GROVE CITY — Grove City College has named assistant coach Laura Rybka as the College’s head men’s and women’s cross country coach.
Rybka spent the last two seasons as Grove City’s assistant cross country coach and coordinator of distance running for the cross country and track and field programs.
“Laura’s relationship with the individuals on the team, her peers in our athletic department, and with Director of Cross Country and Track and Field Jessica Smith make this an easy promotion to make,” Grove City athletic director Todd Gibson said. “Her strong faith and drive to glorify God are on display every day.
“Grove City College has a long history of great cross country teams. We are excited to see what our programs will accomplish under Laura’s direct supervision.”
The 2021-22 academic year marked Rybka’s first full season at Grove City and she helped Grove City’s teams to strong finishes in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
The youthful men’s cross country team earned third at the 2021 conference championships while the equally young women’s squad placed fourth.
Grove City’s women’s track and field team won the 2022 indoor and outdoor conference championships while the men’s program earned second at the outdoor championships and third at the indoor meet.
She joined the Grove City athletic department in November 2020.
“Laura is a relentless recruiter who is devoted to the mission and vision of Grove City College, and to recruiting talented runners who will be great culture fits for our campus,” Gibson said. “Team success and team culture are driven by not only the quality of runners that we recruit to our teams, but also the type of individuals that become part of our programs. Laura is keenly aware of both and has helped recruit young people that are top notch in both categories.”
Rybka’s coaching career began as a student assistant coach at her alma mater, Malone University. She competed on the cross country and track and field teams at Malone, serving as a team captain.
Rybka then spent two years as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Akron. She helped Akron’s men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams capture Mid-America Conference titles in 2019.
Rybka then worked as an assistant cross country coach at Division II Ursuline University in 2019 and 2020.
“Laura’s passion for distance running is unquestionable,” Gibson said. “Her knowledge of training and helping runners reach their potential in healthy, well-thought ways is clearly on display at every practice she coaches and at every competition in which she has prepared runners.”
A native of Peninsula, Ohio, Rybka graduated from Malone in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She then completed her master’s degree in exercise physiology at the University of Akron.
THIEL
GREENVILLE — Thiel College women’s volleyball head coach Tyler North recently announced the hiring of Kayla Coughlin as the program’s assistant coach.
A native of Brunswick, Ohio, Coughlin was a three-time All-PAC Conference (PAC) selection as a libero for the Geneva College Golden Tornadoes, including first-team accolades following her junior season.
During the 2020-21 season, Coughlin served as a team captain and twice earned PAC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Coughlin earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Geneva College. She minored in sports coaching.
The Tomcats will open the 2022 season Sept. 2-3 when they compete in the Heidelberg University – Cedar Point Invitational. Thiel will face Oberlin College and Manchester University on Sept. 2.
