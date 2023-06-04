The Jamestown softball team will take the field today at 3 p.m. at Allegheny College. The Muskies will take on Waynesburg Central in the opening round of the state playoffs.
And when the Muskies come to the plate, it will be Reese Schaller who quickly jumps into the right-handed batter’s box as the leadoff hitter.
It will be another footnote in the senior’s 2022-23 season. A year that had some highs and lows.
Just before Christmas, Schaller decided to continue her softball career at the collegiate level. She committed to Youngstown State University on Dec. 22, and YSU announced the signing in before the start of its season.
“I was hesitant at first, but I went on a visit. I love the softball community that they have built there,” Schaller said. “Coaches are absolutely amazing. Decided to meet all the girls.”
With her athletic future out of the way, the senior was free to spend her winter on the hardwood. She was named a second team Region 4 All Star as part of the Greenville girls basketball team.
She helped the Trojans put together an 18-7 season as they attempted to win their second district crown in as many seasons. One of the biggest games of the season came against Wilmington in a battle for the region championship.
But midway through that late-season game, the Greenville gymnasium quickly became quiet.
After trying to set a pick, Schaller was knocked to the court. She stayed down, and Greenville head coach Samantha Faler and the team trainer quickly made their way to assist.
She was taken off the court and the game resumed, but Schaller couldn’t return. She was diagnosed with her first concussion and she was unconscious. She was taken out of the gym via an ambulance for evaluation.
With the help of Greenville’s trainer, Schaller was scheduled for an appointment at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Twp. While there, the medical experts told Schaller to tackle her concussion as if it were a muscular injury.
“I began rehabbing my brain by doing silly things like puzzles and stuff, but then I started exercising about three days after my concussion — going on light walks and trying not to wear sunglasses and earplugs,” Schaller said.
Roughly two weeks later, she was cleared to return to more moderate physical activity. Upon being cleared, her doctor told Schaller she needed to “go back to normal.” So during her recovery week, she returned to school and focused on getting back on track.
“Just trying to exercise my brain and get acclimated to my normal, and that totally helped because I was ready to go,” Schaller said. “By the time softball came around, I was ready to go. I was going to open gyms. I was doing everything like I normally would.”
Jamestown softball coach Rodney Callahan gave Schaller the option to take her time when returning to practice. She opted to avoid any front toss or live pitching for the first couple open gyms, but afterward, she was a full participant leading up to the season.
“I told him, ‘I’m good. I need to get ready. This is a huge season for us. I feel great. Let’s get ready to go,’” Schaller said.
When the weather broke in the spring, Schaller found herself right back in her comfort zone. She was on the diamond along with her teammates from Jamestown and Greenville High Schools.
The Muskies did indeed have that big year the Jamestown outfielder was expecting. The Muskies concluded the regular season with a 19-2 record overall. Their 11-1 mark in Region 4 was enough to hold off Franklin for the region title.
Individually, Schaller was the catalyst for the high-powered Muskies lineup. She went 39-for-78 at the plate for a .500 batting average. She had 38 RBIs, 39 runs scored and stole 19 bases while atop the lineup.
That production paid off down the stretch as the Muskies won their second District 10 title in the last three years. They beat undefeated Ft. LeBoeuf, 5-2, last Monday at the Hermitage Athletic Complex for the Class 3A championship.
The Muskies trailed LeBoeuf, 2-1, but four runs in the sixth inning gave them the lead and a little breathing room heading into the half inning.
“We have such a great core group of seniors,” Schaller said. “Could not be more proud of them for rallying that last inning and coming back just so we could get one last title under our belts.”
Jamestown’s final push in the state playoffs begins this afternoon in Meadville. And it’s an opportunity to add another high to the list along with a potential postseason run.
“She’s a born leader,” Callahan said. “She’s in your face. She will let you know — good or bad — but I’ll tell you what, when the game’s on the line, she’s ready to go.”
