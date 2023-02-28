All good things must come to an end. For Mike Sample, his days as the Grove City High School cross country coach have come to an end.
“I’ve resigned as the head cross country coach,” he said during a telephone interview last week. “I won’t be around the program. I have to let whoever takes over carry the torch. My phone is always on and they can reach out if they ever have any questions, but I’m not going back in any capacity.
“Call it what you want you whether its a resignation or retirement. Either way, I won’t be around the program, but I’ll still be involved through officiating.”
“I’m already listed as a volunteer assistant coach for the track team. (Grove City track and field coach) Ben English put me for the last couple of years. I’m still a PIAA (track and field) official and I do have a couple events coming up in the spring.”
Like John Elway and Jerome Bettis in the NFL, there’s no better way to walk away from coaching than with a championship in his back pocket after Sample’s Eagles claimed the program’s first PIAA title this past fall.
“Well, you could always go for two,” he admitted. “I thought about that. I know we’re the odds on favorite for (the 2023 state championship), but I kept thinking about the time commitment and all the things I wanted to do outside of cross country and I wanted to do all that. I just couldn’t do any of it and still coach.”
Don’t get him wrong. Sample still loves being around his athletes. It’s the minutiae that he could do without.
“The decision itself was easy,” Sample said fighting back tears. “Walking away was hard. Does that make sense? I just viewed the time commitment — which is basically nine months of the year — as something I didn’t want to put in anymore. I know my assistants put in as much time if not more than me. I spent on average two hours a day four days a week answering telephone calls or emails and I hadn’t even went to practice yet to take care of things that needed to be done so the kids didn’t have to worry about anything and the ship sailed smoothly in the right direction. I didn’t want to do that anymore.
“As far as being there with the kids, that’s hard to walk away from. I really enjoyed going to practice and being around the kids. That’s the one thing I’m going to miss.”
The names of the runners have changed over the years, but the one thing that has remained constant is the success of the program Sample built in Grove City.
In 24 years with Sample at the helm, the Eagles have accumulated a 292-72 record — 173-14 for the boys and 119-58 for the girls — the 2022 PIAA state championship, three runners-up trophies, 16 District 10 titles — including five straight and 12 of the past 15.
“The program is strong ... even the girls’ team,” said Sample, who was named the Pennsylvania boys’ cross country coach of the year at the conclusion of the 2022 season. “They’re better than they were even a few short years ago. We have a great feeder program with Joan Schilling and Brian Buchan and Seth Jenny’s elementary program has 150 kids in it. It’s set for the long haul. Building (the program) and walking away is hard, but it’s satisifying.
“Every once in a while, you get an eighth grader with no experience, but they’ve heard about the program from friends, their parents or someone in the community and they give it a try. They see what the older kids can do and by the time they’re a sophomore or junior, they’re running varsity and making a name for him or herself. Making sure the kids had a good experience or a good high school career was enough for me.”
Sample walks away from coaching just eight wins shy of 300 and one win away from an incredible 100 straight region victories (on the boys side).
“Some coaches feel like they have to keep going and going when they hit a certain success level and they know it’s going to continue and want to continue to ride that wave,” he admitted. “I’m not built that way. It took me awhile to figure things out and put the right people in the right places to make this program a place the kids want to come to and enjoy themselves. I’m not the type of coach that thrives on winning all the time. It’s not hard to walk away from the winning aspect. I don’t need that to validate who I am or what I’ve done.”
At the end of the day, the wins and the losses, the milestones and the championships didn’t mean all that much to Sample — whose coaching career spanned 34 years and had stops at Mercer and George Junior Republic before serving as the head cross country coach for the past 24 years at Grove City.
“There’s no specific (memories) just interacting with the kids,” he said. “I could name dozens (of specific instances) and we could talk for hours about how I felt about the kids. Parents who have let their kids be a part of the program have become good friends. I’m not Mike to them. I’m Coach. All the people I hang out with are tied to cross country in one way or another, so there’s no one specific memory other than the state championship. The runner-ups were hard to swallow when you knew you had the talent but just couldn’t get over the hump. I don’t know if that’s a fond memory, but it’s something that kept the wheels turning.
“But at the end of the day, it was the interactions with the kids. That’s the best thing I had going for me. I tried to talk to each kid as much as possible and it didn’t have to be about running. A lot of the time, it wasn’t. It was just getting to know the kid and showing an interest in them.”
With coaching in his rearview mirror, Sample and his wife Betsy have plans to do more traveling but are excited to welcome their second grandchild in the coming months.
“My wife and I have traveled down to Florida the past couple of Januarys and I want to do more (traveling),” he said. “As a history teacher, I want to go visit historical sites and those sort of things.
“My second grandchild is coming here in a couple weeks. That’s something else that I thought about ... more time with family. There were a lot of Saturdays when they had stuff and I wasn’t able to be with them. That bothered me. I don’t want to miss out with my grandchildren. They’re still young and not involved in anything yet. I just want to be able to pick up and go when I’m called.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.