0, Henn 2-3 0-0 6, Clary 2-4 0-0 5, Mahaffey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 8-13 56.
Halftime–Penn St. 31-21. 3-Point Goals–Rutgers 6-18 (Palmquist 2-3, McConnell 2-6, Spencer 1-2, Hyatt 1-4, Simpson 0-1, Mulcahy 0-2), Penn St. 8-29 (Wynter 3-5, Henn 2-2, Pickett 1-1, Clary 1-2, Funk 1-7, Dread 0-1, Lundy 0-11). Fouled Out–Mulcahy. Rebounds–Rutgers 37 (Omoruyi 13), Penn St. 36 (Pickett 9). Assists–Rutgers 9 (McConnell 4), Penn St. 11 (Pickett 5). Total Fouls–Rutgers 15, Penn St. 12. A–12,082 (15,261).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.