Byron Nelson Golf

Scottie Scheffler tees off on the second hole during Friday's second round of the Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas.

 AP

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler says he tries not to put too much emphasis on winning one tournament over another, even when his hometown AT&T Byron Nelson is in play.

Ryan Palmer isn't keeping any secrets. Win the Nelson not far from his home in another Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, knowing it would qualify the 46-year-old Texan for next week's PGA Championship?

“I'd win this tournament and stay home next week, to be honest with you,” said Palmer, who lives in Colleyville but was born and raised in Amarillo in West Texas. “That means more to me.”

Scheffler shot his second consecutive 7-under 64 on Friday for a one-shot lead over Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes. Palmer's 65 and a 64 from Hughes put them at 13-under 129. Si Woo Kim shot 66 and was 11 under.

S.Y. Noh, who tied the course record with an opening-round 60, birdied his first two holes before playing the final 16 in 5 over. The South Korean had three 6s in a round of 74 and was 8 under, six shots back.

Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee made the cut on the number at 4 under, but the South Korean's bid to become the first player in 12 years to win a tournament three consecutive times is all but gone. Lee birdied three of his final six holes just to make the weekend.

Last year, Scheffler shared the hometown spotlight with fellow former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth, who had to withdraw from this year's event because of a wrist injury.

Spieth doesn't hide his desire to win the tournament where he was a Sunday contender 13 years ago at age 16.

Also raised in Dallas, Scheffler made his PGA Tour debut at the Nelson four years after Spieth's stunning run, making the cut and recording a hole-in-one as a high school senior.

“I want to win a lot of tournaments,” said Scheffler, who would return to No. 1 in the world for the third time this year with a victory. “This one being in the hometown, it would definitely be a lot of fun with the crowd behind me this weekend.

“But that’s not stuff that occupies too many of my thoughts,” Scheffler said. “I don’t want to place too much emphasis on one tournament. I just want to go out and do my best and see where that puts me.”

Scheffler and Spieth should have plenty of Nelsons in their futures. Palmer, who shares a coach and plenty of practice time with Scheffler, is 20 years older than the 2022 Masters champion.

After what he said was the earliest wakeup time in 20 years on tour (3:50 a.m.) for a 7:01 tee time, Palmer had seven birdies and a bogey a day after eight birdies and a bogey.

A year ago, Palmer was tied for the 36-hole lead at 15 under, musing then that he was the older, maybe forgotten Texan with all the attention on the three-time major winner Spieth and Scheffler, the defending Masters champ at the time.

Palmer's last tour win came at a team event with Jon Rahm, the current No. 1, four years ago. His most recent solo victory was 13 years ago.

“I’ve just got to keep the gas pedal down,” Palmer said. “I think we’re going to get a lot of rain (Saturday), it sounds like and possibly Sunday, so it could be a very patient weekend.”

Right on cue, the tour announced earlier tee times with threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10 for Saturday, hoping to beat a rainy forecast. The outlook is the same for Sunday.

Scheffler took his first outright lead with a birdie at No. 3, his 12th hole of the day. The 26-year-old was bogey-free until his 17th hole on No. 8 but answered with his eighth birdie of the day at the par-5 ninth.

“Just solid golf,” said Scheffler, who opened with a pair of 64s or better for the first time in his career. “I didn’t really struggle for too many pars out there, and I felt like I putted a little bit better today than yesterday.”

Noh, who passed up a chance to go for the 18th green in two in the first round when an eagle would have given him a 59, had a double bogey on the par-4 second, his 11th hole. He had to take a penalty drop when his drive went into the trees as he capped a four-hole stretch at 4 over.

Hughes, whose second tour victory came in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October, had seven birdies in a second consecutive bogey-free round.

The highlight for Hughes was a bump-and-run chip-in for birdie on the par-4 16th, which is playing as the most difficult hole.

“Had the whole length of the green to work with, so I felt like it was a good spot to get up-and-down for par and did one better,” Hughes said. “Hadn’t done that in a while, so that felt pretty good.”

Aaron Wise, the 2018 Nelson winner, will be around for the weekend in his first tournament in two months after saying he needed to take time off to focus on his mental health. Wise was 4 under.

––––––

SCORES

At TPC Craig Ranch

McKinney, Texas

Purse: $9.5 million

Yardage: 7,414; Par: 71

2nd Round

Scottie Scheffler 64-64—128

Mackenzie Hughes 65-64—129

Ryan Palmer 64-65—129

Si Woo Kim 65-66—131

Richy Werenski 64-68—132

Jason Day 64-69—133

Zecheng Dou 63-70—133

Harrison Endycott 69-64—133

Hideki Matsuyama 66-67—133

Henrik Norlander 66-67—133

C.T. Pan 67-66—133

Scott Piercy 64-69—133

Sam Stevens 65-68—133

Byeong Hun An 67-67—134

Sang-Moon Bae 66-68—134

Greg Chalmers 69-65—134

Eric Cole 66-68—134

Austin Eckroat 69-65—134

Sung Kang 66-68—134

Seonghyeon Kim 66-68—134

Seung-Yul Noh 60-74—134

Vincent Norrman 68-66—134

Sean O'Hair 65-69—134

Doc Redman 65-69—134

Adam Scott 63-71—134

Joseph Bramlett 68-67—135

Trevor Cone 67-68—135

Doug Ghim 65-70—135

Tyrrell Hatton 68-67—135

Matt Kuchar 67-68—135

Seamus Power 69-66—135

Jimmy Walker 69-66—135

Aaron Baddeley 71-65—136

Parker Coody 69-67—136

Will Gordon 69-67—136

James Hahn 67-69—136

Scott Harrington 68-68—136

Tom Hoge 67-69—136

Patton Kizzire 66-70—136

Kelly Kraft 69-67—136

Luke List 64-72—136

Adam Long 71-65—136

Justin Lower 66-70—136

William McGirt 71-65—136

Augusto Nunez 66-70—136

Roger Sloan 68-68—136

Chris Stroud 68-68—136

Ryan Armour 71-66—137

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-69—137

Ryan Brehm 69-68—137

Tommy Gainey 69-68—137

Tano Goya 69-68—137

Bill Haas 68-69—137

Adam Hadwin 67-70—137

Harry Hall 67-70—137

Garrick Higgo 69-68—137

Tom Kim 71-66—137

Peter Kuest 70-67—137

Nate Lashley 67-70—137

Taylor Montgomery 71-66—137

Matthew NeSmith 68-69—137

Chad Ramey 66-71—137

Robby Shelton 70-67—137

Kevin Tway 66-71—137

Jonathan Byrd 70-68—138

Cameron Champ 70-68—138

Stewart Cink 73-65—138

Brice Garnett 67-71—138

Lucas Glover 72-66—138

Fabian Gomez 68-70—138

Brent Grant 68-70—138

Jim Herman 67-71—138

Stephan Jaeger 67-71—138

Satoshi Kodaira 68-70—138

Martin Laird 72-66—138

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-68—138

David Micheluzzi 65-73—138

Andrew Novak 66-72—138

Robert Streb 68-70—138

Davis Thompson 72-66—138

Vince Whaley 73-65—138

Aaron Wise 68-70—138

Brandon Wu 70-68—138

Carson Young 70-68—138

Missed Cut

Austin Cook 68-71—139

Dylan Frittelli 70-69—139

Michael Gligic 69-70—139

Charley Hoffman 70-69—139

David Lipsky 71-68—139

Davis Riley 67-72—139

Kevin Roy 69-70—139

Adam Schenk 68-71—139

Matthias Schwab 69-70—139

Greyson Sigg 67-72—139

Dylan Wu 66-73—139

Tyson Alexander 67-73—140

Ben Griffin 72-68—140

Maverick McNealy 72-68—140

Ryan Moore 69-71—140

Grayson Murray 71-69—140

Ted Potter Jr. 72-68—140

Aaron Rai 71-69—140

D.J. Trahan 72-68—140

Taylor Bibbs 74-67—141

Jonas Blixt 73-68—141

Kevin Chappell 69-72—141

Russell Knox 71-70—141

Bobby Massa 69-72—141

Logan McCracken 73-68—141

Mac Meissner 71-70—141

Austin Smotherman 71-70—141

Bo Van Pelt 72-69—141

Scott Brown 68-74—142

Robert Garrigus 69-73—142

Chesson Hadley 67-75—142

J.J. Killeen 72-70—142

Trey Mullinax 71-71—142

Kevin Stadler 73-69—142

Kyle Stanley 71-71—142

Brian Stuard 74-68—142

Justin Suh 68-74—142

Erik Van Rooyen 71-71—142

Wesley Bryan 69-74—143

Pierceson Coody 68-75—143

Tyler Duncan 70-73—143

Cody Gribble 70-73—143

Harry Higgs 69-74—143

Michael Kim 69-74—143

George McNeill 71-72—143

Geoff Ogilvy 70-73—143

Cameron Percy 69-74—143

Scott Stallings 70-73—143

Martin Trainer 71-72—143

Min Woo Lee 69-75—144

Nick Watney 72-72—144

Trevor Werbylo 71-73—144

Jason Dufner 71-74—145

Max McGreevy 72-73—145

Kyle Westmoreland 70-75—145

Carl Yuan 70-75—145

Ricky Barnes 73-73—146

MJ Daffue 73-73—146

Kramer Hickok 72-74—146

Brandon Matthews 73-73—146

Matti Schmid 73-73—146

Ben Crane 74-73—147

Ryan Gerard 71-76—147

Paul Haley 72-75—147

Jeffrey Kang 76-71—147

Andrew Landry 75-72—147

Troy Merritt 74-74—148

D.A. Points 72-76—148

Derek Ernst 78-72—150

William Knauth 79-71—150

Richard S Johnson 80-73—153

Derek Lamely 74-79—153

