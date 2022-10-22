The Lakeview boys and Slippery Rock girls captured the team titles at Saturday's Mercer County Invitational at Pymatuning State Park. The event was hosted by Jamestown this year.
The meet is a final tuneup for the District 10 Championships, which are set for 9 a.m. next Saturday at the Ed Myer Complex in Titusville.
BOYS
Lakeview (77) grabbed the team championship to outdistance Reynolds (91), Grove City (93), Sharpsville (103), and Slippery Rock (126).
Slippery Rock junior Viktor Zahn captured the individual title in a time of 17:45 while Mercer sophomore Luke Childers was runner-up in 18:11. Wilmington freshman Tully Caiazza (18:23) placed third.
Sharpsville sophomore Jonathan Bissell finished fourth in 18:29 and Grove City freshman Ira Graham was fifth in 18:41.
GIRLS
Slippery Rock (55) raced to the team title ahead of Hickory (88), Lakeview (90), Sharpsville (110), and Grove City (114).
Jamestown sophomore ace Karis McElhaney rolled to the individual championship in 19:58. Sharon senior Abby Douglas finished second in 21:01.
Rounding out the top five were Slippery Rock sophomore Tessa Szymanski (21:20), Greenville senior Megan Ickes (21:27), and Lakeview freshman Kendall Emmert (21:31).
Note: Herald Sports Editor Dan Hiner was at the event and will have a story in Monday's edition of The Herald. ... Full results can be found at runhigh.com.
MERCER COUNTY INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team Standings: Lakeview 77, Reynolds 91, Grove City 93, Sharpsville 103, Slippery Rock 126, Hickory 131, Commodore Perry 140, Wilmington 144, Jamestown 213. Incomplete teams: Greenville, Mercer, and Sharon.
Individual Standings: 1. Viktor Zahn (Slippery Rock) 17:45; 2. Luke Childers (Mercer) 18:11; 3. Tully Caiazza (Wilmington) 18:23; 4. Jonathan Bissell (Sharpsville) 18:29; 5. Ira Graham (Grove City) 18:41; 6. Philip Peltonen (Lakeview) 18:42; 7. Logan Rodgers (Hickory) 18:50; 8. Brayden Winter (Commodore Perry) 18:50; 9. Simon Hazy (Grove City) 19:08; 10. Theron O'Brien (Reynolds) 19:17; 11. Trenton Bell (Commodore Perry) 19:18; 12. Akito Hatch (Wilmington) 19:20; 13. Justin Sims (Sharon) 19:21; 14. Patrick Lee (Reynolds) 19:23; 15. Noah Rotz (Lakeview) 19:24; 16. Ryker Harold (Lakeview) 19:26; 17. Leshan Chen (Slippery Rock) 19:27; 18. Ben Swanson (Hickory) 19:30; 19. Kellen DeJulia (Sharpsville) 19:32; 20. Gerardo Hernandez (Reynolds) 19:34; 21. Nicholas Savolskis (Lakeview) 19:35; 22. Cooper Riley (Jamestown) 19:43; 23. Ethan Springer (Sharpsville) 19:47; 24. Louie DeJulia (Reynolds) 19:53; 25. Harrison Saltrick (Grove City) 19:56.
GIRLS
Team Standings: 1. Slippery Rock 55, Hickory 88, Lakeview 90, Sharpsville 110, Grove City 114, Mercer 148, Commodore Perry 149, Sharon 158.
Individual Standings: 1. Karis McElhaney (Jamestown) 19:58; 2. Abby Douglas (Sharon) 21:01; 3. Tessa Szymanski (Slippery Rock) 21:20; 4. Megan Ickes (Greenville) 21:27; 5. Kendall Emmert (Lakeview) 21:31; 6. Maggie Jewell (Mercer) 21:58; 7. Phoebe Graham (Grove City) 22:36; 8. Abbey Black (Hickory) 22:39; 9. Lexi Doerflinger (Slippery Rock) 22:41; 10. Bella Snyder (Commodore Perry) 22:51; 11. Elaine Welton (Commodore Perry) 23:11; 12. Lyndzie Springer (Sharpsville) 23:12; 13. Raely Fajohn (Slippery Rock) 23:15; 14. Maggie Goodman (Sharon) 23:21; 15. Lydia Reed (Lakeview) 23:24; 16. Emily Frazier (Slippery Rock) 23:27; 17. Alaina Peltonen (Lakeview) 23:36; 18. Lauren Aiello (Sharpsville) 23:36; 19. Emma Iacino (Hickory) 23:39; 20. Ava Hannon (Grove City) 23:42; 21. Macie McCracken (Mercer) 23:44; 22. Samantha Gioan (Wilmington) 23:52; 23. Ava Shellenbarger (Hickory) 23:55; 24. Leah Perez (Slippery Rock) 23:58; 25. Ellie Esper (Hickory) 24:03.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.