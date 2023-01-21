GIRLS BASKETBALL
* Union City 37, Reynolds 26 - At Transfer, coach Doug Dorio's Region 1 Raiders fell to 4-10 with a loss to the Region 2 Bears (7-8) on Saturday.
UC led 13-5 after eight minutes, but Reynolds rallied to take a 18-15 lead at halftime. The Bears pulled away for the win by outscoring the Raiders 22-8 in the second half.
Cathryn Reynolds scored 14 points for Union City and Brooke Van Tassel added 13 markers.
Lea Miller had eight points for Reynolds and Julie Wade contributed seven.
BOYS BASKETBALL
* Slippery Rock 72, Wilmington 34 - At "The Rock Box" in Slippery Rock on Friday, Josh Gordon fired in 20 points as the Rockets (1-1, 6-7) rolled in the Region 5 encounter.
Levi Prementine added 13 points for Slippery Rock and John Sabo and Josh Book contributed 10 points each.
Anthony Reed led the Hounds (0-2, 2-11) with 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
UNION CITY 13 2 12 10 37
REYNOLDS 5 13 4 4 26
UNION CITY – Messenger 3-0-0-6, Hunter 0-0-0-0, Brenner 0-0-0-0, Wienczkowski 1-1-2-3, Reynolds 4-3-3-14, Higley 0-1-6-1, Cummings 0-0-0-0, Van Tassel 6-1-4-13, Chapman 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Reynolds 3. Totals: 14-6-15-37.
REYNOLDS – Murcko 0-0-2-0, Miller 4-0-0-8, Hillyer 0-5-7-5, McCurdy 0-0-0-0, McCloskey 1-0-0-2, Wade 3-1-4-7, Johnson 1-2-2-4. Totals: 9-8-15-26.
JV: No score reported.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WILMINGTON 12 8 7 7 34
SLIPP. ROCK 26 20 15 11 72
WILMINGTON – B.Miller 2-0-0-6, Wilson 0-0-0-0, Hill 3-0-0-6, Book 1-0-0-2, Reed 5-0-0-11, Bruckner 1-0-0-2, Gardner 1-0-0-2, Serafino 1-0-0-2, Kline 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: B.Miller 2, Reed 1, Kline 1. Totals: 15-0-0-34.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 5-1-2-13, Sabo 4-0-0-10, Gordon 8-0-0-20, Stabryla 2-0-0-5, Covert 1-0-0-2, Book 5-0-2-10, Pyle 2-0-0-4, Franco 1-0-0-2, Parson 3-0-2-6. 3-pt. goals: Gordon 4, Prementine 2, Sabo 2, Stabryla 1. Totals: 31-1-6-72.
JV: No score reported.
