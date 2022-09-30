High School and golf haven’t had a strong tie. The Sailors are one of the smallest schools, composed of several communities, and they don’t have a home golf course in their footprint.
They travel to Mount Hope Golf Course in Guys Mills to practice. It was the closest course to the school.
The hard work and travel paid off on Friday. The Sailors claimed their first District 10 boys golf title after besting Grove City by one stroke.
Lakeview scored 340 while the Eagles finished with a 341 at The Country Club in Meadville.
“We drive 35 minutes to practice every day to get to the nearest course,” Lakeview head coach Ralph Sundelin said. “What they accomplished, I don’t think a lot of people understand. Small school. There’s only two classifications in high school golf.
“They did all the work. I was just happy to be here along for the ride.”
Chris Mong led the way for the Sailors with an 83. Jackson Gadsby was one stroke behind with an 84, Maddox Bell shot an 86 and Adam Snyder scored an 87.
Mong said the Sailors needed to be smart while handling the course. Unlike girls play Friday, the greens were rolling fast. Scores were lower due to the slight increase in temperature and the lack of recent wet weather.
“We’re very excited, obviously,” Mong said. “Coach has told us to stay in the fight, always. Never give up. There was a tournament earlier this year where none of us really golfed good, but we still placed. That’s how it went today, pretty much.”
Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak finished fourth among the individual scores. He shot a 78 to lead all local golfers.
Mercer’s Eli Ellison and West Middlesex’s Caden Bender both shot 80 to finish in a tie for sixth place.
The Sailors won four consecutive Mega-Matches before dropping the final competition at the end of the regular season. Mong said it was a bit of a momentum killer, but the Sailors had strong performances throughout the season and rebounded when it mattered most.
“They’ve played well all year,” Sundelin said. “They finished fourth at the Meadville tournament, finished second at the Franklin tournament. Our tournament, we finished sixth out of 27 teams. I was hoping they would save the best for last, and they did.”
Today, the top-15 individual scores and ties will compete at The Country Club for the final day of the tournament. The top-15 girls from Thursday’s tournament will also compete.
The locals among the 15 boys competing and their scores are: Wolak 78 (Slippery Rock); Bender 80 (West Middlesex); Ellison 80 (Mercer); Mong 83 (Lakeview); Trent Nemec 83 (Grove City); Gadsby 84 (Lakeview); Brandon Stubert 84 (Greenville); and Logan Goodrich, 84 (Grove City).
Others who competed in Class 2A Friday: Nate Stuyvesant 85 (Greenville); Tyler Hamilton 87 (Grove City); Ethan Cunningham 87 (Grove City); Connor Stover 88 (West Middlesex); Bowen Briggs 89 (West Middlesex); Owen Dye 92 (Lakeview). In 3A, Hickory’s Aidan Enoch shot an 88.
