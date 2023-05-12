McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler says he tries not to put too much emphasis on winning one tournament over another, even when his hometown AT&T Byron Nelson is in play.
Ryan Palmer isn't keeping any secrets. Win the Nelson not far from his home in another Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, knowing it would qualify the 46-year-old Texan for next week's PGA Championship?
“I'd win this tournament and stay home next week, to be honest with you,” said Palmer, who lives in Colleyville but was born and raised in Amarillo in West Texas. “That means more to me.”
Scheffler shot his second consecutive 7-under 64 on Friday for a one-shot lead over Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes. Palmer's 65 and a 64 from Hughes put them at 13-under 129. Si Woo Kim shot 66 and was 11 under.
S.Y. Noh, who tied the course record with an opening-round 60, birdied his first two holes before playing the final 16 in 5 over. The South Korean had three 6s in a round of 74 and was 8 under, six shots back.
Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee made the cut on the number at 4 under, but the South Korean's bid to become the first player in 12 years to win a tournament three consecutive times is all but gone. Lee birdied three of his final six holes just to make the weekend.
Last year, Scheffler shared the hometown spotlight with fellow former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth, who had to withdraw from this year's event because of a wrist injury.
Spieth doesn't hide his desire to win the tournament where he was a Sunday contender 13 years ago at age 16.
Also raised in Dallas, Scheffler made his PGA Tour debut at the Nelson four years after Spieth's stunning run, making the cut and recording a hole-in-one as a high school senior.
“I want to win a lot of tournaments,” said Scheffler, who would return to No. 1 in the world for the third time this year with a victory. “This one being in the hometown, it would definitely be a lot of fun with the crowd behind me this weekend.
“But that’s not stuff that occupies too many of my thoughts,” Scheffler said. “I don’t want to place too much emphasis on one tournament. I just want to go out and do my best and see where that puts me.”
Scheffler and Spieth should have plenty of Nelsons in their futures. Palmer, who shares a coach and plenty of practice time with Scheffler, is 20 years older than the 2022 Masters champion.
After what he said was the earliest wakeup time in 20 years on tour (3:50 a.m.) for a 7:01 tee time, Palmer had seven birdies and a bogey a day after eight birdies and a bogey.
A year ago, Palmer was tied for the 36-hole lead at 15 under, musing then that he was the older, maybe forgotten Texan with all the attention on the three-time major winner Spieth and Scheffler, the defending Masters champ at the time.
Palmer's last tour win came at a team event with Jon Rahm, the current No. 1, four years ago. His most recent solo victory was 13 years ago.
“I’ve just got to keep the gas pedal down,” Palmer said. “I think we’re going to get a lot of rain (Saturday), it sounds like and possibly Sunday, so it could be a very patient weekend.”
Right on cue, the tour announced earlier tee times with threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10 for Saturday, hoping to beat a rainy forecast. The outlook is the same for Sunday.
Scheffler took his first outright lead with a birdie at No. 3, his 12th hole of the day. The 26-year-old was bogey-free until his 17th hole on No. 8 but answered with his eighth birdie of the day at the par-5 ninth.
“Just solid golf,” said Scheffler, who opened with a pair of 64s or better for the first time in his career. “I didn’t really struggle for too many pars out there, and I felt like I putted a little bit better today than yesterday.”
Noh, who passed up a chance to go for the 18th green in two in the first round when an eagle would have given him a 59, had a double bogey on the par-4 second, his 11th hole. He had to take a penalty drop when his drive went into the trees as he capped a four-hole stretch at 4 over.
Hughes, whose second tour victory came in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October, had seven birdies in a second consecutive bogey-free round.
The highlight for Hughes was a bump-and-run chip-in for birdie on the par-4 16th, which is playing as the most difficult hole.
“Had the whole length of the green to work with, so I felt like it was a good spot to get up-and-down for par and did one better,” Hughes said. “Hadn’t done that in a while, so that felt pretty good.”
Aaron Wise, the 2018 Nelson winner, will be around for the weekend in his first tournament in two months after saying he needed to take time off to focus on his mental health. Wise was 4 under.
SCORES
At TPC Craig Ranch
McKinney, Texas
Purse: $9.5 million
Yardage: 7,414; Par: 71
2nd Round
Scottie Scheffler 64-64—128
Mackenzie Hughes 65-64—129
Ryan Palmer 64-65—129
Si Woo Kim 65-66—131
Richy Werenski 64-68—132
Jason Day 64-69—133
Zecheng Dou 63-70—133
Harrison Endycott 69-64—133
Hideki Matsuyama 66-67—133
Henrik Norlander 66-67—133
C.T. Pan 67-66—133
Scott Piercy 64-69—133
Sam Stevens 65-68—133
Byeong Hun An 67-67—134
Sang-Moon Bae 66-68—134
Greg Chalmers 69-65—134
Eric Cole 66-68—134
Austin Eckroat 69-65—134
Sung Kang 66-68—134
Seonghyeon Kim 66-68—134
Seung-Yul Noh 60-74—134
Vincent Norrman 68-66—134
Sean O'Hair 65-69—134
Doc Redman 65-69—134
Adam Scott 63-71—134
Joseph Bramlett 68-67—135
Trevor Cone 67-68—135
Doug Ghim 65-70—135
Tyrrell Hatton 68-67—135
Matt Kuchar 67-68—135
Seamus Power 69-66—135
Jimmy Walker 69-66—135
Aaron Baddeley 71-65—136
Parker Coody 69-67—136
Will Gordon 69-67—136
James Hahn 67-69—136
Scott Harrington 68-68—136
Tom Hoge 67-69—136
Patton Kizzire 66-70—136
Kelly Kraft 69-67—136
Luke List 64-72—136
Adam Long 71-65—136
Justin Lower 66-70—136
William McGirt 71-65—136
Augusto Nunez 66-70—136
Roger Sloan 68-68—136
Chris Stroud 68-68—136
Ryan Armour 71-66—137
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-69—137
Ryan Brehm 69-68—137
Tommy Gainey 69-68—137
Tano Goya 69-68—137
Bill Haas 68-69—137
Adam Hadwin 67-70—137
Harry Hall 67-70—137
Garrick Higgo 69-68—137
Tom Kim 71-66—137
Peter Kuest 70-67—137
Nate Lashley 67-70—137
Taylor Montgomery 71-66—137
Matthew NeSmith 68-69—137
Chad Ramey 66-71—137
Robby Shelton 70-67—137
Kevin Tway 66-71—137
Jonathan Byrd 70-68—138
Cameron Champ 70-68—138
Stewart Cink 73-65—138
Brice Garnett 67-71—138
Lucas Glover 72-66—138
Fabian Gomez 68-70—138
Brent Grant 68-70—138
Jim Herman 67-71—138
Stephan Jaeger 67-71—138
Satoshi Kodaira 68-70—138
Martin Laird 72-66—138
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-68—138
David Micheluzzi 65-73—138
Andrew Novak 66-72—138
Robert Streb 68-70—138
Davis Thompson 72-66—138
Vince Whaley 73-65—138
Aaron Wise 68-70—138
Brandon Wu 70-68—138
Carson Young 70-68—138
Missed Cut
Austin Cook 68-71—139
Dylan Frittelli 70-69—139
Michael Gligic 69-70—139
Charley Hoffman 70-69—139
David Lipsky 71-68—139
Davis Riley 67-72—139
Kevin Roy 69-70—139
Adam Schenk 68-71—139
Matthias Schwab 69-70—139
Greyson Sigg 67-72—139
Dylan Wu 66-73—139
Tyson Alexander 67-73—140
Ben Griffin 72-68—140
Maverick McNealy 72-68—140
Ryan Moore 69-71—140
Grayson Murray 71-69—140
Ted Potter Jr. 72-68—140
Aaron Rai 71-69—140
D.J. Trahan 72-68—140
Taylor Bibbs 74-67—141
Jonas Blixt 73-68—141
Kevin Chappell 69-72—141
Russell Knox 71-70—141
Bobby Massa 69-72—141
Logan McCracken 73-68—141
Mac Meissner 71-70—141
Austin Smotherman 71-70—141
Bo Van Pelt 72-69—141
Scott Brown 68-74—142
Robert Garrigus 69-73—142
Chesson Hadley 67-75—142
J.J. Killeen 72-70—142
Trey Mullinax 71-71—142
Kevin Stadler 73-69—142
Kyle Stanley 71-71—142
Brian Stuard 74-68—142
Justin Suh 68-74—142
Erik Van Rooyen 71-71—142
Wesley Bryan 69-74—143
Pierceson Coody 68-75—143
Tyler Duncan 70-73—143
Cody Gribble 70-73—143
Harry Higgs 69-74—143
Michael Kim 69-74—143
George McNeill 71-72—143
Geoff Ogilvy 70-73—143
Cameron Percy 69-74—143
Scott Stallings 70-73—143
Martin Trainer 71-72—143
Min Woo Lee 69-75—144
Nick Watney 72-72—144
Trevor Werbylo 71-73—144
Jason Dufner 71-74—145
Max McGreevy 72-73—145
Kyle Westmoreland 70-75—145
Carl Yuan 70-75—145
Ricky Barnes 73-73—146
MJ Daffue 73-73—146
Kramer Hickok 72-74—146
Brandon Matthews 73-73—146
Matti Schmid 73-73—146
Ben Crane 74-73—147
Ryan Gerard 71-76—147
Paul Haley 72-75—147
Jeffrey Kang 76-71—147
Andrew Landry 75-72—147
Troy Merritt 74-74—148
D.A. Points 72-76—148
Derek Ernst 78-72—150
William Knauth 79-71—150
Richard S Johnson 80-73—153
Derek Lamely 74-79—153
